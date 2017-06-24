ESTRUCTURA NORMATIVA BÁSICA PARA LA CERTIFICACIÓN DE CALIDAD DEL LABORATORIO DE TELEMEDICINA DE LA UDFJC MÓNICA VIVIANA GA...
  1. 1. ESTRUCTURA NORMATIVA BÁSICA PARA LA CERTIFICACIÓN DE CALIDAD DEL LABORATORIO DE TELEMEDICINA DE LA UDFJC MÓNICA VIVIANA GARCÍA ACOSTA 20101015010 CINDY CAROLINA VALDERRAMA PERÉZ 20102015039
  2. 2. DEFINICIÓN DEL PROBLEMA Como entidad prestadora de servicios de laboratorio de Telesalud y Telemedicina para investigación en medicina, la universidad debe responder a la exigencia del cliente de que el servicio se acople a su marco legal y más si este es internacional. El principio es la generación de un impacto positivo en la eficiencia y eficacia de los procesos del laboratorio. Certificar el laboratorio es sustentar su calidad, asegurando que el servicio tiene bases sólidas y permanentes. Además permite acercarse a segmentos específicos de la comunidad y especializarse en ellos. Dado que el GITEM pretende ser reconocido y aceptado como de alta calidad en el contexto internacional de la ingeniería, desde sus líneas de investigación, y para los propósitos de este proyecto la línea de investigación en Telesalud y Telemedicina, se obliga a que el grupo tome parte en la consolidación de estándares nacionales referidos a los internacionales.
  3. 3. JUSTIFICACIÓN El laboratorio permitirá consolidar una masa crítica para el seguimiento por repositorio de información de experiencias en la prestación de servicios de Telesalud y Telemedicina del distrito. Por consiguiente es necesario crear soportes que garanticen la calidad del centro de manera que cumpla con los parámetros establecidos en el contexto nacional e internacional para que pueda prestar efectivamente sus servicios y generar aportación a la universidad y la comunidad en general.
  4. 4. OBJETIVOS • Establecer y organizar los soportes necesarios para garantizar la certificación del laboratorio de Telesalud y Telemedicina de la Universidad Distrital Francisco José de Caldas de manera que le permita entrar en un contexto de producción industrial y comercial al servicio del distrito. Objetivo General • Elaborar el documento normativo que incluya manuales de calidad, procedimientos y de servicio, que guie el cumplimiento del estándar de calidad del laboratorio de Telemedicina de la UDFJC en las condiciones del contexto internacional. • Determinar que práctica/s de origen nacional o internacional se adaptará/n como guía para el cumplimiento del estándar de calidad que las mismas establezcan y se consideren idóneas para alcanzar el objetivo principal. • Verificar que los procesos y procedimientos del laboratorio cumplan las exigencias definidas en el documento normativo donde también se especifican los requisitos del proceso. • Diseñar un método para la implementación y mantenimiento de un sistema de gestión de la calidad del laboratorio acorde a la normatividad adoptada que soporte una ulterior acreditación del laboratorio por un organismo competente. • Validar que la propuesta de sistema de gestión de la calidad pueda operar eficazmente para garantizar el cumplimiento permanente de los procesos correspondientes a los servicios ofertados por el laboratorio a través del tiempo con los requisitos definidos. Objetivos Específicos
  5. 5. MARCO DE TELEMEDICINA COMPONENTES Y ACTORES DE LA TELESALUD LEY 1419 DE 2010 Telemedicina: Provisión de servicios de salud a distancia en los componentes de promoción, prevención, diagnóstico, tratamiento y rehabilitación, por profesionales de la salud que utilizan tecnologías de la información y la comunicación, que les permiten intercambiar datos con el propósito de facilitar el acceso y la oportunidad en la prestación de servicios a la población que presenta limitaciones de oferta, de acceso a los servicios o de ambos en su área geográfica. Fuente: Telemedicina, Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social
