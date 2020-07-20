MyCPR Now Learn to Save a Life Today

MyCPR NOW's certifications and course materials were made by certified American Heart Association Instructors to provide you with actionable knowledge and skills that can help save or sustain a life until help can arrive. Our mission is to provide high-quality course material and exams that can be taken online. The sooner a victim can be helped, the better the chances of survival.



We understand that busy individuals often don't have time to take a day off of work to attend an in-person class or workshop. That is why we created MyCPR NOW™. You can learn basic health-focused skills online, at your own pace. Learning these skills can mean the difference between life and death. So, why MyCPR NOW™? Because, you need to know CPR - NOW!



Our certifications, such as CPR and First Aid, were developed to enhance knowledge of basic health focused techniques and provide an educational resource for our clients. We continually update our curriculum to adhere to changing national standards and research. All of our courses and exams were created by American Heart Association (AHA) instructors and are continually monitored to stay in line with the latest AHA standards and guidelines.