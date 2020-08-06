Proyecto final 2020

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1 (castillo, 2020)PORTADA COLEGIO PARTICULAR A DISTANCIA “OCTAVIO PAZ” Ámbito de aprendizaje: Cuidado de la Naturaleza Tem...
2 ÍNDICE PORTADA ............................................................................................................
3 CAPÍTULO I Introducción La presente investigación sobre El reciclaje de la materiales orgánicos e inorgánicos como efect...
4 residuos sólidos acumulados bloquean desagües, contribuyen a las inundaciones y generan la propagación de vectores, lo q...
5 esto ha generado la disminución de la cantidad de RS que son destinados a los rellenos sanitarios y aumentan la vida úti...
6 Objetivos del estudio Objetivo General Educar a la población sobre la importancia de reciclar y reusar los materiales or...
7 Son las sustancias sólidas, semisólidas, líquidas, gaseosas o materiales compuestos resultantes de un proceso de producc...
8 Los residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos representan un problema progresivo de contaminación ambiental que enfrenta cualquie...
9 estrategias de reutilización, pues con esos orgánicos podríamos generar compost y transformar los suelos de jardines. En...
10 técnica versátil y poderosa que se puede utilizar en otras categorías de información. (Hernández Roberto; Fernández Car...
11 Resultados En el análisis del contenido documental consultado, se supo que la contaminación tiene un costo económico co...
12 Análisis de resultados De acuerdo a los resultados obtenidos, en el recorrido realizado para comprobar la existencia de...
13 CAPÍTULO III Conclusiones El reciclaje, una de las actividades más importantes para contrarrestar varios problemas de l...
14 Recomendaciones Realizar campañas de concientización para que los ciudadanos entiendan el problema que causa el generar...
15 BIBLIOGRAFÍA Asamblea ONU sobre el Medio Ambiente. (15 de Octubre de 2017). Naciones Unida. Obtenido de https://www.un....
16 Redacción Ekos. (18 de Marzo de 2016). Revista Ekos. Obtenido de https://www.ekosnegocios.com/: https://www.ekosnegocio...
17 ANEXOS Contenedores Clasificadores de Residuos Especiales Contenedores para residuos urbanos Datos de recolección de re...
18 Registro Fotográfico de observación de la clasificación de residuos urbanos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Proyecto final 2020

46 views

Published on

proyecto

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Proyecto final 2020

  1. 1. 1 (castillo, 2020)PORTADA COLEGIO PARTICULAR A DISTANCIA “OCTAVIO PAZ” Ámbito de aprendizaje: Cuidado de la Naturaleza Tema: La conservación del medio ambiente Estudio de caso: El reciclaje de la materiales orgánicos e inorgánicos como efecto positivo para conservar el medio ambiente en la ciudad de Quito. PROYECTO DE GRADO PREVIO A LA OBTENCIÓN DEL TÍTULO DE BACHILLER EN CIENCIAS PARALELO “A” Autor/a Sacatoro Myriam G. Tutor/a Lic. Adela V. Chulde I. Ciudad - Ecuador 2020
  2. 2. 2 ÍNDICE PORTADA ...........................................................................................................................................1 ÍNDICE..............................................................................................................................................2 CAPÍTULO I .....................................................................................................................................3 Introducción...................................................................................................................................3 Antecedentes..................................................................................................................................3 Definición del Problema ................................................................................................................4 Justificación del estudio.................................................................................................................5 Objetivos del estudio .....................................................................................................................6 Objetivo General........................................................................................................................6 Objetivos Específicos ................................................................................................................6 CAPÍTULO II....................................................................................................................................6 