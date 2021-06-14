Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTABILIDAD Y DISEÑO DE TALUDES

  1. 1. ESTABILIDAD Y DISEÑO DE TALUDES PROF. ING. NEIRO YAMARTE
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN. DEFINICIÓN Y DESCRIPCIÓN DE TALUDES INTRODUCCIÓN DE TALUDES: El objetivo principal de un estudio de estabilidad de taludes o laderas es el de establecer medidas de prevención y control para reducir los niveles de amenaza y riesgo. Generalmente, los beneficios más importantes desde el punto de vista de reducción de amenazas y riesgos es la prevención. Schuster y Kockelman (1996) proponen una serie de principios generales y metodologías para la reducción de amenazas de deslizamiento utilizando sistemas de prevención, los cuales requieren de políticas del Estado y de colaboración y conciencia de las comunidades. Sin embargo, la eliminación total de los problemas no es posible mediante métodos preventivos en todos los casos y se requiere establecer medidas de control para la estabilización de taludes susceptibles a sufrir deslizamientos o deslizamientos activos. La estabilización de deslizamientos activos o potencialmente inestables es un trabajo relativamente complejo, el cual requiere de metodologías de diseño y construcción.
  3. 3. INTRODUCCIÓN. DEFINICIÓN Y DESCRIPCIÓN DE TALUDES DEFINICIÓN DE TALUDES: Se llama talud o taludes a la inclinación que se da a las tierras para que se sostengan las unas a las otras. El perfil de cualquier talud se forma por un triángulo rectángulo, en el cual lado mayor, opuesto al ángulo recto, representa el talud o declivio y uno de los lados representa la base del talud con los nombres de escarpa explanada o glacis. Cuando la altura es igual o mayor que la base se llama escarpa, lo que también conviene al revestimiento de una muralla; y cuando la altura es menor que la base, se llama propiamente explanada o glacis, lo que es propio a la superficie superior de los parapetos militares y a la pendiente que forma hacia la campaña el parapeto del camino cubierto. Si las tierras son gredosas y se ligan bien, el talud es menor que la perpendicular; pero si el terreno es arenoso o de poca consistencia la perpendicular o altura será menor que la base.
  4. 4. INTRODUCCIÓN. DEFINICIÓN Y DESCRIPCIÓN DE TALUDES DESCRIPCIÓN DE TALUDES: Para la ingeniería, el talud es la diferencia que existe entre el grosor del sector inferior del muro y el grosor del sector superior, creando una pendiente. Esto permite que el muro pueda resistir la presión que ejerce la tierra detrás de él. Analizar la estabilidad del talud es indispensable para el desarrollo de un proyecto de ingeniería civil. Un desnivel y la naturaleza de los materiales pueden amenazar dicha estabilidad. Para proteger un talud, pueden emplearse diversas técnicas de acuerdo al tipo de obra. El recubrimiento con piedra o concreto y la plantación de ciertas especies vegetales son algunas de las posibles medidas. Cabe destacar que, para la geología, un talud es un cúmulo de trozos de roca que se forma en la cuenca de un valle o en la base de un acantilado. Por lo general muestran un aspecto cóncavo, orientado hacia arriba. El talud continental, por último, es la estructura natural submarina que se extiende desde la llamada plataforma continental hasta una profundidad de unos 2000 metros o más. Se trata de una zona en declive donde se acumulan
  5. 5. INTRODUCCIÓN. DEFINICIÓN Y DESCRIPCIÓN DE TALUDES sedimentos que provienen de los continentes. La pendiente del talud continental suele situarse entre los 5° y los 7°. Se ha registrado, de todas formas, taludes continentales con más de 50°de inclinación. En casi todos los casos, el talud se compone del mismo material que el que se encuentra en el suelo, y esto incluye concreto armado y roca, entre otros. Es importante mencionar que antes de dar comienzo a la construcción de un proyecto arquitectónico o una obra civil es fundamental estudiar el talud a fondo. A simple vista, con respecto a su estructura podemos señalar que se aprecian dos partes esenciales: su pie y su cresta, que son la parte más baja y la más alta respectivamente.
