MÉTODOS Y APLICACIONES EN INGENIERÍA GEOLÓGICA
  1. 1. PROF. ING. NEIRO YAMARTE
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN: En la actualidad, los problemas del desarrollo sostenible, en un frágil equilibrio medioambiental sometido a la inevitable confrontación entre las consecuencias del progreso y los procesos geológicos, junto a la expansión urbana de muchas ciudades que creen incontroladamente en condiciones geológicamente adversas, o bajo la amenaza de riesgos naturales, constituyen una de las cuestiones prioritarias de la ingeniería geológica. La necesidad de estudiar geológicamente el terreno como base de partida para los proyectos grandes obras es indiscutible en la actualidad, y constituye una práctica obligatoria. Esta necesidad se extiende a otras obras de menor volumen, pero de gran repercusión social, como la edificación, en donde los estudios geotécnicos son igualmente obligatorios.
  3. 3. DEFINICIÓN DE INGENIERÍA GEOLÓGICA: La ingeniería geológica es la ciencia aplicada al estudio y solución de los problemas de la ingeniería y del medio ambiente, producidos como consecuencia de la interacción entre las actividades humanas y el medio geológico. Esta es capaz de asegurar que los factores geológicos condicionantes de las obras de ingeniería sean tenidos en cuenta e interpretados adecuadamente, así como evitar o mitigar las consecuencias de los riesgos geológicos.
  4. 4. IMPORTANCIA DE LA INGENIERÍA GEOLÓGICA: La importancia de la ingeniería geológica se manifiesta en dos grandes campos d actuación. El primero corresponde a los proyectos y obras de ingeniería donde el terreno constituye el soporte, el material de excavación, de almacenamiento o de construcción. Dentro de este ámbito se incluyen las principales obras de infraestructuras, edificación, obras hidráulicas, marítimas, plantas industriales, explotaciones mineras, centrales de energía, etc. La participación de la ingeniería geológica en estas actividades es fundamental al contribuir a su seguridad y economía. El segundo campo de actuación se refiere a la prevención, mitigación y control de los riesgos geológicos, así como los impactos ambientales de las obras públicas, actividades industriales, minero o urbano.
  5. 5. RELACIÓN DE LA GEOLOGÍA CON LA INGENIERÍA CIVIL: Esta ciencia es de gran importancia en la ingeniería civil puesto que se encarga del estudio de las rocas y demás materiales de la naturaleza y que se ocupan para la construcción de cualquier magnitud. Para ello debemos tener algunos conocimientos de los siguientes temas:  Conocimientos sistematizados de los materiales.  Materiales adecuados para los diferentes tipos de cimentaciones, ya que son esencialmente geológico.  Acerca de dónde y cómo podemos hacer cierto tipo de excavaciones.  Conocimiento acerca de aguas subterráneas y los elementos de la hidrología subterránea, acerca de aguas superficiales, como se presentan sus efectos de erosión, como es su transporte y su sedimentación, entre otras cosas.
  6. 6.  La capacidad de leer y poder interpretar informes geológicos, como mapas, planos geológicos, topográficos, etc., siendo de vital importancia para la ejecución de cualquier obra.  Sobre todo reconocer los problemas geológicos de la naturaleza, que es donde habitamos. Para la construcción de puentes, autopistas, acueductos, etc., los ingenieros geólogos aplican los principios geológicos a la investigación de los materiales de la tierra, roca y agua superficial y subterránea, implicados en el diseño y ejecución de cualquier obra de ingeniería civil. Lo más importante de esto es liberar de los peligros a los que están expuestos las personas y sus propiedades que se derivan de su construcción en áreas sometidas a sucesos geológicos, en particular terremotos, taludes, inundaciones. El alcance de la geología del entorno es muy amplio al comprender ciencias físicas como lo es la geoquímica e hidrología, así como ciencias biológicas, sociales e ingeniería.
  7. 7. FACTORES GEOLÓGICOS Y PROBLEMAS GEOTÉCNICOS ASOCIADOS: La diversidad del medio geológico y la complejidad de sus procesos hacen que las obras de ingeniería se deban resolver situaciones donde los factores geológicos son condicionantes de un proyecto. En primer lugar, por su mayor importancia, estarían los riesgos geológicos, cuya incidencia puede afectar a la seguridad o la viabilidad del proyecto. En segundo lugar están todos aquellos factores geológicos cuya presencia condicione técnica o económicamente la obra. Influencia de la litología en el comportamiento geotécnico del terreno. Litología. Factores característicos. Problemas geotécnicos. Rocas duras:  Minerales duros y abrasivos.
