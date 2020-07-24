Successfully reported this slideshow.
COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ El transmisor y el receptor codifican de manera exitosa el mensaje que se intercambia.
● Clara ● Objetiva ● Oportuna CARACTERÍSTICAS DE UNA COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ
VENTAJAS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ ★ Creas relaciones duraderas. ★ Creas confianza. ★ Ganas más amigos y contactos. ★ Supe...
REQUISITOS PARA TENER UNA COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ 1.-Saber Escuchar 2.-Saber Comunicar
SABER ESCUCHAR
TIPOS DE ESCUCHA No se escucha en absoluto, se finge estar hasta se usan palabras como «Sí. Ya. Correcto.» Escuchar solo c...
PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR BUSCA UNA POSTURA QUE TE SEA CÓMODA PARA ESCUCHAR: 1. Respuestas no verbal...
PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR EMPLEA UNA HABILIDAD PARA CONFIRMAR QUE ESTÁS ENTENDIENDO AL OTRO: Plantea...
PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR USA PREGUNTAS O AFIRMACIONES PARA OBTENER MÁS INFORMACIÓN. Realiza pregunt...
PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR RESUMIR PUNTOS CLAVE DE LA CONVERSACIÓN DE LA OTRA PERSONA. Se puede reali...
HABILIDADES PARA ESCUCHAR 1º TIPO: HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR CON ATENCIÓN ● Estar motivado para escuchar ● Si usted se ve en l...
HABILIDADES PARA ESCUCHAR 1º TIPO: HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR CON ATENCIÓN ● No confíe en su memoria. ● Escuche con un objetivo...
PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR 2º TIPO: HABILIDADES PARA ESCUCHAR E INTERACTUAR A. CLARIFICACIÓN: Se refi...
PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR 2º TIPO: HABILIDADES PARA ESCUCHAR E INTERACTUAR B. VERIFICACIÓN: Signific...
PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR 2º TIPO: HABILIDADES PARA ESCUCHAR E INTERACTUAR C. REFLEXIÓN: Significa h...
SABER COMUNICAR
ASERTIVIDAD
ASERTIVIDAD
ASERTIVIDAD
SER UN COMUNICAD@R EFECTIVO
CLAVES PARA UNA COMUNICACIÓN EFECTIVA EN UN EQUIPO DE TRABAJO ★ Manténgase en contacto siempre ★ Cada persona tiene difere...
1.-¿Qué es comunicación eficaz? 2.-¿Qué necesitamos para comunicarnos con eficacia? 3.-¿Qué perfiles y características deb...
David Fischman
COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ
COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ
COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ
COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ
COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ

COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ

COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ

  1. 1. COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ El transmisor y el receptor codifican de manera exitosa el mensaje que se intercambia.
  2. 2. ● Clara ● Objetiva ● Oportuna CARACTERÍSTICAS DE UNA COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ
  3. 3. VENTAJAS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ ★ Creas relaciones duraderas. ★ Creas confianza. ★ Ganas más amigos y contactos. ★ Superas obstáculos. ★ Demuestras profesionalismo. ★ Generas mayor compromiso.
  4. 4. REQUISITOS PARA TENER UNA COMUNICACIÓN EFICAZ 1.-Saber Escuchar 2.-Saber Comunicar
  5. 5. SABER ESCUCHAR
  6. 6. TIPOS DE ESCUCHA No se escucha en absoluto, se finge estar hasta se usan palabras como «Sí. Ya. Correcto.» Escuchar solo cierta parte de la conversación. Centrando toda la energía en las palabras que se pronuncian. Hay un intención sincera de comprender al interlocutor.
  7. 7. PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR BUSCA UNA POSTURA QUE TE SEA CÓMODA PARA ESCUCHAR: 1. Respuestas no verbales: ●Contacto visual ●Asentir con la cabeza. 2. Las respuestas verbales ●Onomatopeyas tales como “aja”, “mmm”, etc.
  8. 8. PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR EMPLEA UNA HABILIDAD PARA CONFIRMAR QUE ESTÁS ENTENDIENDO AL OTRO: Plantea una hipótesis acerca de lo que la otra está sintiendo emocionalmente. Puedes usar dos métodos: ❖ Explicar a la otra persona cómo te sentirías si estuvieras en esa misma situación. El objetivo es que se sienta comprendido y apoyado. ❖ Hacer preguntas suaves para ahondar más en los sentimientos de tu oyente y para que este siga hablando. Las preguntas podrían ser “¿entonces te sentías…?”, “¿eso te hizo pensar que…? etc.
  9. 9. PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR USA PREGUNTAS O AFIRMACIONES PARA OBTENER MÁS INFORMACIÓN. Realiza preguntas directas tales como ¿Qué?, ¿Dónde? ¿Quién?, etc. Estas preguntas está muy bien utilizarlas en variedad de situaciones. Afirmaciones como: “no entiendo muy bien que lo que quieres decir”; “hay algunos datos que se me han escapado”.
  10. 10. PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR RESUMIR PUNTOS CLAVE DE LA CONVERSACIÓN DE LA OTRA PERSONA. Se puede realizar de dos formas básicamente: ● Forma resumida: comienza a resumir todo lo dicho por otro, “Déjame ver si lo he comprendido…”, “de modo que lo que dices es…” ● Forma interrogante: mediante el uso de preguntas: ¿estás diciendo que...?
  11. 11. HABILIDADES PARA ESCUCHAR 1º TIPO: HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR CON ATENCIÓN ● Estar motivado para escuchar ● Si usted se ve en la necesidad de hablar, haga preguntas. ● Esté atento a los indicios no verbales. ● Deje que su contraparte cuente primero su historia ● No se distraiga.
  12. 12. HABILIDADES PARA ESCUCHAR 1º TIPO: HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR CON ATENCIÓN ● No confíe en su memoria. ● Escuche con un objetivo en su mente. ● Dele a su contraparte toda la atención. ● Contrataque al mensaje, no a la persona. ● No se disguste.
  13. 13. PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR 2º TIPO: HABILIDADES PARA ESCUCHAR E INTERACTUAR A. CLARIFICACIÓN: Se refiere al uso de preguntas que ayudan a clarificar la información adicional y todos los aspectos de un asunto. Por ejemplo: “¿Podría aclararme esto?” “¿Qué información específica necesita?” “¿Para cuándo desea el informe?”
  14. 14. PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR 2º TIPO: HABILIDADES PARA ESCUCHAR E INTERACTUAR B. VERIFICACIÓN: Significa parafrasear las palabras del emisor para asegurarse que las comprende realmente y para revisar su significado e interpretación. Por ejemplo: “Si comprendí bien, su plan es...” “Me parece entonces que su necesidad es... “ “Esto es lo que ha decidido, y las razones son...”
  15. 15. PASOS PARA INCREMENTAR LA HABILIDAD DE ESCUCHAR 2º TIPO: HABILIDADES PARA ESCUCHAR E INTERACTUAR C. REFLEXIÓN: Significa hacer notorio que sentimos empatía por los sentimientos de quien habla. ● Reconocer e identificar emociones: ¿Se siente frustrado, estresado, molesto, feliz, triste, nervioso? ● Replantee el contenido: La clave consiste en replantear el contenido usando palabras diferentes.
  16. 16. SABER COMUNICAR
  17. 17. ASERTIVIDAD
  18. 18. ASERTIVIDAD
  19. 19. ASERTIVIDAD
  20. 20. SER UN COMUNICAD@R EFECTIVO
  21. 21. CLAVES PARA UNA COMUNICACIÓN EFECTIVA EN UN EQUIPO DE TRABAJO ★ Manténgase en contacto siempre ★ Cada persona tiene diferentes estilos de aprendizaje y escucha: variedad de canales de comunicación para asegurar que su mensaje llegue a todos. ★ Sea claro y preciso. ★ Elija al mejor mensajero. ★ Reúnase cara a cara. ★ Espere lo imprevisible.
  22. 22. 1.-¿Qué es comunicación eficaz? 2.-¿Qué necesitamos para comunicarnos con eficacia? 3.-¿Qué perfiles y características debe tener un comunicador eficaz? ¿QUÉ APRENDIMOS?
  23. 23. David Fischman

