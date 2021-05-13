Successfully reported this slideshow.
Escritório Técnico de Estudos Econômicos do Nordeste - ETENE ϱ ano 1, n. 3, novembro, 2016 Início /ŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐƉůĂŶŽƐ ...
Escritório Técnico de Estudos Econômicos do Nordeste - ETENE ϲ ano 1, n. 3, novembro, 2016 Início ŝŐƵƌĂϭͲƚĂƉĂƐĚŽƉƌŽĐĞƐƐŽƉƌ...
Escritório Técnico de Estudos Econômicos do Nordeste - ETENE ϳ ano 1, n. 3, novembro, 2016 Início ƉŽƌĂŶŽ͘sĂůĞƌĞƐƐĂůƚĂƌ͕ĞŶƚ...
Escritório Técnico de Estudos Econômicos do Nordeste - ETENE ϴ ano 1, n. 3, novembro, 2016 Início 'ƌĄĮĐŽϮͲĂůĂŶĕĂĐŽŵĞƌĐŝĂůĚ...
Escritório Técnico de Estudos Econômicos do Nordeste - ETENE ϵ ano 1, n. 3, novembro, 2016 Início e comum; • Casas Bandeir...
May. 13, 2021

  1. 1. Escritório Técnico de Estudos Econômicos do Nordeste - ETENE ϱ ano 1, n. 3, novembro, 2016 Início /ŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐƉůĂŶŽƐ ĂƵƌĂƷĐŝĂZĂŵŽƐƌĞŝƌĞ Economista. Mestre em Economia ůĂƵƌĂƌĨΛďŶď͘ŐŽǀ͘ďƌ ĂƌĂĐƚĞƌŝǌĂĕĆŽĚŽƐĞƚŽƌǀŝĚƌĞŝƌŽ AŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐĠĚŝǀŝĚŝĚĂĞŵƋƵĂƚƌŽƐĞŐŵĞŶ- tos de acordo com o produto fabricado: plano, ĞŵďĂůĂŐĞŵ͕ĚŽŵĠƐƟĐŽĞ͞ǀŝĚƌŽƐĞƐƉĞĐŝĂŝƐͬƚĠĐŶŝĐŽƐ͘͟Ă- ĚŽƐƉĂƌĂϮϬϭϭŵŽƐƚƌĂŵƋƵĞ͕ĚŽƚŽƚĂůƉƌŽĚƵǌŝĚŽ͕ŽƐǀŝĚƌŽƐ ƉůĂŶŽƐƌĞƐƉŽŶĚĞƌĂŵƉŽƌϱϭй͕ĂƐĞŵďĂůĂŐĞŶƐƉŽƌϯϲй͕ŽƐ ǀŝĚƌŽƐĞƐƉĞĐŝĂŝƐƉŽƌϱ͕ϱйĞŽƐĚŽŵĠƐƟĐŽƐƉŽƌϴй;EY͕ ϮϬϭϱͿ͘ dŝƉŽƐĚĞǀŝĚƌŽ dŝƉŽƐ ƉůŝĐĂĕƁĞƐ sŝĚƌŽƉĂƌĂĞŵďĂ- ůĂŐĞŶƐ hƟůŝǌĂĚŽŶĂƐŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂƐĚĞďĞďŝĚĂƐ͕Ăůŝ- ŵĞŶơĐŝĂƐ͕ĨĂƌŵĂĐġƵƟĐĂƐĞĚĞĐŽƐŵĠƟ- ĐŽƐ͘ǆ͗͘ŐĂƌƌĂĨĂƐ͕ƉŽƚĞƐ͕ĨƌĂƐĐŽƐĞŽƵƚƌŽƐ vasilhames. sŝĚƌŽƉůĂŶŽ Pode ser laminado, temperado, de con- ƚƌŽůĞƐŽůĂƌĞĞƐƉĞůŚŽ͕ƵƟůŝǌĂĚŽŶĂŝŶĚƷƐ- ƚƌŝĂĚĞĐŽŶƐƚƌƵĕĆŽĐŝǀŝů͕ĂƵƚŽŵŽďŝůşƐƟĐĂ͕ moveleira e decoração. Ex.: vidros de ũĂŶĞůĂƐ͕ĚĞĂƵƚŽŵſǀĞŝƐ͕ĨŽŐƁĞƐ͕ŐĞůĂĚĞŝ- ras, micro-ondas, espelhos etc. sŝĚƌŽƐĚŽŵĠƐƟĐŽƐ hƐĂĚŽƐĞŵƵƚĞŶƐşůŝŽƐĐŽŵŽůŽƵĕĂƐĚĞ ŵĞƐĂƐ͕ĐŽƉŽƐ͕ǆşĐĂƌĂƐ͕ǀĂƐŽƐĞŽďũĞƚŽƐ ĚĞĚĞĐŽƌĂĕĆŽĞŵŐĞƌĂů͘ sŝĚƌŽƐĞƐƉĞĐŝĂŝƐͬ técnicos hƟůŝǌĂĚŽƐĞŵĚŝǀĞƌƐŽƐƐĞŐŵĞŶƚŽƐŝŶĚƵƐ- triais, como o de construção civil, indús- ƚƌŝĂĨĂƌŵĂĐġƵƟĐĂ͕ŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂĂůŝŵĞŶơĐŝĂ͕ ŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂĂƵƚŽŵŽďŝůşƐƟĐĂ͕ŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂ ƚġǆƟů͕ĞƚĐ͘ǆ͗͘ůąŵƉĂĚĂƐŝŶĐĂŶĚĞƐĐĞŶƚĞƐ ŽƵŇƵŽƌĞƐĐĞŶƚĞƐ͕ƚƵďŽƐĚĞds͕ǀŝĚƌŽƐ para laboratório, para ampolas, para ŐĂƌƌĂĨĂƐƚĠƌŵŝĐĂƐ͕ǀŝĚƌŽƐŽŌĄůŵŝĐŽƐĞ isoladores elétricos. ŽŶƚĞ͗ůĂďŽƌĂĕĆŽƉƌſƉƌŝĂĂƉĂƌƟƌĚĂE/;ϮϬϭϬͿ͘ KƉƌŽĐĞƐƐŽĚĞĨĂďƌŝĐĂĕĆŽĚŽƐĚŝǀĞƌƐŽƐƟƉŽƐĚĞƉƌŽĚƵ- ƚŽƐĚĂŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂǀŝĚƌĞŝƌĂ;ŝŐƵƌĂϭͿĠƉƌĂƟĐĂŵĞŶƚĞŽŵĞƐ- ŵŽ͘ Ɛ ƉƌŝŶĐŝƉĂŝƐ ŵĂƚĠƌŝĂƐͲƉƌŝŵĂƐ ƵƟůŝǌĂĚĂƐ ŶĂƐ ƵƐŝŶĂƐ ĚĞďĂƐĞ;ƵƐŝŶĂƐͿƐĆŽ͗ƐşůŝĐĂ;ϳϬйͿ͕ďĂƌƌŝůŚĂ;ϭϱйͿ͕ĐĂůĐĄƌŝŽ ;ϭϬйͿ͕ĚŽůŽŵŝƚĂ;ϮйͿ͕ĨĞůĚƐƉĂƚŽ;ϮйͿĞĂĚŝƟǀŽƐĐŽŵŽƐƵů- ĨĂƚŽ ĚĞ ƐſĚŝŽ͕ ĨĞƌƌŽ͕ ĐŽďĂůƚŽ͕ ĐƌŽŵŽ͕ ƐĞůġŶŝŽ͕ ŵĂŐŶĠƐŝŽ͕ cálcio etc. Após mistura e fundição das matérias-primas em um forno, a massa resultante passa por outros tratamentos ƋƵĞĚĞĮŶĞŵĂƐĐĂƌĂĐƚĞƌşƐƟĐĂƐĮŶĂŝƐĚŽƉƌŽĚƵƚŽ͘ƉĞŶĂƐĂ ĨĂďƌŝĐĂĕĆŽĚŽǀŝĚƌŽƉůĂŶŽŝŶĐůƵŝĂĞƚĂƉĂĚĞĞƐƟƌĂŐĞŵĞͬŽƵ impressão enquanto nos demais produtos, essa etapa é ƐƵďƐƟƚƵşĚĂƉĞůŽƉƌŽĐĞƐƐŽĚĞĐŽŶĨŽƌŵĂĕĆŽ͘KǀŝĚƌŽƉůĂŶŽ ƉŽĚĞƐĞƌƐƵďĚŝǀŝĚŝĚŽĞŵŇŽĂƚĞŝŵƉƌĞƐƐŽ͘ O processo mais moderno de fabricação de vidros ƉůĂŶŽƐ Ġ ĚĞŶŽŵŝŶĂĚŽ ŇƵƚƵĂĕĆŽ Ğŵ ďĂŶŚŽ ĚĞ ĞƐƚĂŶŚŽ ;ŇŽĂƚͿ͘ƐƚĞƉƌŽĐĞƐƐŽĐŽŶƐŝƐƚĞĞŵƐƵďŵĞƚĞƌŽǀŝĚƌŽĨƵŶĚŝ- ĚŽĂƵŵďĂŶŚŽĚĞŇƵƚƵĂĕĆŽĞŵĞƐƚĂŶŚŽůŝƋƵŝĚŽ͘ůĠŵĚĞ ƐĞƌƵƟůŝǌĂĚŽĞŵƐƵĂĨŽƌŵĂŽƌŝŐŝŶĂůĚĞĨĂďƌŝĐĂĕĆŽ͕ŽǀŝĚƌŽ ŇŽĂƚƚĂŵďĠŵƉŽĚĞƉĂƐƐĂƌƉŽƌĚŝǀĞƌƐĂƐƚƌĂŶƐĨŽƌŵĂĕƁĞƐ͕ ĂĚƋƵŝƌŝŶĚŽƉƌŽƉƌŝĞĚĂĚĞƐĞƐƉĞĐŝĮĐĂƐĂŶƚĞƐĚĞĐŚĞŐĂƌĂŽ ŵĞƌĐĂĚŽ͘ƐƐĞƉƌŽĐĞƐƐŽĠĨĞŝƚŽŐĞƌĂůŵĞŶƚĞƉŽƌĞŵƉƌĞƐĂƐ processadoras de vidro ou na própria fabrica, em uma fase após a produção. ^ĞŐƵŶĚŽ Ă ƐƐŽĐŝĂĕĆŽ ƌĂƐŝůĞŝƌĂ ĚĞ ŝƐƚƌŝďƵŝĚŽƌĞƐ Ğ WƌŽĐĞƐƐĂĚŽƌĞƐĚĞsŝĚƌŽWůĂŶŽ;ďƌĂǀŝĚƌŽͿ͕ƐĆŽŽĨĞƌĞĐŝĚŽƐ ĂŽŵĞƌĐĂĚŽǀŝĚƌŽƐƉůĂŶŽƐƚƌĂŶƐĨŽƌŵĂĚŽƐĚĞǀĄƌŝŽƐƟƉŽƐ͕ entre os quais: espelho, laminado, temperado, insulado, ƌĞŇĞƟǀŽ͕ďĂŝǆŽĞŵŝƐƐŝǀŽĞĂƵƚŽůŝŵƉĂŶƚĞ͘ O vidro plano, depois de produzido em chapas nas usi- nas, pode ser ofertado diretamente a seu mercado consu- ŵŝĚŽƌĮŶĂů͕ĐŽŵŽŶŽĐĂƐŽĚĞŐƌĂŶĚĞƐĐŽŶƐƚƌƵƚŽƌĂƐŽƵĚĂ indústria automobilista, ou pode ser oferecido por meio de distribuidores, vidraçarias e lojas de reposição, de for- ŵĂŵĂŝƐƉƵůǀĞƌŝǌĂĚĂ͕ƉĂƌĂŽƉƷďůŝĐŽĞŵŐĞƌĂů͘
