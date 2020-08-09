Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Сенютович Р.В. Іващук О.І. Барасюк Я.М. Сенютович М.А. ІНФОРМАЦІЙНІ СИСТЕМИ СКРИНІНГУ РАКУ Чернівці – 2013
2 Кафедра онкології, променевої діагностики та променевої терапії Буковинського державного медичного університету Кафедра ...
3 ББК 52.522.15 УДК 574:616-006 Сенютович Р.В., Іващук О.І., Барасюк Я.М., Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні системи скринінгу р...
4 Зміст Вступ ...............................................................................................................
5 ВСТУП Скринінг раку – найбільш актуальна і на жаль, до цього часу не вирішена проблема української онкології. Саме на пр...
6 (Ленінградська область), а з 1977 року включений в систему онкопрофілактичних оглядів. Займатися раннім виявленням раку ...
7 встановлені національні стандарти. Це включає і створення спеціальних підприємств для забезпечення скринінгу (рак товсто...
8 Треба підняти рівень пропаганди скринінгу серед населення. В США неможливо сьогодні прочитати газету або журнал, проїхат...
9 ГЛАВА І. СТАН РАННЬОГО ВИЯВЛЕННЯ ЗЛОЯКІСНИХ ПУХЛИН. ПРИКЛАД УКРАЇНИ 1.1. Стан раннього виявлення раку У структурі онколо...
10 2,3 2,9 4,8 4,8 5,3 5,9 6,1 7,5 7,7 19,3 0 5 10 15 20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Рис. 1.1. Загальна структура захворюваності ...
11 Таблиця 1.4 Показники захворюваності на рак яєчників в Україні 1991-2003 роки (на 100 тис. нас.) 1991 1992 1993 1994 19...
12 Таблиця 1.5 Показники захворюваності та смертності від раку жіночих статевих органів у Чернівецькій області Показники З...
13 Продовження таблиці 1.7 1 2 3 4 5 Травми 112,027 4,7 6 Діабет 73,138 3,1 7 ХворобаАльцгеймера 65,965 2,8 8 Пневмонія 59...
14 РАР-мазки здають приблизно 83% американок, причому їх число залишається стабільним з 1992 року. Число скринінгових мамо...
15 Стандарт скринінгу на рак шийки матки:  Початок через 3 роки після статевого життя, не пізніше 21 року.  РАР-мазки що...
16 Таблиця 1.8 5 річне виживання від раку в США у 1996-2002 роках Локалізації Білі Афроамериканці Різниця % Всі локалізаці...
17 ГЛАВА ІІ. МЕТОДИЧНІ АСПЕКТИ СКРИНІНГУ РАКУ 2.1. Біологічні основи скринінгу раку Скринінг в англомовній літературі вжив...
18 неможливим виявити рак значно раніше, ніж коли людина сама звернеться за допомогою до лікаря. Загальна доклінічна фаза ...
19 Оптимальним для скринінгу є виявлення раку в той період, поки він не дав ще метастазів. Наприклад, рак легенів можна в ...
20 У табл. 2.1 використано наступні позначення: А = Позитивний дійсно В = Позитивний несправжній С = Негативний несправжні...
21 тобто, якщо у якоїсь особи виявлено позитивний (+) скринінговий тест, тільки 1 людина із 100 в дійсності буде мати рако...
22 людей до 50% (Woolf, 1995), пухлинні клітини в показниках не проявляють агресивності. Скринінг на рак легенів, незважаю...
23 Вірогідність позитивного тесту після скринінгу ( posttest odds ). ZR (+) × pretest odds. Показники, які характеризують ...
24 Рис. 2.5. ROC – крива (recciver operating characteristic) для опису взаємовідношень між чутливістю і специфічністю тест...
25 Рис. 2.6. Частота виявлення раку, запущені випадки, смертність в зв’язку з повторним скринінгом 2.4. Тести для скринігу...
26 Таблиця 2.3 Розподіл скринінгу за наявністю автоматизованих систем оцінки результатів Захворювання Автоматизовані систе...
27  Скринінг РШМ: тестування на ВПЛ.  Скринінг раку товстої кишки: сигмоїдоскопія.  Скринінг раку легень: низькодозован...
28  рак шлунка (південні регіони Китаю),  рак стравоходу (південні регіони Китаю). В окремих регіонах скринінг проводить...
29 В цілому на підставі аналізу рандомізованих контрольованих досліджень можна вважати, що мамографічний скринінг жінок у ...
30 групах. Захворюваність знизилася на 20% і 17% у групах, у яких скринінг проводився щорічно й раз в 2 роки відповідно. Н...
31 була статистично вірогідно вище в осіб, у яких були діагностовані пухлинні утворення в дистальних відділах товстої кишк...
32 смертності від РШМ, але це можна пояснити винятково зниженням захворюваності. На ефективність скринінгу впливає частота...
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку

52 views

Published on

Сенютович Р.В., Іващук О.І., Барасюк Я.М., Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні системи скринінгу раку: Монографія. – Чернівці: видавництво Місто, 2013. – 209 с.

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні Системи Скринінгу Раку

  1. 1. Сенютович Р.В. Іващук О.І. Барасюк Я.М. Сенютович М.А. ІНФОРМАЦІЙНІ СИСТЕМИ СКРИНІНГУ РАКУ Чернівці – 2013
  2. 2. 2 Кафедра онкології, променевої діагностики та променевої терапії Буковинського державного медичного університету Кафедра економічної кібернетики та інформаційних систем Чернівецького торговельно-економічного інституту Київського національного торговельно-економічного університету Кафедра прикладної математики Прикарпатського університету ім. В. Стефаника ІНФОРМАЦІЙНІ СИСТЕМИ СКРИНІНГУ РАКУ Чернівці – 2013
  3. 3. 3 ББК 52.522.15 УДК 574:616-006 Сенютович Р.В., Іващук О.І., Барасюк Я.М., Сенютович М.А. Інформаційні системи скринінгу раку: Монографія. – Чернівці: видавництво Місто, 2013. – 209 с. У монографії розглянуті загальні теоретичні аспекти скринінгу на рак, викладені організаційні проблеми скринінгу раку як за кордоном, так і в Україні. Проаналізована організація скринінгу на Буковині, представлені рекомендації по реформуванню скринінгу. Представлені дані щодо створення інформаційних систем для скринінгу раку, що виконані на кафедрі економічної кібернетики та інформаційних систем Чернівецького торговельно-економічного інституту КНТЕУ та кафедрі прикладної математики Прикарпатського університету ім. В. Стефаника. Для лікарів – онкологів, спеціалістів з медичної інформатики. ISBN ______________ © Сенютович Р.В., Іващук О.І., БарасюкЯ.М., Сенютович М.А., 2013
  4. 4. 4 Зміст Вступ ...............................................................................................................................................5 Глава І. Стан раннього виявлення злоякісних пухлин. Приклад України ...............................9 1.1. Стан раннього виявлення раку ..........................................................................................9 1.2. Статистичні дані щодо стану скринінгу на рак основних локалізацій.......................13 Глава ІІ. Методичні аспекти скринінгу раку ............................................................................17 2.1. Біологічні основи скринінгу раку ...................................................................................17 2.2. Тести для скринінгу. Стандарти показників скринінгових тем ...................................19 2.3. Скринінг раку. Тести. Дефініції та вимоги ....................................................................21 2.4. Тести для скринігу. Стандартний метод та ДНК...........................................................25 2.5. Нові тести скринінгу ........................................................................................................37 2.6. Молекулярний скринінг раку ..........................................................................................40 2.7. Оцінка витрат на скринінг злоякісних новоутворень ...................................................49 2.8. Стандарти просвітницької роботи щодо раннього виявлення раку. Закордонний досвід.........................................................................................................................................53 2.9. Недоліки сучасної системи раннього виявлення раку ..................................................58 2.10 Селективний скринінг в групах генетичного ризику...................................................67 2.11. Пpинципи оpганізації гeнeтичного конcyльтyвання в системі скринінгу раку........75 Глава ІІІ. Організаційні протоколи скринінгу ..........................................................................82 3.1. Основні структурні відомості в скринінгу раку в Україні ...........................................82 3.2. Скринінг та онкопрофогляди в Україні. Історичний аспект ........................................86 3.3. Сучасні проблеми скринінгу раку в Україні..................................................................96 3.4. Пошуки нових організаційних технологій раннього раку в країнах СНД...............101 Глава IV. Системний аналіз організації скринінгу на рак жіночих статевих органів у Чернівецькій області .................................................................................................................111 Глава V. Літературні дані щодо інформаційних систем в онкології ...................................136 5.1. Використання експертних систем в онкології.............................................................136 5.2. Інформаційні системи в онкології.................................................................................139 5.3. Методичні аспекти інформаційно-технологічного забезпечення оперативної медичної інформаційної системи контролю за скринінгом раку......................................144 5.4. Публікація динамічних баз даних у комп’ютерних мережах.....................................149 Глава VI. Власні програми реєстрації інформації по скринінгу раку ..................................158 6.1. Інформаційна система оперативного контролю за скринінгом раку.........................158 6.2. Реалізація бази даних для інформаційної системи скринінгу раку з використанням MSDE сервера в середовищі MS Access..............................................................................165 6.3. Створення інтерфейсу користувача скринінгу раку ...................................................173 6.4. Організація захисту інформаційної системи................................................................182 6.5. Журнал пацієнтів сімейного лікаря ..............................................................................187 Список використаних джерел...................................................................................................195
  5. 5. 5 ВСТУП Скринінг раку – найбільш актуальна і на жаль, до цього часу не вирішена проблема української онкології. Саме на програми раннього виявлення раку спрямовують сьогодні основні зусилля організаторів охорони здоров’я за кордоном. Витрати на ранню діагностику раку – при рівнозначній ефективності – на 3-4 порядків менші від витрат, вкладених в лікування злоякісних пухлин. Не зважаючи на колосальне прогностичне і економічне значення раннього виявлення раку, в Україні до цього часу нема жодної монографії, яка б вичерпно висвітлювала цю проблему. Перспективи розвитку онкології в Україні перш за все пов’язані з реформуванням системи раннього виявлення раку. Сьогодні віддалені результати лікування (5 річне виживання хворих) основних онкологічних захворювань в США, Західній Європі, Японії на 30- 40% вищі, ніж в Україні. Це насамперед пов’язане з виявленням раку в ранніх стадіях. У 2009 році запущені форми раку – ІІІ-ІV стадії в нашій країні виявлені у 30-40%, до року після встановлення діагнозу померло 68,8% хворих з раком легенів, 76,2% з раком стравоходу і навіть при раках грудної залози і шийки матки, які не тільки можна своєчасно виявляти, але і успішно попереджувати скринінгом, до року від виявлення хвороби загинуло 15-20% осіб. Це дуже тривожніцифри. Додамо до цього, що за прогнозами онкоепідеміологів МОЗ України 34% жителів України (а чоловіків 43,2%) протягом свого життя захворіють на рак. Ситуація серйозна і без перебільшення критична. Сьогодні п'ятирічне виживання навіть таких простих для діагностики захворювань як рак молочної залози і шийки матки в Україні в 1,5 рази менше, ніж в США. І це не тому, що ми погано лікуємо рак, далеко ні. Ми сьогодні застосовуємо новітні технології лікування онкологічних захворювань, але ми не можемо зробити більше своїми силами, бо 30-40% хворих звертаються до лікаря в III – IV стадії. Це пізно, дуже пізно. Кожен день ми є свідками того, що ще зовсім не старі люди гинуть від раку тільки тому, що вони не своєчасно звернулись до лікаря або лікарем не була виявлена початкова стадія захворювання. Система онкопрофоглядів була започаткована в колишньому Радянському Союзі в п’ятдесятих роках. Однак треба визнати, що сьогодні Україна відстала від розвинутих країн світу. Рак шийки матки. Добрий скринінг – це виявлення та лікування і передракових захворювань, це єдиний метод скринінгу, який знижує захворюваність. У 1991 році в Україні на рак шийки матки захворіло 16,7 осіб (на 100 тис. населення), в 1995 році – 17,2, в 2000 році – 17,8, в 2003 році – 18,3. В Чернівецькій області захворіло (абсолютні цифри): 1995 рік – 78 жінок, 2005 рік – 87 жінок. І це при тому, що скринінг на рак шийки матки започаткований ще в бувшому Радянському Союзі в 1964 році
  6. 6. 6 (Ленінградська область), а з 1977 року включений в систему онкопрофілактичних оглядів. Займатися раннім виявленням раку в Україні – згідно відомих і чисельних наказів – повинні всі без вийнятку лікарі. Але чи роблять вони ці дослідження? Сьогодні є дані про те, скільки жителів України відвідує за рік поліклініки. Це фантастичні цифри! А де профілактичні огляди? Вони є обов’язковими для лікаря, до котрого звернулася жінка, з будь-яким захворюванням. 50 років тому назад один з авторів даної роботи почав працювати лікарем-онкологом, добре знайомий із статистикою раннього виявлення раку тих і теперішніх часів, треба сказати, що помітних зрушень за 40 років не відбулося. Все як і було півстоліття назад. Діагноз для нинішньої системи онкопрофоглядів: застаріла, неефективна, не відповідає сучасному „ринковому етапу” нашого життя. І наслідки – біля 150000 хворих на рак в Україні, щорічно 90000 помирають від цієї хвороби. Організаційна робота в цьому плані зводиться до констатації незадовільного стану, рекомендацій «посилити роботу» періодичних виїздів лікарів онкодиспансерів на «місця» і т.п. Принципових реформ скринінгу та результатів нема. Які реальні кроки можна було б зробити сьогодні для виведення з «глухого кута» проблеми ранньої діагностики раку в Україні, тим самим покращити результати лікування онкологічної патології. Наукові докази щодо ефективності раннього виявлення раку на основі рандомізованих епідеміологічних досліджень існують для трьох основних захворювань:рак шийки матки, молочної залозиі товстої кишки (в Україні за даними 2009 року – це 36,1% усіх онкологічних захворювань), хоча в багатьох країнах успішно діють програми скринінгу раку легенів, простати, шлунка, щитоподібної залози тощо. На нашу думку сьогодні головним завданням є перебудова і створення в Україні організаційної інфраструктури скринінгу, аналогічної до тієї, яка діє сьогодні в Європейських країнах врахувавши особливості вітчизняної охорони здоров’я. З 2005 року за завданням МОЗ України ми 2 роки працювали над пошуком нових організаційних технологій раннього виявлення раку і подали в МОЗ України цілий ряд рекомендації з покращення системи скринінгу раку. Однак в найбільш вирішальний момент – час імплементації наших розробок – МОЗ зняло фінансування. На нашу думку є нагальна потреба створити загальнонаціональний інститут скринінгу. В 1995 році в Англії був заснований національний комітет скринінгу. До цього часу в Англії діяла велика кількість скринінгових програм з різними концепціями і практикою, без певних національних стандартів, без забезпечення оцінки якості лікування, недостатніми тренувальними програмами і жахливою інформаційною політикою. Через 10 років ситуація змінилася. Скринінг проводиться по 68 захворюваннях (не тільки онкологічних), для 22 скринінгових програм
  7. 7. 7 встановлені національні стандарти. Це включає і створення спеціальних підприємств для забезпечення скринінгу (рак товстої кишки) і т.п. На базах обласних онкодиспансерів існуючих там організаційно- методичних відділень, потрібно створити місцеві центри скринінгу раку. Не секрет, що в диспансерах сьогодні «надлишок» хірургів та гінекологів. Організація центрів скринінгу в диспансерах може бути проведена в контексті майбутніх структурних кадрових перебудов всієї галузі охорони здоров’я. Вважаємо, що було б корисно ввести в штат кожної крупної лікарні та поліклініки посаду лікаря-онколога, який буде займатися організацією скринінгу. На це потрібні невеликі кошти. В кожній районній лікарні повинні виконуватись цитологічні дослідження. Сьогодні, коли у жінки в поліклініці взятий мазок, – через 2-3 годинижінка повинна мати його результати. Не слід заставляти їх приходити за цими результатами через 1,5-2 місяці за 20-30 км із села в райполіклініку. Ми вважаємо, що удосконалення скринінгу слід починати із удосконалення існуючої системи інформування про проведені обстеження. Треба ввести єдиний інформаційний документ (ним можуть бути розроблені нами карти фізикального огляду грудних залоз, шийки матки тощо), що передбачає юридичну відповідальність лікарів. Необхідно збереження цих документів в централізованому архіві, можливість введення документів в базу даних комп’ютера. Треба усунути непотрібну документацію та неефективний контроль. Особою, відповідальною за скринінг раку, повинен стати сімейний лікар. Ми розробили систему оперативного контролю за скринінгом раку. Лікар (сімейний, дільничий терапевт) повинен мати дійовий інструмент обліку раннього виявлення раку (хто сьогодні повинен бути на прийомі, до кого направити медсестру, чи прийшов аналіз з центру і т.д.). Подібні комп’ютерні системи, що полегшують контроль за скринінгом, розроблені іншими центрами, давно існують за кордоном. При відсутності коштів на «суцільну» комп’ютеризацію скринінгу в Україні можна було б впровадити їх паперові аналоги. Найбільш важливим елементом скринінгу (і у нас і за кордоном) залишається підвищення мотивації до огляду. В кожній поліклініці слід ввести посаду оператора комп’ютера, що достатньо для забезпечення обліку інформації, контролю та активного виклику людей на скринінг. Вважаємо, що слід міняти адміністративні впливи на лікарів. Слід усунути умови, коли виникає спокуса «підгону» показників скринінгу до якогось «усередненого» рівня, потрібна істинна картина стану раннього виявлення раку. В ідеалі кожний сімейний лікар, дільничий терапевт, гінеколог жіночої консультації повинен створити групи генетичного та мультифакторного ризику. Кожна людина повинна знати (в певних відсотках), які шанси виникнення у неї раку. Це внутрішній постійний сигнал тривоги. Треба йти до лікаря, треба перевірятись.