Marco Conceptual..........................................................................................................................6 Marco Metodológico......................................................................................................................9 Resultados....................................................................................................................................11 Análisis de resultados ..................................................................................................................12 CAPÍTULO III.................................................................................................................................13 Conclusiones................................................................................................................................13 Recomendaciones ........................................................................................................................14 BIBLIOGRAFÍA .............................................................................................................................15 ANEXOS .........................................................................................................................................17
  3. 3. 3 CAPÍTULO I Introducción La presente investigación sobre El reciclaje de la materiales orgánicos e inorgánicos como efecto positivo para conservar el medio ambiente en la ciudad de Quito, es importante ya que contribuye a la llamada economía circular. En el Art. 14 de la Constitución de la República del Ecuador indica: Se reconoce el derecho de la población a vivir en un ambiente sano y ecológicamente equilibrado, que garantice la sostenibilidad y el buen vivir, sumak kawsay. Se declara de interés público la preservación del ambiente, la conservación de los ecosistemas, la biodiversidad y la integridad del patrimonio genético del país, la prevención del daño ambiental y la recuperación de los aspectos naturales degradados. (Constitución de la República del Ecuador, 2008, pág. 13) El tema de la contaminación de nuestro país no es algo nuevo, la investigación muestra el impacto y la importancia del reciclaje y aprovechamiento de los residuos que generamos a diario, para lo cual se tomará como población de estudio a la ciudad de Quito. Tomando en cuenta que los elementos de contaminación son los residuos de las actividades realizadas por el ser humano organizado en sociedad. La contaminación aumenta, no sólo porque a medida que la población aumenta, sino también porque las demandas por persona crecen continuamente, de modo que aumenta cada día significativamente. La presente investigación trata sobre un problema que ha querido tratar desde hace años atrás, pero a casi nadie lo hace de forma eficiente y que afecta al mundo entero, y que constituye parte vital para la sostenibilidad a largo plazo del ambiente. Para el desarrollo del estudio del caso se aplicará una investigación descriptiva utilizando información documentada y la observación directa y los resultados se presentarán mediante gráficos estadísticos con la respectiva descripción. Antecedentes El ser humano genera residuos tanto orgánicos como inorgánicos desde que nace hasta que muere. Sin embargo, esto se convierte en un problema ambiental cuando empiezan acumularse en la biósfera de manera acelerada, puesto que algunos residuos no se descomponen fácilmente y pueden permanecer en el ambiente por largo tiempo, como es el caso de los plásticos. Los
  4. 4. 4 residuos sólidos acumulados bloquean desagües, contribuyen a las inundaciones y generan la propagación de vectores, lo que causa enfermedades a la población. La falta de separación de los residuos en el origen provoca que se mezclen los residuos orgánicos con los inorgánicos, esto contribuye aumentar la cantidad de residuos que se destina a los rellenos sanitarios y, con ello, aumenta la contaminación del aire, agua y suelo. Por otro lado, la mezcla de residuos, hace que los residuos que pueden ser aprovechados para el reciclaje, se contaminen y dificulte el reaprovechamiento. Este despilfarro de recursos obliga a extraer nuevas materias primas de la naturaleza y seguir destruyendo el ecosistema. Una iniciativa del Municipio del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito para contribuir a la mejora de la clasificación de los residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos generados fue el proyecto “Quito a Reciclar” que tiene como propósito desarrollar sistemas que permitan recuperar la fracción reciclable de