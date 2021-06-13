State transfer With Galera

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kabilesh P R Co-Founder, Mydbops May 22nd, 2021 Mydbops Webinar 5 State Transfers With Galera
Interested in Open Source technologies Building Solutions on MySQL, Cloud & MongoDB Active Tech Speaker/Blogger  AWS commu...
Consulting Services Managed Services Focuses on Top Opensource database MySQL, MongoDB and PostgreSQL Mydbops Services
400 + Clients In 4 Yrs. of Operations Our Clients
Agenda What is Galera ? Highlights State transfers
Open source replication plugin for synchronous and multi master replication Read and write can be made on any node No comp...
Galera replication Node 3 Node 1 Node 2
(State Transfer) Synchronous Replication ( Virtually ) Parallel applier threads Quorum based Automatic node provisioning M...
What is a state transfer ? State transfer is a way in which the nodes in clusters connect with each other and transfer sta...
When is state transfer needed ? Network partitions Node failures Planned Maintanence Node addition Manual state transfers ...
Transfer Methods IST (Incremental State Transfer) SST (State Snapshot Transfer) Ports: IST - 4568 SST - 4444
Incremental State transfer (IST) As the name indicates it sync back with the incremental changes from the last seen sequen...
Incremental State transfer (IST) Node 1 Node 2 Donor Joiner Grastate.dat Gcache Gcache Request to join Seq.no=n+m GTID: Se...
Node 1 Node 2 Donor Joiner Gcache Gcache Seq.no=n+m } Send IST Events Grastate.dat Apply GroupID: Seqno Incremental State ...
State Snapshot Transfer (SST) State Snapshot Transfer (SST) is a way for Galera to transfer a full data copy from an exist...
Logical Transfer - Mysqldump Least preferred method of state transfer because of the slowness(dump restore) Cause locking ...
Physical State Transfer Transfers physical copy from donor to joiner No working DB is needed, overwrites disk in joiner no...
SST Method - RSYNC Uses rsync method for physical transfer Blocks the donor during copy Donot require root DB access Abili...
SST Method - Xtrabackup Most recommended and popular method Virtually non-blocking on donor except for MyISAM table Resour...
SST Method - Clone Available from 8.0.22 mysql and 10.5 Mariadb Based on native clone plugin introduced in 8.0.17 Much fas...
SST Methods comparision
Node2 Node1 Joiner Application Application Group Communication channel SST Request Wsrep_sst_method Node request to Join
Node1 Donor Joiner Group Communication channel Application Application RSYNC Xtrabackup Clone State Snapshot Transfer
SST Methods - Summary Method Speed Blocks Donor Node Avail Type Root Access  mysqldump slow Blocks Available Logical  Dono...
Reach Us : Info@mydbops.com Thank You
Technology
Jun. 13, 2021

State transfer With Galera

This presentation deals with the various SST methods in Percona XtraDB Cluster and MariaDB Cluster.

State transfer With Galera