  8. 8. 8 Треба підняти рівень пропаганди скринінгу серед населення. В США неможливо сьогодні прочитати газету або журнал, проїхати в загальному транспорті, щоб не почути закликів прийняти участь у скринінгу. В країні панує ейфорія скринінгу. У 2010 році ми вперше серед країн бувшого Радянського Союзу опублікували монографію «Скринінг на рак жіночих статевих органів» у 5 томах. Висловимо ще одну думку. Вважаємо, що сьогодні в Україні існують «ідеальні» можливості для реформування охорони здоров’я. Медичні установи утримують ради різних рівнів, територіальні громади, вони можуть приймати реформаторські рішення. Ми можемо ще довго чекати, поки якийсь новий міністр (їх за роки незалежності було більше 10), або його замісник (перелічити їх взагалі нереально) дадуть вказівки реформувати систему раннього виявлення раку. Що заважає сьогодні на місці в областях взяти цю ініціативу на себе? Якщо ми говоримо сьогодні про проблеми скринінгу раку – владі слід категорично і безкомпромісно вирішити питанння про раціональне і повне використання діагностичної апаратури, перш за все в районах. Не може бути такої ситуації, щоб о третій годині дня УЗД кабінет районної поліклініки закривався. Ця та інша апаратура (особливо ендоскопічна) повинна працювати 12 годин на добу. І бути доступною саме після роботи – і для обстеження здорових людей. Ми повинні зрозуміти, що без вирішення проблеми раннього виявлення раку досягнути успіху в лікуванні онкологічних хворих неможливо. Навіть якщо сьогодні влада виділить міліарди гривень на придбання найсучаснішої апаратури, будівництво і ремонт онкологічних лікарень, а ми будемі як і раніше лікувати хворих в ІІІ-IV стадіях, ці капіталовкладення не дадуть бажаного результату. Витрати на раннє виявлення раку на 2-3 порядки менші. Загалом тут потрібні рішучі, сучасні, ефективні організаційні рішення. У рамках висвітлення проблеми скринінгу раку нами було опубліковано ряд посібників та монографій:  «Скринінг раку молочної залози» (2003, 213 ст.).  3 томи ґрунтовного посібника «Генетика для онколога» (2005, 1050 ст.) містить матеріали щодо факторів ризику і спадкових форм злоякісних пухлин.  Інформаційні та генетичні аспекти скринінгу раку (2005, 288 ст.).  «Скринінг на рак жіночих статевих органів» у 5 томах (2010). На завершення скажемо, що наша книга спрямована в першу чергу до сімейного лікаря і інформація, викладена у монографії буде корисна сімейному лікарю в його повсякденній діяльності.
  9. 9. 9 ГЛАВА І. СТАН РАННЬОГО ВИЯВЛЕННЯ ЗЛОЯКІСНИХ ПУХЛИН. ПРИКЛАД УКРАЇНИ 1.1. Стан раннього виявлення раку У структурі онкологічної захворюваності жіночого населення перші місця займають рак молочної залози, шкіри, шлунка, тіла матки, яєчників. Більшість з цих хворіб – це пухлини репродуктивної сфери (табл. 1.1., рис. 1.1). Як причина смерті, злоякісні пухлини жіночих статевих органів зайняли у жінок друге місце, а серед жінок працездатного віку – перше (рис. 1.2). Щорічно після постановки діагнозу раку шийки матки, тіла матки та яєчника помирає більше 1000 жінок працездатного віку. Таблиця 1.1 Захворюваність на злоякісні новоутворення населення України (розподіл за нозологічними формами) Локалізація пухлини 1993 1997 2003 абсолютне число на 100 тис. нас. абсолютне число на 100 тис. населення абсолютн е. число на 100 тис. нас. Усі злоякісні новоутворення: 159840 307,4 159233 314,4 155328 325,0 У тому числі: Губ 2660 5,1 2403 4,7 1688 3,5 ротової порожнини 4418 8,0 4479 8,8 4333 9,1 стравоходу 2514 4,8 2162 4,3 1891 4,0 шлунка 17473 33,6 15360 30,3 13402 28,0 ободової кишки 8133 15,6 8604 17,0 8976 18,8 прямої кишки 7428 14,3 7575 15,0 8463 17,7 гортані 3257 6,3 3022 6,0 2549 5,3 Трахей, бронхів, легенів 25780 49,6 22989 45,4 19541 40,9 Кісток та сполучної тканини 2403 4,6 2207 4,4 1747 3,6 шкіри 17737 34,1 19809 39,1 20306 42,5 *молочної залози 13906 49,9 14691 53,7 15098 58,8 *шийки матки 4926 17,7 4930 18,2 4710 18,3 *тіла матки 5771 20,7 6080 22,4 6281 24,4 *яєчника 4372 15,7 4398 16,2 4108 16,0 ** передміхурової залози 3525 14,6 4067 17,3 5237 23,7 сечового міхура 4273 8,2 4486 8,9 4801 10,0 щитовидної залози 1616 3,1 1921 3,8 2075 4,3 лімфатичної та кровотворної тканини 7639 14,7 7577 15,0 7486 15,7 *розрахунок на 100 тис. жіночого населення ** розрахунок на 100 тис. чоловічого населення
  10. 10. 10 2,3 2,9 4,8 4,8 5,3 5,9 6,1 7,5 7,7 19,3 0 5 10 15 20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Рис. 1.1. Загальна структура захворюваності на злоякісні пухлини (ЗП) різної локалізації серед жіночого населення України в 1999 році (% до загальної кількості випадків) 1. Лейкемії. 2. ЗП підшлункової залози. 3. ЗП трахеї, бронхів та легень. 4. ЗП прямої кишки, ануса. 5. ЗП яєчника . 6. ЗП ободовоїкишки. 7. ЗП шийки матки. 8. ЗП тіла матки. 9. ЗП шлунку. 10.ЗП молочноїзалоз. Таблиця 1.2 Показники захворюваності на рак тіла матки в Україні 1991-2003 роки (на 100 тис. нас.) 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 Показник захв. на РМТ 18,7 20,6 20,7 20,3 21,2 21,4 22,4 23,0 21,7 22,2 22,7 23,8 24,5 Таблиця 1.3 Показники захворюваності на рак шийки матки в Україні 1991-2002 роки (на 100 тис. нас.) 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 Показник захв. на РШМ 16,7 17,8 17,7 17,5 17,2 17,1 18,2 18,1 17,7 17,8 18,2 18,0
  11. 11. 11 Таблиця 1.4 Показники захворюваності на рак яєчників в Україні 1991-2003 роки (на 100 тис. нас.) 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2001 2002 2003 Показник захв. на РЯ 15,1 16,4 15,7 15,7 15,3 15,6 16,2 15,6 15,4 14.8 15,1 15,5 16,0 Різкий підйом рівня захворюваності на рак жіночих репродуктивних органів починається з 25-29 років і значно зменшується у віці 65-69 років. У працездатному віці в 2003 році захворіло 6529 жінок (46,8 на 100 тис. населення), у 2002 році – відповідно 6338 (45,7 на 100 тис. населення). У 2003 році вперше виявлено 16045 (2002 – 15985) хворих на рак жіночих статевих органів, що становило 61,7 (2001 – 59,7) на 100 тисяч жіночого населення. У останні роки відбувається ріст захворювання на рак тіла матки. У 2003 році захворіло на рак тіла матки майже на 4% більше жінок, ніж попередньому, 2002 році. Середній вік хворих – 64 роки. Ця локалізація раку протягом 25 років мала стійку тенденцію до зниження рівня захворюваності. Починаючи з 1997 року відбувається поступове зростання показника захворюваності на РШМ. 3 4,7 5,4 6,3 6,4 6,6 6,7 7,6 11,6 19 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18 20 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Рис. 1.2. Смертність від онкологічних захворювань різної локалізації серед жіночого населення України в 1999 році (% до загальної кількості випадків) 1. Лейкемії. 2. ЗП підшлункової залози. 3. ЗП тіла матки. 4. ЗП прямої кишки, ануса. 5. ЗП шийки матки. 6. ЗП яєчника. 7. ЗП трахеї, бронхів та легень. 8. ЗП ободовоїкишки. 9. ЗП шлунку. 10.ЗП молочноїзалози.