los residuos generados en la ciudad, a través de la implementación de buenas prácticas ambientales en la ciudadanía, la participación activa y vinculación de los recicladores de base Gestores ambientales de menor escala (GME) y el soporte técnico y operativo de la municipalidad. (EMASEO EP, 2016) Definición del Problema En América Latina y el Caribe, la separación de residuos reciclables desde la fuente de generación se halla en etapa incipiente. La tasa media per cápita de residuos urbanos es de 0,91 kg/habitante*día. En el año 2015, el 2,2% de residuos urbanos generados se recuperaron para aprovecharlos, de los cuales el 1,9% corresponde a residuos inorgánicos reciclables y un 0,3% a residuos orgánicos. Las actividades de segregación de residuos para reutilización y reciclaje, son realizadas en una de las etapas del manejo de residuos urbanos por recicladores informales, quienes no tienen la preparación para realizar este trabajo, además de exponer su salud. (Chicaiza, 2019, pág. 21) Promover el reciclaje de los residuos es importante tanto para el medio ambiente, como para la economía, mientras se reutilicen residuos que aún se pueden aprovechar se ahorra evitando gastar en algo nuevo, de esta forma se ayuda el medio ambiente generando menos residuos. Ecuador generó 4.06 millones de t/año de RSU y una generación de 0,74 kg/habitante*día en el año 2016, de las cuales casi la mitad (43%) se origina de la ciudad de Guayaquil y Quito. Solo el 37,1% de los GADs Municipales cuentan con procesos de segregación en el origen,
  5. 5. 5 esto ha generado la disminución de la cantidad de RS que son destinados a los rellenos sanitarios y aumentan la vida útil de los mismos. (INEC; AME, 2016) Podemos fomentar la cultura del reciclaje, realizando cadenas en redes sociales con videos donde se muestren manualidades utilizando residuos inorgánicos reutilizados, realizando videos de cómo hacer un abono orgánico para hacer que los jardines y plantas sean más lindos y duraderos o florezcan más. Promover la separación correcta de los residuos desde la fuente, implementar estrategias técnicas y operativas que permitan incrementar la cantidad de residuos aprovechables, hace que el reciclaje de los residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos sea más fácil y apoye en la optimización de tiempo de clasificación y tratamiento para evitar contaminar más el aire y suelo. La participación tanto de la ciudadanía como de los recicladores, en esta problemática es un aspecto clave. Justificación del estudio El constante incremento de residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos y todo el proceso que involucra su disposición final, se convierte en un problema creciente, en la ciudad de Quito desde hace años atrás se han planteado estrategias para afrontar este problema, sin embargo, aún no se ha logrado encontrar una solución factible a largo plazo. Los ciudadanos no son conscientes de los impactos reales de este problema. Por lo que es necesario concientizar a la población sobre las alternativas de aprovechamiento, la adecuada clasificación de los residuos, para contribuir a minorar la contaminación y mejorar la calidad ambiental de la ciudad. El reciclaje de los residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos es transcendental, ya que beneficia a todos al minimizar la contaminación del ambiente, además de generar ahorro en reutilización de recursos e ingresos para las personas que se dedican a la recolección de los residuos que son reciclables.
  6. 6. 6 Objetivos del estudio Objetivo General Educar a la población sobre la importancia de reciclar y reusar los materiales orgánicos e inorgánicos para contribuir con la conservación del medio ambiente en el barrio Guamaní de la ciudad de Quito. Objetivos Específicos - Recopilar y analizar información que sustente el impacto ambiental a causa de una ineficiente disposición final de los residuos generados en la ciudad de Quito. - Analizar alternativas utilizadas en países desarrollados sobre la disposición final de residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos, para mejorar su calidad ambiental. - Plantear una estrategia de concientización para que la ciudadanía sea parte activa en la preservación y mejora del ambiente de Quito. CAPÍTULO II Marco Conceptual Contaminación Es la introducción en el medio ambiente de sustancias o energía efectos ponen en peligro la salud humana, los recursos naturales cuyos y los ecosistemas. La contaminación también menoscaba el uso laboral y recreativo del medio ambiente y entraña una amenaza para los valores culturales, espirituales y estéticos que muchas personas atribuyen a la riqueza y la diversidad del medio, sea natural o artificial. (Asamblea ONU sobre el Medio Ambiente, 2017, pág. 6) Residuo Son las sustancias sólidas, semisólidas, líquidas o gaseosas, o materiales compuestos resultantes de un proceso de producción, extracción, transformación, reciclaje, utilización o consumo, a cuya eliminación o disposición final se procede conforme a lo dispuesto en la legislación ambiental nacional o internacional aplicable y es susceptible de aprovechamiento o valorización. (INEC; AME, 2016, pág. 9) Desecho