  8. 8.  Abrasividad.  Dificultad de arranque. Rocas blandas:  Resistencia media a baja.  Minerales alterables.  Rotura en taludes.  Deformabilidad en túneles.  Cambios de propiedades con el tiempo. Suelos duros:  Resistencia media a alta.  Problemas en cimentaciones con arcillas expansivas y estructuras colapsables.
  9. 9. Suelos blandos:  Resistencia baja a muy baja.  Asientos en cimentaciones.  Roturas en taludes.
  10. 10. RIESGOS GEOLÓGICOS: Los riesgos geológicos son los que causan mayores catástrofes naturales y con el fin de poder actuar de forma preventiva y minimizar el impacto de estos peligros tanto de las personas como de bienes, es necesario conocer su comportamiento y su distribución en el territorio. Los riesgos geológicos se clasifican en tres grupos:  Los originados directamente por la dinámica de los procesos geológicos internos (volcanes, terremotos y tsunamis).  Los derivados directamente de la dinámica de los procesos geológicos externos (inundaciones y movimientos gravitacionales).  Los riesgos geológicos inducidos provocados por la intervención y modificación directa del ser humano sobre el medio geológico o la dinámica de diversos procesos geológicos naturales.
  11. 11. Cada uno de los riesgos se estudia con el propósito de determinar sus causas, su alcance y evaluar su peligrosidad; herramientas que permitirán efectuar una ordenación adecuada de las actividades a realizar en territorios afectados por estos fenómenos, estableciendo medidas preventivas o correctivas para evitar y/o minimizar el riesgo.
  12. 12. MÉTODOS Y APLICACIONES EN INGENIERÍA GEOLÓGICA: La ingeniería geológica tiene sus fundamentos en la geología y en el comportamiento mecánico de los suelos y las rocas. Incluye el conocimiento de las técnicas de investigación del subsuelo, tanto mecánicas como instrumentales y geofísicas, así como los métodos de análisis y modelización del terreno. PROCESOS METODOLÓGICOS EN INGENIERÍA GEOLÓGICA: - Identificación de materiales y procesos. Definición de la geomorfología, estructura, litología y condiciones del agua subterránea. - Investigación geológica-geotécnica del subsuelo. - Distribución espacial de materiales, estructuras y discontinuidades. - Condiciones hidrogeológicas, tensionales y ambientales.
  13. 13. -Caracterización de propiedades geomecánicas, hidrogeológicas y químicas. - Caracterización de los materiales geológicos utilizados en la construcción, extracción de recursos naturales y trabajos de protección medioambiental. - Comportamiento geológico-geotécnico bajo las condiciones del proyecto. - Evaluación del comportamiento mecánico e hidráulico de suelos y macizos rocosos. Predicción de los cambios de las anteriores propiedades con el tiempo. - Determinación de los parámetros que deben ser utilizados en los análisis de estabilidad para excavaciones, estructuras de tierra y cimentaciones. - Evaluación de los tratamientos del terreno para su mejora frente a filtraciones, asientos, inestabilidad de taludes, desprendimientos, hundimientos, etc.
  14. 14. - Consideraciones frente a riesgos geológicos e impactos ambientales. - Verificación y adaptación de los resultados del proyecto a las condiciones geológico-geotécnicas encontradas en obra. Instrumentación y auscultación. Para el desarrollo completo de dicha secuencia metodológica deben definirse tres tipos de modelo: - Modelo geológico. - Modelo geomecánico. - Modelo geotécnico de comportamiento. El modelo geológico representa la distribución espacial de los materiales, estructuras tectónicas, datos geomorfológicos e hidrogeológicos, entre otros, presentes en el área de estudio y su entorno de influencia.
  15. 15. El modelo geomécacnico representa la caracterización geotécnica e hidrológica de los materiales y su clasificación geomécanica. El modelo geotécnico de comportamiento representa la respuesta del terreno durante la construcción y después de la misma. Esta metodología constituye la base de las siguientes aplicaciones de la ingeniería geológica a la ingeniería civil y al medio ambiente: - Infraestructuras para el transporte. - Obras hidráulicas, marítimas y portuarias. - Edificación urbana, industrial y de servicios. - Centrales de energía. - Minería y canteras. -Almacenamiento para residuos urbanos, industriales y radioactivos. - Ordenación del territorio y planificación urbana. - Protección civil y planes de emergencia.
