https://reader.ebookexprees.com/exspresion/B08RZ8TJMQ This is the story of a women who left the world I knew included nice (CLEAN) clothes, make-up and hair done daily and friends at workplace to become a businesswoman and barn owner.She wrote" I thought it was going to be easy!! I even thought it might be glamorous as the barn owner of a large horse boarding facility. WHAT WAS I THINKING!! I really didn't know at the time that there would be days that I was covered in mud, completely exhausted and even feel very lonely in my own barn."This book is a wonderful self-prospective on the life you have chosen with horses. Bold, honest and heartfelt and you will find yourself smiling as you read the pages that at times will describe so much of your life!