  7. 7. 7 Son las sustancias sólidas, semisólidas, líquidas, gaseosas o materiales compuestos resultantes de un proceso de producción, extracción, transformación, reciclaje, utilización o consumo, a cuya eliminación o disposición final se procede conforme a lo dispuesto en la legislación ambiental nacional e internacional aplicable y no es susceptible de aprovechamiento o valorización. (INEC; AME, 2016, pág. 9) Disposición final Es la acción de depósito permanente de los desechos en sitios y condiciones adecuadas para evitar daños a la salud y el ambiente. (INEC; AME, 2016, pág. 9) Reciclar Significa hacer una selección de los residuos generados para ser tratados en plantas especializadas creando productos para otros usos. De esta manera, se evita el uso descontrolado de recursos naturales, se ahorra energía y se reducen el volumen de residuos. (ONU habitat, 2018) Reducir Consiste en evitar el consumo de productos que realmente no son necesarios y que además llevan consigo elementos que en muy poco tiempo van a convertirse en basura, como por ejemplo productos con un exceso de embalaje. No solo se puede reducir en términos de consumo de bienes, también en energía optimizando, por ejemplo, el uso de las lavadoras o luces encendidas. (ONU habitat, 2018) Reutilizar Implica dar un segundo uso a aquellos productos que ya no son útiles para la tarea que por la cual se adquirieron o bien repararlos para que puedan seguir cumpliendo con su función. Muchas de los objetos que son desechados podrían volver a usarse como por ejemplo, el papel de regalo. (ONU habitat, 2018) Recuperar Se relaciona con los procesos industriales y consiste en recuperar materiales o elementos que sirvan como materia prima. Por ejemplo, los plásticos se pueden recuperar mediante el proceso de pirólisis (por calentamiento) o los materiales utilizados en la fabricación de latas. (ONU habitat, 2018)
  8. 8. 8 Los residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos representan un problema progresivo de contaminación ambiental que enfrenta cualquier ciudad; en caso de un manejo inadecuado. Causan problemas para la salud pública y constituyen focos infecciosos para la proliferación de vectores y enfermedades. Según la ONU, resulta cada vez más evidente, para cualquier persona preocupada por la prosperidad y el bienestar de las generaciones actuales y futuras, que el desarrollo sostenible es la única forma sensata de desarrollo desde todos los puntos de vista, incluido el financiero y económico. La inversión en tecnología verde es una estrategia para lograr la rentabilidad a largo plazo y la prosperidad universal. (Asamblea ONU sobre el Medio Ambiente, 2017, pág. 3) Desde el momento en que se inician las actividades diarias, los seres humanos empiezan a generar basura. En el Ecuador se producen aproximadamente 4 millones de toneladas de desechos al año, pero no toda esta cantidad debería terminar en los rellenos. Quito no es la excepción. Quito tiene dos organismos municipales para la gestión de residuos. La primera es la Empresa Pública Metropolitana de Aseo de Quito, EMASEO EP, es la institución municipal encargada del barrido y recolección de residuos sólidos domiciliarios e industriales no peligrosos, barrido del espacio público, baldeo de plazas emblemáticas y transporte de residuos del Norte, Centro, Sur, y Parroquias no descentralizadas de Quito, EMGIRS-EP es la segunda empresa municipal dedicada a la basura. (EMASEO EP, 2016) La ciudad genera alrededor de 2.400 a 2.700 toneladas de residuos diariamente, según una caracterización realizada en el año 2013, se determinó que la basura quiteña se divide en: plásticos 15.5%, cartón y papel 12%, vidrio 2%, orgánicos 54%. El resto está en rechazo, chatarra y llantas usadas. Esto quiere decir que la capital genera entre 1.200 y 1.400 toneladas de residuos orgánicos. Si es que no fue separada antes de subir al camión recolector (casi la totalidad), la basura orgánica será dispuesta en el Relleno Sanitario del Inga, para ser tratada y enterrada. Y esto es una barbaridad que terminará por colapsar el relleno sanitario. (Chuqui, 2018, pág. 8) Se ha centrado la atención en el impacto que genera el plástico dentro de los ecosistemas y las campañas se han centrado en su reciclaje y disminuir su consumo. Pero la realidad de los quiteños es que generamos más orgánicos que cualquier otro residuo. Y se está desperdiciando
