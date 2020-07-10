Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CONECTORES LÓGICOS
OBSERVA EN EL TEXTO LAS PALABRAS DESTACADAS “Mi nombre es Antonio Rodríguez. Soy policía y mi trabajo consiste en proteger...
¿Qué le falta a este texto? El fenómeno de El Niño ocurre cada cierto tiempo en las costas del Perú. Las aguas frías de la...
¿Qué conector podemos usar?
¿Qué son los conectores? ¿Para qué sirven?
Los conectores relacionan lo que se va a decir con lo que se ha dicho antes. Los conectores son palabras o expresiones que...
CONECTORES ADICIÓN CONTRASTE Suma Oposición Además, también, más aún, aparte de ello, incluso, etc. En cambio, pero, sin e...
¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones? 1. Ese Julián es muy confianzudo, __________ de ser tan tacaño. 2...
¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones? 1. Ese Julián es muy confianzudo, además de ser tan tacaño. 2. Ju...
CONECTORES CAUSA CONSECUENCIA Razón Efecto Porque, debido a, ya que, pues, etc. Por lo tanto, así que, por eso, en consecu...
¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones? 1. Los peruanos y peruanas saldremos adelante ___________ somos t...
¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones? 1. Los peruanos y peruanas saldremos adelante ya que somos trabaj...
CONECTORES MODO SECUENCIA Manera Temporalidad Así, de este modo, de esta manera, etc. Antes, después, más tarde, a continu...
1. Con Victoria éramos muy amigas ________. ____________, con el tiempo, empezamos a separarnos. 2. Cuando salgo siempre l...
1. Con Victoria éramos muy amigas antes. Después, con el tiempo, empezamos a separarnos. 2. Cuando salgo siempre llevo mas...
CONECTORES EVIDENCIA EQUIVALENCIA Algo obvio Correspondencia Naturalmente, por supuesto, obvio, es evidente, sin lugar a d...
1. Para que el país supere la crisis actual todos tenemos que colaborar; __________________ ser unidos, solidarios, trabaj...
1. Para que el país supere la crisis actual todos tenemos que colaborar; es decir, ser unidos, solidarios, trabajar en equ...
CONECTORES EJEMPLIFICACIÓN FINALIDAD Caso Objetivo Por ejemplo, este es el caso de, etc. para que, con el fin de que, con ...
1. Debemos tener memoria __________ los corruptos que hoy traicionan al país no vuelvan a ser elegidos NUNCA. 2. A los per...
1. Debemos tener memoria a fin de que los corruptos que hoy traicionan al país no vuelvan a ser elegidos NUNCA. 2. A los p...
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO: ¿Qué conectores se encuentran en el texto? Completa la tabla. A mediados de enero fuimos a ver e...
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO: ¿Qué conectores se encuentran en el texto? Completa la tabla. A mediados de enero fuimos a ver e...
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 1. Los buenos libros nos apartan de las debilidades .............. de los vicios que suelen corro...
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 1. Los buenos libros nos apartan de las debilidades .............. de los vicios que suelen corro...
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 2 .............. progreso de la medicina moderna, un gran porcentaje de la población peruana .......
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 2 .............. progreso de la medicina moderna, un gran porcentaje de la población peruana .......
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 3. La comida de los restaurantes presenta un buen aspecto ............... posee un sabor exquisit...
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 3. La comida de los restaurantes presenta un buen aspecto ............... posee un sabor exquisit...
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 4 ................ te encuentres muy bien físicamente, no alcanzarás un estado óptimo ..............
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 4 ................ te encuentres muy bien físicamente, no alcanzarás un estado óptimo ..............
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 5 ................. las inclemencias del tiempo, los aventureros continuaron su accidentado viaje...
COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 5 ................. las inclemencias del tiempo, los aventureros continuaron su accidentado viaje...
¿Qué son los conectores? ¿Para qué sirven?
CONECTORES LÓGICOS
CONECTORES LÓGICOS
CONECTORES LÓGICOS
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CONECTORES LÓGICOS

20 views

Published on

Conectores lógicos

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CONECTORES LÓGICOS

  1. 1. CONECTORES LÓGICOS
  2. 2. OBSERVA EN EL TEXTO LAS PALABRAS DESTACADAS “Mi nombre es Antonio Rodríguez. Soy policía y mi trabajo consiste en proteger a la ciudadanía a ﬁn de conservar el orden y la ley. También tengo una especialidad: soy policía de turismo, es decir, brindo seguridad a todos los extranjeros que visitan nuestro país”.
