TIPOS DE TEXTOS SEGÚN LA UBICACIÓN DE LA IDEA PRINCIPAL

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE LA
TEXTO
Supresión o Selección Construcción
Tipos de texto según la ubicación de la idea principal -------------------------------------------------------------------...
TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS ANALIZANTES
TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS SINTETIZANTES
TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS ENCUADRADOS
TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS PARALELOS Los parques nacionales son territorios bastante extensos nada o poco...
TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS PARALELOS Los parques nacionales son territorios bastante extensos nada o poco...
TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS CENTRADOS ( SINTETIZANTE-ANALIZANTE )
PRACTIQUEMOS Los ingenieros de la Edad Media idearon ingeniosas formas para conseguir aumentar la estabilidad y la resiste...
PRACTIQUEMOS Los ingenieros de la Edad Media idearon ingeniosas formas para conseguir aumentar la estabilidad y la resiste...
PRACTIQUEMOS Los ingenieros de la Edad Media idearon ingeniosas formas para conseguir aumentar la estabilidad y la resiste...
PRACTIQUEMOS El mouse es un instrumento que manejamos continuamente cuando estamos utilizando una computadora, ya sea para...
PRACTIQUEMOS El mouse es un instrumento que manejamos continuamente cuando estamos utilizando una computadora, ya sea para...
PRACTIQUEMOS El mouse es un instrumento que manejamos continuamente cuando estamos utilizando una computadora, ya sea para...
PRACTIQUEMOS Las armas y los instrumentos de guerra no generan poder, sino violencia y sometimiento. Si creemos que en dem...
PRACTIQUEMOS Las armas y los instrumentos de guerra no generan poder, sino violencia y sometimiento. Si creemos que en dem...
PRACTIQUEMOS Las armas y los instrumentos de guerra no generan poder, sino violencia y sometimiento. Si creemos que en dem...
PRACTIQUEMOS Entre los depredadores del mar hay animales muy agresivos, como las barracudas y las morenas (ambos carnívoro...
PRACTIQUEMOS Entre los depredadores del mar hay animales muy agresivos, como las barracudas y las morenas (ambos carnívoro...
PRACTIQUEMOS Entre los depredadores del mar hay animales muy agresivos, como las barracudas y las morenas (ambos carnívoro...
PRACTIQUEMOS Las erupciones son muy diferentes según el tipo de volcanes. Así, en un volcán pueden predominar las efusione...
PRACTIQUEMOS Las erupciones son muy diferentes según el tipo de volcanes. Así, en un volcán pueden predominar las efusione...
PRACTIQUEMOS Las erupciones son muy diferentes según el tipo de volcanes. Así, en un volcán pueden predominar las efusione...
PRACTIQUEMOS Un charco de agua que se forma o que se seca, las hojas que caen durante el otoño, la lluvia, la madera que a...
PRACTIQUEMOS Un charco de agua que se forma o que se seca, las hojas que caen durante el otoño, la lluvia, la madera que a...
PRACTIQUEMOS Un charco de agua que se forma o que se seca, las hojas que caen durante el otoño, la lluvia, la madera que a...
PRACTIQUEMOS A diferencia del calendario gregoriano, el musulmán es un calendario lunar, es decir, se basa exclusivamente ...
PRACTIQUEMOS A diferencia del calendario gregoriano, el musulmán es un calendario lunar, es decir, se basa exclusivamente ...
PRACTIQUEMOS A diferencia del calendario gregoriano, el musulmán es un calendario lunar, es decir, se basa exclusivamente ...
PRACTIQUEMOS A nuestro alrededor podemos ver numerosos ejemplos de estructuras; por ejemplo, los puentes son estructuras d...
PRACTIQUEMOS A nuestro alrededor podemos ver numerosos ejemplos de estructuras; por ejemplo, los puentes son estructuras d...
PRACTIQUEMOS A nuestro alrededor podemos ver numerosos ejemplos de estructuras; por ejemplo, los puentes son estructuras d...
PRACTIQUEMOS Un simple recorrido en ómnibus o colectivo puede servir para observar a una serie de personas, muchas de las ...