  12. 12. 12 Таблиця 1.5 Показники захворюваності та смертності від раку жіночих статевих органів у Чернівецькій області Показники Захворюваність (в абс. цифрах) Однорічна леталь- ність в % Запуще- ність (IV ст.) в/в Смертність (в абс. цифр.) 1996 1997 2001 2002 2003 2003 1996 2003 1996 1997 2001 2002 2003 Рак шийки матки 89 69 89 77 77 18,4 14,5 25 57 40 48 53 57 Рак тіла матки 69 82 84 84 98 13,7 19,6 10, 5 24 29 24 36 45 Рак яєчників 49 59 64 67 71 35,3 61 42 46 35 30 53 56 Таблиця 1.6 Смертність хворих від злоякісних новоутворень жіночих статевих органів на 100 000 населення у розрізі регіонів Регіони з високим рівнем захворюваності Регіони з рівнем захворюваності значно нижчим від загальнодержавного 2003 2002 2003 2002 Від раку шийки матки Севастополь 12,7 4,9 м. Київ 6,4 6,8 Одеська 11,7 9,1 АР Крим 6,3 7,3 Чернівецька 11,7 13,0 Черкаська 7,0 8,4 Україна – 9,1 (2002 – 9,2) Від раку тіла матки Севастополь 12,7 10,7 Львівська 5,6 7,4 Запорізька 10,8 9,0 Миколаївська 6,1 7,4 Донецька 10,1 10,3 Рівненська 6,2 6,5 Україна – 8,0 (2002 – 8,2) Від раку яєчників Запорізька 13,4 15,2 Волинська 6,1 6,97 Рівненська 13,5 10,7 Закарпатська 6,8 6,8 Полтавська 12,1 11,8 Чернівецька 7,4 10,8 Україна – 9,7 (2002 – 10,0) Таблиця 1.7 Смертність від раку в США у 2004 році Місце Причина смерті Число випадків % від всіх смертей 1 2 3 4 1 Хворобисерця 652,486 27,2 2 Рак 553,888 23,1 3 Цереброваскулярніхвороби 150,074 6,3 4 Хронічні захворювання легень 121,987 5,1
  13. 13. 13 Продовження таблиці 1.7 1 2 3 4 5 Травми 112,027 4,7 6 Діабет 73,138 3,1 7 ХворобаАльцгеймера 65,965 2,8 8 Пневмонія 59,664 2,5 9 Нефрит 42,480 1,8 10 Сепсис 33,373 1,4 Рис. 1.3. Зміни рівня смертності в США в 1950-2004 роках 1.2. Статистичні дані щодо стану скринінгу на рак основних локалізацій Дані взяті нами із звітів Американської статистичної організації раку за 2007 рік. Щодо тесту на приховану кров у калі, то найбільший процент виконання його серед населення склав 24% (2001рік), у 2004 році відміченно падіння до 19%. При чому різке зниження проведення цього тесту спостерігається серед людей, які не мають вищої освіти і майже в 2 рази нижче серед незастрахованих (9%). В той же час з 1997 по 2004 рік майже на 15% зросло число колоноскопій. Простат – специфічний антиген досліджують періодично 50% чоловіків, хоча число їх зменшилося на 5% за 2004 рік (порівняно з 2001 роком). 19,8 180,7 48,1 586,8 193,9 50,0 185,8 217,0 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 1950 2004 Серцеві хвороби Церебро- васкулярні хвороби Пневмонія Рак
  14. 14. 14 РАР-мазки здають приблизно 83% американок, причому їх число залишається стабільним з 1992 року. Число скринінгових мамографій у жінок старше 40 років збільшились від 50% в 1991 році до 60% у 2004 році. Стандарт скринінгу на колоректальний рак:  Початок з 50 років.  Кал на приховану кров щороку.  Сигмоїдоскопія – 1 раз в 5 років.  Кал на скриту кров щорічно + сигмоїдоскопія 1 раз в 5 років.  Іригоскопія 1 раз в 5 років.  Колоноскопія 1 раз в 10 років. 20 16 8 21 16 9 18 12 22 16 9 19 14 9 24 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Загальна Без вищої освіти Без страховки Частота(%) 1997 1999 2001 2002 2004 Рис. 1.4. Частота аналізу калу на приховану кров у США, 1997-2004 роки Скринінг на рак простати. Стандарти США:  PSA + пальцеве дослідження щороку, з 50 років при очікуванні тривалості життя 10 років.  Чорношкірі американці і чоловіки з підвищеними факторами ризику з 45 років. 57 44 29 53 42 26 50 37 22 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 Загальна Без вищої освіти Без страховки Частота(%) 2001 2002 2004 Рис. 1.5. Ректальне дослідження. Чоловіки від 50 років. США, 2001-2004 роки
  15. 15. 15 Стандарт скринінгу на рак шийки матки:  Початок через 3 роки після статевого життя, не пізніше 21 року.  РАР-мазки щорічно, рідинна цитологія 1 раз у 2 роки.  Після 30 років при трьох нормальних тестах скринінг раз у 2-3 роки.  Після 70 років при нормальних мазках можна не проводити скринінг. 0 20 40 60 80 100 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2002 2004 Роки Частота(%) Рис. 1.6. РАР-мазки у США. Жінки старше 18 років. 1992-2004 роки Стандарти скринінгу на рак молочної залози:  Щорічні мамограми з 40 років.  Фізикальне обстеження щороку у жінки старше 40 років, 1 раз в 3 роки у жінки 20-30 років.  Самообстеження залози з 20 років.  При наявності факторів ризику – додаткові тести. 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 1991 1992 1993 1994 1995 1996 1997 1998 1999 2000 2002 2004 Роки Частота(%) Рис. 1.7. Частота мамограм. Жінки 40 років і старше. США, 1991-2004 роки Усі жінки старше 18 років Жінки без страховки Усі жінки 40 та старше років Без вищої освіти Жінки без страховки
  16. 16. 16 Таблиця 1.8 5 річне виживання від раку в США у 1996-2002 роках Локалізації Білі Афроамериканці Різниця % Всі локалізації 68 57 11 Груди 90 77 13 Товстакишка 66 54 12 Стравохід 17 12 5 Лейкемія 50 39 11 Неходжкінські лімфоми 64 56 8 Ротовапорожнина 62 40 22 Простата 100 98 2 Пряма кишка 66 59 7 Сечовийміхур 83 65 18 Шийка матки 75 66 9 Тіло матки 86 61 25 Таблиця 1.9 5 річне виживання від раку в США Локалізації 1975-1977 1984-1986 1996-2002 Всі локалізації 50 53 66 Груди 75 79 89 Товстакишка 51 59 65 Лейкемія 35 42 49 Легені 13 13 16 Меланома 82 86 92 Неходжкінські лімфоми 48 53 63 Яєчник 37 40 45 Підшлункова залоза 2 3 5 Простата 69 76 100 Пряма кишка 49 57 66 Сечовийміхур 73 78 82
  17. 17. 17 ГЛАВА ІІ. МЕТОДИЧНІ АСПЕКТИ СКРИНІНГУ РАКУ 2.1. Біологічні основи скринінгу раку Скринінг в англомовній літературі вживається як синонім "раннього виявлення" або "вторинної профілактики". Під скринінгом розуміють обстеження (тестування – testing) людей, які не проявляють жодних симптомів, з метою виявлення хвороби у «прихованій» або «до клінічній» фазі. Якщо діагноз раку і його лікування розпочате в стадіі, коли людина не пред’являє жодних скарг, то результати такого лікування будуть значно кращими, ніж тоді, коли рак виявляється при виражених клінічних ознаках. Передумовою для проведення скринінгу є добре знання фаз доклінічного розвитку раку. Ефективність лікування раку, виявленого в доклінічній стадії, повинна бути більшою, ніж коли рак виявлений при наявності тих чи інших симптомів. Слід визнати, що при деяких пухлинах, навіть якщо вони виявлені в доклінічній стадії, ефективність лікування залишається дуже низькою. В такому разі навряд чи є сенс проводитискринінг цієї формираку. Нарешті, треба враховувати і той факт, що деякі методи лікування раку самі по собі є калічними, можуть викликати смерть хворого. Частота цих ускладнень не повинна перевищувати переваг, одержаних від скринінгу раку. Найбільш придатними для скринінгу вважають рак молочної залози, шийки матки, товстої кишки і меланому. Менш придатними для скринінгу є рак легенів, простати, щитовидної залози, сечового міхура, шлунку, тіла матки, додатків матки, носо- і ротоглотки, яєчок, лімфатичних вузлів. Якщо рак переважно виникає у людей 55-70 років, то сам показник смертності має менше значення для оцінки важливості цього захворювання, як такого, що підлягає скринінгу. Загальні принципи скринінгу раку. При скринінгу раку слід враховувати три обставини: 1. Характеристика ракового процесу. 2. Характеристика тесту, який використовується для скринінгу. 3. Оцінка вартості скринінгової програми. Дуже важливо знати, як розвивається рак до того часу, коли з’являються будь-які симптоми і хворий звертається за лікарською допомогою. В розвитку раку умовно можна виділити декілька періодів. Перша стадія, коли проходить індукція ракового процесу. Потім рак переходить у так звану загальну доклінічну фазу (ЗДФ). В якомусь періоді цієї загальної доклінічної фази рак може бути виявлений спеціальними тестами. Це діагностовний період загальної доклінічної фази (ДПЗДФ) або так зване діагностуюче вікно (рис. 2.1). Передумовою для скринінгу раку є достатня тривалість діагностовного періоду в загальній доклінічній фазі, бо тільки тоді скринінгові тести можуть виявити рак ще до того, як хворий почне скаржитися (рис. 2.2). Якщо ДПЗДФ дуже короткий, це робить
