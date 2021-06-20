Bacaan 1 pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. 1 ‫ﭐ‬ ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬
  2. 2. 2 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﭐ‬ ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬
  3. 3. 3 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬
  4. 4. 4 ‫ﭐ‬ ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬ ‫ﳏ‬ ‫ﳐ‬ ‫ﳑ‬ ‫ﳒ‬ ‫ﳓ‬ ‫ﳔ‬
  5. 5. 5 ‫ﭐ‬ ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬
  6. 6. 6 ‫ﭐ‬ ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬ ‫ﳏ‬ ‫ﳐ‬ ‫ﳑ‬ ‫ﳒ‬ ‫ﳓ‬ ‫ﳔ‬ ‫ﳕ‬ ‫ﳖ‬ ‫ﳗ‬ ‫ﳘ‬ ‫ﳙ‬
  7. 7. 7 ‫ﭐ‬ ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬ ‫ﳏ‬ ‫ﳐ‬ ‫ﳑ‬ ‫ﳒ‬
  8. 8. 8 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬
  9. 9. 9 ‫ﭐ‬ ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬
  10. 10. 10 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬ ‫ﳏ‬ ‫ﳐ‬ ‫ﳑ‬ ‫ﳒ‬ ‫ﳓ‬ ‫ﳔ‬
  11. 11. 11 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬ ‫ﳏ‬ ‫ﳐ‬ ‫ﳑ‬ ‫ﳒ‬ ‫ﳓ‬ ‫ﳔ‬ ‫ﳕ‬ ‫ﳖ‬ ‫ﳗ‬ ‫ﳘ‬ ‫ﳙ‬ ‫ﳚ‬ ‫ﳛ‬ ‫ﳜ‬ ‫ﳝ‬ ‫ﳞ‬
  12. 12. 12 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬
  13. 13. 13 ‫ﭐ‬ ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬
  14. 14. 14 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬
  15. 15. 15 ‫ﭐ‬ ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬
  16. 16. 16 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬
  17. 17. 17 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬ ‫ﳏ‬ ‫ﳐ‬ ‫ﳑ‬ ‫ﳒ‬ ‫ﳓ‬ ‫ﳔ‬ ‫ﳕ‬ ‫ﳖ‬ ‫ﳗ‬ ‫ﳘ‬ ‫ﳙ‬ ‫ﳚ‬ ‫ﳛ‬ ‫ﳜ‬ ‫ﳝ‬
  18. 18. 18 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬ ‫ﳏ‬ ‫ﳐ‬ ‫ﳑ‬ ‫ﳒ‬ ‫ﳓ‬ ‫ﳔ‬ ‫ﳕ‬ ‫ﳖ‬ ‫ﳗ‬ ‫ﳘ‬ ‫ﳙ‬
  19. 19. 19 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬ ‫ﳏ‬ ‫ﳐ‬ ‫ﳑ‬ ‫ﳒ‬ ‫ﳓ‬ ‫ﳔ‬ ‫ﳕ‬ ‫ﳖ‬ ‫ﳗ‬ ‫ﳘ‬ ‫ﳙ‬ ‫ﳚ‬ ‫ﳛ‬ ‫ﳜ‬ ‫ﳝ‬ ‫ﳞ‬ ‫ﳟ‬ ‫ﳠ‬ ‫ﳡ‬ ‫ﳢ‬ ‫ﳣ‬
  20. 20. 20 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬ ‫ﳏ‬ ‫ﳐ‬ ‫ﳑ‬ ‫ﳒ‬ ‫ﳓ‬ ‫ﳔ‬ ‫ﳕ‬
  21. 21. 21 ‫ﱁ‬ ‫ﱂ‬ ‫ﱃ‬ ‫ﱄ‬ ‫ﱅ‬ ‫ﱆ‬ ‫ﱇ‬ ‫ﱈ‬ ‫ﱉ‬ ‫ﱊ‬ ‫ﱋ‬ ‫ﱌ‬ ‫ﱍ‬ ‫ﱎ‬ ‫ﱏ‬ ‫ﱐ‬ ‫ﱑ‬ ‫ﱒ‬ ‫ﱓ‬ ‫ﱔ‬ ‫ﱕ‬ ‫ﱖ‬ ‫ﱗ‬ ‫ﱘ‬ ‫ﱙ‬ ‫ﱚ‬ ‫ﱛ‬ ‫ﱜ‬ ‫ﱝ‬ ‫ﱞ‬ ‫ﱟ‬ ‫ﱠ‬ ‫ﱡ‬ ‫ﱢ‬ ‫ﱣ‬ ‫ﱤ‬ ‫ﱥ‬ ‫ﱦ‬ ‫ﱧ‬ ‫ﱨ‬ ‫ﱩ‬ ‫ﱪ‬ ‫ﱫ‬ ‫ﱬ‬ ‫ﱭ‬ ‫ﱮ‬ ‫ﱯ‬ ‫ﱰ‬ ‫ﱱ‬ ‫ﱲ‬ ‫ﱳ‬ ‫ﱴ‬ ‫ﱵ‬ ‫ﱶ‬ ‫ﱷ‬ ‫ﱸ‬ ‫ﱹ‬ ‫ﱺ‬ ‫ﱻ‬ ‫ﱼ‬ ‫ﱽ‬ ‫ﱾ‬ ‫ﱿ‬ ‫ﲀ‬ ‫ﲁ‬ ‫ﲂ‬ ‫ﲃ‬ ‫ﲄ‬ ‫ﲅ‬ ‫ﲆ‬ ‫ﲇ‬ ‫ﲈ‬ ‫ﲉ‬ ‫ﲊ‬ ‫ﲋ‬ ‫ﲌ‬ ‫ﲍ‬ ‫ﲎ‬ ‫ﲏ‬ ‫ﲐ‬ ‫ﲑ‬ ‫ﲒ‬ ‫ﲓ‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﲕ‬ ‫ﲖ‬ ‫ﲗ‬ ‫ﲘ‬ ‫ﲙ‬ ‫ﲚ‬ ‫ﲛ‬ ‫ﲜ‬ ‫ﲝ‬ ‫ﲞ‬ ‫ﲟ‬ ‫ﲠ‬ ‫ﲡ‬ ‫ﲢ‬ ‫ﲣ‬ ‫ﲤ‬ ‫ﲥ‬ ‫ﲦ‬ ‫ﲧ‬ ‫ﲨ‬ ‫ﲩ‬ ‫ﲪ‬ ‫ﲫ‬ ‫ﲬ‬ ‫ﲭ‬ ‫ﲮ‬ ‫ﲯ‬ ‫ﲰ‬ ‫ﲱ‬ ‫ﲲ‬ ‫ﲳ‬ ‫ﲴ‬ ‫ﲵ‬ ‫ﲶ‬ ‫ﲷ‬ ‫ﲸ‬ ‫ﲹ‬ ‫ﲺ‬ ‫ﲻ‬ ‫ﲼ‬ ‫ﲽ‬ ‫ﲾ‬ ‫ﲿ‬ ‫ﳀ‬ ‫ﳁ‬ ‫ﳂ‬ ‫ﳃ‬ ‫ﳄ‬ ‫ﳅ‬ ‫ﳆ‬ ‫ﳇ‬ ‫ﳈ‬ ‫ﳉ‬ ‫ﳊ‬ ‫ﳋ‬ ‫ﳌ‬ ‫ﳍ‬ ‫ﳎ‬ ‫ﳏ‬ ‫ﳐ‬ ‫ﳑ‬ ‫ﳒ‬ ‫ﳓ‬ ‫ﳔ‬ ‫ﳕ‬ ‫ﳖ‬ ‫ﳗ‬ ‫ﳘ‬

