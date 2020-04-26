Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. FINANCIAL GOALS II: MAG - I.P.O.N.
  2. 2. FINANCIAL GOALS I: I - INCOME
  3. 3. 1 TRUMPETA PAHAYAG 8:7
  4. 4. 2 TRUMPETA PAHAYAG 8:8-9
  5. 5. 3 TRUMPETA PAHAYAG 8:10-11
  6. 6. 4 TRUMPETA PAHAYAG 8:12
  7. 7. 5 TRUMPETA PAHAYAG 9:3,6
  8. 8. 6 TRUMPETA PAHAYAG 9:16, 18
  9. 9. 7 TRUMPETA PAHAYAG 9:16, 18
  10. 10. Ang mga tao lamang na walang tatak ng Diyos sa noo ang maaari nilang saktan. Pahayag 9:4
  11. 11. At huwag ninyong saktan ang kalooban ng Espiritu Santo, sapagkat siya ang tatak ng Diyos sa inyo, ang katibayan na kayo'y tutubusin pagdating ng takdang araw. EFESO 4:30
  12. 12. Sumagot si Pedro, “Pagsisihan ninyo't talikuran ang inyong mga kasalanan. Mga Gawa 2:38
  13. 13. magpabautismo kayo sa pangalan ni Jesu-Cristo upang kayo'y patawarin; Mga Gawa 2:38
  14. 14. tatanggapin ninyo ang kaloob ng Espiritu Santo. Mga Gawa 2:38
  15. 15. FINANCIAL GOALS II: P - PLAN
  16. 16. KITA - 3 I (IKAPU, IPON, INVEST) = GASTOS Keep iiit Going!
  17. 17. KITA PERANG NATATANGGAP MULA SA PAGTATRABAHO O PAMUMUHUNAN.
  18. 18. IKAPU IKASAMPUNG BAHAGI NG NATATANGGAP BILANG HANDOG SA DIOS
  19. 19. Dalhin ninyo nang buong-buo ang inyong mga ikasampung bahagi sa tahanan ng Diyos upang matugunan ang pangangailangan sa aking tahanan. Subukin ninyo ako sa bagay na ito, kung hindi ko buksan ang mga bintana ng langit at ibuhos sa inyo ang masaganang pagpapala. MALAKIAS 3:10
  20. 20. “Mga mapagkunwari! Nagbibigay kayo ng ikasampung bahagi ng maliliit na halamang tulad ng yerbabuena, ruda at linga ngunit kinakaligtaan naman ninyong isagawa ang mas mahahalagang turo sa Kautusan: ang katarungan, ang pagkahabag, at ang katapatan. Dapat ninyong gawin ang mga ito nang hindi kinakaligtaan ang ibang utos. MATEO 23:23
  21. 21. IPON PAGPAPALIBAN NG KASIYAHAN SA PAGGASTOS PARA SA MAS IMPORTANTENG BAGAY.
  22. 22. INVEST PAGTATABI PARA KUMITA. (ECONOMIC O PERSONAL)
  23. 23. GASTOS PAGLALABAS NG PERA PARA BAYARAN ANG ISANG BAGAY O SERBISYO
  24. 24. Lumaganap ang taggutom sa buong bansa. Binuksan ni Jose ang lahat ng mga kamalig, at pinagbilhan ng trigo ang mga taga-Egipto. Palubha nang palubha ang taggutom sa buong Egipto. GENESIS 41:56
  25. 25. Mahal alak - Walang angal.. Mahal mag milk tea - Walang angal.. Mahal mag samgy - Walang angal.. Mahal magpaganda - Walang angal.. Mahal bigas - Puro angal.. Di naman talaga mahirap Pinoy. Di lang nila alam ang inaangal nila. ANGAL PA MORE!!
  26. 26. 1. Magkaroon ng grocery list. 2. Bumili ng malaking size sa mga laging ginagamit. 3. Local brands muna gamitin. 4. Ilista ang bawat gastos. 5. Magluto muna kesa umorder. 6. Magtimpi sa sale. 7. Magbayad sa tamang oras. 8. Maging simple.

×