  6. 6. MARCO DE TELEMEDICINA ESCENARIO DE PROCESO DE ATENCIÓN EN TELEMEDICINA DISTRIBUCIÓN DE SERVICIOS HABILITADOS BAJO LA MODALIDAD DE TELEMEDICINA Fuente: Propia Empresas Administradoras de Planes de Beneficio -EAPB (Pagador) Centro de Referencia Telemedicina (Complementario) Prestador Remisor (Primario) Fuente: Telemedicina, Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social
  7. 7. MARCO LEGAL INTERNACIONAL No existe reglamentación específica , pero se deben tener en cuenta los lineamientos internacionales para tratar con los profesionales de la salud de diferentes países. El Centro de Excelencia Tecnológica en Salud, basado en la experiencia de algunos países, ha definido una posible reglamentación base: • Tramitar licencia profesional o formal que permita la atención de pacientes a distancia y la responsabilidad legal corresponde al sitio donde el paciente se encuentra y de donde se genera la teleconsulta mientras se dictan legislaciones al respecto. • Se deben protocolizar datos básicos de tal manera que se puedan establecer comparaciones de resultados de los diferentes proyectos a nivel nacional. • Simultáneamente se debe trabajar en la reglamentación de los servicios desde el punto de vista legal, para que, cuando la red vaya creciendo, ya esté en vigencia una reglamentación que facilite su ejercicio desde el punto de vista clínico, que garantice su existencia desde el punto de vista económico y soporte las decisiones que virtualmente se tomen en un ámbito legal que favorezca a los beneficiarios del servicio. • Se deben tomar en cuenta las sugerencias de grupos especializados como el G8 (Grupo Operador Clínico Hospitalario por Outsourcing S.A.S), la OMS (Organización Mundial de la Salud) y la OPS (Organización Panamericana de la Salud), que trabajan en el tema de la unificación de conceptos en Telesalud .
  8. 8. MARCO LEGAL NACIONAL No. TIPO DE DOCUMENTO NOMBRE / DESCRIPCION ENTIDAD FECHA 1 Decreto 1011 De 2006 Por el cual se establece el Sistema Obligatorio de Garantía de Calidad de la Atención de Salud del Sistema General de Seguridad Social en Salud Presidencia de la Republica y el Ministerio de Protección Social 03/04/2006 2 Resolución 1448 De 2006 Por la cual se definen las condiciones de habilitación para las instituciones que prestan servicios de salud bajo la modalidad de telemedicina. Ministerio de la Protección Social 08/05/2006 3 Ley 1419 de 2010 Por la cual se establecen los lineamientos para el desarrollo de la Telesalud en Colombia. Congreso de la República 13/12/2010 4 Resolución 1441 de 2013 Por la cual se definen los procedimientos y condiciones que deben cumplir los prestadores de servicios de salud para habilitar los servicios y se dictan otras disposiciones. Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social 11/05/2013 5 Resolución 2003 de 2014 Deroga la Resolución 1441 y la Resolución 1043 de 2006 Ministerio de Salud y Protección Social 28/05/2014
  9. 9. MARCO DE CERTIFICACIÓN Y ACREDITACIÓN Un sistema de gestión de la calidad (SGC) es una estructura operacional de trabajo, bien documentada e integrada a procedimientos técnicos y gerenciales, para guiar las acciones de la fuerza de trabajo, la maquinaria o equipos y la información de la organización de manera práctica y coordinada que asegure la satisfacción del cliente y bajos costos para la calidad. La certificación es el procedimiento por el cual una tercera parte garantiza por escrito que un producto, proceso o servicio cumple con los requisitos especificados o implícitos. La acreditación es un proceso voluntario que inicia una Institución con el objetivo de lograr el reconocimiento público de la calidad de los procesos que adelanta, en concordancia con su Proyecto Institucional. Este proceso certifica el cumplimiento de dicho proyecto y la existencia, aplicación y resultados de los mecanismos de autorregulación y de aseguramiento de la calidad y cumplimiento de su función social.
  10. 10. METODOLOGIA Se desarrolló una investigación de la reglamentación nacional e internacional en servicios de Telesalud y Telemedicina. Para la certificación de calidad con base a la NTC/ISO/IEC 17025 y la reglamentación del Centro de Telemedicina. Para evaluar los procesos y procedimientos de cada uno de los servicios del laboratorio se partió desde su diseño. En caso puntual del Laboratorio de Telemedicina de la universidad al momento de realización de esta monografía no se cuenta con un diseño antecedente de los procesos. Se planteó la realización de este trabajo de manera que se esquematicen los procesos a que hacemos referencia en un manual que recoja todos los aspectos que impone la norma. Se esquematizaron los procedimientos de gestión y técnicos que fijan los parámetros de competencia técnica y por consiguiente los equivalentes o aproximables en la norma concerniente a los Sistemas de Gestión de Calidad (ISO 9001). Se describió el desarrollo y modo de implantación del Sistema de Calidad que permita la acreditación del laboratorio. Y consta de: • Manual de Calidad en los que se establecerán y definirán políticas, enfoques y responsabilidades. • Manuales de Procedimientos Generales que complementan al Manual de Calidad e instrucciones técnicas en las que se detallarán claramente todas las operaciones necesarias para cada tipo de inspección. • Documentos e Informes. Se plantearon los documentos señalados de acuerdo a los lineamientos del estándar adoptado. Se hizo una exploración acerca de los criterios de acreditación y se realizaron una serie de recomendaciones para que el laboratorio cumpla con los requisitos técnicos y de gestión que se evalúan en una auditoria y pueda levantar la documentación técnica que sea pertinente.
  11. 11. DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO
  12. 12. DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO Formulación del Laboratorio de Telemedicina de la Universidad Distrital La finalidad del laboratorio es contar sistemas de información para salud y desplegar pruebas de diagnóstico y productos tecnológicos desarrollados en el marco de los programas de formación pre y postgradual.
  13. 13. DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO Certificación de Calidad del Laboratorio de Telemedicina de la Universidad Distrital El proceso de acreditación emplea evaluadores calificados y expertos técnicos de larga experiencia en el área a acreditar, y la aplicación de mecanismos de control para asegurar la imparcialidad y transparencia, tales como auditorías internas, evaluaciones de pares, revisiones por la dirección, y de instrumentos para resolver reclamos y resolver apelaciones. Fuente: Organismo Nacional de Acreditación de Colombia Aspectos evaluados en el proceso de acreditación
  14. 14. DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO Competencia en los Laboratorios de Ensayo y Calibración REQUISITOS DE GESTIÓN Organización Sistema de Gestión Control de documentos Revisión de pedidos, ofertas y contratos Subcontratación de ensayos y calibraciones Compras de servicios y suministros Servicio al cliente Quejas Control de trabajos de ensayo y/o calibraciones no conformes Acciones correctivas Acciones preventivas Control de los registros Auditorias internas Revisiones por la dirección REQUISITOS TÉCNICOS Los factores que determinan la exactitud y la confiabilidad de los ensayos y/o de las calibraciones realizadas por un laboratorio incluyen elementos provenientes de factores humanos; de las instalaciones y condiciones ambientales; de los métodos de ensayo y de calibración, y de la validación de los métodos; de los equipos; de la trazabilidad de las mediciones; del muestreo; de la manipulación de los ítems de ensayo y de calibración, etc.