  6. 6. FACTORES INFLUYENTES EN LA ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES Los factores influyentes o que influyen en la estabilidad de los taludes son: factores geológicos (relacionados a la presencia de planos y zonas de debilidad y anisotropía en el talud), factores geométricos (tiene que ver con la altura inclinación del talud), factores hidrogeológicos (se relaciona con la parecencia de agua en los taludes) y factores geotécnicos (se relaciona al comportamiento mecánico de rocas y suelos que conforman el talud, además de la resistencia y deformabilidad de los materiales). FACTORES GEOLÓGICOS:  Estratigrafía.  Litología.  Estructuras geológicas.  Discontinuidades. FACTORES GEOMÉTRICOS:  Altura del talud.  Inclinación del talud.
  7. 7. FACTORES INFLUYENTES EN LA ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES FACTORES HIDROGEOLÓGICOS:  Presencia de agua. FACTORES GEOTÉCNICOS:  Comportamiento mecánico de los suelos.  Comportamiento mecánico de las rocas.  Resistencia.  Deformabilidad.
  8. 8. TIPOS DE ROTURA DE TALUDES Para definir los tipos de rotura en taludes será necesario separarlos en dos grupos de acuerdo al tipo de material: TIPOS DE ROTURA DE TALUDES EN SUELOS: Los taludes en suelos están condicionados por el tipo de material, las condiciones estratigráficas y morfológicas que generan rompimientos a favor de superficies cuervas principalmente, sin embargo la rotura más básica es la plana a través de la estrificación. Los tipos de rotura en suelos son:  Rotura plana.  Rotura según una poligonal.  Rotura circular de pie.  Rotura circular profunda. Las roturas planas y roturas según una poligonal se dan porque el terreno se manifiesta a manera de estratos con diferentes composición y propiedades geotécnicas. Las roturas circulare ocurren en terrenos con materiales homogéneos y
  9. 9. TIPOS DE ROTURA DE TALUDES propiedades geotécnicas similares. TIPOS DE ROTURA DE TALUDES EN ROCAS: El tipo de rotura en rocas esta directamente condicionado por el grado de fracturación del macizo rocoso además por la orientación y distribución de las discontinuidades. Los tipos de rotura en macizos rocosos más frecuentes son: - ROTURA PLANA: Se genera a través de una discontinuidad o superficie plana preexistente, las discontinuidades pueden ser: planos de falla, planos de estratificación, juntas tectónicas, etc.  Las discontinuidades buzan a favor del talud y tienen la misma dirección.  El ángulo de buzamiento de la discontinuidad debe ser mayor al ángulo de rozamiento interno. Tipos de roturas planas:  Rotura por un plano que aflora en la cara o pie de talud, con o sin grieta de tracción.
  10. 10. TIPOS DE ROTURA DE TALUDES  Rotura por un plano paralelo a la cara del talud, por erosión o pérdida de resistencia de pie. - ROTURA EN CUÑA: El deslizamiento del bloque ocurre a favor de una cuña que se forma por la intersección de dos planos de discontinuidad.  Los planos de discontinuidad deben aflorar en la superficie del talud.  Se presenta en taludes con varias familias de discontinuidades. - VUELCO DE ESTRATOS: Se genera en taludes de macizos rocosos donde los estratos o discontinuidades presentan buzamiento contrario a la inclinación del talud y dirección paralela o subparalela al mismo.  Las discontinuidades o estratos ocurren fracturados en bloques que se encuentran a favor de discontinuidades ortogonales entre sí.  La rotura implica un movimiento de rotación de los bloques.