  16. 16. El programa de exploración geotécnica deberá proporcionar información sobre las condiciones de presión de agua del subsuelo y las propiedades mecánicas de los suelos (resistencia, compresibilidad y permeabilidad), a fin de facilitar el diseño racional y de la selección del método constructivo adecuado para su ejecución. Para garantizar los objetivos de la exploración, los trabajos de campo los supervisará un ingeniero especialista en suelos y su realización estará a cargo de una brigada; entrenados para los trabajos de perforación, muestro y ejecución de pruebas de campo. Objetivos del programa de exploración geotécnica: - Conocer la estratigrafía del sitio. - Conocer las condiciones de presión del agua del subsuelo. - Hundimientos regionales. - Determinar las propiedades mecánicas de los suelos.
  17. 17. Las etapas de exploración para el programa de exploración geotécnica del sitio donde se construirá una estructura constar de tres etapas: La primera de investigación preliminar, deberá permitirla definición tentativa de los problemas geotécnicos del sitio; La segunda , la recopilación de la información disponibles lo que servirá para fundamentar la tercera etapa, de investigación de detalle, que incluye la realización de sondeos y pruebas de campo; La tercera ensayos de laboratorio para cumplir con dos objetivos esenciales: clasificar cuidadosamente los suelos encontrados y obtener sus parámetros de resistencia y deformabilidad para el diseño, para alcanzar estos propósitos, se realizan las pruebas índice y mecánicas.
  18. 18. En general, geofísica aplicada o exploración geofísica se refiere al uso de métodos físicos y matemáticos para determinar las propiedades físicas de las rocas y sus contrastes. El propósito de tal determinación es conocer el arreglo de los cuerpos de roca en el interior de la Tierra, así como las anomalías presentes en ellas. Algunos de los métodos de exploración geofísica más usados son: los métodos electromagnéticos, los métodos potenciales, y los métodos sísmicos. El conocimiento del arreglo de las rocas en el interior de la Tierra puede tener un objetivo científico o comercial. Por ejemplo, conocer las dimensiones de un reservorio de hidrocarburos a través de métodos sísmicos o caracterizar la cámara magmática de un volcán a través de métodos gravimétricos.
  19. 19. También es utilizado en la ingeniería civil para estudiar un terreno donde se comenzará una construcción. Se hace una exploración para determinar la profundidad a la que se encuentran los estratos de roca sana, es decir, capaz de soportar la construcción. La expresión geofísica aplicada es usada de forma intercambiable con las expresiones: métodos de prospección geofísica, exploración geofísica e incluso, aunque de forma muy poco frecuente, ingeniería geofísica. MÉTODOS DIRECTOS: MÉTODOS INDIRECTOS: - Pozos a cielo abierto. - Fotografías aéreas. - Trincheras. - Gravimetría. - Túneles o socavones. - Geosísmico. - Perforaciones. - Radiación gamma.
  20. 20. El sondeo geotécnico es un tipo de prospección manual o mecánica, perteneciente a las técnicas de reconocimiento geotécnico del terreno, llevadas a cabo para conocer sus características. Se trata de perforaciones de pequeño diámetro, (entre 65 y 140 mm) que, aunque no permiten la visión "in situ" del terreno, de ellos se pueden obtener testigos del terreno perforado, así como muestras, y realizar determinados ensayos en su interior. Nota: La capa vegetal es imposible hacerle estos estudios, además de innecesarios, ya que esta debe ser restituida para la construcción de una vía o pavimento, otros tipos de sondeos es el diamiamantino o perforación diamantina. Dejando aparte los sondeos manuales con barrena o cuchara, los sondeos mecánicos se plantean para los siguientes requerimientos:
  21. 21.  Alcanzar profundidades superiores a las que se consiguen con calicatas.  Reconocer el terreno bajo el nivel freático.  Atravesar capas rocosas o de suelo muy resistente.  Realizar ensayos "in situ" específicos, como el ensayo de penetración estándar SPT, presiómetro, molinete, permeabilidad "in situ", etc.
  22. 22. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN….

