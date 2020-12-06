Successfully reported this slideshow.
FICHA FAMILIAR I) DATOS GENERALES  FECHA DE LA ENCUESTA Dia: Mes: Año:  NOMBRE DEL ENCUESTADOR/A DNI Nombres y Apellidos...
IV) NÚMERO DE INTEGRANTES DE LAFAMILIA N° de niños N° de adolescentes N° de jóvenes N° de adultos N° adultos mayores Total...
VI) ASPECTO ECONOMICO 1: cuanto es su ingreso anual o mensual?.......................... 2: cuánto gasta en su alimentació...
VII) SALUD La familia se encuentra afiliado a: a) SIS b): ESSALUD c) fuerzas armadas d) : otros ¿Cuando alguien de la fami...
IX) ASPECTO SOCIAL ¿Algún miembro de la familia consume bebidas alcohólica o drogas? SI……. NO …… NUNCA AVECES FRECUENTE Be...
  1. 1. FICHA FAMILIAR I) DATOS GENERALES  FECHA DE LA ENCUESTA Dia: Mes: Año:  NOMBRE DEL ENCUESTADOR/A DNI Nombres y Apellidos  NOMBRE DEL INFORMANTE DNI Nombres y apellidos II) LOCALIZACION DE LA VIVIENDA DEPARTAMENTO PROVINCIA DISTRITO COMUNIDAD / CENTRO POBLADO  AREA DE RECIDENCIA URBANO RURAL III) DATOS SOCIODEMOGRÁFICOS N° APELLIDOS Y NOMBRES edad Parentesco Tiempo que radica en el lugar Estado civil ocupación Condición laboral Grado de instrucción Idioma Gestante Aborto Conoce metd anticonceptivo Que tipo N° de hijos Si No 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
  2. 2. IV) NÚMERO DE INTEGRANTES DE LAFAMILIA N° de niños N° de adolescentes N° de jóvenes N° de adultos N° adultos mayores Total V) RESPONSABILIDAD EN LA FAMILIA IV) CARACTERISTICAS DE VIVIENDA PISO TECHO MATERIAL N° DE HABITACIONES N° DE DORMITORIOS COCINA INDEPENDIENTE SI NO V) SANEAMIENTO BASICO CUENTA CON SANEAMIENTO BÁSICO AGUA LUZ DESAGUE EL AGUA QUE CONSUME ES DONDE REALIZA SUS DEPOSICIONES DONDE ELIMINA SU BASURA Pregunta Papa mama Hermanos Abuelos Tíos 1: quien se encarga de la crianza y cuidado de los niños 2:cuando los padres van a trabajar quien lo cuida a los niños?
  3. 3. VI) ASPECTO ECONOMICO 1: cuanto es su ingreso anual o mensual?.......................... 2: cuánto gasta en su alimentación diaria…………………. 3: que otros gastos realiza al mes:  Ropa  Educación  Pasaje  Otros 4: paga servicios públicos?  Agua SI NO  Luz SI NO  Limpieza pública SI NO 5: quien aporta económicamente………………………………………. 6: cuenta con electrodomésticos? Radio bicicleta Carro motocicleta Televisor automóvil 6: en que se desplaza A pie ………. En combi ………… En taxi …………………. 7: la casa donde habita es: Alquilada ( ) propia ( ) cuidante ( ) 8: cultiva productos cuáles? Hortalizas ( ) flores ( ) pastos ( ) otro ……………….. 9: que animales cría en su vivienda ……………………………………………………..
  4. 4. VII) SALUD La familia se encuentra afiliado a: a) SIS b): ESSALUD c) fuerzas armadas d) : otros ¿Cuando alguien de la familia se enferma va? a) Centro de salud b) Hospital c) Remedios caseros d) Automedicación ¿algún miembro sufre discapacidad? SI…………………. NO …………. ¿algún miembro de la familia practica deporte? ………………………… VIII) ESTADO DE LASALUD MORBILIDAD Nombre del enfermo M F Nombre de la enfermedad En que establecimiento se atiende Que utiliza Tiene SIS SI NO Medicina tradicional farmacológica ambas MORTALIDAD ¿Algún miembro de la familia en este año ha dejado de existir? SI……. NO…… Nombre Sexo Edad De que falleció Donde
  5. 5. IX) ASPECTO SOCIAL ¿Algún miembro de la familia consume bebidas alcohólica o drogas? SI……. NO …… NUNCA AVECES FRECUENTE Bebidas alcohólicas Drogas ¿Ha observado usted algún tipo de maltrato? SI A VECES NUNCA Maltrato físico Maltrato verbal En quien ………………………………………… por quien ………………………………………. ¿qué tipos de alimentos consume usted y su familia? Si AVECES NUNCA menestras Legumbres Carne roja o blanca Pescado Frutas Verdura ¿pertenece algún grupo social u organizaciones? SI…………………… NO……………. ¿Cuáles? …………………………………………………………………………………………………