  2. 2. Escritório Técnico de Estudos Econômicos do Nordeste - ETENE ϲ ano 1, n. 3, novembro, 2016 Início ŝŐƵƌĂϭͲƚĂƉĂƐĚŽƉƌŽĐĞƐƐŽƉƌŽĚƵƟǀŽĚĂŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽ ŽŶƚĞ͗E/;ϮϬϭϬͿ͘ DĞƌĐĂĚŽĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƉůĂŶŽ YƵĂƚƌŽ ŐƌĂŶĚĞƐ ŐƌƵƉŽƐ ŵƵůƟŶĂĐŝŽŶĂŝƐ ĚŽŵŝŶĂŵ Ž mercado mundial: as japonesas AGC e NSG, a francesa ^ĂŝŶƚͲ'ŽďĂŝŶĞĂŶŽƌƚĞͲĂŵĞƌŝĐĂŶĂ'ƵĂƌĚŝĂŶ͘ŵϮϬϭϰ͕Ž ŵĞƌĐĂĚŽŵƵŶĚŝĂůĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƉůĂŶŽĂƟŶŐŝƵĐĞƌĐĂϲϱŵŝůŚƁĞƐ ĚĞƚŽŶĞůĂĚĂƐĞŵϮϬϭϰ͘ŚŝŶĂ͕ƵƌŽƉĂĞŵĠƌŝĐĂĚŽEŽƌ- ƚĞƌĞƐƉŽŶĚĞŵƉŽƌϳϬйĚĂĚĞŵĂŶĚĂŵƵŶĚŝĂů͘EŽƌĂƐŝů͕ ĂƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐƉůĂŶŽƐĞƐƚĄĚŝǀŝĚŝĚĂĞŵϲŐƌĂŶĚĞƐ ĞŵƉƌĞƐĂƐůŝƐƚĂĚĂƐĂƐĞŐƵŝƌ͗ • ZͲůşĚĞƌĚĞŵĞƌĐĂĚŽŶŽƐĞŐŵĞŶƚŽďƌĂƐŝůĞŝƌŽĚĞ vidro plano e a maior produtora de vidros e espelhos da América do Sul. É uma joint-venture entre a Saint-Gobain ĞĂE^'ͬWŝůŬŝŶŐƚŽŶ͘WŽƐƐƵŝĐŝŶĐŽůŝŶŚĂƐĞŵĨƵŶĐŝŽŶĂŵĞŶ- to. Anunciou a construção de nova fábrica na cidade de ĂŵĂĕĂƌŝ;ͿͲĂϲʹĐŽŵĐĂƉĂĐŝĚĂĚĞĚĞƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽϴϬϬ ƚĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƉŽƌĚŝĂ͘ƚƵĂĐŽŵƵŵĂŐĂŵĂǀĂƌŝĂĚĂĚĞƉƌŽĚƵ- ƚŽƐ͕ĂďƌĂŶŐĞŶĚŽƚĂŶƚŽĂĚĞŵĂŶĚĂĚĂĐŽŶƐƚƌƵĕĆŽĐŝǀŝůĞ ĚĂŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂĂƵƚŽŵŽďŝůşƐƟĐĂƋƵĂŶƚŽĂƐŶĞĐĞƐƐŝĚĂĚĞƐĚĂƐ ůŝŶŚĂƐĚĞƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽĚĞĞůĞƚƌŽĚŽŵĠƐƟĐŽƐĞŵſǀĞŝƐ͘ • 'hZ/EͲĞŵƉƌĞƐĂĂŵĞƌŝĐĂŶĂƉƌĞƐĞŶƚĞĞŵϮϱƉĂşƐĞƐ͘ Especializada em vidro plano, resistente e com desem- ƉĞŶŚŽƐ ƚĠƌŵŝĐŽƐ͕ ůĂƌŐĂŵĞŶƚĞ ƵƟůŝǌĂĚŽƐ ŶĂ ĐŽŶƐƚƌƵĕĆŽ civil em janelas, portas, vidraças e fachadas inteiras de ƉƌĠĚŝŽƐ͕ĂůĠŵĚĞŵŽďŝůŝĄƌŝŽĚĞĚĞƐŝŐŶŵŽĚĞƌŶŽ͘ • AGC - empresa japonesa que fabrica vidros para aplica- ĕĆŽƐŽůĂƌ͗ĞƐƉĞůŚŽƐƉĂƌĂĐŽŶĐĞŶƚƌĂĕĆŽĚĞĞŶĞƌŐŝĂƐŽůĂƌ͕ ƉĂŝŶĠŝƐĨŽƚŽǀŽůƚĂŝĐŽƐ;ĨŽĐĂĚŽƐĞŵŐĞƌĂĕĆŽĚĞĞůĞƚƌŝĐŝĚĂ- ĚĞͿĞƉĂŝŶĠŝƐƚĞƌŵŽƐŽůĂƌĞƐ;ƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽĚĞĄŐƵĂĂƋƵĞĐşǀĞů ĨŽƚŽǀŽůƚĂŝĐŽƐĂͿ͕ĂůĠŵĚĞƵŵĂŐĂŵĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐĂƵƚŽŵŽƟ- ǀŽƐ͗ƉĂƌĂͲďƌŝƐĂƐ͕ũĂŶĞůĂƐůĂƚĞƌĂŝƐ͕ƚƌĂƐĞŝƌĂƐ;ǀŝŐŝĂƐͿ͕ƚĞƚŽƐ ƉĂŶŽƌąŵŝĐŽƐ͘ĞŵƉƌĞƐĂĨĂďƌŝĐĂƚĂŵďĠŵŵĂƚĞƌŝĂŝƐĐŽŵ ĐĂƌĂĐƚĞƌşƐƟĐĂƐ ĂǀĂŶĕĂĚĂƐ͕ ĐŽŵŽ ŽƐ ƉĂƌĂͲďƌŝƐĂƐ ĂƋƵĞĐŝ- ĚŽƐ͕ĐŽŵƉƌŽƚĞĕĆŽhsĞŝŶĨƌĂǀĞƌŵĞůŚŽĞĚŝƐƉůĂǇƐ͘ • s/s/yͲĂŶƟŐĂŽŵƉĂŶŚŝĂƌĂƐŝůĞŝƌĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐWůĂŶŽƐʹ sWĠĂƷŶŝĐĂĞŵƉƌĞƐĂĚĞŽƌŝŐĞŵďƌĂƐŝůĞŝƌĂ͕ƉĞƌƚĞŶĐĞŶ- ƚĞĂŽ'ƌƵƉŽŽƌŶĠůŝŽƌĞŶŶĂŶĚ͘ŽĐĂůŝǌĂĚĂŶŽŵƵŶŝĐşƉŝŽ de Goiana (PE). Produz vidros planos incolores, coloridos, laminados e espelhos, tendo como principais clientes as indústrias da construção civil e moveleira. • ^/Ed'K/E'^^ʹĨƌĂŶĐĞƐĂ͕ƋƵĞĚĞƐĞŶǀŽůǀĞĂƉĂƌƟƌ ĚŽǀŝĚƌŽŇŽĂƚĨĂďƌŝĐĂĚŽƉĞůĂĞďƌĂĐĞ͕ǀŝĚƌŽƐůĂŵŝŶĂĚŽƐ͕ ƌĞŇĞƟǀŽƐĚĞĐŽŶƚƌŽůĞƐŽůĂƌ͕ǀŝĚƌŽƐĚƵƉůŽƐ͕ƐĞƌŝŐƌĂĨĂĚŽƐ͕ ƚĞŵƉĞƌĂĚŽƐ͕ĂƵƚŽŵŽƟǀŽƐ͕ĞƐƉĞůŚŽƐ͕ĞŶƚƌĞŽƵƚƌŽƐ͘ • hsͲhŶŝĆŽƌĂƐŝůĞŝƌĂĚĞsŝĚƌŽƐͲĞŵƉƌĞƐĂďƌĂƐŝůĞŝƌĂĚĞ ǀŝĚƌŽƉůĂŶŽŝŵƉƌĞƐƐŽ͕ƉŽƐƐƵŝƵŵĂŐĂŵĂĚĞƉƌŽĚƵƚŽƐĚŝ- ĨĞƌĞŶĐŝĂĚŽƐ͕ ĚĞƐƟŶĂĚŽƐ ĂŽƐ ŵĞƌĐĂĚŽƐ ĚĞ ĚĞĐŽƌĂĕĆŽ Ğ ĐŽŶƐƚƌƵĕĆŽĐŝǀŝůĐŽŵĚŝĨĞƌĞŶƚĞƐƟƉŽƐĚĞĂƉůŝĐĂĕĆŽ͕ƚĂŝƐ como esquadrias, boxes de banheiros, portas, divisórias, móveis e molduras. ĐĂƉĂĐŝĚĂĚĞĚŽƐƐĞŝƐĨĂďƌŝĐĂŶƚĞƐĚĞǀŝĚƌŽŇŽĂƚĞŝŵ- ƉƌĞƐƐŽ͕ĞŵϮϬϭϱ͕ĨŽŝĚĞƋƵĂƐĞϳŵŝůƚŽŶĞůĂĚĂƐƉŽƌĚŝĂʹŽƵ ϮϬϴ͕ϱŵŝůŚƁĞƐĚĞƋƵŝůŽƐƉŽƌŵġƐ͕ŽƵϮ͕ϱďŝůŚƁĞƐĚĞƋƵŝůŽƐ
  3. 3. Escritório Técnico de Estudos Econômicos do Nordeste - ETENE ϳ ano 1, n. 3, novembro, 2016 Início ƉŽƌĂŶŽ͘sĂůĞƌĞƐƐĂůƚĂƌ͕ĞŶƚƌĞƚĂŶƚŽ͕ƋƵĞĂĐĂƉĂĐŝĚĂĚĞƉƌŽ- ĚƵƟǀĂƚŽƚĂůĚŽƐĨŽƌŶŽƐŐĞƌĂůŵĞŶƚĞŶĆŽĠĂƟŶŐŝĚĂ͘ KďƐĞƌǀĂͲƐĞƋƵĞŶŽƉĞƌşŽĚŽϮϬϬϴĂϮϬϭϱ͕ĂĐĂƉĂĐŝĚĂĚĞ ƉƌŽĚƵƟǀĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐŇŽĂƚĞŝŵƉƌĞƐƐŽƐŵĂŝƐƋƵĞĚŽďƌŽƵĚĞ- vido a entrada de dois novos fabricantes de vidros planos ŵϮϬϭϱ͕ĂƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽǀŝĚƌĞŝƌĂĐĂŝƵϰ͕ϮйĞĂĚĂŝŶĚƷƐ- ƚƌŝĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƉůĂŶŽĞĚĞƐĞŐƵƌĂŶĕĂ͕ĞƐƉĞĐŝĮĐĂŵĞŶƚĞ͕ƌĞ- ĐƵŽƵŵĂŝƐĂŝŶĚĂ;ϰ͕ϲйͿ͘ŵϮϬϭϰ͕ĂƋƵĞĚĂĨŽŝďĞŵŵĂŝŽƌ͘ KĚĞƐĞŵƉĞŶŚŽĚŽƐĞƚŽƌĨŽŝĨŽƌƚĞŵĞŶƚĞŝŶŇƵĞŶĐŝĂĚŽƉĞůĂ ĐŽŶũƵŶƚƵƌĂĞĐŽŶƀŵŝĐĂ͘ZĞŐŝƐƚƌĞͲƐĞƋƵĞĞŵϮϬϭϭĞϮϬϭϮ͕ ĂǀĂƌŝĂĕĆŽŶĞŐĂƟǀĂĚĂŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂǀŝĚĞŝƌĂĨŽŝƌĞƐƵůƚĂĚŽĚŽ aumento das importações. 'ƌĄĮĐŽϭͲsĂƌŝĂĕĆŽƉĞƌĐĞŶƚƵĂůĂŶƵĂůĚĂƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽİƐŝĐĂ ŝŶĚƵƐƚƌŝĂůĚĂĨĂďƌŝĐĂĕĆŽĚĞǀŝĚƌŽĞĚĞƉƌŽĚƵ- ƚŽƐĚŽǀŝĚƌŽͲϮϬϬϯͲϮϬϭϱ;sĂƌйͿ ϱ͕ϵ Ϯ͕ϯ Ϯ͕ϭ ϭ͕ϱ ϴ͕ϲ Ϭ͕ϭ -ϭϬ͕ϲ ϭϮ͕ϱ -Ϯ͕Ϯ -ϲ͕ϳ ϭϲ͕ϲ -ϱ͕ϲ -ϰ͕Ϯ ϭϯ͕ϭ ϭϬ͕ϯ ϰ͕Ϯ -Ϭ͕ϴ ϭϭ͕ϲ ϭ͕ϰ -ϲ͕ϯ ϭϭ͕ϴ -ϳ͕Ϯ -ϴ͕ϭ ϮϬ͕Ϯ -ϭϬ͕ϭ -ϰ͕ϲ ϮϬϬϯ ϮϬϬϰ ϮϬϬϱ ϮϬϬϲ ϮϬϬϳ ϮϬϬϴ ϮϬϬϵ ϮϬϭϬ ϮϬϭϭ ϮϬϭϮ ϮϬϭϯ ϮϬϭϰ ϮϬϭϱ Fabricação de vidro ede produtos de vidro ĂďƌŝĐĂĕĆŽĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƉůĂŶŽĞĚĞƐĞŐƵƌĂŶĕĂ ŽŶƚĞ͗/'͕WĞƐƋƵŝƐĂ/ŶĚƵƐƚƌŝĂůDĞŶƐĂůͲWƌŽĚƵĕĆŽşƐŝĐĂ͘ O consumo de vidros processados tende a crescer de- ǀŝĚŽĂƐƵďƐƟƚƵŝĕĆŽĚŽƐǀŝĚƌŽƐĐŽŵƵŶƐƉŽƌƚƌĂŶƐĨŽƌŵĂĚŽƐ ĚĞ ŵĂŝŽƌ ƉĞƌĨŽƌŵĂŶĐĞ͘ ŵ ϮϬϭϰ͕ Ž ĐŽŶƐƵŵŽ ĚĞ ǀŝĚƌŽƐ ƉƌŽĐĞƐƐĂĚŽƐŶĆŽĂƵƚŽŵŽƟǀŽƐĨŽŝĚĞϱϰ͕ϴйĚŽƚŽƚĂů͕ƐĆŽ ĚĞƐƟŶĂĚŽƐĂŽƐƐĞƚŽƌĞƐĚĞĐŽŶƐƚƌƵĕĆŽĐŝǀŝů͕ŵŽǀĞůĞŝƌŽ͕ĚĞ ĚĞĐŽƌĂĕĆŽĞĚĞůŝŶŚĂďƌĂŶĐĂ;ďƌĂǀŝĚƌŽ͕ϮϬϭϱͿ͘ dĂďĞůĂϮͲŽŶƐƵŵŽĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐƉůĂŶŽƐ;ƚͬĂŶŽͿʹϮϬϭϮͲϮϬϭϰ WƌŽĚƵƚŽ ϮϬϭϮ ϮϬϭϯ ϮϬϭϰ Temperado ϱϴϴ͘ϲϴϮ ϲϯϮ͘ϵϰϰ ϲϲϯ͘ϯϱϳ Laminado ϭϰϯ͘ϯϲϭ ϭϱϳ͘ϮϵϬ ϭϲϵ͘ϯϭϵ Tampo, curvo etc ϭϭϮ͘ϲϭϰ ϭϬϱ͘ϲϯϮ ϭϬϮ͘ϲϬϬ Espelho ϭϮϴ͘ϱϯϳ ϭϯϴ͘Ϭϵϭ ϭϰϯ͘ϭϰϵ Insulado ϰ͘ϳϲϴ ϴ͘ϱϲϵ ϵ͘ϵϮϮ ƵƚŽŵŽƟǀŽ ϳϳϭ͘ϲϲϱ ϵϯϮ͘ϴϮϬ ϴϵϳ͘ϮϬϴ ŽŶƚĞ͗ďƌĂǀŝĚƌŽ;ϮϬϭϱͿ͘ EŽƐ ƷůƟŵŽƐ ĂŶŽƐ͕ ĂƐ ŝŵƉŽƌƚĂĕƁĞƐ ĚŽ ƐĞƚŽƌ ĚĞ ǀŝĚƌŽ ƉůĂŶŽǀġŵƌĞŐŝƐƚƌĂŶĚŽǀĂůŽƌĞƐƐƵƉĞƌŝŽƌĞƐĂŽƐĚĂƐĞǆƉŽƌ- ƚĂĕƁĞƐ͕ŐĞƌĂŶĚŽĚĠĮĐŝƚŶŽƐĂůĚŽĚĂďĂůĂŶĕĂĐŽŵĞƌĐŝĂů͘ŵ ϮϬϭϱ͕ ĂƐ ĞŵƉƌĞƐĂƐ ĚŽ ƐĞƚŽƌ ĚĞ ǀŝĚƌŽ ƉůĂŶŽ ĞǆƉŽƌƚĂƌĂŵ h^Ψ ϭϯϭ͕ϯ ŵŝůŚƁĞƐ͕ ŝŶĐƌĞŵĞŶƚŽ ĚĞ ϰ͕ϰй ĂŶƚĞ ϮϬϭϬ͘ Ɛ ŝŵƉŽƌƚĂĕƁĞƐ͕ƉŽƌƐĞƵƚƵƌŶŽ͕ĂƟŶŐŝƌĂŵh^Ψϰϭϰ͕ϬŵŝůŚƁĞƐ͕ ƌĞĐƵŽĚĞϯϵ͕ϵйŶĞƐƐĞƉĞƌşŽĚŽ͘ďĂůĂŶĕĂĐŽŵĞƌĐŝĂůƌĞŐŝƐ- ƚƌŽƵĚĠĮĐŝƚĚĞh^Ψϭϲ͕ϳϬŵŝůŚƁĞƐ͕ŽŵĞŶŽƌĚĞƐĚĞϮϬϭϬ͘ ƋƵĞĚĂĚĂƐŝŵƉŽƌƚĂĕƁĞƐƌĞŇĞƚĞŽĂƵŵĞŶƚŽĚĂƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽ ŝŶƚĞƌŶĂďĞŵĐŽŵŽĂƌĞĐĞŶƚĞĚĞƐĂĐĞůĞƌĂĕĆŽĚĂĂƟǀŝĚĂĚĞ industrial. ƌŐĞŶƟŶĂĨŽŝŽƉƌŝŶĐŝƉĂůƉĂşƐĚĞĚĞƐƟŶŽĚĂƐĞǆƉŽƌ- ƚĂĕƁĞƐ ďƌĂƐŝůĞŝƌĂƐ ĚĞ ǀŝĚƌŽ ƉůĂŶŽ Ğŵ ϮϬϭϱ͕ ĂďƐŽƌǀĞŶĚŽ ϱϭ͕ϰйĚŽǀĂůŽƌƚŽƚĂůĚĂƐǀĞŶĚĂƐĞǆƚĞƌŶĂƐĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƉůĂŶŽ ;'ƌĄĮĐŽϯͿ͘ŽůĂĚŽĚĂƐŝŵƉŽƌƚĂĕƁĞƐ͕ŽƐƉƌŽĚƵƚŽƐŽƌŝŐŝŶĄ- ƌŝŽƐĚĂŚŝŶĂƌĞƉƌĞƐĞŶƚĂƌĂŵϰϴ͕ϴйĚŽƚŽƚĂůĚĂƐĐŽŵƉƌĂƐ ĞǆƚĞƌŶĂƐďƌĂƐŝůĞŝƌĂƐĚĞǀŝĚƌŽĞŵϮϬϭϱ͕ĞŵǀĂůŽƌ;'ƌĄĮĐŽ ϰͿ͘sĂůĞƌĞƐƐĂůƚĂƌ͕ĞŶƚƌĞƚĂŶƚŽ͕ƋƵĞĂƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽĐŚŝŶĞƐĂĚĞ ǀŝĚƌŽƉůĂŶŽƵƟůŝǌĂƚĞĐŶŽůŽŐŝĂĚĞĨĂďƌŝĐĂĕĆŽŝŶĨĞƌŝŽƌĂŽƉĂ- drão internacional, o que lhe confere um produto de pior qualidade. ŶŽƌĂƐŝů;ƵŶŝĚĂĚĞϱĚĂZĞĂs/s/yͿ͕ĂůĠŵĚĞƌĞ- formas realizadas nos fornos dos fabricantes que já atua- ǀĂŵŶŽWĂşƐ͘ƚĂďĞůĂĂďĂŝǆŽŵŽƐƚƌĂĂĐĂƉĂĐŝĚĂĚĞŝŶƐƚĂůĂ- da (capacidade de fusão) das indústrias de vidros planos ĞŵƚͬĚŝĂ͗ dĂďĞůĂϭͲĂƉĂĐŝĚĂĚĞŶŽŵŝŶĂůĚĞƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐƉůĂŶŽƐ;ƚͬĚŝĂͿ WƌŽĚƵƚŽƌ WůĂŶƚĂ ϮϬϬϴ ϮϬϬϵ ϮϬϭϬ ϮϬϭϭ ϮϬϭϮ ϮϬϭϯ ϮϬϭϰ ϮϬϭϱ CEBRACE ϭͲ^W ϲϬϬ ϵϬϬ ϵϬϬ ϵϬϬ ϵϬϬ ϵϬϬ ϵϬϬ ϵϬϬ ϮͲ^W ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϯͲ^W ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϰͲ^ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϱͲ^W - - - - ϵϬϬ ϵϬϬ ϵϬϬ ϵϬϬ 'hZ/E RJ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ SP - ϴϬϬ ϴϬϬ ϴϬϬ ϴϬϬ ϴϯϬ ϴϯϬ ϴϯϬ s/s/y PE - - - - - - ϵϬϬ ϵϬϬ AGC SP - - - - - ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ ϲϬϬ SAINT-GIBAIN GLASS SP ϭϲϬ ϭϲϬ ϭϲϬ ϭϲϬ ϭϲϬ ϭϴϬ ϭϴϬ ϭϴϬ hs SP ϮϭϬ ϮϰϬ ϮϰϬ ϮϰϬ ϮϰϬ ϮϰϬ ϮϰϬ ϮϰϬ ŽŶƚĞ͗ďƌĂǀŝĚƌŽ;ϮϬϭϱͿ͘