  9. 9. 9 estrategias de reutilización, pues con esos orgánicos podríamos generar compost y transformar los suelos de jardines. En Quito se aplican dos formas de disposición final de los residuos orgánicos: una es enterrarlos en el relleno sanitario y la otra es utilizarlos para alimento de animales de granja. Estos dos mecanismos cada vez se vuelven más obsoletos y agudizan la problemática ambiental, ya que, en lugar de separar la basura desde el origen, el relleno sanitario se está llenando de residuos orgánicos lo que provoca que su vida útil se acorte. Marco Metodológico La investigación es un proceso orientado a responder a una pregunta, y la respuesta a esa pregunta pretende es aclarar la incertidumbre de nuestro conocimiento. No se trata de almacenar datos de forma indistinta, sino que se define como un proceso sistemático, organizado y objetivo destinado a responder a una pregunta. Para el análisis de los resultados se ha ejecutado una investigación descriptiva - cualitativa, utilizando un método deductivo utilizando varias fuentes oficiales, de donde se obtendrá la información para el desarrollo y conocimiento del problema propuesto. Los principales métodos para recabar datos cualitativos son la el análisis de contenidos documentales, observación, la entrevista, los grupos de enfoque, la recolección de documentos y materiales, y las historias de vida. El análisis cualitativo implica organizar los datos recogidos, transcribirlos cuando resulta necesario y codificarlos. La codificación tiene dos planos o niveles. Del primero, se generan unidades de significado y categorías. Del segundo, emergen temas y relaciones entre conceptos. Al final se produce una teoría enraizada en los datos. (Hernández Roberto; Fernández Carlos; Baptista María del Pilar , 2010, pág. 394) Técnicas de recolección de datos: En este sentido, cabe indicar que en las investigaciones descriptivas y las preguntas de investigación no se resuelven con el análisis e interpretación, sino con la comparación de diferentes datos. 1) Análisis de contenido Es una técnica que permite reducir y sistematizar cualquier tipo de información contenida en registros escritos, visuales o auditivos, o valores objetivos. Aunque su origen y uso principal es el análisis de la comunicación en investigaciones sociales, el análisis del contenido es una
  10. 10. 10 técnica versátil y poderosa que se puede utilizar en otras categorías de información. (Hernández Roberto; Fernández Carlos; Baptista María del Pilar , 2010, pág. 398) Todas las fuentes de información que se van a utilizar se localizan en internet, debidamente citadas. Se utilizó el análisis de datos obtenidos de fuentes oficiales a través de lectura vía digital. 2) Observación Directa No es mera contemplación (“sentarse a ver el mundo y tomar notas”); implica adentrarnos profundamente en situaciones sociales y mantener un papel activo, así como una reflexión permanente. Estar atento a los detalles, sucesos, eventos e interacciones. Es necesario observar y anotar todo lo que se considere pertinente y no existe un formato definido, este debe adaptarse a las necesidades del investigador, no es recomendable delegar la observación. (Hernández Roberto; Fernández Carlos; Baptista María del Pilar , 2010, pág. 399) Propósitos de la Observación 1) Explorar y describir ambientes 2) Comprender procesos, vinculaciones entre personas y sus situaciones, experiencias o circunstancias, los eventos que suceden al paso del tiempo y los patrones que se desarrollan. 3) Identificar problemas sociales 4) Generar hipótesis para futuros estudios Aplicando la técnica de observación directa, se realizó un recorrido de norte a sur de la ciudad de Quito, en el sector del mercado de Calderón, en los alrededores de la plaza de Cotocollao, alrededor de las canchas de la Florida, alrededor del mercado de Chimbacalle, alrededor del parque de la Villafora, alrededor del antiguo Registro Civil en Turubamba, alrededor del terminal de Quitumbe, con el fin de obtener registros fotográficos del uso de los contenedores de residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos que están repartidos en la ciudad de Quito, esto permitirá tener una respuesta de si los ciudadanos desechas sus residuos de forma adecuada para aplicar el reciclaje.
