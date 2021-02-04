Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Juego, lúdica y psicomotricidad Álbum de memorias familiares sobre juegos tradicionales Nayibe Rojas Muñoz Fase 1 /Zona Su...
Juguemos en el bosque Figura 1, escolar ABC. (2020). Recuperado de: https://www.abc.com.py/edicion- impresa/suplementos/es...
Salta la cuerda Figura 2, educa peques. (2020). Recuperado de: https://www.educapeques.com/recursos-para-el-aula/juegos-pa...
Rayuela Figura 3, portugués para niños. (2020). Recuperado de: https://institutoamarelinha.com.ar/cursos/portugues-para-ni...
La gallina Ciega Figura 4, juegos populares y tradicionales. (2020). Recuperado de: https://www.emaze.com/@AOCCLOTR Para e...
Vientos y cometas Figura 5, diseños de juego infantil. (2021). Recuperado de: https://www.abc.com.py/edicion- impresa/supl...
El puente esta quebrado Figura 6, niños tailandeses. (2021). Recuperado de: https://es.123rf.com/photo_49962129_ni%C3%B1os...
Escondidas o pico ya Figura 7, vector de stock. (2020). Recuperado de: https://www.shutterstock.com/es/image- vector/kids-...
Juego o baile de la sillas Figura 8, ordena las sillas. (2017). Recuperado de: https://twitter.com/equipojunaeb/status/885...
Cocina Figura 9, psico ayuda infantil (2014). Recuperado de: https://www.psicoayudainfantil.com/el- juego-simbolico-en-la-...
Yoyo Figura 10, niños jugando yoyo.(2020). Recuperado de: https://www.pinterest.es/pin/798192733929138677/ Este es un jueg...
¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Nayibe rojas 38

31 views

Published on

Álbum de memorias familiares sobre juegos tradicionales

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Nayibe rojas 38

  1. 1. Juego, lúdica y psicomotricidad Álbum de memorias familiares sobre juegos tradicionales Nayibe Rojas Muñoz Fase 1 /Zona Sur /514515-38 Oporapa 04/02/2021
  2. 2. Juguemos en el bosque Figura 1, escolar ABC. (2020). Recuperado de: https://www.abc.com.py/edicion- impresa/suplementos/escolar/2020/03/10/juguemos-en-el-bosque/ Se conforma un circulo y se elige un integrante como el lobo, seguidamente se entona la canción y realiza los movimientos hasta terminar está y el lobo atrapara a los jugadores.
  3. 3. Salta la cuerda Figura 2, educa peques. (2020). Recuperado de: https://www.educapeques.com/recursos-para-el-aula/juegos-para- ninos/juegos-tradicionales.html En esta dinámica se utiliza una soga y 3 participantes en el cual dos sostienen y el otro salta esta de lado a lado como lo indica la imagen.
  4. 4. Rayuela Figura 3, portugués para niños. (2020). Recuperado de: https://institutoamarelinha.com.ar/cursos/portugues-para-ninos/ Se dibuja casillas con números del 1 al 10 en una superficie plana, el primer participante tira una bola y salta con un solo pie para recoger esta y se devuelve, así sucesivamente cada uno de los participantes.
  5. 5. La gallina Ciega Figura 4, juegos populares y tradicionales. (2020). Recuperado de: https://www.emaze.com/@AOCCLOTR Para este juego tradicional se invita a uno de los integrantes a pasar al frente para vendar la vista, con el objetivo de coger a ciegas a sus compañeros, el primero en agarrar pasara a ser la gallina ciega.
  6. 6. Vientos y cometas Figura 5, diseños de juego infantil. (2021). Recuperado de: https://www.abc.com.py/edicion- impresa/suplementos/escolar/2020/03/10/juguemos-en-el-bosque/ Juego popular del año en el mes de agosto, en este se realiza las cometas en diferentes materiales, así como participar con niños y niñas del festival de comentas coloridas en zonas verdes.
  7. 7. El puente esta quebrado Figura 6, niños tailandeses. (2021). Recuperado de: https://es.123rf.com/photo_49962129_ni%C3%B1os-tailandeses-tradicionales-est%C3%A1n- jugando-el-juego-tradicional-tailand%C3%A9s.html En este juego se requiere de dos participantes principales que se sostendrán de las manos y entonaran en una sola voz la canción popular en conjunto con los demás integrantes, pasara cada uno por el puente, él que quede dentro escogerá en que lado quiere estar y para finalizar cada grupo conformara una fila y halan hasta que se rompa.
  8. 8. Escondidas o pico ya Figura 7, vector de stock. (2020). Recuperado de: https://www.shutterstock.com/es/image- vector/kids-playing-hide-seek-park-illustration-510218554 Es un juego tradicional que permite la integración de varios participantes uno de ellos contara hasta 100 y los demás se esconderan, seguidamente él saldrá a buscar a sus compañeros, al encontrarlo vuelve al lugar y grita “pico por…” el nombre de su compañero.
  9. 9. Juego o baile de la sillas Figura 8, ordena las sillas. (2017). Recuperado de: https://twitter.com/equipojunaeb/status/885518916549849088 Se organiza sillas plásticas en forma de circulo se invita a los niños hacerse en cada una de estas, seguidamente se coloca música infantil y los menores bailan alrededor de esta, un adulto sacara una silla, apagara la música y deben buscar puesto el que quede sin está, saldrá del juego.
  10. 10. Cocina Figura 9, psico ayuda infantil (2014). Recuperado de: https://www.psicoayudainfantil.com/el- juego-simbolico-en-la-infancia/ Juego tradicional con elementos de cocina en tamaño y producto infantil, con el cual los infantes participan y crean escenarios de la vida cotidiana y vivenciados.
  11. 11. Yoyo Figura 10, niños jugando yoyo.(2020). Recuperado de: https://www.pinterest.es/pin/798192733929138677/ Este es un juego utilizado con un juguete con material de plástico sujetado de un acuerda delgada, con el cual se puede realizar diferentes maniobras y trucos.
  12. 12. ¡GRACIAS POR SU ATENCIÓN!

×