  18. 18. 18 неможливим виявити рак значно раніше, ніж коли людина сама звернеться за допомогою до лікаря. Загальна доклінічна фаза (ЗДФ) ВІК 20 30 40 50 60 70 Народження....... ┴┴┴........... ┴┴┴┴┴┴┴┴┴┴┴┴┴......................┴┴┴........Смерть Індукція раку Діагностовний період загальної доклінічної фази (ДПЗДФ) Симптоми, клінічний діагноз Скринінговий тест Загальна доклінічна фаза (ЗДФ) – total preclinical phase (TPCP) Діагностовний період загальної – доклінічної фази (ДПЗДФ) detectable preclinical phase (DRCR) Рис. 2.1. Фази природнього розвитку раку (з Menuel of Clinical Oncology, 5 видання) ВІК 20 30 40 50 60 70 Народження........................ ┴┴┴........................................┴┴┴................................Смерть Виявлення скринінгом діагноз при появі симптомів Рис. 2.2. Основна лінія часу виживання хворих на рак із скринінгом раку і без нього «нормальне» виживання виживання при вияв- ленні скринінгом Основна лінія часу (Ieade time)
  19. 19. 19 Оптимальним для скринінгу є виявлення раку в той період, поки він не дав ще метастазів. Наприклад, рак легенів можна в значній кількості випадків виявити до того часу, коли пройшло метастазування пухлини. На жаль, у значної частини хворих рак виявляється тоді, коли він дисемінований, хоча метастази у внутрішніх органах теж знаходяться в прихованій фазі. В цій ситуації рак формально виявляється як ранній, в дійсності – це період розповсюдження пухлини. Ознаки раку, які мають значення для скринінгу. Передумовою скринінгу будь-якої формиракує те, що захворюваня повинно мати серйозні наслідки для здоров'я населення, в першу чергу враховується смертність від цієї хвороби. На жаль, довести, що раннє виявлення раку може стати корисним для зниження смертності, що результати лікування таких хворих поліпшаться, досить важко. Але це логічно, і раннє виявлення раку завжди ліпше від пізньої діагностики. Практичне значення скринінгу раку в даний час підтверджено тільки для невеликої групи злоякісних пухлин. Скринінг, звичайно, організовується серед великих груп людей. У такому випадку його називають масовим. І саме з таких великих за об’ємом масових обстежень населення може бути зроблений висновок про ефективність раннього виявлення раку. 2.2. Тести для скринінгу. Стандарти показників скринінгових тем При проведенні скринінгу велике значення надають тому методу дослідження, за допомогою якого виявляють рак. Цей метод дослідження носить назву скринінгового тесту. Скринінговий тест повинен легко переноситися хворими, не викликати у них неприємних відчуттів, поскільки поява дискомфорту при проведенні тесту викликає у хворого протидію при повторному його проведенні. Тест не повинен давати побічної дії, має значення і вартість тесту, його специфічність, чутливість. Нижче подано розрахунок цих параметрів. Таблиця 2.1 Стандартні показники скринінгового тесту Преклінічний стан захворювання Рак є Раку немає Загалом Скринінговий тест позитивний (+) A B SP Скринінговий тест негативний (–) DP С DN Д SN
  20. 20. 20 У табл. 2.1 використано наступні позначення: А = Позитивний дійсно В = Позитивний несправжній С = Негативний несправжній Д = Негативний дійсно SP = всі люди з позитивним тестом DP = Люди хворіна рак SN =люди з негативним тестом DN = люди здорові(без раку) Чутливість (sensitivity) = DP A = ракнаХворі позитивнийДійсно Специфічність = DN Д  = )( ракубезздоровіЛюди негативнийДійсно Прогностичнезначення позитивного тесту = SP A = Коли проводиться скринінг в якій-небудь групі людей, тест може бути позитивним (+) (SP) або негативним (-) (SN). У кожній з цих груп можуть знаходитися люди, у яких є рак, або, у яких раку нема. В табл. 2.1 показаний приклад такої ситуації. Використовуючи таблицю можна оцінити ефективність скринінгового тесту. Наприклад, тестування проведено у 1000 людей і серед цих 1000 осіб тільки 2 мають ракову хворобу, ДР (людина захворіє) = 2 і ДN (люди без хвороби) = 998. Якщо з допомогою скринінгу ми знайшли 1 випадок раку серед 2-х людей, які мають хворобу, тоді А (дійсно позитивний) = 1 і С (несправжньо позитивний) також = 1 і таким чином чутливість тесту така: У 99 хворих, які мають позитивний (+) тест, в дійсності не мають хвороби – це умовно позначено буквою В (несправжньо позитивний тест), то специфічність тесту Це означає також, що кожна десята людина, якій проводять скринінг, буде мати позитивний тест. Можлива цінність позитивного (+) тесту буде в такому випадку: ДР А = 2 1 = 50,0% )( )( хворобибезлюдинаД негативнийдійсноД = 998 899 = 90,0% )( )( позитивнихвсьогоSp позитивнийдійсноА = 199 1  = 1%
  21. 21. 21 тобто, якщо у якоїсь особи виявлено позитивний (+) скринінговий тест, тільки 1 людина із 100 в дійсності буде мати ракове захворювання. Цей приклад показує, що специфічність скринінгового тесту мусить бути дуже високою, поскільки таке захворювання, як рак зустрічається рідко і більшість людей будуть знаходитися в колонці з відсутнім раком (BD, DN). Якщо специфічність тесту є не дуже високою, тоді значна кількість людей буде мати несправжній (фальшивий) позитивний (+) тест і буде знаходитися в другій групі В (фальшивопозитивний тест). Якщо група В є дуже великою, тоді можлива клінічна вартість скринінгового тесту буде дуже мала, це означає, що багато людей з позитивним тестом не мають ракової хвороби, але будуть підлягати додатковим дослідженням. При практичному проведенні скринінгу зміни в чутливості тесту досягаються часто за рахунок специфічності тесту і навпаки. Звичайно, специфічність тесту повинна сягати 99 %. Якщо специфічність є меншою, то це свідчить про те, що у великої групи цілком здорових людей слід проводити якісь додаткові дослідження, направлені на пошук раку, а це пов’язане з великими економічними витратами. Проте варто пам’ятати, що рак – це смертельне захворювання, особливо якщо діагностується в пізніх стадіях, і оцінювати все треба з позиції порятунку життя, з гуманних намірів. 2.3. Скринінг раку. Тести. Дефініції та вимоги Перша вимога до скринінгу раку – онкологічна хвороба, що підлягає скринінгу, повинна представляти собою значну соціально-медичну проблему. Відомо, що кінцевий ефект скринінгу раку відносно всієї популяції незначний. Наведемо приклад: Середній вік смерті від раку – а це 25% всіх смертей: у чоловіків 69,4 роки, у жінок 72,9 років. Середній вік смертей від всіх причин: у чоловіків 70,2 роки, у жінок 79 років (Statistisches Bundesant, 1998). Якщо гіпотетично можна буде виліковувати всі форми раку, це продовжить життя популяції на незначну кількість років (особливо у чоловіків). Друга вимога: онкологічна хвороба повинна бути виявлена скринінгом в безсимптомній стадії. Згідно Європейських стандартів, серед усіх випадків раку молочної залози, 60% повинні виявлятись шляхом скринінгу (Perry et al, 2001). Для ефективного скринінгу обов’язковим є значний доклінічний період хвороби, в якому власне і можна виявити рак. Третя вимога: скринінг повинен виявляти хворобу в ранній стадії з добрим прогнозом. Сe conditio sine qua non. Які пухлини відповідають цим вимогам? Відповідь дають великі рандомінізовані дослідження різних захворювань. Ось приклад: Рак простати. Аутопсії виявляють рак простати у похилих