PRACTIQUEMOS Un simple recorrido en ómnibus o colectivo puede servir para observar a una serie de personas, muchas de las ...
PRACTIQUEMOS Un simple recorrido en ómnibus o colectivo puede servir para observar a una serie de personas, muchas de las ...
PRACTIQUEMOS Clarece Lispector (1926-1977) era de origen judío y nació en Ucrania. A los pocos meses de nacida, trasladó c...
PRACTIQUEMOS Clarece Lispector (1926-1977) era de origen judío y nació en Ucrania. A los pocos meses de nacida, trasladó c...
PRACTIQUEMOS Clarece Lispector (1926-1977) era de origen judío y nació en Ucrania. A los pocos meses de nacida, trasladó c...
PRACTIQUEMOS Clarece Lispector (1926-1977) era de origen judío y nació en Ucrania. A los pocos meses de nacida, trasladó c...
Tipos de texto según la ubicación de la idea principal -------------------------------------------------------------------...
TIPOS DE TEXTOS SEGÚN LA UBICACIÓN DE LA IDEA PRINCIPAL
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

TIPOS DE TEXTOS SEGÚN LA UBICACIÓN DE LA IDEA PRINCIPAL

70 views

Published on

TIPOS DE TEXTOS SEGÚN LA UBICACIÓN DE LA IDEA PRINCIPAL

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

TIPOS DE TEXTOS SEGÚN LA UBICACIÓN DE LA IDEA PRINCIPAL

  1. 1. TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE LA
  2. 2. TEXTO
  3. 3. Supresión o Selección Construcción
  4. 4. Tipos de texto según la ubicación de la idea principal ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sintetizante-Analizante MEDIO
  5. 5. TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS ANALIZANTES
  6. 6. TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS SINTETIZANTES
  7. 7. TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS ENCUADRADOS
  8. 8. TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS PARALELOS Los parques nacionales son territorios bastante extensos nada o poco transformados por la acción del ser humano, donde especies animales y vegetales, la geología y los hábitats ofrecen un interés especial desde el punto de vista científico, educativo y recreativo. Ellos están protegidos legalmente contra toda acción que resulte dañina o perjudicial.
  9. 9. TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS PARALELOS Los parques nacionales son territorios bastante extensos nada o poco transformados por la acción del ser humano, donde especies animales y vegetales, la geología y los hábitats ofrecen un interés especial desde el punto de vista científico, educativo y recreativo. Ellos están protegidos legalmente contra toda acción que resulte dañina o perjudicial. Los parque nacionales albergan ecosistemas variados por ello son áreas protegidas.
  10. 10. TIPOS DE TEXTO SEGÚN UBICACIÓN DE IP TEXTOS CENTRADOS ( SINTETIZANTE-ANALIZANTE )
  11. 11. PRACTIQUEMOS Los ingenieros de la Edad Media idearon ingeniosas formas para conseguir aumentar la estabilidad y la resistencia de la estructura de las catedrales. Entre las más importantes está el uso de los llamados arbotantes, arcos que se apoyan en los muros de la catedral y en pilares situados a sus lados. Este recurso permitía descargar el peso de los muros y de la cubierta, y repartirlo entre los propios muros y los pilares. Con esto se conseguía elevar el tamaño de las catedrales, alcanzando alturas de casi 100 metros. TEXTO 1
  12. 12. PRACTIQUEMOS Los ingenieros de la Edad Media idearon ingeniosas formas para conseguir aumentar la estabilidad y la resistencia de la estructura de las catedrales. Entre las más importantes está el uso de los llamados arbotantes, arcos que se apoyan en los muros de la catedral y en pilares situados a sus lados. Este recurso permitía descargar el peso de los muros y de la cubierta, y repartirlo entre los propios muros y los pilares. Con esto se conseguía elevar el tamaño de las catedrales, alcanzando alturas de casi 100 metros. TEXTO 1 LAS CATEDRALES / ESTRUCTURA DE LAS CATEDRALES
