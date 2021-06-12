Learning in a digital age ppt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jun. 12, 2021

This short PPT gives information about Copyright and Creative Commons licenses

  1. 1. z Learning in a Digital Age Copyright and Creative Commons By Nathaniel Pambel
  2. 2. z Copyright What is Copyright?  Copyright is branch or subsection of intellectual property law which aims to protect the outputs of intellect through, for example, trademarks, patents, designs, software licenses and copyright  It is an exclusive and assignable legal right, given to the originator for a fixed number of years, to print, publish, perform, film, or record literary, artistic, or musical material.
  3. 3. z Why is copyright important?  Copyright is a legal concept. It is important because it grants creators (authors, musicians and other creators) the right of ownership and protection against unauthorized uses of their works.
  4. 4. z Identifying copyright works  You will easily identify a copyrighted work if it includes a “copyright notice”, which is either marked by a “c” in a circle (©) or the word “copyright” followed by the date of first publication and the name of the copyright owner.
  5. 5. z Creative Commons What are Creative Commons?  They provide a set of free tools to help you legally share your knowledge and creativity.  Creative Commons are similar to Copyright, however, the only distinguishing is that in Copyright, “all rights are reserved” whereas in Creative Commons, “some rights are reserved”.
  6. 6. z The Creative Common licenses There are a total of six (6) Creative Common licenses
  7. 7. z Creative Common licenses  Attribution (BY) – You let other copy, distribute, display and perform your copyright work.  Non-Commercial (NC) – You let others copy, distribute, display and perform you work – but for non commercial purposes only .  Share Alike (SA) – You allow others to distribute derivative works but only under the same conditions as you made your work available.  No derivative Works (ND) – You let others copy, distribute, display and perform only verbatim copies of your work, not make derivative works based on it.
  8. 8. z 1. Attribution (CC BY) – This license lets others distribute, remix, tweak, and build upon your work, even commercially, as long as they credit you for the original creation. 2. Attribution – Share Alike (CC BY-SA) – This license lets others remix, tweak, and build upon your work even for commercial purposes, as long as they credit you and license their new creations under the identical terms. 3. Attribution – No derivatives (CC BY-ND) – This license allows for redistribution, commercial and non-commercial, as long as it is passed along unchanged and in whole, in credit to you
  9. 9. z 4. Attribution – Non-Commercial (CC BY-NC) – This license lets others remix, tweak, and build upon your work non-commercial, and although their new works must acknowledge you and be non-commercial, they don’t have to license their derivative works on the same terms. 5. Attribution – Non-Commercial – Share Alike (CC BY-NC-SA) – This license lets others remix, tweak, and build upon your work non- commercially, as long as they credit you and license their new creations under the identical terms. 6. Attribution – Non-Commercial – No Derivatives (CC BY-NC-ND) – This license is the most restrictive of the six main licenses, only allowing others to download your works and share them with others as long as they credit you , but they can’t change them in any way or use them commercially.
  10. 10. z Review  Copyright is a law that gives the owner of a work the right to say how other people can use his/her work. Copyright makes it easier for owners to make money off their own creation. The work can be copied only if the writer gives permission.  Creative commons are licenses which give the creators certain restrictions that they place on they work telling people who wish to use they work what they can and can’t do with.

