HOW CAN VOLUNTARY ORGANISATIONS BECOME MORE SUSTAINABLE WITH LESS MONEY TO GO AROUND? Dinner sponsors: Media partner: Part...
WHAT ARE ASSETS?
Skills Services Reputation Brand Networks Partnerships Archives Products Data Property Land Equipment Reserves Investments...
HOW VALUABLE ARE YOUR ASSETS? TO WHOM? HOW MUCH CONTROL DO YOU HAVE OVER YOUR ASSETS?
Fixed vs. Liquid Legal considerations Governance Tax Resource implications Depreciation Skills and experience Opportunity ...
WHAT CAN YOUR ASSETS DO FOR YOU?
MAXIMISE IMPACT GENERATE INCOME SUPPORT GROWTH REACH NEW AUDIENCES DISRUPT A MARKET SUSTAINABILITY TACKLE DISADVANTAGE
COST MONEY DIVERT RESOURCES DISTRACT ATTENTION
HOW CAN YOU USE THEM?
TRADING NETWORKS LEVERAGE RETAIL INVESTMENT SKILLS / TRAINING ENGAGEMENT SERVICES
HOW CAN YOU PROTECT THEM? CONTRACTUALLY CULTURALLY CONSTITUTIONALLY
Charities aren’t allowed to trade YES THEY CAN
Charities aren’t allowed to make a profit YES THEY CAN
Charities don’t have to pay tax YES THEY DO
www.suzylamplugh.org www.noahenterprise.org www.autograph.media www.hctgroup.org www.street-uk.com www.leedscommunityhomes...
RISK VS. REWARD (COST BENEFIT ANALYSIS)
RISK OFTEN OUTWEIGHS THE BENEFITS IN THE BEGINNING RISK IS DYNAMIC KNOW YOUR APPETITE FOR RISK (AND YOUR BOARD’S) LEARN FR...
KEY CONSIDERATIONS
PEOPLE, PEOPLE, PEOPLE PLAN – OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESEARCH – PROFESSIONAL ADVICE CONSIDER ALL OPTIONS KNOW YOUR MARK...
KNOW YOUR MARKET WHO IS YOUR CUSTOMER? WHO IS YOUR COMPETITION? EXTERNAL RISKS PUBLIC POLICY SKILLS & EXPERIENCE CHARITY V...
COMMON PITFALLS
INAPPROPRIATE STRUCTURE WRONG PEOPLE POOR PLANNING WEAK GOVERNANCE – DIFFICULT DECISIONS INSUFFICIENT RESOURCE NO MARKET T...
FURTHER SUPPORT & ADVICE
Annual Conference B6: How can voluntary organisations become more sustainable with less money to go around? | NCVO
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Annual Conference B6: How can voluntary organisations become more sustainable with less money to go around? | NCVO

9 views

Published on

Presentation from Annual Conference, 20 April 2017
Jules Tompkins
Peter Parker

Published in: Government & Nonprofit
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike License
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
9
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • JT - Open discussion – ask people to spend 2-3 mins on their tables, name assets and how they’d define an asset. General discussion & plenary
  • Run through as examples of assets – start with traditional assets – buildings, vehicles, charity shops, cafes, then more innovative
  • PP - Stat from UK Civil Society Almanac 2016
  • PP - How do you value assets? Not just monetary value. Intrinsic value for beneficiaries / communities etc.
    Control of assets – don’t always have the ability to use assets in the way you think
  • PP
  • JT - Open question – room/tables short discussion
  • JT – plenary and feedback, Run through list
  • JT - Have to consider the flip side of managing and using assets
  • PP - Ask for examples
  • PP - Run through list providing examples
  • PP – Ask room for thoughts before revealing the answer.
    Common misconceptions – always important to consider an individual organisations own governance and what it is allowed to do
  • PP - The ‘P’ word often seen as something forbidden. Organisations can make a profit, they just don’t distribute it for personal gain
  • PP
  • PP & JT - Run through some case studies
  • JT
  • JT - Everything has a risk. Risk is not bad in itself, about recognising and managing risk
  • JT & PP
  • JT & PP
  • JT & PP
  • PP & JT
  • PP & JT
  • JT / PP – Final thoughts and summary