  13. 13. PRACTIQUEMOS Los ingenieros de la Edad Media idearon ingeniosas formas para conseguir aumentar la estabilidad y la resistencia de la estructura de las catedrales. Entre las más importantes está el uso de los llamados arbotantes, arcos que se apoyan en los muros de la catedral y en pilares situados a sus lados. Este recurso permitía descargar el peso de los muros y de la cubierta, y repartirlo entre los propios muros y los pilares. Con esto se conseguía elevar el tamaño de las catedrales, alcanzando alturas de casi 100 metros. TEXTO 1 LAS CATEDRALES / ESTRUCTURA DE LAS CATEDRALES
  14. 14. PRACTIQUEMOS El mouse es un instrumento que manejamos continuamente cuando estamos utilizando una computadora, ya sea para escribir y dar formato a un texto, para dibujar o, incluso, para jugar. Y requiere una postura concreta de la mano durante bastante tiempo, que, si no es la correcta, puede ocasionarnos malestares y algunos graves problemas de salud. Por eso, es necesario adoptar la posición correcta cuando se coge y maneja el mouse. TEXTO 2
  15. 15. PRACTIQUEMOS El mouse es un instrumento que manejamos continuamente cuando estamos utilizando una computadora, ya sea para escribir y dar formato a un texto, para dibujar o, incluso, para jugar. Y requiere una postura concreta de la mano durante bastante tiempo, que, si no es la correcta, puede ocasionarnos malestares y algunos graves problemas de salud. Por eso, es necesario adoptar la posición correcta cuando se coge y maneja el mouse. TEXTO 2 MANEJO DEL MOUSE
  16. 16. PRACTIQUEMOS El mouse es un instrumento que manejamos continuamente cuando estamos utilizando una computadora, ya sea para escribir y dar formato a un texto, para dibujar o, incluso, para jugar. Y requiere una postura concreta de la mano durante bastante tiempo, que, si no es la correcta, puede ocasionarnos malestares y algunos graves problemas de salud. Por eso, es necesario adoptar la posición correcta cuando se coge y maneja el mouse. TEXTO 2 MANEJO DEL MOUSE
  17. 17. PRACTIQUEMOS Las armas y los instrumentos de guerra no generan poder, sino violencia y sometimiento. Si creemos que en democracia el poder reside en todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas dispuestos a la acción y la concertación, tenemos entonces que cuestionar aquella vieja consideración de la guerra como la continuación de la política por otros medios. De otra manera, seguiremos reforzando aquella tesis equivocada de que el poder nace del fusil, cuando es sólo violencia y sumisión lo que produce el uso de las armas. TEXTO 3
  18. 18. PRACTIQUEMOS Las armas y los instrumentos de guerra no generan poder, sino violencia y sometimiento. Si creemos que en democracia el poder reside en todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas dispuestos a la acción y la concertación, tenemos entonces que cuestionar aquella vieja consideración de la guerra como la continuación de la política por otros medios. De otra manera, seguiremos reforzando aquella tesis equivocada de que el poder nace del fusil, cuando es sólo violencia y sumisión lo que produce el uso de las armas. TEXTO 3 LAS ARMAS
  19. 19. PRACTIQUEMOS Las armas y los instrumentos de guerra no generan poder, sino violencia y sometimiento. Si creemos que en democracia el poder reside en todos los ciudadanos y ciudadanas dispuestos a la acción y la concertación, tenemos entonces que cuestionar aquella vieja consideración de la guerra como la continuación de la política por otros medios. De otra manera, seguiremos reforzando aquella tesis equivocada de que el poder nace del fusil, cuando es sólo violencia y sumisión lo que produce el uso de las armas. TEXTO 3 LAS ARMAS
