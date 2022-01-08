Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8
Food
Jan. 08, 2022
20 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Keto Dessert Cookbook

Download to read offline

Food
Jan. 08, 2022
20 views

This book will help you to get all your desserts and also you can experience the benefits of being on Keto.

Here’s a small sample of the delicious types of desserts you’ll find inside…

 CAKE & PASTRIES
COOKIES
CHOCOLATES & CANDIES
ICE CREAM & FROZEN DESSERTS

What are you waiting for just go & get it....

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Animal, Vegetable, Junk: A History of Food, from Sustainable to Suicidal Mark Bittman
(3.5/5)
Free
Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream Alvin Cailan
(5/5)
Free
Trisha's Kitchen: Easy Comfort Food for Friends and Family Trisha Yearwood
(5/5)
Free
The Primal Gourmet Cookbook: Whole30 Endorsed: It's Not a Diet If It's Delicious Ronny Joseph Lvovski
(5/5)
Free
Chasing Flavor: Techniques and Recipes to Cook Fearlessly Dan Kluger
(4.5/5)
Free
Antoni: Let's Do Dinner Antoni Porowski
(5/5)
Free
Black Smoke: African Americans and the United States of Barbecue Adrian Miller
(0/5)
Free
The Book on Pie: Everything You Need to Know to Bake Perfect Pies Erin Jeanne McDowell
(5/5)
Free
Jacques Pépin Quick & Simple Jacques Pépin
(5/5)
Free
Antoni in the Kitchen Antoni Porowski
(3.5/5)
Free
Fix-It and Forget-It Best 5-Ingredient Comfort Food Recipes: 75 Quick & Easy Slow Cooker Meals Hope Comerford
(5/5)
Free
Joy of Cooking: 2019 Edition Fully Revised and Updated Irma S. Rombauer
(5/5)
Free
Rage Baking: The Transformative Power of Flour, Fury, and Women's Voices (A Cookbook) Katherine Alford
(3/5)
Free
We Are La Cocina: Recipes in Pursuit of the American Dream Caleb Zigas
(5/5)
Free
Meals That Heal: 100+ Everyday Anti-Inflammatory Recipes in 30 Minutes or Less (A Cookbook) Carolyn Williams
(5/5)
Free
Home Cheese Making, 4th Edition: From Fresh and Soft to Firm, Blue, Goat’s Milk, and More; Recipes for 100 Favorite Cheeses Ricki Carroll
(3/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret History of Food: Strange but True Stories About the Origins of Everything We Eat Matt Siegel
(4.5/5)
Free
The Book of Difficult Fruit: Arguments for the Tart, Tender, and Unruly (with recipes) Kate Lebo
(3/5)
Free
Girly Drinks: A World History of Women and Alcohol Mallory O'Meara
(4/5)
Free
Cook, Eat, Repeat: Ingredients, Recipes, and Stories Nigella Lawson
(5/5)
Free
Unvarnished: A Gimlet-eyed Look at Life Behind the Bar Eric Alperin
(5/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4/5)
Free
Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom Adam Chandler
(4.5/5)
Free
The Food of a Younger Land: A Portrait of American Food---Before the National Highway System, Before Chain Restaurants, and Before Frozen Food, When the Nation's Food Was Seasonal, Regional, and Traditional---from the Lost WPA Files Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
Pretty Fun: Creating and Celebrating a Lifetime of Tradition Kate Hudson
(4/5)
Free
Wine Girl: The Obstacles, Humiliations, and Triumphs of America's Youngest Sommelier Victoria James
(4/5)
Free
French Kids Eat Everything: How Our Family Moved to France, Cured Picky Eating, Banned Snacking, and Discovered 10 Simple Rules for Raising Happy, Healthy Eaters Karen Le Billon
(4.5/5)
Free
The Drunken Botanist: The Plants That Create the World's Great Drinks Amy Stewart
(4.5/5)
Free
Cod: A Biography of the Fish that Changed the World Mark Kurlansky
(4/5)
Free
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking Samin Nosrat
(4.5/5)
Free
The Anti-Inflammation Zone Barry Sears
(4/5)
Free
Body Love: Live in Balance, Weigh What You Want, and Free Yourself from Food Drama Forever Kelly LeVeque
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Keto Dessert Cookbook