  15. 15. DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO Competencia en los Laboratorios de Ensayo y Calibración MAPA DE PROCESOS DEL LABORATORIO NIVELES DE LA ESTRUCTURA DOCUMENTAL DEL SGC Fuente: Elaboración Propia Fuente: Moreno, M. et al. (Gestión de la Calidad y Diseño de las Organizaciones)
  16. 16. DESARROLLO DEL PROYECTO
  17. 17. CENTRO DE TELEMEDICINA •Teleconsulta: son servicios basados en la utilización de equipos hardware y una Plataforma de Aplicaciones, que comunican de forma interactiva (mediante videoconferencia) dos extremos en una red - paciente y profesional médico, a la vez que permite el acceso a datos personalizados que permiten la gestión y prevención de la salud. •Telemonitorización: son servicios basados en la utilización de equipos electrónicos diseñados para la toma de datos de las señales vitales de pacientes. El funcionamiento de los equipos será guiado por un experto de forma remota, quien concluirá sobre los datos tomados. Servicios: •El grupo GITEM planteó el sistema de información para proyectos en Telemedicina (SITEM). Este es un Portal Web especializado en la gestión de datos e información de diferentes componentes estructurales de los sistemas de Telemedicina. Provee un ambiente de apoyo a las comunidades de práctica involucradas en la investigación, el diseño, el mantenimiento, el desarrollo y la implementación de redes de Telemedicina. Facilita la obtención de información ubicua y en tiempo real, lo cual es indispensable para el soporte en la toma de decisiones. Plataforma de comunicaciones:
  18. 18. MANUALES DEL CENTRO 1. Recursos humanos. 2. Infraestructura, Instalaciones Físicas y su mantenimiento. 3. Dotación y su mantenimiento. 4. Medicamentos, Dispositivos médicos y su gestión. 5. Procesos prioritarios asistenciales. 6. Historia Clínica y registros clínicos. 7. Interdependencia de servicios. 8. Referencia de pacientes. 9. Seguimiento a riesgos. Manual único de estándares y de verificación Proceso de autoevaluación y declaración Proceso de Registro Proceso de Verificación Proceso de Conductas Manual de procedimientos Habilitación Distintivos • Obligaciones Vigencia de la inscripción Verificación del Cumplimiento de las Condiciones de Habilitación Manual de Habilitación de Prestadores de Servicios de Salud
  19. 19. DOCUMENTACIÓN NORMATIVA DEL CENTRO DE TELEMEDICINA
  20. 20. CONCLUSIONES Los lineamientos de este documento normativo constituyen una serie de indicaciones sobre lo que debe realizarse para ejecutar la implementación de las actividades de certificación en competencia técnica del laboratorio de Telemedicina con la definición de los soportes de calidad. Antes hacer uso de esta estructura normativa debe hacerse un estudio primario del estado del Laboratorio el cual a la fecha no ha sido creado porque se está articulando la propuesta a través de la línea de investigación a la que pertenece este trabajo. La propuesta debe ser presentada como un proyecto de prospectiva de investigación y cuando sea aprobada e incluida en el plan de desarrollo de la universidad, se trazará la ruta de inversión que conduzca a la creación del laboratorio. Partiendo de la descripción inicial del Laboratorio, se sugirieron una serie de atributos de Calidad conformes a la normatividad internacional contenida en la norma NTC-17025. De esta norma se extraen los parámetros, que debe cumplir un laboratorio de ensayo y la forma en cómo deben elaborarse los manuales de calidad y de procedimientos, dimensionando las necesidades organizacionales del Laboratorio. Producto del examen realizado sobre la documentación se identificaron algunos de los formatos y registros de calidad que se originan de los procesos planteados. En conjunto, documentos y procesos brindan solidez al modelo de Gestión de la Calidad que se implementará en su debido momento. Se recalca que el éxito de la implementación del SGC incide en que además de realizar los procedimientos exigidos por la norma, se elaboren los formatos y registros a los que se hace mención para lograr la eficaz operación y control del sistema. Adicionalmente a la norma de certificación de la competencia técnica se apropiaron diferentes normas que regulan a los centros de referencia que es como será tratado el Centro de Telemedicina. Por tanto, para el Centro de Telemedicina se aplicaron los métodos y medidas que insta la normatividad colombiana apoyada en la estructura de la Resolución 1448 de 2006. Dicha resolución fue derogada en el año 2013 y nuevamente en el 2014, pero se decidió seguir los parámetros de la Resolución 1448 porque por un lado, esta estructura paso a paso los requisitos de los centros prestadores de servicios de salud y por otro, las actualizaciones de las subsecuentes normas no los han modificado sustancialmente. Cabe anotar a la fecha de entrega de este trabajo no existe una ley nacional que reglamente laboratorios de Telemedicina.