  11. 11. TIPOS DE ROTURA DE TALUDES - ROTURA POR PANDEO: Se genera a favor de planos de estratificación que ocurren paralelos al talud y que tienen buzamiento mayor que el ángulo de rozamiento interno.  La rotura puede ocurrir con o sin flexión del estado.  La condición es que los estratos sean suficientemente delgados, en relación con la altura del talud, para que ocurra el pandeo. Causas para la generación de la rotura por pandeo:  Que el talud tenga altura excesiva.  Que exista fuerzas externas aplicadas sobre los estratos.  La geometría de los estratos debe ser desfavorable.  Existencia de presiones de agua sobre los estratos.  Que haya la ocurrencia de concentración desfavorable de tensiones. - ROTURA DE CURVA: La rotura de curva es común que ocurra en macizos rocosos blandos de baja competencia y en macizos muy alterados o bastante fracturados, que además presenten un comportamiento isótropo y donde los planos de discontinuidad
  12. 12. TIPOS DE ROTURA DE TALUDES no controlan el comportamiento mecánico; es decir que el macizo se comporta como suelo. Sin embargo, la ocurrencia de zonas singulares de debilidad y de grandes planos de discontinuidad, como fallas, pueden condicionar modelos de rotura distintos.
  13. 13. FACTOR DE SEGURIDAD DE TALUDES Cuando se construye un terraplén carretero, una de las variables analizadas es el diseño es la obtención del factor de seguridad para determinar la estabilidad y seguridad de los taludes. Este diseño se realiza haciendo uso de un análisis estático y, en casos más específicos y aislados haciendo un análisis sísmico.
  14. 14. ANÁLISIS DE ESTABILIDAD CINEMÁTICO DE TALUDES En el análisis de taludes en macizos rocosos, se presentan bloques de roca delimitados por un sistema tridimensional de planos de discontinuidad. Se entiende por discontinuidad a todas aquellas estructuras geológicas (fallas, fracturas, diaclasas, estratificación, foliación, etc.) que forman dichos planos, los que comúnmente se conoce como fábrica estructural del macizo rocoso. Normalmente este tipo de discontinuidades son producto dl tectonismo a la que fue sujeta la roca en un estado inicial de esfuerzos. Dependiendo de la orientación de las discontinuidades se tendrá un patrón de fracturamiento que delimitará los bloques de roca. Analizar la estabilidad de un talud realizado en macizos rocosos fracturados, es parte de dos procesos. El primero es analizar la fábrica estructural en el corte realizado para determinar si la orientación de las discontinuidades podría resultar en inestabilidad, a lo cual se conoce como orientación desfavorable del talud con respecto a las discontinuidades. Esta determinación es realizada por medio de un análisis estereográfico de la fábrica estructural junto con la posición del talud, a lo que se denomina análisis cinemático. Ya que ha sido determinada la cinemática en la cual se tiene posibilidad de falla del talud, el
  15. 15. ANÁLISIS DE ESTABILIDAD CINEMÁTICO DE TALUDES segundo paso requiere un análisis de estabilidad por el método de equilibrio límite para comparar las fuerzas resistentes a la falla contra las fuerzas causantes de la falla del talud. El rango entre estos dos sistemas de fuerzas se denomina factor de seguridad.
  16. 16. ANÁLISIS DE ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES UTILIZANDO LOS MÉTODOS DE EQUILIBRIO LÍMITE Y MEDIDAS Cuando un talud implica riesgo de inestabilidad, es necesario realizar diferentes métodos o medidas de estabilización , el objetivo de las medidas de estabilidad de un talud conlleva al aumento del factor de seguridad, esto se consigue al disminuir las fuerzas desestabilizadoras o también aumentando las fuerzas estabilizadoras. Para ello se debe tener en cuenta los siguientes aspectos:  El comportamiento y propiedades geomecánicas del terreno.  Los mecanismos y tipos de roturas, se debe incluir la velocidad, dirección del movimiento y la geometría que tenga la rotura.  Todos los factores geológicos, hidrogeológicos y otros tipos de factores influyentes en la estabilidad de talud. Además, se debe definir las propiedades y parámetros geotécnicos de los materiales. Para ello se llevará a cabo estudios geológicos, hidrogeológicos, reconocimientos in situ que se complementan con ensayos geotécnicos de laboratorio.