  20. 20. PRACTIQUEMOS Entre los depredadores del mar hay animales muy agresivos, como las barracudas y las morenas (ambos carnívoros, de tamaño considerable y poseedores de fuertes dientes). Pero las fieras del océano, los grandes depredadores son, sin duda, los tiburones. Los tiburones, en su mayoría, se alimentan de otros peces. Para ello cazan a sus presas con sus mandíbulas y mediante movimientos de su cabeza los desgarran y trocean. TEXTO 4
  21. 21. PRACTIQUEMOS Entre los depredadores del mar hay animales muy agresivos, como las barracudas y las morenas (ambos carnívoros, de tamaño considerable y poseedores de fuertes dientes). Pero las fieras del océano, los grandes depredadores son, sin duda, los tiburones. Los tiburones, en su mayoría, se alimentan de otros peces. Para ello cazan a sus presas con sus mandíbulas y mediante movimientos de su cabeza los desgarran y trocean. TEXTO 4 LOS TIBURONES
  22. 22. PRACTIQUEMOS Entre los depredadores del mar hay animales muy agresivos, como las barracudas y las morenas (ambos carnívoros, de tamaño considerable y poseedores de fuertes dientes). Pero las fieras del océano, los grandes depredadores son, sin duda, los tiburones. Los tiburones, en su mayoría, se alimentan de otros peces. Para ello cazan a sus presas con sus mandíbulas y mediante movimientos de su cabeza los desgarran y trocean. TEXTO 4 LOS TIBURONES
  23. 23. PRACTIQUEMOS Las erupciones son muy diferentes según el tipo de volcanes. Así, en un volcán pueden predominar las efusiones gaseosas; en otros, las explosiones con salida brusca de productos sólidos, y en otros, la emisión lenta de lava. TEXTO 5
  24. 24. PRACTIQUEMOS Las erupciones son muy diferentes según el tipo de volcanes. Así, en un volcán pueden predominar las efusiones gaseosas; en otros, las explosiones con salida brusca de productos sólidos, y en otros, la emisión lenta de lava. TEXTO 5 ERUPCIONES VOLCÁNICAS
  25. 25. PRACTIQUEMOS Las erupciones son muy diferentes según el tipo de volcanes. Así, en un volcán pueden predominar las efusiones gaseosas; en otros, las explosiones con salida brusca de productos sólidos, y en otros, la emisión lenta de lava. TEXTO 5 ERUPCIONES VOLCÁNICAS
  26. 26. PRACTIQUEMOS Un charco de agua que se forma o que se seca, las hojas que caen durante el otoño, la lluvia, la madera que arde en una hoguera, el vuelo de un pájaro o una barra de hierro que se oxida son solo algunos de los ejemplos de algo que resulta evidente: una de las principales características de la materia es que está sometida a continuos cambios. TEXTO 6
  27. 27. PRACTIQUEMOS Un charco de agua que se forma o que se seca, las hojas que caen durante el otoño, la lluvia, la madera que arde en una hoguera, el vuelo de un pájaro o una barra de hierro que se oxida son solo algunos de los ejemplos de algo que resulta evidente: una de las principales características de la materia es que está sometida a continuos cambios. TEXTO 6 LA MATERIA
  28. 28. PRACTIQUEMOS Un charco de agua que se forma o que se seca, las hojas que caen durante el otoño, la lluvia, la madera que arde en una hoguera, el vuelo de un pájaro o una barra de hierro que se oxida son solo algunos de los ejemplos de algo que resulta evidente: una de las principales características de la materia es que está sometida a continuos cambios. TEXTO 6 LA MATERIA
  29. 29. PRACTIQUEMOS A diferencia del calendario gregoriano, el musulmán es un calendario lunar, es decir, se basa exclusivamente en la observación de las fases lunares como referencia del paso del tiempo. El calendario musulmán consta de seis meses de 29 días y seis de 30. Así, el año musulmán tiene 354 días en total, y es once días más corto que el año solar. Debido a este desfase, el calendario no está acompasado con las estaciones. De este modo, un mismo mes puede pertenecer al invierno un año y a la primavera al cabo de unos años. Cada mes musulmán comienza al atardecer del día en el que se puede ver el principio del cuarto creciente de la Luna. TEXTO 7
