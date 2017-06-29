How to make good and difficult decisions

Suit or shirt, tea or coffee, cloud or on premise. Our whole life is a combination of conscious and subconscious decisions. They can be made through either an intuitive or reasoned process, or a combination of the two. Independent from the level of difficulty we fall victim to the same cognitive and personal biases. Especially personal and cultural decisions are sometimes hard to make, cause the establishment and enumeration of the underlying criteria is hard.



The technological developments of the last decade have made poor decision making easier, more immediate, and more widely consequential. A good understanding of your decision making process and well known biases helps you to make better judgment. That said the talk will give you a psychology overview about the process of decision making and common pitfalls. It will share some tricks to make the right choices and cases of invaluable weak criteria.