  4. 4. Escritório Técnico de Estudos Econômicos do Nordeste - ETENE ϴ ano 1, n. 3, novembro, 2016 Início 'ƌĄĮĐŽϮͲĂůĂŶĕĂĐŽŵĞƌĐŝĂůĚĂŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƉůĂŶŽ ʹĞŵh^ΨŵŝůŚƁĞƐ ϭϮϱ͕ϳ ϭϯϰ͕ϵ ϭϮϮ͕ϳ ϭϮϭ͕Ϭ ϭϭϴ͕Ϯ ϭϯϭ͕ϯ Ϯϰϲ͕Ϯ ϯϰϱ͕ϱ ϯϮϮ͕Ϭ ϯϲϱ͕Ϭ Ϯϲϳ͕ϲ ϭϰϴ͕Ϭ ϭϮϬ͕ϱ -ϮϭϬ͕ϲ -ϭϵϵ͕ϯ -Ϯϰϰ͕Ϭ -ϭϰϵ͕ϰ ϭϲ͕ϳ ϮϬϭϬ ϮϬϭϭ ϮϬϭϮ ϮϬϭϯ ϮϬϭϰ ϮϬϭϱ Exportação Importação ^ĂůĚŽͬĚĠĨŝĐŝƚ ŽŶƚĞ͗D/ͬůŝĐĞǁĞď;ϮϬϭϲͿ͘ EŽƚĂ͗/ŶĐůƵşĚĂƐEDƐϰĚşŐŝƚŽƐ͗ϳϬϬϯĂϳϬϬϵ͘ 'ƌĄĮĐŽϯʹǆƉŽƌƚĂĕĆŽͲWƌŝŶĐŝƉĂŝƐƉĂşƐĞƐĚĞĚĞƐƟŶŽʹ ϮϬϭϱʹĞŵй ϱϭ͕ϰ ϭϬ͕ϰ ϴ͕ϰ ϱ͕ϵ ϯ Ϯ͕ϲ Ϯ͕ϲ Ϯ͕ϯ Ϯ͕Ϯ ϭϭ͕Ϯ ƌŐĞŶƚŝŶĂ México ƐƚĂĚŽƐhŶŝĚŽƐ Colômbia hƌƵŐƵĂŝ WĂƌĂŐƵĂŝ Peru Espanha França ĞŵĂŝƐƉĂşƐĞƐ ŽŶƚĞ͗D/ͬůŝĐĞǁĞď;ϮϬϭϲͿ͘ EŽƚĂ͗/ŶĐůƵşĚĂƐEDƐϰĚşŐŝƚŽƐ͗ϳϬϬϯĂϳϬϬϵ͘ 'ƌĄĮĐŽϰʹ/ŵƉŽƌƚĂĕĆŽͲWƌŝŶĐŝƉĂŝƐƉĂşƐĞƐĚĞŽƌŝŐĞŵʹ ϮϬϭϱʹĞŵй ϰϴ͕ϴ ϴ͕ϴ ϱ͕ϲ ϯ͕ϱ ϯ͕ϰ ϯ͕ϰ ϯ͕ϭ Ϯ͕ϳ Ϯ͕ϲ ϭϴ͕ϭ China ƐƚĂĚŽƐhŶŝĚŽƐ Alemanha Itália dĂŝǁĂŶ;ŽƌŵŽƐĂͿ Turquia México ĠůŐŝĐĂ dĂŝůąŶĚŝĂ ĞŵĂŝƐƉĂşƐĞƐ ŽŶƚĞ͗D/ͬůŝĐĞǁĞď;ϮϬϭϲͿ͘ EŽƚĂ͗/ŶĐůƵşĚĂƐEDƐϰĚşŐŝƚŽƐ͗ϳϬϬϯĂϳϬϬϵ͘ WŽůŽǀŝĚƌĞŝƌŽͲWZEDhK ďĂƐĞĚŽƉŽůŽǀŝĚƌĞŝƌŽŶŽŵƵŶŝĐşƉŝŽĚĞ'ŽŝĂŶĂ͕ǌŽŶĂ da Mata ao Norte de Pernambuco está em formação com ĂŝŵƉůĂŶƚĂĕĆŽĚĞƵŵĐŽŶũƵŶƚŽĚĞĞŵƉƌĞƐĂƐ͕ƐĞŐƵŶĚŽĂ ŐġŶĐŝĂ DƵŶŝĐŝƉĂů ĚĞ ĞƐĞŶǀŽůǀŝŵĞŶƚŽ ĚĞ 'ŽŝĂŶĂ ; 'ŽŝĂŶĂʹWͿ͘^ĆŽϭϮŚĞĐƚĂƌĞƐĚĞĄƌĞĂƉĂƌĂĂďƌŝŐĂƌƐĞŝƐ empresas: • sŝǀŝǆsŝĚƌŽƐWůĂŶŽƐ͗ƷŶŝĐĂĞŵŽƉĞƌĂĕĆŽ͘ĂƉƌŝŵĞŝƌĂĨĄ- brica de vidros planos no Nordeste brasileiro. Âncora do polo vidreiro e fornecedora para as demais empresas. Terá como clientes também as indústrias da construção ĐŝǀŝůĞŵŽǀĞůĞŝƌĂ͘ĂǌƉĂƌƚĞĚŽŐƌƵƉŽŽƌŶĠůŝŽƌĞŶŶĂŶĚ ƋƵĞĐŽŶƚĂƚĂŵďĠŵĐŽŵĂƐĞŵƉƌĞƐĂƐƟĂŝĂŶĞƌŐŝĂ;'Ğ- ƌĂĕĆŽ Ğ ĐŽŵĞƌĐŝĂůŝǌĂĕĆŽ ĚĞ ĞŶĞƌŐŝĂͿ͕ /ƌŽŶ ,ŽƵƐĞ ;Ğ- ƐĞŶǀŽůǀŝŵĞŶƚŽĞŝŶǀĞƐƟŵĞŶƚŽŝŵŽďŝůŝĄƌŝŽͿĞĂŝŵĞŶƚŽ WŽƌƚůĂŶĚWĂƌƟĐŝƉĂĕƁĞƐ;:ŽŝŶƚǀĞŶƚƵƌĞĐŽŵŽŐƌƵƉŽYƵĞŝ- ƌŽǌ'ĂůǀĆŽͿ͘ŽŶƚĂĐŽŵĄƌĞĂĐŽŶƐƚƌƵşĚĂĚĞϵϬŵŝůŵϸ͘ ĞŵƉƌĞƐĂƉŽƐƐƵŝƵƐŝŶĂĚĞďĞŶĞĮĐŝĂŵĞŶƚŽĚĞŵĂƚĠƌŝĂͲƉƌŝ- ŵĂůŽĐĂůŝǌĂĚĂŶŽŵƵŶŝĐşƉŝŽĚĞWĞĚƌĂƐĚĞŽŐŽ͕ŶĂWĂƌĂş- ďĂ͕ĂϴŬŵĚĂĨĄďƌŝĐĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐƉůĂŶŽƐĚĞ'ŽŝĂŶĂ͘ƵƐŝŶĂ ƚĞƌĄĐĂƉĂĐŝĚĂĚĞĚĞƉƌŽĐĞƐƐĂŵĞŶƚŽĂŶƵĂůĚĞϮϳϬŵŝůƚŽ- ŶĞůĂĚĂƐĚĞĂƌĞŝĂ͕ϭϭŵŝůĚĞĐĂůĐĄƌŝŽ͕ϳϬŵŝůĚĞĚŽůŽŵŝƚĂ ĞϮϱŵŝůĚĞĨĞůĚƐƉĂƚŽ͕ƐƵĮĐŝĞŶƚĞƐƉĂƌĂĂďĂƐƚĞĐŝŵĞŶƚŽĚĂ fábrica de vidros planos; • EŽƌǀŝĚƌŽ ůŝŶĚĂŐĞŶƐͬdĂƌŐĞƚ ŶŐĞŶŚĂƌŝĂ͗ ƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽ ĚĞ vidros laminados, vidros temperados e vidros especiais ;ƉĂƌĂ͞ĞĮĐŝġŶĐŝĂĞŶĞƌŐĠƟĐĂ͟Ϳ͖ • Sanvidro: produção de vidros temperados; • Intervidro: projeto de relocalização, atua na importação, ďĞŶĞĮĐŝĂŵĞŶƚŽĞĚŝƐƚƌŝďƵŝĕĆŽĚĞƚƌġƐƟƉŽƐĚĞǀŝĚƌŽ͗ĞƐ- ƉĞĐŝĂůƌĞŇĞƟǀŽĚĞĐŽŶƚƌŽůĞƐŽůĂƌ͕ůĂŵŝŶĂĚŽ͕ƚĞŵƉĞƌĂĚŽ