  3. 3. ¿Qué le falta a este texto? El fenómeno de El Niño ocurre cada cierto tiempo en las costas del Perú. Las aguas frías de la costa se calientan mucho. La corriente ecuatorial cálida se desvía de su curso. El fenómeno de El Niño provoca muchas alteraciones en el clima, como lluvias torrenciales. Debemos seguir las recomendaciones de Defensa Civil.
  4. 4. ¿Qué conector podemos usar?
  5. 5. ¿Qué son los conectores? ¿Para qué sirven?
  6. 6. Los conectores relacionan lo que se va a decir con lo que se ha dicho antes. Los conectores son palabras o expresiones que usamos para enlazar ideas.
  7. 7. CONECTORES ADICIÓN CONTRASTE Suma Oposición Además, también, más aún, aparte de ello, incluso, etc. En cambio, pero, sin embargo, no obstante, por el contrario, etc.
  8. 8. ¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones? 1. Ese Julián es muy confianzudo, __________ de ser tan tacaño. 2. Juan aprobó el examen de matemáticas, ________ Pedro no. 3. No tengo paciencia para ella, _________, pienso decírselo ahora mismo. 4. Fuimos al mercado, __________ al gimnasio. 5. Comprendo tu punto de vista y no estoy de acuerdo, ______ no quiero seguir discutiendo. 6. Cursaste licenciatura, maestría y ______________ un doctorado. 7. La situación de américa del sur es delicada ___________ ha mejorado. 8. El experimento no salió como ellos esperaban. ____________, no se dieron por vencido.
  9. 9. ¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones? 1. Ese Julián es muy confianzudo, además de ser tan tacaño. 2. Juan aprobó el examen de matemáticas, pero Pedro no. 3. No tengo paciencia para ella, es más, pienso decírselo ahora mismo. 4. Fuimos al mercado, también al gimnasio. 5. Comprendo tu punto de vista y no estoy de acuerdo, mas no quiero seguir discutiendo. 6. Cursaste licenciatura, maestría y por si fuera poco un doctorado. 7. La situación de américa del sur es delicada aunque ha mejorado. 8. El experimento no salió como ellos esperaban. Sin embargo, no se dieron por vencido.
  10. 10. CONECTORES CAUSA CONSECUENCIA Razón Efecto Porque, debido a, ya que, pues, etc. Por lo tanto, así que, por eso, en consecuencia, entonces, por ese motivo, por consiguiente, etc.
  11. 11. ¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones? 1. Los peruanos y peruanas saldremos adelante ___________ somos trabajadores y creativos. 2. Me gané la lotería, ___________ podré construir e implementar una escuela secundaria en mi comunidad.. 3. Lo escribo ______________ si no lo hago me olvido. 4. Las sustancias eran altamente inflamables, ________________ el incendio se desató. 5. Creo que debería volver a casa ___________ mi madre va a preocuparse. 6. Quedan pocos especímenes _____________ la contaminación. 7. Hemos superado la guerra del Pacífico, gobiernos dictadores, desastres naturales y políticos; ______________, esta crisis social y económica también la superaremos. 8. Eres creativo, trabajador y te esfuerzas cada día por aprender; ____________, llegaste a convertirte en el gerente de la compañía..
  12. 12. ¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones? 1. Los peruanos y peruanas saldremos adelante ya que somos trabajadores y creativos. 2. Me gané la lotería, por ende podré construir e implementar una escuela secundaria en mi comunidad.. 3. Lo escribo porque si no lo hago me olvido. 4. Las sustancias eran altamente inflamables, por consiguiente el incendio se desató. 5. Creo que debería volver a casa pues mi madre va a preocuparse. 6. Quedan pocos especímenes a causa de la contaminación. 7. Hemos superado la guerra del Pacífico, gobiernos dictadores, desastres naturales y políticos; en consecuencia, esta crisis social y económica también la superaremos. 8. Eres creativo, trabajador y te esfuerzas cada día por aprender; por ello, es natural que ahora seas el gerente de la compañía..
  13. 13. CONECTORES MODO SECUENCIA Manera Temporalidad Así, de este modo, de esta manera, etc. Antes, después, más tarde, a continuación, luego, mientras, primero, segundo, etc.
  14. 14. 1. Con Victoria éramos muy amigas ________. ____________, con el tiempo, empezamos a separarnos. 2. Cuando salgo siempre llevo mascarilla y guardo distancia; _______________, protejo mi salud, la de mi familia y la del país entero. 3. Los padres ________________ las autoridades, deben dar el ejemplo siempre. 4. __________ cenaremos y ______________nos iremos a dormir. 5. Estudia y esfuérzate mucho, _________ tendrás la posibilidad de ayudar a tu familia y al país. 6. Felipe habla por teléfono ___________ completa unos documentos. 7. Siempre trabaja ____________ lo supervisarán: de manera eﬁciente; eso es integridad. 8. Juan y Paula aprobaron el difícil examen pues ____________ estudiaron mucho. ¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones?
  15. 15. 1. Con Victoria éramos muy amigas antes. Después, con el tiempo, empezamos a separarnos. 2. Cuando salgo siempre llevo mascarilla y guardo distancia; de este modo, protejo mi salud, la de mi familia y la del país entero. 3. Los padres así como las autoridades, deben dar el ejemplo siempre. 4. Ahora cenaremos y más tarde nos iremos a dormir. 5. Estudia y esfuérzate mucho, así tendrás la posibilidad de ayudar a tu familia y al país. 6. Felipe habla por teléfono mientras completa unos documentos. 7. Siempre trabaja como si lo supervisarán: de manera eﬁciente; eso es integridad. 8. Juan y Paula aprobaron el difícil examen pues previamente estudiaron mucho. ¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones?
  16. 16. CONECTORES EVIDENCIA EQUIVALENCIA Algo obvio Correspondencia Naturalmente, por supuesto, obvio, es evidente, sin lugar a dudas, etc. Es decir, en otras palabras, osea, etc.
  17. 17. 1. Para que el país supere la crisis actual todos tenemos que colaborar; __________________ ser unidos, solidarios, trabajar en equipo. 2. Es la persona más preparada, ________________ lo elegirán para el ascenso. 3. Trabajaste todo el ﬁn de semana, ____________________ tu propuesta será la mejor. 4. El plan que plantea nuestro partido político es completo. ___________________ piensa tanto en las clases bajas, medias pero también en las clases altas. 5. _________________________ si no les dices la verdad, tus padres perderán la conﬁanza en ti. 6. Me he distanciado de ella porque creo que me ha mentido. __________________ ya no le tengo confianza. 7. _________________ la crisis actual evidenció todo el daño que la corrupción le hizo y sigue haciendo al país. 8. Este libro es fantástico. _________________, leerlo ha sido como “viajar en el tiempo”. ¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones?
  18. 18. 1. Para que el país supere la crisis actual todos tenemos que colaborar; es decir, ser unidos, solidarios, trabajar en equipo. 2. Es la persona más preparada, obvio lo elegirán para el ascenso. 3. Trabajaste todo el ﬁn de semana, naturalmente tu propuesta será la mejor. 4. El plan que plantea nuestro partido político es completo. En resumidas cuentas piensa tanto en las clases bajas, medias pero también en las clases altas. 5. Lógicamente si no les dices la verdad, tus padres perderán la conﬁanza en ti. 6. Me he distanciado de ella porque creo que me ha mentido. En otras palabras ya no le tengo confianza. 7. Sin lugar a dudas la crisis actual evidenció todo el daño que la corrupción le hizo y sigue haciendo al país. 8. Este libro es fantástico. Dicho de otro modo, leerlo ha sido como “viajar en el tiempo”. ¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones?
  19. 19. CONECTORES EJEMPLIFICACIÓN FINALIDAD Caso Objetivo Por ejemplo, este es el caso de, etc. para que, con el fin de que, con el objeto de que, etc.
  20. 20. 1. Debemos tener memoria __________ los corruptos que hoy traicionan al país no vuelvan a ser elegidos NUNCA. 2. A los peruanos nos hace falta civismo, ________________ el número de detenidos durante la cuarentena. 3. Estamos aquí reunidos ____________________ recaudar fondos para el orfanato. 4. Se lanza la campaña “Respira Perú” ______________ asegurar oxígeno a los enfermos por Covid-19. 5. La campaña busca recaudar dinero ________________ que ningún peruano muera por falta de oxígeno. 6. Los noticieros de la capital creen que el Perú es sólo Lima; ___________________, ahora con la pandemia sólo muestran las acciones de control que allá se aplican. 7. Las instituciones superiores deben prever prácticas profesionales desde los primeros ciclos; _________________ SENATI, que en marzo fue reconocida, por la Unión Europea por su modelo de “aprender haciendo”. 8. Los estudiantes senatinos siempre son muy ingeniosos y creativos; ________________ el semestre pasado sus proyectos sorprendieron a todo el jurado. ¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones?
