“MODELOS DE DESARROLLO EN EL PERU”  EXPERIENCIA : Pensamiento crítico y prospectivo del Perú  DOCENTE : Mauricio Méndez ...
INTRODUCCIÓN  Los distintos modelos de desarrollo que veremos a continuación tienen como objeto principal elevar el biene...
MODELO DE DESARROLLO: Industrialización por situación de Importaciones PRESIDENTE QUE LO APLICÓ: • Fernando Belaunde Terry...
MÁS DETALLES DE ESTE MODELO  La inflación promedio anual fue 11.6%  La deuda externa pasó de $158 millones a $737 millon...
CONCLUSIÓN DE ESTE MODELO  El modelo de industrialización por sustitución de importaciones (ISI) propuesto por la SEPAL f...
MODELO DE DESARROLLO: Capitalismo de Estado Presidente que lo aplicó • Gobierno revolucionario de las fuerzas armadas prim...
Características a más detalles  En 1975, controlaba el 75% de las exportaciones, el 50% de las importaciones, el 66% del ...
Características a más detalles  Entre 1969-1975, PBI creció 4.9% prom.  Hubo una reforma de la propiedad (inversión extr...
Características a más detalles  La inflación a fin del año pasó de 1974 a 1975 a valores de 19.2% a 24%, respectivamente....
MODELO DE DESARROLLO: Ajuste e inicio del Modelo de Crecimiento Hacia Fuera. Presidente que lo aplicó • Segunda fase del g...
Modelo de desarrollo: Liberalismo y Populismo. Presidente que lo aplico: Fernando Belaunde Terry Periodo: 1980-1985 Caract...
Modelo de desarrollo: Populismo Macroeconómico Presidente que lo aplico • Alan García Pérez periodo • 1985-1990 caracterís...
Modelo de desarrollo:Estabilizacion,Liberalizacion y Apertura al Exterior Presidente que lo aplico • Alberto Fujimori Peri...
Gracias por su atención
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Sesión 4

13 views

Published on

Modelos de desarrollo

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
13
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Sesión 4