  5. 5. Escritório Técnico de Estudos Econômicos do Nordeste - ETENE ϵ ano 1, n. 3, novembro, 2016 Início e comum; • Casas Bandeirantes: produção de vidro para box de ba- nheiro, vidros para fachadas, tampos de mesa e modu- lados; • WſƌƟĐŽƐƋƵĂĚƌŝĂƐ͗ƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽĚĞĨĂĐŚĂĚĂƐĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƉĂƌĂ ƉƌĠĚŝŽƐ͕ƌĞǀĞƐƟŵĞŶƚŽĞŵĂůƵŵşŶŝŽĞĞƐƋƵĂĚƌŝĂƐ͘ ŶĄůŝƐĞĚŽƐĞƚŽƌĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐƉůĂŶŽƐ K ǀŝĚƌŽ ǀĞŵ ĐŽŶƋƵŝƐƚĂŶĚŽ ŐƌĂĚĂƟǀĂŵĞŶƚĞ ŵĂŝƐ ĞƐ- paço na arquitetura, construção e decoração em conse- ƋƵġŶĐŝĂĚŽĞŵƉƌĞŐŽĚĂĂůƚĂƚĞĐŶŽůŽŐŝĂŶŽƐĞƵƉƌŽĐĞƐƐŽ de fabricação, o que tem levado à criação de produtos diferenciados. KǀŝĚƌŽŐĂƌĂŶƚĞŵĂŝƐĐŽŶĨŽƌƚŽƚĠƌŵŝĐŽĞĂĐƷƐƟĐŽ͕ĂŽ mesmo tempo em que permite o uso de luz natural, tor- nando-o um material alinhado à sustentabilidade. A fabricação de vidro plano é intensiva em capital, com processos complexos e custo elevado. Por essa razão, o número de plantas estabelecidas ao redor do mundo é ůŝŵŝƚĂĚŽ͘KŝŶǀĞƐƟŵĞŶƚŽƚŽƚĂůĚĞƉĞŶĚĞ͕ƉŽƌƚĂŶƚŽ͕ĚŽƚĂ- manho, da localização e da complexidade do produto que será fabricado. hŵĨŽƌŶŽĚĞĨƵƐĆŽ͕ƵŵĂǀĞǌĞŵĨƵŶĐŝŽŶĂŵĞŶƚŽ͕ĠƉƌŽ- ũĞƚĂĚŽƉĂƌĂŽƉĞƌĂƌĚĞĨŽƌŵĂĐŽŶơŶƵĂ͕ϯϲϱĚŝĂƐƉŽƌĂŶŽ͕ ĂŽůŽŶŐŽĚĞƐƵĂǀŝĚĂƷƟůĞŶƚƌĞϭϱĞϭϴĂŶŽƐ͘ƉſƐŽƋƵĞ ĚĞǀĞƉĂƐƐĂƌƉŽƌƉƌŽĐĞƐƐŽĚĞƌĞƉĂƌĂĕĆŽͬƌĞĨŽƌŵĂŽƵĂƚƵĂůŝ- ǌĂĕĆŽĚĞƉƌŽŐƌĂŵĂƐƉĂƌĂƵŵĂŶŽǀĂ͞ǀŝĚĂƷƟů͘͟ A indústria de base (responsável pela fusão do vidro) Ġ ďĂƐƚĂŶƚĞ ĐŽŶĐĞŶƚƌĂĚĂ ĚĞǀŝĚŽ ĂŽƐ ĂůƚŽƐ ŝŶǀĞƐƟŵĞŶƚŽƐ necessários. Já a indústria processadora de vidro (respon- ƐĄǀĞůƉĞůĂƚƌĂŶƐĨŽƌŵĂĕĆŽĚŽǀŝĚƌŽͿƋƵĂŶĚŽŶĆŽŝŶƚĞŐƌĂĚĂ à industria de base é formada por diversas pequenas e médias empresas. KƐĐƵƐƚŽƐĚĞĞŶĞƌŐŝĂĞŵĂƚĠƌŝĂƐͲƉƌŝŵĂƐƐĆŽƐŝŐŶŝĮĐĂ- ƟǀŽƐ͕ƌĞƉƌĞƐĞŶƚĂŶĚŽƋƵĂƐĞĚŽŝƐƚĞƌĕŽƐĚŽƐĐƵƐƚŽƐĚĞƉƌŽ- dução. ďĂƌƌŝůŚĂƵƟůŝǌĂĚĂŶĂƉƌŽĚƵĕĆŽĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƉĂƌĂƌĞĚƵǌŝƌ a temperatura de fusão é importada. Representa o maior custo entre as matérias-primas. O transporte e a distribuição (dependendo da locali- ǌĂĕĆŽĚĂƵƐŝŶĂͬƉƌŽĐĞƐƐĂĚŽƌĂͿĐŽŶƐƟƚƵĞŵďĂƌƌĞŝƌĂƐůŽŐşƐ- ƟĐĂƐ͕ĚĂĚŽƋƵĞŽǀŝĚƌŽĠƵŵŵĂƚĞƌŝĂůǀŽůƵŵŽƐŽĞƉĞƐĂĚŽ͕ ƌĞƉĞƌĐƵƟŶĚŽŶĂĐŽŵƉĞƟƟǀŝĚĂĚĞĚŽƐĞƚŽƌ͘ KǀŝĚƌŽĠϭϬϬйƌĞĐŝĐůĄǀĞůŽƋƵĞƉĞƌŵŝƚĞƐƵďƐƟƚƵŝƌƉĂƌ- ƚĞĚĂŵĂƚĠƌŝĂͲƉƌŝŵĂƉĞůĂĨƵƐĆŽĚĞĐĂĐŽƐŐĞƌĂŶĚŽǀĂŶƚĂ- ŐĞŶƐĂŵďŝĞŶƚĂŝƐĞĞĐŽŶŽŵŝĂƐĚĞĐƵƐƚŽŶŽƵƐŽĚĞĞŶĞƌŐŝĂ͘ KEŽƌĚĞƐƚĞĐŽŶƐŽŵĞŵĞŶŽƐĚĞϰƋƵŝůŽƐĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƉĞƌ ĐĂƉŝƚĂƉŽƌĂŶŽĞŶƋƵĂŶƚŽŶŽƌĂƐŝů͕ĞƐƐĂŵĠĚŝĂĠĚĞϭϬƋƵŝ- ůŽƐƉĞƌĐĂƉŝƚĂ;ůĞŵĞŶƚĞ͕ϮϬϭϲͿ͘ WĞƌƐƉĞĐƟǀĂƐ Redução do ritmo de crescimento da indústria de vi- ĚƌŽƐƉůĂŶŽƐĚĞǀŝĚŽĂŽĚĞƐĂƋƵĞĐŝŵĞŶƚŽĚĂĂƟǀŝĚĂĚĞĞĐŽ- nômica, sobretudo nos setores de construção civil, linha ďƌĂŶĐĂĞĂƵƚŽŵŽďŝůşƐƟĐŽ͕ƉƌŝŶĐŝƉĂŝƐĚĞŵĂŶĚĂŶƚĞƐĚŽƐĞ- tor. Os custos de produção da indústria serão pressionados ƉĞůŽĂƵŵĞŶƚŽĚĂĞŶĞƌŐŝĂĞůĠƚƌŝĐĂĞĞůĞǀĂĕĆŽĚŽƉƌĞĕŽĚĞ importação da barrilha, diante da desvalorização do real. ŽŶƐŝĚĞƌĂĕƁĞƐĮŶĂŝƐ ŝĂŶƚĞ ĚŽ ĞǆƉŽƐƚŽ͕ ƌĞĐŽŵĞŶĚĂͲƐĞ ĐĂƵƚĞůĂ Ğŵ ŶŽǀŽƐ ŝŶǀĞƐƟŵĞŶƚŽƐŶĂŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽƐƉůĂŶŽƐ͘KƐƉƌŝŶĐŝƉĂŝƐ demandantes do setor (construção civil, indústria auto- ŵŽďŝůşƐƟĐĂ͕ ůŝŶŚĂ ďƌĂŶĐĂͿ ĂƉƌĞƐĞŶƚĂŵ ĚĞƐĂƋƵĞĐŝŵĞŶƚŽ ĚĂĂƟǀŝĚĂĚĞĚŝĂŶƚĞĚŽĂƚƵĂůĐĞŶĄƌŝŽĞĐŽŶƀŵŝĐŽ͘ůŽŶŐŽ prazo, o setor tem potencial de crescimento dado o atual ĚĠĮĐŝƚŚĂďŝƚĂĐŝŽŶĂů͕ďĂŝǆŽĐŽŶƐƵŵŽƉĞƌĐĂƉŝƚĂĚĞǀŝĚƌŽĞĂ ƉŽƐƐŝďŝůŝĚĂĚĞĚĞƐƵďƐƟƚƵŝƌĂƐŝŵƉŽƌƚĂĕƁĞƐ͘ ZĞĨĞƌġŶĐŝĂƐ Zs/ZKͲ^^K/KZ^//Z/^dZ/h/K- Z^WZK^^KZ^s/ZK^WEK^͘WĂŶŽƌĂŵĂ ďƌĂǀŝĚƌŽϮϬϭϱ͘ŝƐƉŽŶşǀĞůĞŵŚƩƉ͗ͬͬĂďƌĂǀŝĚƌŽ͘ŽƌŐ͘ďƌͬ ŵĞƌĐĂĚŽͬƉĂŶŽƌĂŵĂͲĂďƌĂǀŝĚƌŽͬ͘ĐĞƐƐŽĞŵϭϱĨĞǀ͘ϮϬϭϲ͘ 'K/EͲ'E/DhE//W^EsKs/DE- dK'K/E͘KƉŽƌƚƵŶŝĚĂĚĞƐĚĞŶĞŐſĐŝŽƐ͗ĞŵĂŶĚĂƐ ĚŽƐŶŽǀŽƐĞŵƉƌĞĞŶĚŝŵĞŶƚŽƐ͘ŝƐƉŽŶşǀĞůĞŵ͗ŚƩƉ͗ͬͬ ĂĚŐŽŝĂŶĂ͘ƉĞ͘ŐŽǀ͘ďƌͬƐŝƚĞͬǁƉͲĐŽŶƚĞŶƚͬƵƉůŽĂĚƐͬϮϬϭϱͬϬϳͬ WƌŽĚƵƚŽϬϮ͘ƉĚĨ͘ĐĞƐƐŽĞŵϭϱĨĞǀ͘ϮϬϭϲ͘ DEd͕͘ĂƉĂĐŝƚĂĕĆŽƉĂƌĂŽWŽůŽsŝĚƌĞŝƌŽ͘ŝĄƌŝŽ ĚĞWĞƌŶĂŵďƵĐŽ͕WĞƌŶĂŵďƵĐŽ͕ϯĨĞǀ͘ϮϬϭϲ͘ĂĚĞƌŶŽĚĞ ĞĐŽŶŽŵŝĂ͘ŝƐƉŽŶşǀĞůĞŵ͗ŚƩƉ͗ͬͬǁǁǁ͘ŝŵƉƌĞƐƐŽ͘ĚŝĂƌŝŽ- ĚĞƉĞƌŶĂŵďƵĐŽ͘ĐŽŵ͘ďƌͬĂƉƉͬŶŽƟĐŝĂͬĐĂĚĞƌŶŽƐͬĞĐŽŶŽ- ŵŝĂͬϮϬϭϲͬϬϮͬϬϯͬŝŶƚĞƌŶĂͺĞĐŽŶŽŵŝĂ͕ϭϯϲϳϬϯͬĐĂƉĂĐŝƚĂĐĂŽ- -para-o-polo-vidreiro.shtml E/ʹKEZKE/KE/Ej^dZ/͘KƉŽƌ- ƚƵŶŝĚĂĚĞƐĚĞĞĮĐŝġŶĐŝĂĞŶĞƌŐĠƟĐĂƉĂƌĂĂŝŶĚƷƐƚƌŝĂ͗ƌĞ- ůĂƚſƌŝŽƐĞƚŽƌŝĂů͗ƐĞƚŽƌǀŝĚƌĞŝƌŽ͘E/͕ϮϬϭϬ͘ŝƐƉŽŶşǀĞůĞŵ͗ ŚƩƉ͗ͬͬĂƌƋƵŝǀŽƐ͘ƉŽƌƚĂůĚĂŝŶĚƵƐƚƌŝĂ͘ĐŽŵ͘ďƌͬĂƉƉͬĐŽŶƚĞƵĚŽͺ ϮϰͬϮϬϭϮͬϬϵͬϬϲͬϮϲϮͬϮϬϭϮϭϭϮϳϭϲϮϭϱϵϮϰϭϵϯϮĂ͘ƉĚĨ͘ĐĞƐ- ƐŽĞŵϭϱĨĞǀ͘ϮϬϭϲ͘ EYͲKEZKE/KEKZDKYh1D/K hd͘WĂŶŽƌĂŵĂ^ĞƚŽƌĚĞsŝĚƌŽ͘:ĂŶĞŝƌŽϮϬϭϱ͘ŝƐƉŽ- ŶşǀĞůĞŵ͗ŚƩƉ͗ͬͬĐŶƋ͘ŽƌŐ͘ďƌͬƐǇƐƚĞŵͬƵƉůŽĂĚƐͬƉƵďůŝĐĂƟŽŶͬ ďϮĂϬϯďϳϬϭĐϵϬϮĨϱϵďϳϭϳĐĞϭĞϳϯϵϱϱϬϮĞͬĮůĞͬƉĂŶŽƌĂŵĂͲǀŝ- ĚƌŽƐ͘ƉĚĨ͘ĐĞƐƐŽĞŵϭϱĨĞǀ͘ϮϬϭϲ͘

