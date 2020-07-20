Successfully reported this slideshow.
MyCPR Now Learn to Save a Life Today

MyCPR NOW's certifications and course materials were made by certified American Heart Association Instructors to provide you with actionable knowledge and skills that can help save or sustain a life until help can arrive. Our mission is to provide high-quality course material and exams that can be taken online. The sooner a victim can be helped, the better the chances of survival.

We understand that busy individuals often don't have time to take a day off of work to attend an in-person class or workshop. That is why we created MyCPR NOW™. You can learn basic health-focused skills online, at your own pace. Learning these skills can mean the difference between life and death. So, why MyCPR NOW™? Because, you need to know CPR - NOW!

Our certifications, such as CPR and First Aid, were developed to enhance knowledge of basic health focused techniques and provide an educational resource for our clients. We continually update our curriculum to adhere to changing national standards and research. All of our courses and exams were created by American Heart Association (AHA) instructors and are continually monitored to stay in line with the latest AHA standards and guidelines.

MyCPR Now Learn to Save a Life Today

  1. 1. Learn to Save a Life Today! www.cprcertificationnow.com
  2. 2. What sets MyCPR NOW ™ Apart • MyCPR NOW's manuals and tests were written and approved by First Responders. • MyCPR NOW™ makes learning easy by showing you both the manual and the online exam before testing or payment. www.cprcertificationnow.com
  3. 3. MyCPR NOW ™ Certifications CPR/AED + FIRST AID + BLOODBORNE PATHOGENS CERTIFICATION CPR/AED + FIRST AID www.cprcertificationnow.com
  4. 4. MyCPR NOW ™ Certifications CPR/AED FIRST AID www.cprcertificationnow.com
  5. 5. MyCPR NOW ™ Certifications BLOODBORNE PATHOGENS FIRST AID FOR SEVERE BLEEDING FIRST AID FOR DOGS & CATS www.cprcertificationnow.com
  6. 6. www.cprcertificationnow.com • Each exam requires 80% correct answers to pass. You can study and test at your own pace and retest as many times as needed at no additional charge. • When you have passed your exam, you will be emailed your certification. Additionally, you may download it at anytime from our site's Certification Download Area.