  11. 11. 11 Resultados En el análisis del contenido documental consultado, se supo que la contaminación tiene un costo económico considerable por las pérdidas de productividad, los gastos en atención sanitaria y los daños al medio ambiente. Los costos sociales de la mortalidad asociada a la contaminación atmosférica se estimaron en unos 3 billones de dólares; en lo que respecta a la contaminación del aire en lugares cerrados, la cifra es de 2 billones de dólares. (Asamblea ONU sobre el Medio Ambiente, 2017, pág. 10) Mediante la observación directa se constató que en el 2017 hubo una iniciativa de la Alcaldía Metropolitana, bajo la campaña “Quito a Recicla”, en donde se instaló 20 contenedores móviles que recorrerán la ciudad para que la ciudadanía pueda depositar este tipo de desechos domésticos, el objetivo fue recolectar los desechos domésticos especiales: focos, fluorescentes, pilas, baterías, lacas, pinturas, medicinas caducadas, aparatos electrónicos y eléctricos pequeños en puntos móviles destinados para esta recolección, esto permite una mejor clasificación de los residuos (ver figura 1 y 2). Mediante la observación directa se comprobó que Quito cuenta con una recolección de residuos urbanos mecanizada, según datos documentales, Un total de 5.329 contenedores que están siendo dispuestos en zonas determinadas, beneficiando con este servicio aproximadamente a 1’619.000 de habitantes del Distrito Metropolitano de Quito. Sin embargo, se puedo visualizar que en la mayoría des sectores por los que pasó el recorrido realizado, los residuos se encontraban fuera de los contenedores, en mal estado, y estableciendo un peligro para la salud y el ambiente. (ver figura 3 y 4) Según los datos consultados, el proceso de recuperación y aprovechamiento de los residuos sólidos tiene como finalidad disminuir los costos operativos de la empresa, alargar la vida útil de los residuos, reducir la generación y complejidad de pasivos ambientales, al mismo tiempo que obtener ingresos respetando los principios de auto sostenibilidad y responsabilidad social. Para la gestión del proyecto “Quito a reciclar” manejado por la EMGIRS-EP, se realiza la recolección diferenciada con recursos humanos de EMASEO-EP, un conductor y un asistente encargados de realizar el trabajo de recolección. Los racks con contenedores plásticos ayudan a realizar la diferenciación dentro del camión. El transporte hacia el Relleno Sanitario de El Inga y descargo de desechos especiales hacia la bodega de residuos peligrosos, así como el almacenamiento temporal se encuentran a cargo de la EMGIRS EP, para realizar la entrega a un gestor ambiental calificado. (Chuqui, 2018, pág. 17)
  12. 12. 12 Análisis de resultados De acuerdo a los resultados obtenidos, en el recorrido realizado para comprobar la existencia de correcto uso de los contenedores de residuos urbanos, encontramos que la ciudadanía no hace el uso correcto de los mismos, los contenedores no tienen ninguna división que permita la separación de los residuos orgánicos e inorgánicos, algunas personas no desechan los residuos en una funda o envase adecuado, no desechan los residuos por separado, no todos los residuos se conservan dentro del contenedor, de hecho en 5 de los 7 barrios visitados se encontraron varias fundas fuera de los contenedores, las personas que se dedican al reciclaje se encuentran con todo este desorden y al intentar buscar residuos que sean susceptibles de reciclar, aumentan la contaminación alrededor de los contenedores, causando un peligro para el ambiente y la salud, tomando en cuenta lo visto, se determina que la ciudadanía necesita cambiar su cultura a prender a separar los residuos y aprovecharlos o reutilizarlos antes de desecharlos por completo. (ver registro fotográfico) Yendo al caso específico de la ciudad de Quito, que es una de las ciudades con más población del Ecuador, con 1619 millones de habitantes, es una de las ciudades que produce más residuos urbanos, según el informe de EMIGIRS EP en el 2018 se recolectaron 13.456.05 de las cuales apenas se recuperaron 403.43 (ver figura 5), es decir apenas se alcanzó un 3% de reciclaje o aprovechamiento de estos residuos, debido a la nula clasificación de los residuos desde la fuente. La campaña “Quito a Reciclar”, es una buena iniciativa, pero que actualmente ha perdido fuerza, el mismo EMIGIRS en el informe del 2018, indica que tienen varias falencias. La estrategia para concientizar a los ciudadanos sobre la importancia del reciclaje de los residuos, debe ser más agresiva y controlada, podrían utilizar a la policía metropolitana que realicen rondas para revisar el estado de los contenedores, y en los casos en los que encuentren los contenedores mal utilizados, reportar con registros fotográficos y la secretaría de ambiente de Quito, realice reuniones con las autoridades de cada barrio para controlar el uso adecuado, además de dar capacitaciones sobre cómo reciclar y aprovechas los residuos generados en casa.