  1. 1. Enjoy Delicious, Sugar-Free, Low-Carb Desserts and Still Be On Keto Keto Desserts
  2. 2. Now it’s finally possible to be on the keto diet without having to sacrifice our favorite desserts! STRENGTHEN YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM BOOST YOUR METABOLISM PROVIDE YOUTHFUL ALL-DAY ENERGY IMPROVE MENTAL CLARITY & FOCUS SATISFY SWEET SUGAR CRAVINGS Click on the Image to get your copy now..
  3. 3. Often people end up crash dieting, which is broadly defined as any eating practice you use to lose weight that isn’t sustainable. Keto is a sustainable lifestyle choice, and adopting this mindset is something we encourage everyone who tries the diet to do. It doesn’t mean you’re committing to eating this way for life; it simply means that if you wanted to, you could. If you eat a keto diet, you’ll always be seeking balance. Eating sustainably keeps you out of trouble later when the cravings come, and the pounds want to creep back on. Having keto desserts is the easiest way to do so.. A Better Way to Enjoy The Ketogenic Diet Change your mindset
  4. 4. D I V I D E F A T B O M B S A N D K E T O D E S S E R T S Exercise to get in shape Diet to lose weight Save money Eat healthier in general Something for self-care Take for instance the five most common New Year’s Resolution, which are as follows:
  5. 5. The difference between low-carb desserts and fat bombs lies mostly in how you use them. Most people intrinsically know that they can’t eat dessert all the time, but keto’s emphasis on drastically increasing fat consumption can sometimes create confusion. If you’ve been around keto for any length of time, you’ve almost certainly heard of fat bombs, the delectable treats that are filled with low-carb ingredients, focusing less on protein and carbs and heavily emphasizing fats. Remember that fat bombs are a snack and not the main course. They’re absolutely fine in moderation, but you can’t use them as meal replacements without your macros getting out of whack. DIFFERENCE BETWEEN LOW-CARB DESSERTS AND FAT BOMBS
  6. 6. Here are 5 simple low-carb desserts to make on ketogenic diet!!! Keto" and "dessert" are not usually two words that go together. But with a few simple ingredient swaps, you can satisfy a sweet tooth on this extremely high-fat, low-carb diet. Click on the picture to get the dessert Menu Keto Chocolate Milk Low-Carb Classic Cheesecake Keto Coconut Lime Bars Keto Vanilla Cupcakes Click on the Image to get your copy now..
  7. 7. CAKE & PASTRIES These are the desserts that contain the highest amount of carbs and sugars. They are rich, decadent and always make someone feel guilty… but not anymore! COOKIES With these sugar-free and low carb recipes you can enjoy favorites from gooey chocolate chip cookies to snickerdoodles or shortbread cookies that simply melt in your mouth. So this time you can eat the whole box and it’s alright! CHOCOLATES & CANDIES If you have a craving for salted caramel pecan brittle or even want to make your own chocolate chips that you can eat on their own or add to any recipe, we’ve got you covered! Here’s a small sample of the delicious types of desserts you’ll find inside… Click on the Image to get your copy now..
  8. 8. Step-by-step instructions for creating every single delicious recipe Macronutrient profiles – protein, fats, carbs – for every serving of each recipe Complete list of every ingredient to make each recipe along with a picture of the finished dessert Here’s What’s Inside The Best-Selling Keto Desserts Cookbook For Men & Women Over The Age of 50… Click on the Image to get your copy now..

This book will help you to get all your desserts and also you can experience the benefits of being on Keto. Here’s a small sample of the delicious types of desserts you’ll find inside…  CAKE & PASTRIES COOKIES CHOCOLATES & CANDIES ICE CREAM & FROZEN DESSERTS What are you waiting for just go & get it....

Views

Total views

20

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×