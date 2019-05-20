Typescript - interesting parts

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 1/51 TYPESCRIPTTYPESCRIPT INTERESTING PARTSINTERESTING PARTS
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 2/51 MOST OF THINGS WILL BE JUST A PATTERNSMOST OF THINGS WILL B...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 3/51 FUNNY JOKE ABOUT MICROSOFT AND OPEN SOURCEFUNNY JOKE ABOUT ...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 4/51 CHAPTER: 1CHAPTER: 1 EASY PEASY REACT PATTERNSEASY PEASY RE...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 5/51 WHY?WHY? Help with real problems Old programming patterns w...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 6/51 GOATS?GOATS? WHY NOT?WHY NOT?
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 7/51 PROPS AND THEIR TYPESPROPS AND THEIR TYPES Conventional syn...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 8/51
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 9/51 Visiting a means of removing unwanted props via utility fun...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 10/51 How generics are used to abstract and manipulate prop types
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 11/51 EXTENDING PROP TYPESEXTENDING PROP TYPES type BaseProps = ...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 12/51
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 13/51 ExtendedProps = { isDisabled?: boolean, isError?: boolean,...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 14/51 BE WARY OF DUPLICATED PROPS BETWEEN PARENTBE WARY OF DUPLI...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 15/51 UNION TYPESUNION TYPES We knew our component extended a fo...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 16/51
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 17/51 SIMILARLY, IF WE WANTED A PROPERTY TO BE A PARTICULAR TYPE...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 18/51 REMOVING UNNEEDED PROPSREMOVING UNNEEDED PROPS Non-Typescr...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 19/51
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 20/51 This is what the implementation looks like, introducing so...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 21/51 GENERICSGENERICS ?? function identity<T>(arg: T): T { retu...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 22/51 GENERIC CLASSESGENERIC CLASSES ??!??! class GenericNumber<...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 23/51 MORE EXCLUDEMORE EXCLUDE The following example demonstrate...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 24/51 PICKPICK Pick does the opposite of Exclude—it picks (or ta...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 25/51 LETS PRETEND WE KNOW WAHT WE ARELETS PRETEND WE KNOW WAHT ...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 26/51 Mix both !!! Scan substitute our explicitly de ned props w...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 27/51
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 28/51 END RESULTEND RESULT // interface for unneeded props inter...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 29/51 REMOVING PROPS IN HOC FUNCTIONSREMOVING PROPS IN HOC FUNCT...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 30/51
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 31/51 CHAPTER: 2CHAPTER: 2 NOT SO PEASY FUNCTIONAL PATTERNSNOT S...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 32/51 HEAVY ALIEN LANGUAGE COMINGHEAVY ALIEN LANGUAGE COMING her...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 33/51 PATTERNSPATTERNS Old wolf in goat sheep clothing
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 34/51
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 35/51 CURRYINGCURRYING const curriedAdd = (x: number) => (y: num...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 36/51 TUPLETUPLE ?!?! type tuple = [string, number, string[]] //...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 37/51 TUPLETUPLE SO WHY?!SO WHY?! const testFn = (...args: tuple...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 38/51 TUPLE MAGIC?TUPLE MAGIC? const testFn = (...args: tuple) =...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 39/51 TUPLE IS JUST PREREQISITETUPLE IS JUST PREREQISITE THATS W...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 40/51 GOAT REWARDGOAT REWARD NEXT SOME USEFULL TOOLSNEXT SOME US...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 41/51 HEADHEAD So Head takes a tuple type T and returns the rst ...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 42/51 HEADHEAD const test0 = Head<[1, 2, string]> //1 const test...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 43/51 TAILTAIL WHERE IS JS?WHERE IS JS? type Tail<T extends any[...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 44/51 TAILTAIL WHY AGAIN?WHY AGAIN? const test0 = Tail<[1, 2, st...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 45/51 KEYWORDSKEYWORDS extends: To keep it simple, you are allow...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 46/51 KEYWORDSKEYWORDS type: I like to think of a type as if it ...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 47/51 KEYWORDSKEYWORDS infer: It is the magnifying glass of Type...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 48/51 Many many more! HasTail, Length, etc. tools Extract a prop...
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 49/51 Real curring types (that was like lvl0) lvl 5 like:
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 50/51 THANK YOU!THANK YOU! via GIPHY
5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 51/51 Refs: React Render Props in TypeScript webpack + TypeScrip...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Typescript - interesting parts

24 views

Published on

TypeScript - sharing is caring

Published in: Software
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Typescript - interesting parts

