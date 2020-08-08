ESTUDIAMOS PARA EL EXAMEN

Successfully reported this slideshow.
REPASAMOS
Hábitos de Éxito “Soy el amo de mis hábitos y el responsable de mi éxito”
TÉCNICAS DE AUTOAPRENDIZAJE LECTURA RESUMEN NOTAS AL MARGEN SUBRAYADO TOMA DE APUNTES ESQUEMA USO DEL DICCIONARIO
CATEGORÍAS GRAMATICALES 1. Ubícate entre la puerta y el mostrador. 2. Voy para jugar al ajedrez. 3. Solo las personas hone...
CATEGORÍAS GRAMATICALES 1. Ubícate entre la puerta y el mostrador. PREPOSICIÓN 2. Voy para jugar al ajedrez. PREPOSICIÓN 3...
CATEGORÍAS GRAMATICALES 1. Decoró perfectamente. 2. Quizá llegue temprano. 3. La casa queda lejos del parque. 4. El postre...
CATEGORÍAS GRAMATICALES 1. Decoró perfectamente. ADVERBIO 2. Quizá llegue temprano. ADVERBIO 3. La casa queda lejos del pa...
1. El jardín, era primoroso. 2. María, ¿has decidido dónde vás a trabajar? 3. Camila no viajará, mañana tía. 4. El escrito...
1. El jardín, era primoroso. 2. María, ¿has decidido dónde vás a trabajar? 3. Camila no viajará, mañana tía. 4. El escrito...
INDIQUE LA ALTERNATIVA QUE PRESENTE USO CORRECTO DE LA COMA: a) ¿Me puedes cambiar, estos libros amigo? b) Ana, es creativ...
INDIQUE LA ALTERNATIVA QUE PRESENTE USO CORRECTO DE LA COMA: a) ¿Me puedes cambiar, estos libros amigo? b) Ana, es creativ...
Las comas que aparecen en el enunciado: “Ana estudió Mecánica; Marisol, Diseño Gráfico; Juan, Ballet y Marco, Enfermería. ...
Las comas que aparecen en el enunciado: “Ana estudió Mecánica; Marisol, Diseño Gráfico; Juan, Ballet y Marco, Enfermería. ...
Se ha utilizado los dos puntos de manera incorrecta: a) Ya lo dijo Jim Ryun: “La motivación es lo que te pone en marcha, e...
a) Ya lo dijo Jim Ryun: “La motivación es lo que te pone en marcha, el hábito es lo que hace que sigas” c) Adorada abuelit...
Las prisiones como centros de rehabilitación cumplen funciones opuestas al objetivo de su creación. En ellas, los delincue...
Las prisiones como centros de rehabilitación cumplen funciones opuestas al objetivo de su creación. En ellas, los delincue...
Las prisiones como centros de rehabilitación cumplen funciones opuestas al objetivo de su creación. En ellas, los delincue...
Las prisiones como centros de rehabilitación cumplen funciones opuestas al objetivo de su creación. En ellas, los delincue...
Las prisiones como centros de rehabilitación cumplen funciones opuestas al objetivo de su creación. En ellas, los delincue...
ANÁLISIS DE TEXTOS La libertad suele ser denominada libertad individual. El término se vincula a la soberanía de su país e...
ANÁLISIS DE TEXTOS La libertad suele ser denominada libertad individual. El término se vincula a la soberanía de su país e...
ANÁLISIS DE TEXTOS La libertad suele ser denominada libertad individual. El término se vincula a la soberanía de su país e...
ANÁLISIS DE TEXTOS La libertad suele ser denominada libertad individual. El término se vincula a la soberanía de su país e...
ANÁLISIS DE TEXTOS La libertad suele ser denominada libertad individual. El término se vincula a la soberanía de su país e...
Cuando hablamos de corrupción en general es como si tocáramos todas las fibras de nuestra piel, se nos escarapela el cuerp...
ESTUDIAMOS PARA EL EXAMEN
ESTUDIAMOS PARA EL EXAMEN
  26. 26. Cuando hablamos de corrupción en general es como si tocáramos todas las fibras de nuestra piel, se nos escarapela el cuerpo y tal vez sintamos arcadas; pero, la corrupción se ha vuelto tan común ahora, que convivimos con ella y dependiendo del grado de la misma es hasta sostenible; aunque no lo creamos… Bueno, no nos extenderemos para hacer un análisis profundo de la corrupción, esta vez la aterrizaremos solo al nivel del Estado peruano. El Estado como sabemos está constituido por tres poderes, el ejecutivo, el legislativo y el judicial, en estos tres espacios existen lineamientos de regulación que deben ser respetados y cumplidos; ¿qué pasa cuando no se cumplen y existe corrupción? Pueden pasar tres cosas: o se regula más (y a veces se excede en la regulación obteniendo como resultado lo que existe actualmente, una sobre regulación en el Estado) o se audita más (haciendo más estricta la auditoría normativa y sin margen de gestión u operatividad) o se normaliza (creando en la sociedad niveles de aguante de la corrupción, y clasificando a la misma en escalas). Resulta que en el Estado peruano ocurren las tres, se ha regulado excesivamente, se audita normativa y exageradamente y en muchos casos se han normalizado algunas formas de corrupción. En mi opinión creo que, al regular, incluyendo lineamientos de auditoría y más, estamos tratando de establecer parámetros de actuación, enfatizando y acentuando muchas veces sanciones para los que no lo cumplan, cuando el corrupto siempre tendrá una forma de esquivar las mismas, porque su conciencia o inconciencia de corrupto lo llevará a realizar ello siempre; sin embargo cuando hablamos de la normalización de la corrupción y de la cultura ética del ciudadano (sea quien fuera, en nuestro artículo es el funcionario o empleado público) estamos entrando a analizar a mayor profundidad el problema, pudiendo ser mejor atacado. TEMA:FUENTE: https://www.transparencia.org.pe/taxonomy/term/158

