Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LAS TICs EN LA EDUCACIÓN Y SU INTEGRACIÓN TICs: Son todas aquellas que giran en torno a las tecnologías de almacenamiento,...
DISPOSITIVOS AL ALCANCE DE LOS ALUMNOS  Celulares.  Computadora Estos dos dispositivos son los de mayor alcance para los...
¿CÓMO INTEGRARLOS EN LAS TICS? Indicar los usos correctos del celular y los avances en aplicaciones que se pueden utilizar...
Avance de la tecnología como tema ANTES AHORA
EL AVANCE DE LOS DISPOSITIVOS DE ALMACENAMIENTO DISKETTE DISCO USB MICRO NUBE
UTILIDADES DEL CELULAR A los alumnos se les debe indicar que tener un celular es tener un arma poderosa para adquirir info...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Las ti cs

70 views

Published on

INTEGRACIÓN DE LAS TICS A LA EDUCACIÓN

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Las ti cs

  1. 1. LAS TICs EN LA EDUCACIÓN Y SU INTEGRACIÓN TICs: Son todas aquellas que giran en torno a las tecnologías de almacenamiento, procesamiento, recuperación y comunicación de la información a través de diferentes dispositivos electrónicos e informáticos (Belloch, 20
  2. 2. DISPOSITIVOS AL ALCANCE DE LOS ALUMNOS  Celulares.  Computadora Estos dos dispositivos son los de mayor alcance para los estudiantes
  3. 3. ¿CÓMO INTEGRARLOS EN LAS TICS? Indicar los usos correctos del celular y los avances en aplicaciones que se pueden utilizar para uso de tareas Un solo dispositivo contiene varios aspectos para poder trabajar. En el celular se encuentre, reloj, calculadora, cámara, brújula, entre otros. Se recomienda en familia tener la comunicación del uso de la tecnología
  4. 4. Avance de la tecnología como tema ANTES AHORA
  5. 5. EL AVANCE DE LOS DISPOSITIVOS DE ALMACENAMIENTO DISKETTE DISCO USB MICRO NUBE
  6. 6. UTILIDADES DEL CELULAR A los alumnos se les debe indicar que tener un celular es tener un arma poderosa para adquirir información y que en el siglo XXI predominará la tecnología

×