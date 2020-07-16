Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LA MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO UNIDAD IV
¿QUÉ ES UN TEXTO?
Un texto es una estructura verbal con sentido, que posee elementos paralingüísticos. Es un acto comunicativo porque tiene ...
SUPERESTRUCTURA Estructura global del texto, es la silueta, el armazón o el esqueleto. Cada texto tiene determinadas distr...
No sólo tiene una “ silueta” especíﬁca sino que tiene una progresión de la información característica SUPERESTRUCTURA
S U P ER ES T R U C T U R A • Introducción: • Presenta el texto, delimita y sitúa al lector en la perspectiva del autor. •...
MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO MACROESTRUCTURA Es el patrón organizacional de un texto, debe tener lógica en la forma en que av...
1. Antecedente / consecuente: causa / efecto 2. Comparación o contraste (señala semejanzas y diferencias de dos tópicos) 3...
1. “Los cambios físicos no modiﬁcan la composición interna de la materia mientras que los cambios químicos alteran complet...
1. “Los cambios físicos no modiﬁcan la composición interna de la materia mientras que los cambios químicos alteran complet...
3. En mi jardín yo planté cinco tipos diferentes de flores: al fondo del jardín coloqué las rosas rojas, en la jardinera d...
3. En mi jardín yo planté cinco tipos diferentes de flores: al fondo del jardín coloqué las rosas rojas, en la jardinera d...
5. “El amor es sufrido, es benigno; el amor no tiene envidia, el amor no es jactancioso, no se envanece; no hace nada inde...
5. “El amor es sufrido, es benigno; el amor no tiene envidia, el amor no es jactancioso, no se envanece; no hace nada inde...
7. Hacia ﬁnes del siglo pasado, se estableció un comercio cada vez más fuerte entre Europa y Argentina. Esto ocurrió porqu...
7. Hacia ﬁnes del siglo pasado, se estableció un comercio cada vez más fuerte entre Europa y Argentina. Esto ocurrió porqu...
9. Con el sufijo “ismo” se agrupan numerosos movimientos en Europa, antes de la Primera Guerra Mundial, como el futurismo,...
9. Con el sufijo “ismo” se agrupan numerosos movimientos en Europa, antes de la Primera Guerra Mundial, como el futurismo,...
11. Las IT (Information tecnologies: Tecnologías de la Información) son instrumentos que permiten la intercomunicación ent...
11. Las IT (Information tecnologies: Tecnologías de la Información) son instrumentos que permiten la intercomunicación ent...
TEXTO
TEXTO
¿CÓMO RECONOZCO EL TEMA? ¿De qué nos habla el texto que leemos? ¿De qué trata el texto? ¿Qué asunto trata el autor?TEMA
SUBTEMA SUBTEMAS Expresan aspectos específicos del TEMA P P ¿DE QUÉ TRATA EL PÁRRAFO?
IDEA PRINCIPAL
IDEA PRINCIPAL e Ideas temáticas IDEA PRINCIPAL ¿Qué es lo más importante que se dice del tema? ¿Qué se afirma principalme...
MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO TEMA: IDEA PRINCIPAL DEL TEXTO: PÁRRAFO SUBTEMA IDEA PRINCIPAL DEL PÁRRAFO 1 2 3 4
MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO
MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO
MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO
MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO
MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO
MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO
MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO

58 views

Published on

Macroestructura del Texto

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO

  1. 1. LA MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO UNIDAD IV
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES UN TEXTO?
  3. 3. Un texto es una estructura verbal con sentido, que posee elementos paralingüísticos. Es un acto comunicativo porque tiene un mensaje, un emisor y un receptor.
  4. 4. SUPERESTRUCTURA Estructura global del texto, es la silueta, el armazón o el esqueleto. Cada texto tiene determinadas distribuciones espaciales de sus componentes.
  5. 5. No sólo tiene una “ silueta” especíﬁca sino que tiene una progresión de la información característica SUPERESTRUCTURA
  6. 6. S U P ER ES T R U C T U R A • Introducción: • Presenta el texto, delimita y sitúa al lector en la perspectiva del autor. • Desarrollo: • Constituye el cuerpo del texto donde se afirma, explica, justifica, ejemplifica y argumenta la idea o ideas que forman la acroestructura. • Conclusión: • Permite sintetizar, resumir lo más significativo, busca fijar los elementos esenciales del texto en la mente del lector. No existe una estructura definida para párrafos de conclusión.
  7. 7. MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO MACROESTRUCTURA Es el patrón organizacional de un texto, debe tener lógica en la forma en que avanza y desarrolla las ideas. Es la estructura semántica: Temas y subtemas La constituyen las ideas principales (macroproposiciones) y las ideas secundarias (microproposiciones). da cuenta de si un texto es o no es coherente
  8. 8. 1. Antecedente / consecuente: causa / efecto 2. Comparación o contraste (señala semejanzas y diferencias de dos tópicos) 3. Descriptiva (presenta un tema y ofrece más información de cómo es) 4. De respuesta: problema / solución (se aportan propuestas o soluciones) 5. Enumeración (muestra una lista de cosas relacionadas con un tema) 6. Secuencia o procedimental (explica y detalla un procedimiento a seguir). 7. Narrativo (relatan, cuentan). 8. Explicativo (desarrollar un concepto, una idea). MICROESTRUCTURA Relación INTRA-TEXTUAL (entre oraciones y párrafos) gracias a elementos de COHESIÓN (conectores, referentes, signos de puntuación,...)
  9. 9. 1. “Los cambios físicos no modiﬁcan la composición interna de la materia mientras que los cambios químicos alteran completamente su composición”. MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 2. Las caries dentales destruyen los tejidos y producen cavidades en los dientes; en este sentido, es muy importante tomar medidas preventivas a tiempo.
  10. 10. 1. “Los cambios físicos no modiﬁcan la composición interna de la materia mientras que los cambios químicos alteran completamente su composición”. MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 2. Las caries dentales destruyen los tejidos y producen cavidades en los dientes; en este sentido, es muy importante tomar medidas preventivas a tiempo. COMPARACIÓN PROBLEMA / SOLUCIÓN
  11. 11. 3. En mi jardín yo planté cinco tipos diferentes de flores: al fondo del jardín coloqué las rosas rojas, en la jardinera del centro puse margaritas, junto a la fuente están las hortensias y en las jardineras de los extremos están las rosas amarillas y blancas. MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 4. “Platero es pequeño, peludo, suave; tan blando por fuera, que se diría todo de algodón, que no lleva huesos. sólo los espejos de azabache de sus ojos son duros cual dos escarabajos de cristal negro.”
  12. 12. 3. En mi jardín yo planté cinco tipos diferentes de flores: al fondo del jardín coloqué las rosas rojas, en la jardinera del centro puse margaritas, junto a la fuente están las hortensias y en las jardineras de los extremos están las rosas amarillas y blancas. MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 4. “Platero es pequeño, peludo, suave; tan blando por fuera, que se diría todo de algodón, que no lleva huesos. sólo los espejos de azabache de sus ojos son duros cual dos escarabajos de cristal negro.” ENUMERACIÓN DESCRIPCIÓN
  13. 13. 5. “El amor es sufrido, es benigno; el amor no tiene envidia, el amor no es jactancioso, no se envanece; no hace nada indebido, no busca lo suyo, no se irrita, no guarda rencor; no se goza de la injusticia, mas se goza de la verdad (...)” (1 Corintios 13: 4-7) MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 6.Las uvas para la elaboración del vino, generalmente se estrujan y despalillan antes de fermentarlas en roble, excepto cuando serán procesadas por Maceración Carbónica entonces van directamente a la cuba de fermentación. Después de esto (...)
  14. 14. 5. “El amor es sufrido, es benigno; el amor no tiene envidia, el amor no es jactancioso, no se envanece; no hace nada indebido, no busca lo suyo, no se irrita, no guarda rencor; no se goza de la injusticia, mas se goza de la verdad (...)” (1 Corintios 13: 4-7) MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 6.Las uvas para la elaboración del vino, generalmente se estrujan y despalillan antes de fermentarlas en roble, excepto cuando serán procesadas por Maceración Carbónica entonces van directamente a la cuba de fermentación. Después de esto (...) DESCRIPCIÓN SECUENCIA
