How to make good and difficult decisions 29th of June 2017 – DevOpsDays Amsterdam
Introduction
• CEO @ NETWAYS • Co-Founder of Icinga • DevOpsDays Core Member @gethash About Me
Do I have the qualification to talk about that?
Of course!
How many decisions do we make in an average day?
35,000 https://go.roberts.edu/leadingedge/the-great-choices-of-strategic-leaders
Fooood
Choices
To decide means to make choices
There are easy and hard choices
In an easy choice one alternative is better
Hard choices have advantages and disadvantages in different perspectives
Hard choices are hard because there is no best option
If technical comparisons like more, less, or equal don’t work it is a hard decision.
How to make good choices
Fooood
Avoid stress How to make good choices
Under stress the fight-or-flight mode is activated http://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/understanding-the-stress-...
Cortisol blocks the PFC and creates a “fog” in your brain https://www.uni-trier.de/fileadmin/fb1/ein/PLA/Diplomarbeit_Juli...
Under stress it is very hard to leave the comfort zone
Avoid perfection How to make good choices
There’s just no perfect solution
The magical number seven (plus or minus two) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Magical_Number_Seven,_Plus_or_Minus_Two
Bad things can happen while aiming for perfection
Strive for the ideal preserves a lot of cognitive effort and the potential for a stress blowout
Life is too short!
Biases
Reall ?
Self-serving bias Biases
We do everything to maintain and enhance our self-esteem
Possible Solution I Create a good culture of failure
Possible Solution II Try to make friends
Confirmation bias Biases
We tend to be put off by * that make us feel uncomfortable or insecure about our view
Possible Solution Watch out for the opposite
Cognitive fluency Biases
We often misattribute the sensation of ease about something to the thing itself. http://www.uxmatters.com/mt/archives/2011...
Because familiarity enables easy mental processing, it feels fluent. So people often equate the feeling of fluency with fa...
Possible Solution If it sounds good, be careful!
Sunk cost bias Biases
My personal “favourite”!
We want to make the investment worth our while https://litemind.com/sunk-cost-bias/
We become attached to our commitments https://litemind.com/sunk-cost-bias/
We fear failing and looking foolish https://litemind.com/sunk-cost-bias/
Possible Solution I Focus on future invests and costs
Possible Solution II Evaluate the status quo as if it was just another option
Possible Solution III Create a good culture of failure
Recap
Not making a decision is also a decision, cause others will make that decision for you
The power of decision-making is our greatest gift
When there is no best choice we should create our own reason
Hard decisions are chances to decide what we want to be
Suit or shirt, tea or coffee, cloud or on premise. Our whole life is a combination of conscious and subconscious decisions. They can be made through either an intuitive or reasoned process, or a combination of the two. Independent from the level of difficulty we fall victim to the same cognitive and personal biases. Especially personal and cultural decisions are sometimes hard to make, cause the establishment and enumeration of the underlying criteria is hard.

The technological developments of the last decade have made poor decision making easier, more immediate, and more widely consequential. A good understanding of your decision making process and well known biases helps you to make better judgment. That said the talk will give you a psychology overview about the process of decision making and common pitfalls. It will share some tricks to make the right choices and cases of invaluable weak criteria.

Published in: Self Improvement
  How to make good and difficult decisions 29th of June 2017 – DevOpsDays Amsterdam
  2. 2. Introduction
  • Focused on Datacenter Solutions • Open Source Service & Support • Based in Nuremberg, Germany Loving Open Source since 1995 About NETWAYS
  4. 4. • CEO @ NETWAYS • Co-Founder of Icinga • DevOpsDays Core Member @gethash About Me
  5. 5. Do I have the qualification to talk about that?
  6. 6. Of course!
  7. 7. How many decisions do we make in an average day?
  8. 8. 35,000 https://go.roberts.edu/leadingedge/the-great-choices-of-strategic-leaders
  9. 9. Fooood
  10. 10. Choices
  11. 11. To decide means to make choices
  12. 12. There are easy and hard choices
  13. 13. In an easy choice one alternative is better
  14. 14. Hard choices have advantages and disadvantages in different perspectives
  15. 15. Hard choices are hard because there is no best option
  16. 16. If technical comparisons like more, less, or equal don’t work it is a hard decision.
  17. 17. How to make good choices
  18. 18. Fooood
  19. 19. Avoid stress How to make good choices
  20. 20. Under stress the fight-or-flight mode is activated http://www.health.harvard.edu/staying-healthy/understanding-the-stress-response
  21. 21. Cortisol blocks the PFC and creates a “fog” in your brain https://www.uni-trier.de/fileadmin/fb1/ein/PLA/Diplomarbeit_Julia_Fechtner.pdf
  22. 22. Under stress it is very hard to leave the comfort zone
  23. 23. Avoid perfection How to make good choices
  24. 24. There’s just no perfect solution
  25. 25. The magical number seven (plus or minus two) https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Magical_Number_Seven,_Plus_or_Minus_Two
  26. 26. Bad things can happen while aiming for perfection
  27. 27. Strive for the ideal preserves a lot of cognitive effort and the potential for a stress blowout
  28. 28. Life is too short!
  29. 29. Biases
  30. 30. Reall ?
  31. 31. Self-serving bias Biases
  32. 32. We do everything to maintain and enhance our self-esteem
  33. 33. Possible Solution I Create a good culture of failure
  34. 34. Possible Solution II Try to make friends
  35. 35. Confirmation bias Biases
  36. 36. We tend to be put off by * that make us feel uncomfortable or insecure about our view
  37. 37. Possible Solution Watch out for the opposite
  38. 38. Cognitive fluency Biases
  39. 39. We often misattribute the sensation of ease about something to the thing itself. http://www.uxmatters.com/mt/archives/2011/07/how-cognitive-fluency-affects-decision-making.php
  40. 40. Because familiarity enables easy mental processing, it feels fluent. So people often equate the feeling of fluency with familiarity. http://www.uxmatters.com/mt/archives/2011/07/how-cognitive-fluency-affects-decision-making.php
  41. 41. Possible Solution If it sounds good, be careful!
  42. 42. Sunk cost bias Biases
  43. 43. My personal “favourite”!
  44. 44. We want to make the investment worth our while https://litemind.com/sunk-cost-bias/
  45. 45. We become attached to our commitments https://litemind.com/sunk-cost-bias/
  46. 46. We fear failing and looking foolish https://litemind.com/sunk-cost-bias/
  47. 47. Possible Solution I Focus on future invests and costs
  48. 48. Possible Solution II Evaluate the status quo as if it was just another option
  49. 49. Possible Solution III Create a good culture of failure
  50. 50. Recap
  51. 51. Not making a decision is also a decision, cause others will make that decision for you
  52. 52. The power of decision-making is our greatest gift
  53. 53. When there is no best choice we should create our own reason
  54. 54. Hard decisions are chances to decide what we want to be
