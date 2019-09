1. Open Salesforce Lightning!

2. Click on "gear" icon

3. Click on "Setup", it opens in a new tab

4. Enter "Schema" in the Quick Find

5. Click on 'Schema Settings"

6. Switch the toggle to Off and its done!



