[PDF]⚡Download⚡ AI & Us

This is a book about artificial intelligence—what it is, how it works, how it is affecting us, and why we should all care about it. I'm approaching the topic from the role of a software engineer and someone who has been a part of creating AI solutions that has helped people live safer, better lives.You might also be a developer who wants to learn more about how AI is going to change the field. Maybe you want to get into developing and are curious about the job prospects (there are plenty, by the way). Or, you could simply be an AI enthusiast, someone who isn't necessarily into programming but wants to gain a better, more comprehensive understanding of how AI technology works and what implications it has on our everyday lives. No matter why you're here, I'm glad that you are. I'm going to cover a lot of important topics related to AI in this book, and I hope you will walk away knowing a lot more about AI and understanding why it matters for us now and for our future.