    • Annual Conference B6: How can voluntary organisations become more sustainable with less money to go around? | NCVO

    1. 1. HOW CAN VOLUNTARY ORGANISATIONS BECOME MORE SUSTAINABLE WITH LESS MONEY TO GO AROUND? Dinner sponsors: Media partner: Partner sponsor: SPEAKERS JULES TOMPKINS SOCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGER, ESMÉE FAIRBAIRN FOUNDATION PETER PARKER SOLICITOR, WRIGLEYS SOLICITORS LLP
    2. 2. WHAT ARE ASSETS?
    3. 3. Skills Services Reputation Brand Networks Partnerships Archives Products Data Property Land Equipment Reserves Investments / Endowments Intellectual property People ESTIMATED £276.3BN ASSETS CONTROLLED BY CIVIL SOCIETY ORGANISATIONS
    4. 4. HOW VALUABLE ARE YOUR ASSETS? TO WHOM? HOW MUCH CONTROL DO YOU HAVE OVER YOUR ASSETS?
    5. 5. Fixed vs. Liquid Legal considerations Governance Tax Resource implications Depreciation Skills and experience Opportunity vs. Practicality PLAY TO YOUR STRENGTHS
    6. 6. WHAT CAN YOUR ASSETS DO FOR YOU?
    7. 7. MAXIMISE IMPACT GENERATE INCOME SUPPORT GROWTH REACH NEW AUDIENCES DISRUPT A MARKET SUSTAINABILITY TACKLE DISADVANTAGE
    8. 8. COST MONEY DIVERT RESOURCES DISTRACT ATTENTION
    9. 9. HOW CAN YOU USE THEM?
    10. 10. TRADING NETWORKS LEVERAGE RETAIL INVESTMENT SKILLS / TRAINING ENGAGEMENT SERVICES
    11. 11. HOW CAN YOU PROTECT THEM? CONTRACTUALLY CULTURALLY CONSTITUTIONALLY
    12. 12. Charities aren’t allowed to trade YES THEY CAN
    13. 13. Charities aren’t allowed to make a profit YES THEY CAN
    14. 14. Charities don’t have to pay tax YES THEY DO
    15. 15. www.suzylamplugh.org www.noahenterprise.org www.autograph.media www.hctgroup.org www.street-uk.com www.leedscommunityhomes.org.uk www.therealjunkfoodproject.org
    16. 16. RISK VS. REWARD (COST BENEFIT ANALYSIS)
    17. 17. RISK OFTEN OUTWEIGHS THE BENEFITS IN THE BEGINNING RISK IS DYNAMIC KNOW YOUR APPETITE FOR RISK (AND YOUR BOARD’S) LEARN FROM OTHERS INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL RISKS STRENGTHS AND WEAKNESSES
    18. 18. KEY CONSIDERATIONS
    19. 19. PEOPLE, PEOPLE, PEOPLE PLAN – OPERATIONAL AND FINANCIAL RESEARCH – PROFESSIONAL ADVICE CONSIDER ALL OPTIONS KNOW YOUR MARKET WHAT’S THE TRUE COST BE REALISTIC & WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM? GOVERNANCE & CULTURE REPUTATIONAL RISK
    20. 20. KNOW YOUR MARKET WHO IS YOUR CUSTOMER? WHO IS YOUR COMPETITION? EXTERNAL RISKS PUBLIC POLICY SKILLS & EXPERIENCE CHARITY VS. COMMERCIAL & WHERE IS THE MONEY COMING FROM? RESERVES PARTNERS FUNDERS INVESTORS CUSTOMERS
    21. 21. COMMON PITFALLS
    22. 22. INAPPROPRIATE STRUCTURE WRONG PEOPLE POOR PLANNING WEAK GOVERNANCE – DIFFICULT DECISIONS INSUFFICIENT RESOURCE NO MARKET TOO SLOW TO REACT ASSET RICH, CASH POOR OVERLY AMBITIOUS BAD TIMING
    23. 23. FURTHER SUPPORT & ADVICE

    ×