  22. 22. 22 людей до 50% (Woolf, 1995), пухлинні клітини в показниках не проявляють агресивності. Скринінг на рак легенів, незважаючи на значні технічні удосконалення виявляється неефективним (Collins et al, 1996). Для скринінгу раку шийки матки достатній інтервал в 3 роки ( Elovainio et al, 1997). Початок скринінгу призводить, як правило, до зростання виявляємості захворюваності на рак тої чи іншої локалізації. Це добре спостерігається на початку скринінгу при раку простати (Hankey et al, 1999) та молочної залози (Kerlikowske et al, 1995). Таке зростання захворюваності розглядається як показник якості Європейських стандартів скринінгу (Perry et al, 2001). У США до проведення скринінгових програм карциноми молочної залози in situ виявлялись у 1%, сьогодні – у 20%. Четверта вимога: застосування приємливого скринінгового тесту з добрими характеристиками. Вимоги до «доброго» скринінгового тесту відомі давно ( Knottnerus et al, 2002, Sackett et al, 1985, Sox et al, 1988). Кожний тест має цілий ряд показників які ми описуємо нижче, використовуючи схему, рис. 2.3. Хвороба є немає позитивні 560 а 4965 b 5525 негативні 140 c 94335 d 94475 700 99300 100000 Рис. 2.3. Статистичні результати скринінгу Умовно скринінг проведений у 100000 осіб. Позитивні і негативні тести наявність і відсутність при них хвороби представлені на рис. 2.3. Справжньо позитивний – а. Несправжньо позитивний – b. Несправжньо негативний – c. Справжньо негативний – d. Поширеність хвороби (prе valenz) = (а + c) / (а+ b+ c+ d). Чутливість тесту = а / а + c = 0,50 ( 80%). Специфічність = d / b + d = 0,95 (95%). Прогностичне значення позитивного тесту = a / a + b = 0,101. Прогностичне значення негативного тесту = d / c + d = 0,9985. Вірогідність позитивного тесту ZR + = a / (a + c) / b / (b + d) = 16,0. Вірогідність негативного тесту ZR - = c / ( a + c )/ b / ( b+d ) =0,211.
  23. 23. 23 Вірогідність позитивного тесту після скринінгу ( posttest odds ). ZR (+) × pretest odds. Показники, які характеризують той чи інший тест, одержують після вивчення великих масивів даних і використовуються організаторами скринінгових програм. Дихотомізація результатів тестів є наступною важливою проблемою. Вона показана на рис. 2.4. Рис. 2.4. Дихотомізація тестів. До дефініції несправжньо-позитивного і несправжньо-негативного тесту Зліва – висока чутливість, низька специфічність. Справа – навпаки. Чим більше хворих виявляється при скринінгу – тим більша кількість несправжньо-позитивнихрезультатів. Знижується число фальшо-позитивних знахідок – зростаєчисло невиявлених хвороб. Взаємовідношення описуються так званою ROC – кривою (recciver operating characteristic), рис. 2.5. Вірогідність хвороби після проведення тесту в зв’язку з результатами тесту і дотестова вірогідність при чутливості і специфічності біля 90 %( ZR(+) = 9, ZR(-) = 0,1). Якщо до тесту вірогідність хвороби 30% (pretest odds = 0,3/ 0,7 = 0,43), то після позитивність тесту зростає до 79% (posttest odds = 9 × 0,43; р = 3,87 / (1 + 3,87) = 0,79 і знижується при негативному тесті до 4,5 %. Зміна вірогідності захворювання в залежності від вірогідності хвороби до проведення тесту показано на рис.2.5. П’ята вимога до скринінгу – це наявність необхідної інфраструктури. Шоста вимога: постійна оцінка скринінгових програм. Вона включає оцінку якості скринінгових програм при проведеній роботі. Найважливіші показники: яка частина людей, що не приймають участь в скринінгу? Де лежить основнийважель роботилікаря? Індикатори якостіскринінгу. Без цих показників практично не слід і починати проведення скринінгу.
  24. 24. 24 Рис. 2.5. ROC – крива (recciver operating characteristic) для опису взаємовідношень між чутливістю і специфічністю тесту Тут існує цілий ряд правил. Так, наприклад, оцінювати результат мамографічного скринінгу за зменшенням загальної смертності у жінок було б неправильним. Смертність від раку молочноїзалозиу жінок складає всього 4% від усіх смертей. 30% зменшення смертності у жінок в віці 50-70 років внаслідок скринінгу означає зменшення загальної смертності на 0,04%. Обов’язковим, як індикатор якості скринінгу, є вивчення смертності, спричиненої раком. Приклад: середній вік смерті від раку молочної залози – 69,1, простати – 78,1 (на 7,9 років вище середнього віку смерті чоловіків), при раку товстої кишки: 71,4 років – чоловіки, 76,6 років – жінки. Ефективний скринінг подовжує життя при вказаній патології на 7,9 – 5,4 роки. Наступний критерій якості скринінгу – зміни стадій раку у популяції. Динаміка виявлення раку і виживаність при проведенні багаторазових скринінгів показана на рис. 2.6. На першому етапі скринінгу спостерігались зростання захворюваності, потім іде її зниження і вже з «третьої спроби» скринінгу наступає справжня стабілізація процесу. В динаміці проходить зниження запущеності онкологічних хвороб і прогресивне зменшення смертності.
  25. 25. 25 Рис. 2.6. Частота виявлення раку, запущені випадки, смертність в зв’язку з повторним скринінгом 2.4. Тести для скринігу. Стандартний метод та ДНК Загальні дані щодо вимог до тестів представлені в пункті 2.4. В даному розділі роботи представлені конкретні дані щодо застосування для скринінгу раку певних локалізацій конкретних тестів. Таблиця 2.2 Тести для скринінгу раку Захворювання Загально- прийняті тести Досліджується більш ефективний тест «Сурогатний» тест Молочна залоза Мамографія КТ Фізикальне обстеження, самопальпація Рак шийки матки РАР-мазки Папілома-вірусна інфекція Огляд в зеркалах Рак легенів Флюрографія КТ Колоректальний рак Кал на скриту кров Колоноскопія Пальцеве дослідження прямої кишки Рак ендометрія УЗД РАР-мазки Бімануальне дослідження Рак яйників УЗД Рак вульви Огляд Вульвоскопія Рак шлунка ГФС Флюороскопія шлунка Рак печінки УЗД КТ Рак нирки УЗД КТ Рак шкіри Огляд Меланома Огляд Рак порожнини рота Огляд Рак яєчка Пальпація Рак простати ПСА Медулярний рак щитовидної залози Кальцитонін Рак щитовидної залози Пальпація УЗД Медулобластома мозку КТ
  26. 26. 26 Таблиця 2.3 Розподіл скринінгу за наявністю автоматизованих систем оцінки результатів Захворювання Автоматизовані системи Є Нема Розробляються Молочна залоза + Рак шийки матки + Рак легенів + Рак шлунку + Інші хвороби + Таблиця 2.4 Докази ефективності скринінгу в рандомізованих дослідженнях, рекомендації ВООЗ щодо масового скринінгу Захворювання Є рандомізовані докази щодо ефективного зменшення % смертності від раку Рекомендації ВООЗ щодо проведенння Вік Частота Рак молочної залози Є 49-75 років 1 раз Рак шийки матки Є 18-70 років 1 раз в 2-3 роки Колоректальний рак Є 40-80 років 1 раз в рік Рак легені Нема 40-80 років 1 раз в рік Рак простати Є/нема 50-80 років 1 раз в рік Раннє виявлення злоякісних пухлин – скринінг. Ефективність методів скринінгу. Нижче перераховані різні методи скринінгу: з доведеною ефективністю, діяльність яких знаходиться на стадії вивчення і методи, які виявилися неефективними. Методи скринінгу, раку ефективність яких доведена:  Мамографічний скринінг РМЗ у жінок 50-69 років.  Цитологічний скринінг передраку та раку шийки матки.  Скринінг раку і передраку товстої кишки за допомогою тесту на скриту кров в калі. Методи скринінгу, ефективність яких знаходиться на стадії вивчення:  Скринінг раку простати: тест на ПСА.  Мамографічний скринінг раку молочної залози у жінок молодше 50 років.