  1. 1. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 1/51 TYPESCRIPTTYPESCRIPT INTERESTING PARTSINTERESTING PARTS
  2. 2. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 2/51 MOST OF THINGS WILL BE JUST A PATTERNSMOST OF THINGS WILL BE JUST A PATTERNS
  3. 3. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 3/51 FUNNY JOKE ABOUT MICROSOFT AND OPEN SOURCEFUNNY JOKE ABOUT MICROSOFT AND OPEN SOURCE
  4. 4. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 4/51 CHAPTER: 1CHAPTER: 1 EASY PEASY REACT PATTERNSEASY PEASY REACT PATTERNS
  5. 5. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 5/51 WHY?WHY? Help with real problems Old programming patterns with new possibilities Be aware of all usefull or not so features of TS
  6. 6. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 6/51 GOATS?GOATS? WHY NOT?WHY NOT?
  7. 7. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 7/51 PROPS AND THEIR TYPESPROPS AND THEIR TYPES Conventional syntax for extending and manipulating props and prop types, giving you more modularity and exibility typing React components
  8. 8. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 8/51
  9. 9. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 9/51 Visiting a means of removing unwanted props via utility functions and HOCs, utilising the Exclude and Pick helper types to remove type properties we don’t require. As well as conforming types to your props, this also ensures that already-de ned props are not overwritten as they travel down your component tree
  10. 10. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 10/51 How generics are used to abstract and manipulate prop types
  11. 11. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 11/51 EXTENDING PROP TYPESEXTENDING PROP TYPES type BaseProps = { className?: string, style?: React.CSSProperties };
  12. 12. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 12/51
  13. 13. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 13/51 ExtendedProps = { isDisabled?: boolean, isError?: boolean, ... } // combining two types type FullProps = BaseProps & ExtendedProps; // or attaching properties to a type type FullProps = BaseProps & { isDisabled?: boolean, isError?: boolean, ... }
  14. 14. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 14/51 BE WARY OF DUPLICATED PROPS BETWEEN PARENTBE WARY OF DUPLICATED PROPS BETWEEN PARENT TYPESTYPES className?: string, // this is an error!1 ExtendedProps = {2 3 isDisabled?: boolean,4 isError?: boolean,5 ...6 }7 type FullProps = BaseProps & ExtendedProps;8
  15. 15. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 15/51 UNION TYPESUNION TYPES We knew our component extended a form element, but did not know which form element it would be, we could utilise union types: type FormElementProps = TextareaProps | DropdownProps;
  16. 16. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 16/51
  17. 17. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 17/51 SIMILARLY, IF WE WANTED A PROPERTY TO BE A PARTICULAR TYPE OR NULL, WE CANSIMILARLY, IF WE WANTED A PROPERTY TO BE A PARTICULAR TYPE OR NULL, WE CAN UTILISE UNION TYPESUTILISE UNION TYPES TO DOTO DO SO.SO. // getValue can support a key string or index, and can return emp function getValue(key: string | number): string | null { ... }
  18. 18. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 18/51 REMOVING UNNEEDED PROPSREMOVING UNNEEDED PROPS Non-Typescript solution (hello Slavko) Function takes obj and removes the x, y and z props from it, returning the resulting rest object // a function for dropping a subset of props function dropProps(obj) { let { x, y, z, ...rest } = obj; return rest; }
  19. 19. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 19/51
  20. 20. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 20/51 This is what the implementation looks like, introducing some advanced Typescript syntax that we will break down next: // a generic type that drops unwanted metadata prop types type DropAPIMeta<T> = Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, keyof APIMetaProps>
  21. 21. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 21/51 GENERICSGENERICS ?? function identity<T>(arg: T): T { return arg; } //Later that day... let output = identity<string>("myString"); //output will be also string
  22. 22. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 22/51 GENERIC CLASSESGENERIC CLASSES ??!??! class GenericNumber<T> { zeroValue: T; add: (x: T, y: T) => T; } let myGenericNumber = new GenericNumber<number>(); myGenericNumber.zeroValue = 0; myGenericNumber.add = function(x, y) { return x + y; }; //Later that week... let stringNumeric = new GenericNumber<string>(); stringNumeric.zeroValue = ""; stringNumeric.add = function(x, y) { return x + y; }; console.log(stringNumeric.add(stringNumeric.zeroValue, "test"));
  23. 23. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 23/51 MORE EXCLUDEMORE EXCLUDE The following example demonstrates a basic usage of Exclude, explicitly removing _id and created properties from a User type type User = { _id: number; created: number; name: string; }; type UserNoMeta = Exclude<User, '_id' | 'created'>
  24. 24. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 24/51 PICKPICK Pick does the opposite of Exclude—it picks (or takes) type properties that we explicitly de ne. The following will achieve the same type as our Exclude type UserNoMeta = Pick<User, 'name'>
  25. 25. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 25/51 LETS PRETEND WE KNOW WAHT WE ARELETS PRETEND WE KNOW WAHT WE ARE DOINGDOING