  15. 15. 7. Hacia ﬁnes del siglo pasado, se estableció un comercio cada vez más fuerte entre Europa y Argentina. Esto ocurrió porque el mundo estaba cambiando y cada país necesitaba exportar e importar MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 8. La agresión hacia los animales, con el paso de los años a ido en aumento. Para terminar con este abuso hacia los animales se debe sancionar ha aquellas personas con multas, reclusiones nocturnas y condenas, pero dependiendo la gravedad del delito.
  16. 16. 7. Hacia ﬁnes del siglo pasado, se estableció un comercio cada vez más fuerte entre Europa y Argentina. Esto ocurrió porque el mundo estaba cambiando y cada país necesitaba exportar e importar MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 8. La agresión hacia los animales, con el paso de los años a ido en aumento. Para terminar con este abuso hacia los animales se debe sancionar ha aquellas personas con multas, reclusiones nocturnas y condenas, pero dependiendo la gravedad del delito. EFECTO- CAUSA PROBLEMA/ SOLUCIÓN
  17. 17. 9. Con el sufijo “ismo” se agrupan numerosos movimientos en Europa, antes de la Primera Guerra Mundial, como el futurismo, surrealismo, dadaísmo, cubismo, ultraísmo, creacionismo, etc., que alcanzaron su apogeo en el período de entreguerras”. MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 10.Este era un hermoso castillo donde cada noche se celebraban fiestas llenas de esplendor, hasta que una noche cuando el rey nos visitaba y tomaba los alimentos una enorme rata cayó del techo justo en su sopa, manchándole toda la cara, entonces todos salieron llenos de pánico, y desde entonces ya nadie viene.
  18. 18. 9. Con el sufijo “ismo” se agrupan numerosos movimientos en Europa, antes de la Primera Guerra Mundial, como el futurismo, surrealismo, dadaísmo, cubismo, ultraísmo, creacionismo, etc., que alcanzaron su apogeo en el período de entreguerras”. MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 10.Este era un hermoso castillo donde cada noche se celebraban fiestas llenas de esplendor, hasta que una noche cuando el rey nos visitaba y tomaba los alimentos una enorme rata cayó del techo justo en su sopa, manchándole toda la cara, entonces todos salieron llenos de pánico, y desde entonces ya nadie viene. EJEMPLIFICACIÓN NARRATIVO
  19. 19. 11. Las IT (Information tecnologies: Tecnologías de la Información) son instrumentos que permiten la intercomunicación entre personas, entre gobiernos y entre empresas, en forma instantánea, sincrónica y en tiempo real, lo que permite un flujo de información más rápido que los medios de comunicación tradicionales. MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 12.La sociedad más antigua de todas, y la única natural, es la de una familia; y aún en esta sociedad los hijos sólo perseveran unidos a su padre todo el tiempo que le necesitan para su conservación. Desde el momento en que cesa esta necesidad, el vínculo natural se disuelve. Los hijos, libres de la obediencia que debían al padre, y el padre, exento de los cuidados que debía a los hijos, recobran igualmente su independencia.
  20. 20. 11. Las IT (Information tecnologies: Tecnologías de la Información) son instrumentos que permiten la intercomunicación entre personas, entre gobiernos y entre empresas, en forma instantánea, sincrónica y en tiempo real, lo que permite un flujo de información más rápido que los medios de comunicación tradicionales. MICROESTRUCTURA ¿Cómo se relacionan los siguientes enunciados 12.La sociedad más antigua de todas, y la única natural, es la de una familia; y aún en esta sociedad los hijos sólo perseveran unidos a su padre todo el tiempo que le necesitan para su conservación. Desde el momento en que cesa esta necesidad, el vínculo natural se disuelve. Los hijos, libres de la obediencia que debían al padre, y el padre, exento de los cuidados que debía a los hijos, recobran igualmente su independencia. DEFINICIÓN EXPLICACIÓN
  21. 21. TEXTO
  22. 22. TEXTO
  23. 23. ¿CÓMO RECONOZCO EL TEMA? ¿De qué nos habla el texto que leemos? ¿De qué trata el texto? ¿Qué asunto trata el autor?TEMA
  24. 24. SUBTEMA SUBTEMAS Expresan aspectos específicos del TEMA P P ¿DE QUÉ TRATA EL PÁRRAFO?
  25. 25. IDEA PRINCIPAL
  26. 26. IDEA PRINCIPAL e Ideas temáticas IDEA PRINCIPAL ¿Qué es lo más importante que se dice del tema? ¿Qué se afirma principalmente del tema? TEXTO Idea Temática ¿Qué es lo más importante que se dice del subtema? ¿Qué se afirma principalmente del subtema? Párrafo ORACIÓN
  27. 27. MACROESTRUCTURA DEL TEXTO TEMA: IDEA PRINCIPAL DEL TEXTO: PÁRRAFO SUBTEMA IDEA PRINCIPAL DEL PÁRRAFO 1 2 3 4

×