  27. 27. 27  Скринінг РШМ: тестування на ВПЛ.  Скринінг раку товстої кишки: сигмоїдоскопія.  Скринінг раку легень: низькодозована СКТ.  Скринінг раку шлунка: тестування на Helicobacter pylori + гастроскопія.  Скринінг раку яйника: маркер СА 125 + УЗД.  Скринінг раку шкіри (меланома): візуальне обстеження.  Скринінг раку порожнини рота: візуальне обстеження. Методи скринінгу, неефективність яких доведена:  Скринінг раку легень: рентгенографія грудної клітини.  Скринінг РМЗ: самообстеження. Таблиця 2.5 Оцінка ефективності тестів (для 4 хвороб) Хвороба + Справ жньо- пози- тив- ний - Справ жньо- негати- вний + Несп- равж- ньо- позити вний - Несп- равж- ньо- негати вний Вияв- ленн раку на 1000 скрині нгів Додаткові неінвазивні досліджен-ня на 1000 скринінгів Інвазивні дослід- ження на 1000 скринін-гів Вартість одного врятова- ного року життя Рак молочної залози 90% 5% 20% 10% 2-4 30-40 15-20 10000€ Рак шийки матки 92% 10% 5% 5% 1-2 50-60 20-25 15000€ Колорек- тальний рак 50% 70% 50% 20% 2-3 100-120 50-15 12000€ Рак простати 95% 90% 5% 5% 4-5 80-100 70-80 13000€ Аналізуючи представлені в таблиці дані, слід підкреслити, що контрольовані рандомізовані дослідження щодо ефективності скринінгу існують тільки для 3 нозологічних одиниць:  раку молочної залози,  раку шийки матки,  колоректального раку. Ряд скринінгових програм носить чисто експериментальний характер:  на медулярний рак щитовидної залозиу дітей при наявностіспадкового ризику,  на медулобластому. У ряді країн, незважаючи на відсутність доказів в його ефективності або сумнівних доказах, проводення скринінгу відбувається досить активно:  рак простати,  рак легенів,  рак шлунку. У ряді країн в регіонах з дуже високою захворюваністю на ту чи іншу форму раку проводиться селективний скринінг:
  28. 28. 28  рак шлунка (південні регіони Китаю),  рак стравоходу (південні регіони Китаю). В окремих регіонах скринінг проводиться в групах сімейного ризику (як експериментальний процес). Більш детальні дані щодо інших скринінгових тестів наведені в наступних книгах: – Chritian Weymayr C., Koch K. (2003) Mythis Rucksvorsorge. Eichkorn, Fuankjurt, Preis. – Koch K (2005). Untersuchungen Zu Fruiherkmnung, Krebs. Stiftung Warentest, Preis. – Welch H. G. (2006) Schould l be tested for cancer? Maybe not and here′s why, University of California Pres, Berkcley, C.A., Krebs Jruherkeunung ans Arzt und Patienten sicht, Preis. Нижче наводимо короткі дані про ефективність ряду тестів найбільш частих локалізацій для скринінгу раку. Скринінг раку молочної залози У літературі опубліковані результати 8 рандомізованих контрольованих досліджень по вивченню ефективності мамографічного скринінгу РМЗ із тривалістю спостереження від 10 до 18 років. У дослідженні, проведеному в США, брали участь більше 60 тис. жінок у віці 40-64 років, рандомізованих на дві приблизно рівні групи: досліджувану, у якій щорічно проводилася мамографія, і контрольну. Аналіз смертності в цих групах показав, що в досліджуваній групі відбулося статистично достовірне зниження смертності на 30% (ОР=0,71). Однак подальший аналіз виявив, що скринінг статистично вірогідно знижує смертність тільки в жінок у віці старше 50 років. ОР смерті від РМЗ серед жінок у віці 50-64 років, що входять у досліджувану групу, був рівним 0,68. Аналогічні результати отримані у Швеції, де рандомізовані дослідження проведені в 5 містах. У скринінгу в цілому брали участь близько 300 тис. жінок, половині з яких робили мамографію один раз в 2-3 роки. Аналіз результатів 12-річногоспостереження показав, що смертність від РМЗ серед жінок, які входять у досліджувану групу, статистично вірогідно знизилася на 24%, ОР для жінок у віці старше 50 років був 0,76. Мамографічний скринінг жінок у віці молодше 50 років виявився неефективний. Результати дослідження, проведеного в Шотландії, виявили більш скромне й статистично недостовірне зниження смертності від РМЗ у групі жінок старше50 років (ОР=0,86). Особливістю цьогодослідження було те, що мамографія проводиласянапочаткудослідження, а потім через 3, 5 й 7 років. У двох рандомізованих контрольованих дослідженнях, проведених у Канаді, що вивчали ефективність мамографічногоскринінгу серед жінок у віці 40-49 й 50-59, не було виявлене зниження смертності в досліджуваній групі в результаті щорічної мамографії. Однак необхідно відзначити, що ці дослідження неодноразово зазнавали критики за недостатню стандартизацію устаткування й методів оцінки мамограм.
  29. 29. 29 В цілому на підставі аналізу рандомізованих контрольованих досліджень можна вважати, що мамографічний скринінг жінок у віці 50-69 років знижує смертність від РМЗ на 20-25%. Метааналіз 7 рандомізованих досліджень, що включали 500 тис. жінок, які одержали запрошення взяти участь у мамографічному скринінгу на РМЗ, показав зниження смертності в досліджуваній групі на 25%. Серед жінок, які фактично взяли участь у скринінгу, смертність знизилася на 30-35%. Зниження смертності від РМЗ у результаті мамографічного скринінгу жінок у віці 40 років відбувається тільки через 10-12 років після початку скринінгової програми, тобто в жінок, що досягають віку 50 років. Таким чином, рекомендується проведення мамографічного скринингу тільки серед жінок 50-69 років. УЗД для скринінгу не застосовується. Цей метод може бути використаний як додатковий для уточнення діагнозу. Самообстеженняяк метод скринінгуРМЗ. Дослідження, проведене в Китаї, де були рандомізовані 267 тис. жінок у віці 35-65 років, половині з яких було рекомендовано проводити самообстеження, а іншій – ні, не виявило різниці в смертностівід РМЗ між дослідною й контрольною групами (30,9 й 32,7 на 100 тис. населення). У дослідженні з вивчення ефективності самообстеження як методу скринінгуРМЗ,проведеному в Англії, брали участь жінки 2 адміністративних районів. Жінки у віці 45-64 років, що проживають у цих районах, навчалися самообстеженню молочної залози й спостерігалися протягом 10 років. Статистичний аналіз не виявив різниці в смертності від РМЗ між 2 районами, у яких були впроваджені методи самообстеження, і контрольними районами. Дослідження ролісамообстеження,якметодускринінгуРМЗ, проведене в Москві, у якому жінки, включені в досліджувану групу, навчалися самообстеженню й спостерігалися протягом 15 років, виявило збільшення виживаності хворих РМЗ у досліджуваній групі. Показники смертності від РМЗ були однаковими в досліджуваній і контрольній групах. Аналогічні результати були отримані в Санкт-Петербурзі. Таким чином, самообстеження не може застосовуватися як метод скринінгу РМЗ. Жінкам, що практикують самообстеження, повинні бути дані ті ж рекомендаціїз регулярного мамографічногообстеження, що й жінкам, які не практикують самообстеження. Скринінг раку товстої кишки Тест на приховану кров. Ефективність скринінгу за допомогою тесту на приховану кров підтверджена в декількох рандомізованих контрольованих дослідженнях. Так, наприклад, дослідження, проведене в штаті Мінесота (США), у яке були включені 48 тис. чоловік, показало, що щорічне тестування на приховану кров у калі знижує смертність від раку товстої кишки на 33%. У групі, у якій скринінг проводився один раз в 2 роки, смертність знизилася на 21%. Тривале спостереження (18 років) виявило зниження захворюваності раком товстої кишки в дослідних