  13. 13. 13 CAPÍTULO III Conclusiones El reciclaje, una de las actividades más importantes para contrarrestar varios problemas de la sociedad actual, ya que incluye componentes sociales, económicos y ambientales, permitiendo el desarrollo sostenible de sectores productivos y la subsistencia de muchas familias. Cumplir con las 4R, reciclar, reducir, reutilizar y recuperar, es un acto de suma importancia para la sociedad ya que el mismo admite la reutilización residuos de distinto tipo que de otro modo serían desechados, contribuyendo a formar más cantidad de residuos urbanos y, en última instancia, dañando de forma continua al medio ambiente. El reciclaje está directamente ligado con la ecología y con el concepto de sustentabilidad que supone que el ser humano debe poder aprovechar los recursos que el planeta y la naturaleza le brindan, pero sin abusar de ellos y sin generar daños significativos al ambiente natural. Actualmente se ha fortalecido el reciclaje de plástico pet, sin embargo, se deja de lado la estimulación del reciclaje, reutilización o reaprovechamiento de muchos otros residuos urbanos, como los orgánicos, con los que se puede realizar compostaje y elaborar abonos orgánicos que puede servir para la agricultura. De acuerdo al programa Quito a Reciclar, de enero a mayo de 2018, se han recuperado 1.186,60 toneladas de material reciclable. Para esta actividad, existen aproximadamente 3.000 recicladores. Sin embargo, esta iniciativa municipal, se la ha dejado de lado, actualmente enfrenta varios problemas, que no le permiten conseguir el objetivo para el que fue creada, de hecho, está causando pérdidas económicas a la entidad que la dirige. Conseguir cambios culturales y en la gestión general de los residuos sólidos amerita un esfuerzo entre los actores involucrados en el mercado del reciclaje.
  14. 14. 14 Recomendaciones Realizar campañas de concientización para que los ciudadanos entiendan el problema que causa el generar residuos sin control, desecharlos sin una clasificación adecuada, sobre dar el ahorro que se podría obtener en el caso de hacer un uso mejor de los recursos y una reutilización de los residuos. Dar continuidad a la campaña Quito a Reciclar, no solo colocando más con los contenedores para residuos especiales, sino también colocando divisiones en los contenedores de residuos urbanos para colocar por separado residuos orgánicos y residuos inorgánicos. Fortalecer y capacitar a la red de recicladores del Quito, para que no solo reciclen plástico y cartón, sino que puedan aprovechar otros residuos domésticos que se desechan normalmente de los hogares. Se sugiere que el Municipio de Quito designe a una entidad competente para que realice seguimiento a los barrios donde se ha realizado las campañas de educación ambiental, para que tenga un registro de la cantidad de material reciclable que se recupera por mes y de esta forma levantar datos, se pueden dar incentivos de mejora de los barrios que tengan los índices más altos en reciclaje, además de que estos valores ya servirían como referencia para posteriores análisis. Fortalecer la normativa para que se cumpla con un control adecuado del tratamiento de los residuos, revisando a partir la clasificación desde la fuente hasta cuando llega a la gestión para disposición final, se debe tomar en cuenta que por la falta de cultura y conciencia ambiental, existen varios negocios pequeños que colocan sus residuos junto con los residuos urbanos, cuando en realidad los deberían tratar con un gestor autorizado, esto genera más contaminación y riesgo de contraer enfermedades a largo plazo.
