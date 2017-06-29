El Árbol Familiar Comprende y sana tu historia personal. Aplica el genograma en tu vida. El corazón de aquel que ha compre...
Cuando intentas avanzar y notas que “algo” te tira hacia atrás. Cuando obtienes siempre la misma sensación de fracaso aún ...
Confeccionar tu árbol familiar para detectar, comprender y resolver lo que te condiciona y te limita, proveniente de tu si...
Reflexionar tras la elaboración del propio genograma sobre su sistema familiar: familia de origen y familia creada. Explor...
Soy terapeuta humanista de línea gestáltica y sistémica. Me diplomé en Terapia Gestalt (AETG) y en Constelaciones Familiar...
¡ME APUNTO! La familia tiene una memoria... lo que de ella sale a la luz es un regalo para nosotros. Bert Hellinger Format...
  1. 1. El Árbol Familiar Comprende y sana tu historia personal. Aplica el genograma en tu vida. El corazón de aquel que ha comprendido que lo presente está en resonancia con lo pasado, tanto en lo bueno como en lo malo, late en sintonía con el mundo. Bert Hellinger
  2. 2. Cuando intentas avanzar y notas que “algo” te tira hacia atrás. Cuando obtienes siempre la misma sensación de fracaso aún yendo por un camino diferente. Cuando te descubres repitiendo patrones que no se corresponden con lo que conscientemente has decidido. Cuando repites relaciones de pareja tóxicas o infelices una y otra vez. Cuando sientes que te esfuerzas pero no prosperas en tu trabajo. Cuando no logras sintonizar con la prosperidad y la abundancia. Cuando te encuentras atrapado en emociones desproporcionadas que no puedes gestionar. El taller “El Árbol Familiar” es un espacio para construir tu genograma o árbol familiar. Un mapa que contiene la información de tu familia a través del cual po- drás comprender cuáles son las creencias que marcan tu camino y reconciliarte con tu pasado familiar. ¿CÓMO SABER SI LOS OBSTÁCULOS QUE TE FRENAN VAN MÁSALLÁ DE TI?
  3. 3. Confeccionar tu árbol familiar para detectar, comprender y resolver lo que te condiciona y te limita, proveniente de tu sistema familiar. Obtener una fotografía del inconsciente familiar, del que recibes limitaciones y también fuerzas y dones. Conocer cuáles son los hechos importantes que aún impactan en tus posteriores generaciones: muertes repentinas, crisis familiares, emigraciones, conflictos por herencias, etc. Tomar conciencia de cómo toda esa información contenida en el inconsciente familiar influye tanto en tu desarrollo personal/profesional. Detectar los “mitos familiares” -aquellas creencias que se heredan de generación en generación- acerca de: los hombres, las mujeres, la vida, el trabajo, el dinero, etc. Saber con claridad cuáles son los frenos sistémicos que obstaculizan tu vida y cómo poder soltarlos. ELÁRBOL FAMILIAR TE PERMITIRÁ:
  4. 4. Reflexionar tras la elaboración del propio genograma sobre su sistema familiar: familia de origen y familia creada. Explorary analizar la propia historia personal y la de sus relaciones familiares. Tomar conciencia sobre sus modelos relacionales y patrones de conducta en sus relaciones familiares que han construido su historia personal. Alcanzar una nueva mirada hacia tus objetivos, libre de creencias que te limitan. PARATODAS AQUELLAS PERSONAS QUE QUIERAN: Durante el taller cada participante hará un recorrido por su propio genograma que le permitirá afianzar los mo- delos de acción asertivos y modificar los que no lo son. Quien lo desee, podrá hacer una constelación familiar durante el taller (incluida en el precio).
  5. 5. Soy terapeuta humanista de línea gestáltica y sistémica. Me diplomé en Terapia Gestalt (AETG) y en Constelaciones Familiares (AEBH). Me formé en el Institut Gestalt de Barcelona y posteriormente con consteladores reconocidos internacionalmente como Stephan Hausner, Jan Jacob Stam, Raquel Scholser, Franz Ruppert y Wilfred Nelles. Desdeelaño2000 acompaño procesos de crecimiento individuales y grupales y desde el año 2005 facilito talleres de constelaciones familiares y sistémicas en diferentes centros y organizaciones. Participé en los primeros talleres de constelaciones que se impartieron en España, en el año 1999 y me sentí fascinada por una técnica que me ofrecía una nueva y profunda mirada hacia lo que no funcionaba en mi vida y una oportunidad de cambiarlo para seguir hacia delante. Con el tiempo me di cuenta que necesitaba tener en una imagen la información relevante de mi árbol familiar, que me sirviera como una radiografía interior; desde entonces, acompaño a mis clientes a dibujar el suyo. No deja de asombrarme con qué facilidad surge la información a medida que se focaliza en ello y cómo nos permite tomar conciencia acerca de dónde venimos, para poder orientarnos con fuerza hacia dónde vamos. MERCÈ PERARNAU Directora del Centro Itaca
  6. 6. ¡ME APUNTO! La familia tiene una memoria... lo que de ella sale a la luz es un regalo para nosotros. Bert Hellinger Formato Cuatro encuentros quincenales en sábados. Facilita Mercè Perarnau Inversión 200€ por curso. Más información http://itacayoga.com/portfolio_page/el-arbol-familiar/