  30. 30. 30 групах. Захворюваність знизилася на 20% і 17% у групах, у яких скринінг проводився щорічно й раз в 2 роки відповідно. Необхідно відзначити, що для підтвердження діагнозу 80% тест-позитивних хворих була проведена колоноскопія, сигмоїдоскопія або рентгенографія з подвійним контрастуванням. Дослідження, проведене в Англії, включало близько 150 тис. чоловік, рандомізованих на досліджувану й контрольну групи. Учасникам дослідження, що входили в досліджувану групу, по протоколу тестування на приховану кров повинно було проводитися 2 рази в рік. Однак тільки 35% з них були тестовані відповідно протоколу, 60% – тільки 1 і більше раз. Восьмирічне спостереження за групою виявило 15% зниження смертності від раку товстої кишки в досліджуваній групі. Зниження захворюваності відзначене не було. У дослідженні, проведеному у Фінляндії, 62 тис. чоловік були рандомізовані в контрольну й досліджувану групи. Учасникам останньої групи протягом 13 років раз в 2 роки проводилося тестування на приховану кров. Через 10 років смертність від раку товстої кишки в досліджуваній групі знизилася на 18%. Дослідження показали, що тест на приховану кров позитивний у середньому в 1-5% людей, з них в 2-10% виявляється рак, а в 20-30% – аденоматозні поліпи товстої кишки. Сигмоїдоскопія. Даних про ефективність сигмоїдоскопії для скринінгу раку товстої кишки, заснованих на рандомізованих контрольованих дослідженнях, немає. Однак результати емпіричних досліджень указують на те, що сигмоїдоскопія , швидше за все, знижує смертність від раку цього органа. Два дослідження методом «випадок- контроль» показали, що ризик смерті від раку дистального відділу ободочної і прямої кишки статистично вірогідно знижений на 70-90% в осіб, яким було проведено 1 і більше сигмоїдоскопічних досліджень. У многоцентровому дослідженні, проведеному в штаті Юта (США), показано статистично достовірне на 44-47% зниження смертності від раку товстої кишки серед населення, у якому проводився сигмоїдоскопічний скринінг. Необхідно відзначити, що виявлення аденоматозногополіпу або раку в сигмовидній або прямій кишці служило показанням для колоноскопії. На підставі цих досліджень можна припустити, що регулярний сигмоїдоскопічний скринінг людей у віці старше 50 років, швидше за все, може привести до зниження смертності від раку дистальних відділів товстої кишки. Даних про ефективність колоноскопії й рентгенографії з контрастуванням для скринінгу раку товстої кишки немає. Однак у цей час проводятьсярандомізовані контрольовані дослідження, попередні результати яких вказують наперевагуколоноскопічногоскринінгу над сигмоидоскопією. У дослідженні, у якому брали участь 3120 ветеранів війни старше 60 років, переважно чоловіки (97%), в 10,5% колоноскопія виявила аденоматозні поліпи діаметром більше 10 мм, аденоматозні поліпи з вираженою дисплазією, ворсинчасті пухлини й рак. Ймовірність виявлення доброякісних і злоякісних пухлин у проксимальному відділі товстої кишки
  31. 31. 31 була статистично вірогідно вище в осіб, у яких були діагностовані пухлинні утворення в дистальних відділах товстої кишки. Однак половина хворих, у яких були виявлені ті або інші пухлинні утворення в проксимальних відділах товстої кишки, не мали пухлин у сигмовидной і прямій кишці. У результаті колоноскопічного скринінгу в 5,6% американців у віці старше 50 років були виявлені доброякісні й злоякісні утворення товстої кишки. Важливо відзначити, що в 46% людей, у яких були виявлені ті або інші утворення в проксимальних відділах товстої кишки, сигмовидна й пряма кишка не були уражені. Застосування колоноскопії для скринінгу раку товстої кишки тільки в людей, у яких сигмоїдоскопія виявила в дистальній кишці пухлинні утворення, приведе до того, що біля половини всіх пухлин, локалізованих у проксимальнихвідділах товстої кишки, не будуть виявлені. Цей факт ставить під сумнів доцільність використання сигмоїдоскопії для скринінгу раку товстої кишки. Використання комбінації 2 методів: сигмоїдоскопії й тесту на прихованукров – призвело лише до невеликого й статистичнонедостовірного поліпшення виявляємості новоутворень товстої кишки. Віртуальна колоноскопія або колонографія. Метод дозволяє вивчати комп’ютерне зображення просвіту й слизової оболонки товстої кишки, отримане за допомогою методу КТ або ЯМР-томографії. Чутливість цього методу в значній мірі залежить від розміру новоутвору в товстій кишці: вона дорівнює 90% при поліпах діаметром більше 1 см, 80% – при поліпах розміром 0,5-0,9 див й 67% – коли розміри поліпа не перевищують 5 мм. Специфічність методу також залежить від розміру новоутвору. Подальші дослідження показали, що чутливість і специфічність колонографії при пухлинах діаметром 1 см. і більше дорівнює 73 й 94% відповідно. Скринінг раку шийки матки (РШМ) Цитологічний скринінг (у закордонній літературі – тест по Папаніколау – Рар smear) одержав поширення в 60-х роках XX століття. Його ефективність підтверджена в результаті тривалого спостереження за популяціями скандинавськихкраїн. Масовий, найбільше добреорганізований і регулярний скринінг РШМ у цьому регіоні проводився в Ісландії й Фінляндії. У цих країнах за 20 років відбулося зниження смертності від РШМ на 80 й 50% відповідно. В інших скандинавських країнах, наприклад Данії й Норвегії, за цей період зниження смертностівід РШМ було незначним, і його можна пояснити зниженням захворюваності. Показано, що зниження смертності залежить від багатьох параметрів й, у першу чергу, від охоплення жіночого населення, а також від віку жінок, залучених у скринінгову програму, від тривалості інтервалу між скринінговими тестами та від інших загальних умов ефективності скринінгу. В Ісландії цитологічним скринингом РШМ було охоплено 80% жінок у віці 25-69 років, що привело до зниження смертності на 100%; 77%; 66% й 66% у вікових групах 30-39; 40-49; 50-59 й 60-69 років відповідно. У Фінляндії в скринінгу взяли участь 75% жінок у віці 30-55 років, що також привело до значного зниження показників смертності від РШМ. У Данії й Норвегії також відбулося зниження
  32. 32. 32 смертності від РШМ, але це можна пояснити винятково зниженням захворюваності. На ефективність скринінгу впливає частота або величина інтервалу між скринінговими тестами. Швидше за все, оптимальні інтервали – 3 й 5 років. Скринінг жінок у віці 25-64 років з інтервалом 5 років може привести до зниження смертності на 84%, а скринінгу віці 25-63 з інтервалом 3 роки – до зниження смертності на 90%. При цьому треба враховувати й інші необхідні умови для ефективності скринінгу, викладені в різних відомих стандартах (наприклад, European Guidelines for Quality Assurance in Cervical Cancer Screening). Таблиця 2.6 Зміна смертності від раку шийки матки в скандинавських країнах за період між 1963-1967 й 1978-1982 р. Країна Вік проведення скринінгу Населення, яке було охопленно скринінгом, % Зміна повікової смертності, % 30- 39 40- 49 50- 59 60- 69 Ісландія 25-69 80 -100 -77 -66 -66 Фінляндія 30-55 75 -172 -77 -60 -32 Швеція 30-49 70 -59 -63 -40 +7 Данія 30-50 35 -61 -53 -26 +1 Норвегія 25-60 3 -48 -23 -2 +14 Таблиця 2.7 Зниження захворюваності інвазивним плоскоклітинним раком шийки матки при різних схемах скринінгу. Частота скринінгу Вік Зниження кумулятивної захворюваності в даній віковій групі, % Середня кількість мазків у однієї жінки Кожні 10 років 25-64 64 5 Кожні 5 років 35-64 70 6 Кожні 5 років 25-64 82 8 Кожні 5 років 20-64 84 9 Кожні 3 роки 35-64 78 10 Кожні 3 роки 25-64 90 13 Кожні 3 роки 20-64 91 15 Кожний рік 20-64 93 45 Ефективність цитологічногоскринінгуРШМ одержала підтвердження в дослідженнях методом «випадок-контроль». Ризик розвитку інвазивного раку в 5-10 разів вище в жінок, що ніколи не брали участь у скринінгу.

×