  15. 15. 15 BIBLIOGRAFÍA Asamblea ONU sobre el Medio Ambiente. (15 de Octubre de 2017). Naciones Unida. Obtenido de https://www.un.org/es/: https://papersmart.unon.org/resolution/uploads/k1708350s.pdf Chicaiza, J. (Abril de 2019). ESTUDIO DEL IMPACTO DE LA EDUCACIÓN AMBIENTAL EN LA GESTIÓN DE RESIDUOS SÓLIDOS DOMICILIARIOS EN UN BARRIO DEL SUR DE QUITO. Quito, Ecuador. Chuqui, P. (2018). Informe de Gestión 2018 EMGIRS EP. Quito. Constitución de la República del Ecuador. (20 de Octubre de 2008). Constitución de la República del Ecuador. Ecuador: Registro Oficial 449. EMASEO EP. (2016). Emaseo. Obtenido de http://www.emaseo.gob.ec: http://www.emaseo.gob.ec/gestion-ambiental/quitoareciclar/ Gestión Digital. (7 de Febrero de 2018). Gestión Digital. Obtenido de https://revistagestion.ec: https://revistagestion.ec/index.php/sociedad-analisis/el-reciclaje-del-ecuatoriano-queda-en- buenas-intenciones Hernández Roberto; Fernández Carlos; Baptista María del Pilar . (2010). Metodología de la Investigación. Mexico: McGRAW-HILL / INTERAMERICANA EDITORES, S.A. DE C.V. INEC; AME. (2016). Estadística de Información Ambiental Económica en Gobiernos Autónomos Descentralizados Municipales. QUITO: INEC. Johanna Guillén; Blanca Achina. (2016). PLAN ESTRATÉGICO DE PROCESAMIENTO DE DESECHOS SÓLIDOS Y ORGÁNICOS DE LA PARROQUIA DE MACHACHI CANTÓN MEJÍA. Quito, Ecuador. Ministerio del Ambiente y Agua. (15 de marzo de 2016). Ambiente. Obtenido de https://www.ambiente.gob.ec/: https://www.ambiente.gob.ec/ecuador-impulsa-el- reciclaje/ ONU habitat. (2018). https://onuhabitat.org. Obtenido de https://onuhabitat.org.mx/: https://onuhabitat.org.mx/index.php/recolectar-y-eliminar-residuos-de-manera- eficiente#:~:text=%E2%86%BB%20Reciclar,reducen%20el%20volumen%20de%20residuos. Paula Guerra, Patricio Chávez. (2015). Reciclaje inclusivo. Obtenido de https://reciclajeinclusivo.org/: https://reciclajeinclusivo.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/Reciclaje-Inlcusivo-y- Recicladores-de-base-en-EC.pdf
  16. 16. 16 Redacción Ekos. (18 de Marzo de 2016). Revista Ekos. Obtenido de https://www.ekosnegocios.com/: https://www.ekosnegocios.com/articulo/ecuador-y-el-reciclaje-inclusivo Redacción Líderes. (2019 de Octubre de 2019). Revista Líderes. Obtenido de https://www.revistalideres.ec: https://www.revistalideres.ec/lideres/innovacion-clave- impulso-reciclaje-produccion.html Redacción Vistazo. (15 de mayo de 2020). Vistazo. Obtenido de https://www.vistazo.com/: https://www.vistazo.com/seccion/vida-moderna/ambiente/ecuador-avanza-en-el-camino- de-la-cultura-del-reciclaje
  17. 17. 17 ANEXOS Contenedores Clasificadores de Residuos Especiales Contenedores para residuos urbanos Datos de recolección de residuos EMGIRS EP Figura 1 Figura 2 Figura 3 Figura
  18. 18. 18 Registro Fotográfico de observación de la clasificación de residuos urbanos

×