  26. 26. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 26/51 Mix both !!! Scan substitute our explicitly de ned props with keyof <type> The result of Exclude is then assigned as our second Pick argument, resulting in only the types of T we are intersted in. type DropAPIMeta<T> = Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, keyof APIMetaProps>
  27. 27. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 27/51
  28. 28. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 28/51 END RESULTEND RESULT // interface for unneeded props interface APIMetaProps { _id: number; created: number; last_updated: number; } //generic type for props - unneeded props type DropAPIMeta<T> = Pick<T, Exclude<keyof T, keyof APIMetaProps> //utility function to remove unneeded props from an object function dropAPI<T extends DropAPIMeta>(obj: T): DropAPIMeta<T> { let { _id, created, last_updated, ...rest } = obj; return rest; }
  29. 29. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 29/51 REMOVING PROPS IN HOC FUNCTIONSREMOVING PROPS IN HOC FUNCTIONS function withoutAPIMeta<Props>(WrappedComponent: React.ComponentTy return class extends React.Component<Props> { render() { let { _id, created, last_updated, ...re return <WrappedComponent> {...rest} />; } }; }
  30. 30. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 30/51
  31. 31. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 31/51 CHAPTER: 2CHAPTER: 2 NOT SO PEASY FUNCTIONAL PATTERNSNOT SO PEASY FUNCTIONAL PATTERNS
  32. 32. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 32/51 HEAVY ALIEN LANGUAGE COMINGHEAVY ALIEN LANGUAGE COMING here a goat
  33. 33. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 33/51 PATTERNSPATTERNS Old wolf in goat sheep clothing
  34. 34. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 34/51
  35. 35. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 35/51 CURRYINGCURRYING const curriedAdd = (x: number) => (y: number) => x + y curriedAdd(4)(2); //6
  36. 36. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 36/51 TUPLETUPLE ?!?! type tuple = [string, number, string[]] //Later... const test: tuple = ['a', 1, ['b', 'c']]
  37. 37. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 37/51 TUPLETUPLE SO WHY?!SO WHY?! const testFn = (...args: tuple) => true const trueIfRight = testFn('a', 42, [])
  38. 38. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 38/51 TUPLE MAGIC?TUPLE MAGIC? const testFn = (...args: tuple) => true const trueIfRight = Params<typeof testFn> //[string, number, bool
  39. 39. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 39/51 TUPLE IS JUST PREREQISITETUPLE IS JUST PREREQISITE THATS WHY?!!THATS WHY?!! type Params<F extends (...args: any[]) => any> = F extends((...args: infer A) => any) ? A : never
  40. 40. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 40/51 GOAT REWARDGOAT REWARD NEXT SOME USEFULL TOOLSNEXT SOME USEFULL TOOLS
  41. 41. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 41/51 HEADHEAD So Head takes a tuple type T and returns the rst type that it contains. This way, we’ll be able to know what argument type has to be taken at a time. type Head<T extends any[]> = T extends [any, ...any[]] ? T[0] : never
  42. 42. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 42/51 HEADHEAD const test0 = Head<[1, 2, string]> //1 const test1 = Head<Params<typeof testFn0>> //String
  43. 43. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 43/51 TAILTAIL WHERE IS JS?WHERE IS JS? type Tail<T extends any[]> = ((...t: T) => any) extends ((_: any, ...tail: infer TT) => ? TT : []
  44. 44. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 44/51 TAILTAIL WHY AGAIN?WHY AGAIN? const test0 = Tail<[1, 2, string, number]> // [2, string, number] const test1 = Tail<Params<typeof testFn0>> //[number, boolean]
  45. 45. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 45/51 KEYWORDSKEYWORDS extends: To keep it simple, you are allowed to think of it as if it was our dear old JavaScript’s ===. When you do so, you can see an extends statement as a simple ternary, and then it becomes much simpler to understand. In this case, extends is referred to as a conditional type.
  46. 46. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 46/51 KEYWORDSKEYWORDS type: I like to think of a type as if it was a function, but for types. It has an input, which are types (called generics) and has an output. The output depends on the “logic” of a type, and extends is that block of logic, similar to an if clause (or ternary).
  47. 47. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 47/51 KEYWORDSKEYWORDS infer: It is the magnifying glass of TypeScript, a beautiful inspecting tool that can extract types that are trapped inside different kinds of structures!
  48. 48. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 48/51 Many many more! HasTail, Length, etc. tools Extract a property’s type from an object/function/Class/Array
  49. 49. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 49/51 Real curring types (that was like lvl0) lvl 5 like:
  50. 50. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 50/51 THANK YOU!THANK YOU! via GIPHY
  51. 51. 5/20/2019 TS: Sharing is caring localhost:8000/?print-pdf 51/51 Refs: React Render Props in TypeScript webpack + TypeScript + React: Part 2 How to master advanced TypeScript patterns (DON'T Read That!! ) 10++ TypeScript Pro tips/patterns with (or without) React

×