  17. 17. ANÁLISIS DE ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES UTILIZANDO LOS MÉTODOS DE EQUILIBRIO LÍMITE Y MEDIDAS Algunos de los métodos más usados para estabilizar taludes son: - MODIFICACIÓN DE LA GEOMETRÍA: Con la modificación de la geometría del talud se logra redistribuir las fuerzas relacionadas al peso de los materiales y se obtiene una nueva configuración más estable. Hay diferentes formas de realizar la modificación geométrica de los taludes:  Se puede disminuir la inclinación del talud.  Se elimina el peso de la cabecera del talud (descabezamiento).  Se puede incrementar el peso al pie del talud (tacones, rellenos, escolleras).  Otra opción es construir bancos y bermas (escalonar el talud). - MEDIDAS DE DRENAJE: El agua es el principal agente desencadenante de los problemas de inestabilidad en taludes debido a que aumenta el peso de la masa inestable, eleva el nivel freático, aumenta las presiones en los materiales, empujes
  18. 18. ANÁLISIS DE ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES UTILIZANDO LOS MÉTODOS DE EQUILIBRIO LÍMITE Y MEDIDAS hidrostáticos, erosiona el pie dl talud, etc. La estabilidad de taludes mediante medidas de drenaje tiene por objetivo disminuir o eliminar el agua superficial o profunda que se encuentra afectando el talud, y por lo tanto trata de disminuir las presiones intersticiales que actúan como factor desestabilizador en las superficies de rotura y grietas de tracción. Este método suele ser el más empleado debido a que representa costos muy reducidos en comparación con otras medidas de estabilización de taludes. Las medidas de drenaje pueden se superficiales o profundas. - ELEMENTOS ESTRUCTURALES RESISTENTES: Tiene como objetivo aumentar la resistencia al corte del material mediante el uso de:  Elementos que incrementan la resistencia del terreno en la superficie de rotura (pilotes o micropilotes).  Elementos que incrementan las fuerzas tangenciales de rozamiento en la superficie de rotura (anclajes y muros anclados).
  19. 19. ANÁLISIS DE ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES UTILIZANDO LOS MÉTODOS DE EQUILIBRIO LÍMITE Y MEDIDAS - MUROS Y ELEMENTOS DE CONTENCIÓN: La construcción de muros o estructuras d contención tienen como objetivo reforzar la zona que se encuentra al pie de los taludes, evitando además , la erosión y generando un ambiente estable. Algunos de estos elementos son:  Muros de contención.  Muros de gaviones.  Paredes de concreto y hormigón proyectado.  Muros de tierra armada.  Muros anclados. - MEDIDAS DE PROTECCIÓN SUPERFICIAL:  Reducen el riesgo a caída de rocas.  Estabilización de zonas fracturadas mediante la aplicación de mallas metálicas a doble o triple torsión, ancladas a las rocas.
  20. 20. ANÁLISIS DE ESTABILIDAD DE TALUDES UTILIZANDO LOS MÉTODOS DE EQUILIBRIO LÍMITE Y MEDIDAS  Eliminación de bloques mediante voladura controlada, cemento expansivo, fragmentación mediante martillo picador, eliminación manual mediante palancas.  Revegetación y aplicación de mallas sintéticas.
  21. 21. ANÁLISIS DE ESTABILIDAD El campo de la estabilidad de taludes estudia la estabilidad o posible inestabilidad de un talud a la hora de realizar un proyecto, o llevar a cabo una obra de construcción de ingeniería civil, siendo un aspecto directamente relacionado con la ingeniería geológica – geotécnica. La inestabilidad de un talud, se puede producir por un desnivel, que tiene lugar por diversas razones.  Razones geológicas: laderas posiblemente inestables, orografía acusada, estratificación, meteorización, etc.  Variación del nivel freático: situaciones estacionales y obras realizadas por el hombre.  Obras de ingeniería: rellenos o excavaciones tanto de obra civil, como de minería.
  22. 22. GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN…