  1. 1. “MODELOS DE DESARROLLO EN EL PERU”  EXPERIENCIA : Pensamiento crítico y prospectivo del Perú  DOCENTE : Mauricio Méndez Aguilar
  2. 2. INTRODUCCIÓN  Los distintos modelos de desarrollo que veremos a continuación tienen como objeto principal elevar el bienestar y la calidad de vida de la sociedad . Los resultados sociales de un país son el reflejo de la compleja interacción de una serie de de aspecto de la realidad mismo, tanto económico como geográfico , etnicos,institucionales ,históricos y políticos.  En términos generales la política económica afecta a los resultados sociales mediante dos mecanismo que son el factor trabajo de modo que el crecimiento se refleje en mayores oportunidades de empleo y otro seria los ingresos tributarios que genera los fondos necesarios para que el estado ponga en marcha una serie de programas sociales cuyo objetivo es reducir la pobreza
  3. 3. MODELO DE DESARROLLO: Industrialización por situación de Importaciones PRESIDENTE QUE LO APLICÓ: • Fernando Belaunde Terry PERIODO. • 1963-1968 Características de Este modelo de desarrollo: • Protección a la industria • Incremento de la deuda externa • Inversión pública en infraestructura • Atraso cambiario • Políticas redistributivas
  4. 4. MÁS DETALLES DE ESTE MODELO  La inflación promedio anual fue 11.6%  La deuda externa pasó de $158 millones a $737 millones  El superávit fiscal pasó de 0.2% promedio para el periodo 1950-62 a un déficit de 2.1% promedio anual entre 1963 y 1968  Inversiones públicas crecientes  -Poca atención a la agricultura  -Desequilibrio fiscal  -Aumento del gasto fiscal no equilibrado  -Escasez de divisas: demanda (manufactura) crece más rápido que la oferta (materias primas)  -Tipo de cambio controlado  -Aumenta deuda externa así como la brecha externa  -El tipo de cambio se mantuvo en 26.8 soles entre 1960 y 1966 (un total de 7 años sin devaluación)  -El 1 de setiembre de 1967 se devaluó el sol en 44%, pasó a S/. 38.7,pero la real fue negativa (-8.9%)  Incremento en la inversión pública en infraestructura  Gasto público impulsa el crecimiento  En este periodo el modelo económico fue primario exportador
  5. 5. CONCLUSIÓN DE ESTE MODELO  El modelo de industrialización por sustitución de importaciones (ISI) propuesto por la SEPAL fue un desastre y un fracaso que no hizo que el país creciera y en consecuencia, no hubieron los medios necesarios para aplicar políticas sociales de calidad. El estado debe buscar el crecimiento del PBI sostenido  a) Invirtiendo en educación,  b) proporcionar un clima competitivo para la empresa privada,  c) manteniendo una economía abierta al comercio internacional y  d) apoyar una macroeconomía estable.
  6. 6. MODELO DE DESARROLLO: Capitalismo de Estado Presidente que lo aplicó • Gobierno revolucionario de las fuerzas armadas primera fase . General Juan Velasco Alvarado periodo • 1968-1975 características • Reforma agraria • Incremento de la deuda externa • Retórico nacionalista • Atraso cambiario
  7. 7. Características a más detalles  En 1975, controlaba el 75% de las exportaciones, el 50% de las importaciones, el 66% del crédito bancario, y el 33% del empleo en el sector empresarial  Se controla el tipo de cambio  Aumenta la protección a la industria creándose el registro nacional de las manufacturas  En 1950 la agricultura representaba el 20.4% del PBI y se redujo a 12.7% en 1975
  8. 8. Características a más detalles  Entre 1969-1975, PBI creció 4.9% prom.  Hubo una reforma de la propiedad (inversión extranjera restringida, nacionalización, reforma agraria, comunidad industrial, acciones laborales)  Inversión pública y endeudamiento externo  Énfasis redistributivo  Inicialmente una fase expansiva y luego desequilibrio internos y externos
  9. 9. Características a más detalles  La inflación a fin del año pasó de 1974 a 1975 a valores de 19.2% a 24%, respectivamente.  De 1974 a 1975, la tasa de crecimiento porcentual del PBI real pasó de 9.3% a 3.4%.  El tipo de cambio nominal oficial pasó de 38.7 a 45 soles en 1975, después de 8 años (de 1967 a 1974 fue de 38.7 soles por dólar), el tipo de cambio libre pasó de 59 a 70 soles por dólar, sin embargo, el tipo de cambio real oficial y libre disminuyó
  10. 10. MODELO DE DESARROLLO: Ajuste e inicio del Modelo de Crecimiento Hacia Fuera. Presidente que lo aplicó • Segunda fase del gobierno militar . • Gral. Francisco Morales Bermúdez periodo • 1975-1980 características • Promoción de las exportaciones no tradicionales • Liberalización comercial • Renegociación de deuda externa • Devaluaciones • Ajuste fiscal
  11. 11. Modelo de desarrollo: Liberalismo y Populismo. Presidente que lo aplico: Fernando Belaunde Terry Periodo: 1980-1985 Características: Política fiscal expansiva: inversión publica Mini-devaluación. Liberación comercial Crisis de la deuda externa
  12. 12. Modelo de desarrollo: Populismo Macroeconómico Presidente que lo aplico • Alan García Pérez periodo • 1985-1990 características • Control de precios • Protección comercial • Políticas fiscales y monetarias expansivas • Retorica redistributiva • Atraso cambiario • Reactivación a partir del consumo
  13. 13. Modelo de desarrollo:Estabilizacion,Liberalizacion y Apertura al Exterior Presidente que lo aplico • Alberto Fujimori Periodo • 1990-2000 características • Reformas estructurales pro libre mercado • Liberalización • Estabilización • Apertura al exterior • Renegociación de la deuda • Sector privado como motor del crecimiento
  14. 14. Gracias por su atención

×