  30. 30. PRACTIQUEMOS A diferencia del calendario gregoriano, el musulmán es un calendario lunar, es decir, se basa exclusivamente en la observación de las fases lunares como referencia del paso del tiempo. El calendario musulmán consta de seis meses de 29 días y seis de 30. Así, el año musulmán tiene 354 días en total, y es once días más corto que el año solar. Debido a este desfase, el calendario no está acompasado con las estaciones. De este modo, un mismo mes puede pertenecer al invierno un año y a la primavera al cabo de unos años. Cada mes musulmán comienza al atardecer del día en el que se puede ver el principio del cuarto creciente de la Luna. TEXTO 7 CALENDARIO MUSULMAN
  31. 31. PRACTIQUEMOS A diferencia del calendario gregoriano, el musulmán es un calendario lunar, es decir, se basa exclusivamente en la observación de las fases lunares como referencia del paso del tiempo. El calendario musulmán consta de seis meses de 29 días y seis de 30. Así, el año musulmán tiene 354 días en total, y es once días más corto que el año solar. Debido a este desfase, el calendario no está acompasado con las estaciones. De este modo, un mismo mes puede pertenecer al invierno un año y a la primavera al cabo de unos años. Cada mes musulmán comienza al atardecer del día en el que se puede ver el principio del cuarto creciente de la Luna. TEXTO 7 CALENDARIO MUSULMAN
  32. 32. PRACTIQUEMOS A nuestro alrededor podemos ver numerosos ejemplos de estructuras; por ejemplo, los puentes son estructuras destinadas a pasar un obstáculo y permitir el tránsito de vehículos y de personas. Los grandes edificios también son ejemplos de estructuras. Una estructura es un objeto o una parte de un objeto que se ha diseñado para sostener un peso manteniendo una forma determinada. TEXTO 8
  33. 33. PRACTIQUEMOS A nuestro alrededor podemos ver numerosos ejemplos de estructuras; por ejemplo, los puentes son estructuras destinadas a pasar un obstáculo y permitir el tránsito de vehículos y de personas. Los grandes edificios también son ejemplos de estructuras. Una estructura es un objeto o una parte de un objeto que se ha diseñado para sostener un peso manteniendo una forma determinada. TEXTO 8 LA ESTRUCTURA
  34. 34. PRACTIQUEMOS A nuestro alrededor podemos ver numerosos ejemplos de estructuras; por ejemplo, los puentes son estructuras destinadas a pasar un obstáculo y permitir el tránsito de vehículos y de personas. Los grandes edificios también son ejemplos de estructuras. Una estructura es un objeto o una parte de un objeto que se ha diseñado para sostener un peso manteniendo una forma determinada. TEXTO 8 LA ESTRUCTURA
  35. 35. PRACTIQUEMOS Un simple recorrido en ómnibus o colectivo puede servir para observar a una serie de personas, muchas de las cuales podrían convertirse en protagonistas de una narración. Si observamos con interés, descubriremos que sentado frente a nosotros hay no sólo “un señor leyendo un periódico”, sino un hombre preocupado, que arruga firmemente el entrecejo, que parece leer, pero que en realidad no mueve los ojos sobre el papel, sino que mantiene fija la vista en un punto de la hoja. Y si nuestra fantasía decide entonces imaginar quién es, qué vida tiene, de dónde viene, a dónde va, a qué se dedica, cuáles son las razones de su tribulación, nos encontraremos observando multitud de pequeños detalles que pueden permitirnos adivinar mucho sobre él. TEXTO 9
  36. 36. PRACTIQUEMOS Un simple recorrido en ómnibus o colectivo puede servir para observar a una serie de personas, muchas de las cuales podrían convertirse en protagonistas de una narración. Si observamos con interés, descubriremos que sentado frente a nosotros hay no sólo “un señor leyendo un periódico”, sino un hombre preocupado, que arruga firmemente el entrecejo, que parece leer, pero que en realidad no mueve los ojos sobre el papel, sino que mantiene fija la vista en un punto de la hoja. Y si nuestra fantasía decide entonces imaginar quién es, qué vida tiene, de dónde viene, a dónde va, a qué se dedica, cuáles son las razones de su tribulación, nos encontraremos observando multitud de pequeños detalles que pueden permitirnos adivinar mucho sobre él. TEXTO 9 LO PASAJEROS