  21. 21. CONCLUSIONES Para implementar el sistema de acreditación de la calidad el laboratorio debe desarrollar diversos puntos de la norma ISO 9001. En este trabajo, se desarrollaron los requisitos relativos a la gestión y competencia técnica del Laboratorio de Telemedicina de la UD, los cuales en buena parte adelantan el trabajo de documentar e integrar los procedimientos técnicos y gerenciales que hacen parte de un Sistema de Gestión de Calidad. Es a través de estos que se garantiza la calidad de los productos y servicios del laboratorio y el centro. Por tanto este trabajo entrega un apartado en donde se indica que debe hacerse en cada fase del ciclo PHVA, luego se identifican los procesos estratégicos, misionales y de apoyo, y los procesos de medición, análisis y mejora en correspondencia con los numerales de la NTC – 17025. También se da una estructura documental del laboratorio y unos pasos para el desarrollo de la implementación de esta documentación. No se valida aun la propuesta del sistema de gestión porque las auditorías internas de calidad solamente pueden ser realizadas para un sistema de gestión de calidad implementado y documentado, pero cuando sea procedente, se dará lugar a la revisión por la dirección (coordinación del Laboratorio) para declarar sus conformidad. La evaluación del sistema se hará a través de un plan estructurado de Auditoría Interna propuesto en este trabajo el cual está esquematizado completamente en su sección correspondiente. En conclusión, el Laboratorio de Telemedicina de la Universidad Distrital Francisco José de Caldas será en principio parte de la Maestría en Ciencias de la Información y la Comunicación, en un énfasis en Telemedicina. Servirá también de espacio de investigación y práctica de carácter científico, tecnológico o técnico para otros programas que necesiten elaborar ensayos o realizar proyectos basados en Telemedicina. En paralelo, se pretende conformar un Centro de Telesalud con el cual el Laboratorio trabajara de la mano. El Centro prestara los servicios de salud citados, en tanto que el laboratorio servirá de prueba para los exámenes y la plataforma tecnológica de la red de Telemedicina con la que operará el Centro. Es por esto que se aconseja seguir la estructura normativa planteada ya que cuando se cree el Centro la infraestructura de habilitación que dará soporte a los servicios requeridos será proveída por la gestión del laboratorio.
  22. 22. RECOMENDACIONES Se recomienda una debida divulgación de las intenciones de este proyecto por cuanto con él se pretende compulsar la instauración del laboratorio de Telesalud y Telemedicina de la universidad, del cual se puede llegar a cubrir las metas de experticia en la base de conocimiento. Por consiguiente el soporte normativo entregado debe ser reconocido por las partes internadas como marco de calidad contextualizado para que pueda prestar efectivamente sus servicios y generar aportación a la universidad y la comunidad en general. Se recomienda consultar las últimas versiones de las normas en las etapas de implementación y evaluación tanto del laboratorio como del centro ya que siempre están en constante actualización debido a los cambios tecnológicos que se presentan.
  23. 23. RECOMENDACIONES Se recomienda llevar a cabo las auditorías internas que hagan falta para asegurar el correcto funcionamiento del SGC del Laboratorio. Esto siguiendo el procedimiento establecido y consultando de ser preciso a personal experto externo. Se recomienda la capacitación permanente del personal del Laboratorio mediante cursos y talleres de actualización y profundización en los temas relacionados con la actividad técnica y de talento humano, además del manejo de herramientas para el mejoramiento continuo del SGC. Se recomienda mantener actualizados los documentos del Sistema de Gestión de Calidad conforme haya cambios en la estructura organizacional del Laboratorio y la Universidad. Por tanto, esta actualización de documentos debe ponerse a disposición del personal competente y hacer parte de un programa de administración de la documentación liderado por la coordinación del Laboratorio. No está de más decir que el reajuste de los manuales se debe hacer siguiendo la reglamentación vigente.

