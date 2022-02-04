Successfully reported this slideshow.
Soothe your skin and frayed nerves with this naturally perfumed and handcrafted soap. The woody scent is sure to mesmerize you, while the active ingredients protect your skin as a natural antiseptic.

Buy here:- https://mycamia.com/product/earthy-cedarwood-soap/

Earthy cedarwood-soap- handmade-soap-in-india

  1. 1. EARTHY CEDARWOOD SOAP
  2. 2. Check Pincode C AT E G O R I E S : H A N D M A D E S O A P S , S O A P ₹295.00           R a t e d      1 (4 customer reviews) Enter Pincode - 1 + Description Additional information Reviews (4) What it contains Ingredients Organic coconut oil, organic palm oil, organic olive oil, organic castor oil, organic shea butter, organic cedarwood essential oil, Lye, Water, Himalayan salt, organic rosemary extract, and clay. Bene몭ts Soothe your skin and frayed nerves with this naturally perfumed and handcra몭ed soap. 몭e woody scent is sure to mesmerize you, while the active ingredients protect your skin as a natural antiseptic. Organic cold-pressed oils and butter: Loaded with Vitamin E, organic cold-pressed coconut oil present in our soaps helps moisturize the skin naturally and does not leave it feeling dry or stretched a몭er a shower. Also, elements in cold-pressed organic castor oil and organic shea butter compliment coconut oil to help soothe common skin concerns while hydrating the body naturally. A D D T O C A R T B U Y N O W Privacy - Terms
  3. 3. Cold-pressed organic olive oil in our soap is rich in vitamin E, polyphenols, and phytosterols. 몭ese antioxidants o몭er numerous bene몭ts on the topical application including protection against damage from harmful UV radiations, and prevention of premature aging of the skin. Sustainable Organic Palm oil, which gives de몭nition to our soaps contains the highest known amount of tocotrienols (up to 70 percent) in their natural form. 몭e availability of these Tocotrienols o몭ers numerous bene몭ts such as protection of the skin from sun damage and against routine scarring. Bathing Salt & Clay: Himalayan salt, an established detoxi몭er used since medieval times, is also a wonderful exfoliator that gently scrubs away all dead skin. Unlike most commercial products that use arti몭cial exfoliators, which may end up harming your skin and the environment, Camia soaps use only natural exfoliators and cleansers, namely Himalayan salt & clay. Certi몭ed Organic Aromatic oils: Steam-distilled Essential oils are deep-rooted in our traditions and have a fascinating history of use as fragrances and magical cures. When applied in small doses on the skin, Essential oils are also known to have an upli몭ing e몭ect on our moods and our energy levels. All base oils used in Camia soaps are 100% organic, and cold-pressed. Even our essential oils are certi몭ed organic and natural and extracted from the best plant sources through the steam distillation method. Camia soaps are free from arti몭cial colorants, arti몭cial fragrance, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and petroleum. 몭ey are also 100% vegan, plastic-free, cruelty-free, dermatologically tested, and sustainably sourced and packed. Camia cold-processed soaps are cured in controlled conditions for a month before they are shipped out from the factory. RELATED PRODUCTS
  4. 4. FRESH ROSEMARY SOAP , ₹295.00           GENTLE LAVENDER SOAP , ₹295.00           FRUITY FRANKINCENSE SOAP , ₹295.00 SWEET LEMONGRASS SOAP , ₹295.00           Handmade Soaps Soap Handmade Soaps Soap Handmade Soaps Soap Handmade Soaps Soap
  About US Blogs FAQs Testimonials Terms & Condiotions Privacy Policy Shipping Policy References on request Become Camia Distributor India O몭ce: O몭ce No. 403, 몭e Ambience Cour몭, Plot No. 2, Sector-19D, Vashi, Navi Mumbai 400705 E-mail: hello@mycamia.com Phone : +91 9321237326 Singapore O몭ce: 2 Leng Kee Road, #2-10 몭ye Hong Centre,Singapore 159086 E-mail: operations@plugnplayglobal.com Phone : +65 6980 3356