  37. 37. PRACTIQUEMOS Un simple recorrido en ómnibus o colectivo puede servir para observar a una serie de personas, muchas de las cuales podrían convertirse en protagonistas de una narración. Si observamos con interés, descubriremos que sentado frente a nosotros hay no sólo “un señor leyendo un periódico”, sino un hombre preocupado, que arruga firmemente el entrecejo, que parece leer, pero que en realidad no mueve los ojos sobre el papel, sino que mantiene fija la vista en un punto de la hoja. Y si nuestra fantasía decide entonces imaginar quién es, qué vida tiene, de dónde viene, a dónde va, a qué se dedica, cuáles son las razones de su tribulación, nos encontraremos observando multitud de pequeños detalles que pueden permitirnos adivinar mucho sobre él. TEXTO 9 LO PASAJEROS
  38. 38. PRACTIQUEMOS Clarece Lispector (1926-1977) era de origen judío y nació en Ucrania. A los pocos meses de nacida, trasladó con sus padres a Brasil. Su primera novela, “Cerca del corazón salvaje” –escrita mientras estudiaba en la Facultad de Derecho-, recibió el premio Graca Aranha. A esta obra le siguieron varias publicaciones que atrajeron el interés de la crítica brasileña, que sitúa a Lispector, junto con Guimaraes Rosa, en el centro de la narrativa de vanguardia brasileña. Entre sus pocas obras traducidas al español se encuentra “La pasión según G.H.”, considerada por la crítica como su obra más lograda. TEXTO 10
  39. 39. PRACTIQUEMOS Clarece Lispector (1926-1977) era de origen judío y nació en Ucrania. A los pocos meses de nacida, trasladó con sus padres a Brasil. Su primera novela, “Cerca del corazón salvaje” –escrita mientras estudiaba en la Facultad de Derecho-, recibió el premio Graca Aranha. A esta obra le siguieron varias publicaciones que atrajeron el interés de la crítica brasileña, que sitúa a Lispector, junto con Guimaraes Rosa, en el centro de la narrativa de vanguardia brasileña. Entre sus pocas obras traducidas al español se encuentra “La pasión según G.H.”, considerada por la crítica como su obra más lograda. TEXTO 10 CLARECE LISPECTOR
  40. 40. PRACTIQUEMOS Clarece Lispector (1926-1977) era de origen judío y nació en Ucrania. A los pocos meses de nacida, trasladó con sus padres a Brasil. Su primera novela, “Cerca del corazón salvaje” –escrita mientras estudiaba en la Facultad de Derecho-, recibió el premio Graca Aranha. A esta obra le siguieron varias publicaciones que atrajeron el interés de la crítica brasileña, que sitúa a Lispector, junto con Guimaraes Rosa, en el centro de la narrativa de vanguardia brasileña. Entre sus pocas obras traducidas al español se encuentra “La pasión según G.H.”, considerada por la crítica como su obra más lograda. TEXTO 10 CLARECE LISPECTOR
  41. 41. PRACTIQUEMOS Clarece Lispector (1926-1977) era de origen judío y nació en Ucrania. A los pocos meses de nacida, trasladó con sus padres a Brasil. Su primera novela, “Cerca del corazón salvaje” –escrita mientras estudiaba en la Facultad de Derecho-, recibió el premio Graca Aranha. A esta obra le siguieron varias publicaciones que atrajeron el interés de la crítica brasileña, que sitúa a Lispector, junto con Guimaraes Rosa, en el centro de la narrativa de vanguardia brasileña. Entre sus pocas obras traducidas al español se encuentra “La pasión según G.H.”, considerada por la crítica como su obra más lograda. TEXTO 10 Clarece Lispector es una escritora Ucraniana que destaca en la Literatura brasileña CLARECE LISPECTOR
  42. 42. Tipos de texto según la ubicación de la idea principal ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ ------------------------------------------------------------------------ Sintetizante-Analizante MEDIO

×