  21. 21. 1. Debemos tener memoria a fin de que los corruptos que hoy traicionan al país no vuelvan a ser elegidos NUNCA. 2. A los peruanos nos hace falta civismo, sirva de ejemplo el número de detenidos durante la cuarentena. 3. Estamos aquí reunidos con el propósito de recaudar fondos para el orfanato. 4. Se lanza la campaña “Respira Perú” para asegurar oxígeno a los enfermos por Covid-19. 5. La campaña busca recaudar dinero con el objeto de que ningún peruano muera por falta de oxígeno. 6. Los noticieros de la capital creen que el Perú es sólo Lima; por ejemplo, ahora con la pandemia sólo muestran las acciones de control que allá se aplican. 7. Las instituciones superiores deben prever prácticas profesionales desde los primeros ciclos; este es el caso de SENATI, que en marzo fue reconocida, por la Unión Europea por su modelo de “aprender haciendo”. 8. Los estudiantes senatinos siempre son muy ingeniosos y creativos; por ejemplo el semestre pasado sus proyectos sorprendieron a todo el jurado. ¿Qué conectores emplearías para completar las oraciones?
  22. 22. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO: ¿Qué conectores se encuentran en el texto? Completa la tabla. A mediados de enero fuimos a ver el Concurso Nacional de Marinera en la ciudad de Trujillo a ﬁn de disfrutar en familia de este excelente espectáculo. Después, visitamos la impresionante ciudadela de Chan Chan, es decir, la ciudadela de barro más grande de América. Además, aprovechamos nuestra visita para visitar Huanchaco. ¡Fueron unas hermosas vacaciones! SECUENCIA EQUIVALENCIA FINALIDAD ADICIÓN
  23. 23. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO: ¿Qué conectores se encuentran en el texto? Completa la tabla. A mediados de enero fuimos a ver el Concurso Nacional de Marinera en la ciudad de Trujillo a ﬁn de disfrutar en familia de este excelente espectáculo. Después, visitamos la impresionante ciudadela de Chan Chan, es decir, la ciudadela de barro más grande de América. Además, aprovechamos nuestra visita para visitar Huanchaco. ¡Fueron unas hermosas vacaciones! SECUENCIA EQUIVALENCIA FINALIDAD ADICIÓN Después... es decir... a fin de... Además...
  24. 24. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 1. Los buenos libros nos apartan de las debilidades .............. de los vicios que suelen corromper nuestra mente ................. nuestros actos. A. o - por B. como - aun C. y - aunque D. y - y E. como - a fin de
  25. 25. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 1. Los buenos libros nos apartan de las debilidades .............. de los vicios que suelen corromper nuestra mente ................. nuestros actos. A. o - por B. como - aun C. y - aunque D. y - y E. como - a fin de
  26. 26. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 2 .............. progreso de la medicina moderna, un gran porcentaje de la población peruana .............. del mundo sigue utilizando plantas medicinales. A. No obstante del - o B. Si bien del - hasta C. A pesar del - y D. Si del - como E. causa del - y
  27. 27. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 2 .............. progreso de la medicina moderna, un gran porcentaje de la población peruana .............. del mundo sigue utilizando plantas medicinales. A. No obstante del - o B. Si bien del - hasta C. A pesar del - y D. Si del - como E. causa del - y
  28. 28. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 3. La comida de los restaurantes presenta un buen aspecto ............... posee un sabor exquisito, ................., lamentablemente, su costo es elevado. A. si bien - y B. y - pero C. pero - aunque D. y - además E. por ello - porque
  29. 29. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 3. La comida de los restaurantes presenta un buen aspecto ............... posee un sabor exquisito, ................., lamentablemente, su costo es elevado. A. si bien - y B. y - pero C. pero - aunque D. y - además E. por ello - porque
  30. 30. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 4 ................ te encuentres muy bien físicamente, no alcanzarás un estado óptimo ............... cuidas plenamente tu bienestar emocional.. A. Como - si no B. Aun cuando - pues C. A pesar de que - si D. Si bien - por ello E. Aunque - si no
  31. 31. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 4 ................ te encuentres muy bien físicamente, no alcanzarás un estado óptimo ............... cuidas plenamente tu bienestar emocional.. A. Como - si no B. Aun cuando - pues C. A pesar de que - si D. Si bien - por ello E. Aunque - si no
  32. 32. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 5 ................. las inclemencias del tiempo, los aventureros continuaron su accidentado viaje .................. debían llegar a tiempo. A. Por - ya que B. Ante - pues C. A pesar de - como D. No obstante - puesto que E. Debido a - porque
  33. 33. COMPROBAMOS LO APRENDIDO 5 ................. las inclemencias del tiempo, los aventureros continuaron su accidentado viaje .................. debían llegar a tiempo. A. Por - ya que B. Ante - pues C. A pesar de - como D. No obstante - puesto que E. Debido a - porque
  34. 34. ¿Qué son los conectores? ¿Para qué sirven?

×