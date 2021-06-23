Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems - TSDH Symposium

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems Marieke van Erp merpeltje The Human in Digital Humanities TSDH Symposium 23 & ...
The Dutch Golden Age Hendrick Cornelis Vroom Een aantal Oostindiëvaarders voor de kust Rijksmuseum SK-A-3108 Era of unbrid...
The Dutch Golden Age Hendrick Cornelis Vroom Een aantal Oostindiëvaarders voor de kust Rijksmuseum SK-A-3108 Era of unbrid...
Image source: https://rijks-frontend.azureedge.net/assets/35d9bc04-dd96-4b84-8efa-423400ae88de?w=1200&h=630&fx=3041&fy=271...
What is Cultural AI? “Cultural AI is the study, design and development of AI systems that are implicitly or explicitly awa...
AI for humanities, and humanities for AI “Cultural AI isas much about using AI for understanding human culture as it is ...
Research Topics • Context & Connections How can we automatically contextualise collection objects and link them to each ...
Research Topics (ctd) • Change & Variation How can we make AI tools deal with differences and evolution across time and ...
Layers of bias - Bias in the data - Bias introduced by tool creators - Technological bias We do not want to erase bi...
Lab organisation and mission • PhD students and researchers spend time at academic AND heritage partners • Close colla...
⊂ The National Innovation Center for Artificial Intelligence (ICAI) has the mission to keep the Netherlands at the forefro...
Current projects in the Cultural AI Lab ●BETTER-Mods (funded by NWO) 2 PhD students ●Culturally Aware AI (funded by NWO)...
Valentin Vogelmann Researcher KNAW HuC DHLab SABIO* - The SociAl BIas Observatory
SABIO* - The SociAl BIas Observatory Modest, Wayne & Lelijveld, Robin (editors) 2018. Words Matter, Work in Progress I. Na...
Bias Detection Navigation from the collection of the Museum van Wereldculturen, https://hdl.handle.net/20.500.11840/5252...
What is bias? … on which levels? ● choice of words ● word associations ● expressed sentiment ● … from the collecti...
Giovanni Battista Piranesi 1745. Carceri. Folder 7. Kupferstichkabinett Dresden Avoiding the Black Box
PMI Engine
ConConCor: The Contentious terms in Context Corpus Ryan Brate PhD student Andrei Nesterov PhD Student Valentin Vogelman...
ConConCor: Background Funding for: - the creation of an annotated dataset of ‘contentious’ terms in Dutch Newspapers in E...
ConConCor: Data Collection • 83 words of both ‘contentious’ and ‘alternative’ type collated from words matter, and used to...
ConConCor: The Task For each boldfaced term given the sentence it occurs in the sentence before it and the sentence aft...
ConConCor: Stats ~3,000 extracts over 63 unique google forms sheets, each sheet passed to ~7 participants 2 rounds: • 10...
ConConCor: First observations Proli fi c demographic information • Far- fl ung nationalities: Korea, Pakistan, Belarus, I...
ConConCor: Data Analysis (work in progress) Inter-annotator agreement Most agreed on terms Analysing contexts
ConConCor: Want to know more? Join the ICAI Lunch 8 July! Andrei Nesterov CWI Jacco van Ossenbruggen Vrije Universitei...
Culturally Aware AI
Culturally Aware AI Ryan Brate PhD student KNAW HuC DHLab Automatically analysing and enriching object-level colle...
How can AI interpret and represent the contents of a heritage collection in a way that captures polyvocality? Research Que...
How does the problem materialise? Most knowledge graphs reflect the popular or majority vote Most knowledge graphs are m...
Why should I care? Applications using single-perspective, contemporary knowledge graphs cannot adequately deal with other ...
Three challenges for polyvocal knowledge graphs Identifying and acquiring polyvocal knowledge Representation of polyvoca...
Transparent Data Stories: putting heritage data in perspective Andrei Nesterov PhD Student Centrum Wiskunde & Informat...
Transparent Data Stories: putting heritage data in perspective 1. "Van VVesel, den 1. Iuny.". "Courante uyt Italien, Duy...
How can AI represent multiple perspectives on cultural objects?
a story How can AI represent multiple perspectives on cultural objects?
provides context and different perspectives accessible and widely understood by users a story
Challenge 1. How to form the story content? c c c a story dataset knowledge graph
Challenge 2. How to put different perspectives in a story? a story alternative storylines about one object
Challenge 3. How to make the story transparent? c c c a story dataset knowledge graph
Wrap-up What we’re doing at the Cultural AI Lab - Collaborate across 8 Dutch research and cultural heritage institutions...
Team (for now)
https:/ /cultural-ai.nl cultural_ai
Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems - TSDH Symposium
Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems - TSDH Symposium
Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems - TSDH Symposium
Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems - TSDH Symposium
Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems - TSDH Symposium
Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems - TSDH Symposium
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
11 views
Jun. 23, 2021

Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems - TSDH Symposium

Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems
Presented 23 June 2021

Slide credits: Cultural AI team members Andrei Nesterov, Laura Hollink, Ryan Brate, Valentin Vogelmann + input and inspiration from all Cultural AI Colleagues

Biases in data can be both explicit and implicit. Explicitly, ‘The Dutch Seventeenth Century’ and ‘The Dutch Golden Age’ are pseudo-synonymous and refer to a particular era of Dutch history. Implicitly, the ‘Golden Age’ moniker is contested due to the fact that the geopolitical and economic expansion came with great costs, such as the slave trade. A simple two-word phrase can carry strong contestations, and entire research fields, such as post-colonial studies, are devoted to them. However, these sometimes subtle (and sometimes not so subtle) differences in voice are as yet not often represented well in AI systems.

In this talk, I will discuss how the Cultural AI Lab is working towards creating AI systems that are implicitly or explicitly aware of the subtle and subjective complexity of human culture. I will highlight the different research strands and activities that look at AI from different angles as well as how we engage with our user communities to create synergies between the technology and the daily practice of cultural heritage professionals.

The Human in Digital Humanities
Online Symposium, Tilburg School of Humanities & Digital Sciences
Tilburg University
https://www.digitalhumanitiestilburg.com/

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram Sarah Frier
(4.5/5)
Free
Bezonomics: How Amazon Is Changing Our Lives and What the World's Best Companies Are Learning from It Brian Dumaine
(4.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community That Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(5/5)
Free
The Future Is Faster Than You Think: How Converging Technologies Are Transforming Business, Industries, and Our Lives Peter H. Diamandis
(5/5)
Free
SAM: One Robot, a Dozen Engineers, and the Race to Revolutionize the Way We Build Jonathan Waldman
(5/5)
Free
Autonomy: The Quest to Build the Driverless Car—And How It Will Reshape Our World Lawrence D. Burns
(5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4/5)
Free
Life After Google: The Fall of Big Data and the Rise of the Blockchain Economy George Gilder
(4/5)
Free
Live Work Work Work Die: A Journey into the Savage Heart of Silicon Valley Corey Pein
(4/5)
Free
Future Presence: How Virtual Reality Is Changing Human Connection, Intimacy, and the Limits of Ordinary Life Peter Rubin
(4/5)
Free
Talk to Me: How Voice Computing Will Transform the Way We Live, Work, and Think James Vlahos
(3/5)
Free
From Gutenberg to Google: The History of Our Future Tom Wheeler
(2/5)
Free
On War: With linked Table of Contents Carl von Clausewitz
(4.5/5)
Free
Wizard:: The Life and Times of Nikolas Tesla Marc Seifer
(3/5)
Free
How to Lie with Maps, Third Edition Mark Monmonier
(4.5/5)
Free
Ninety Percent of Everything: Inside Shipping, the Invisible Industry That Puts Clothes on Your Back, Gas in Your Car, and Food on Your Plate Rose George
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Driven: The Race to Create the Autonomous Car Alex Davies
(4.5/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4/5)
Free
A World Without Work: Technology, Automation, and How We Should Respond Daniel Susskind
(4.5/5)
Free
Liftoff: Elon Musk and the Desperate Early Days That Launched SpaceX Eric Berger
(5/5)
Free
If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future Jill Lepore
(4.5/5)
Free
Bitcoin Billionaires: A True Story of Genius, Betrayal, and Redemption Ben Mezrich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Players Ball: A Genius, a Con Man, and the Secret History of the Internet's Rise David Kushner
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain: The Next Everything Stephen P. Williams
(4/5)
Free
Lean Out: The Truth About Women, Power, and the Workplace Marissa Orr
(4/5)
Free
User Friendly: How the Hidden Rules of Design Are Changing the Way We Live, Work, and Play Cliff Kuang
(4/5)
Free
Ten Arguments for Deleting Your Social Media Accounts Right Now Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
Digital Renaissance: What Data and Economics Tell Us about the Future of Popular Culture Joel Waldfogel
(3.5/5)
Free
Pale Blue Dot: A Vision of the Human Future in Space Carl Sagan
(4.5/5)
Free
The Radioactive Boy Scout: The Frightening True Story of a Whiz Kid and His Homemade Nuclear Reactor Ken Silverstein
(3.5/5)
Free
Underworld: The Mysterious Origins of Civilization Graham Hancock
(4/5)
Free
Lands of Lost Borders: A Journey of the Silk Road Kate Harris
(4/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems - TSDH Symposium

  1. 1. Towards Culturally Aware AI Systems Marieke van Erp merpeltje The Human in Digital Humanities TSDH Symposium 23 & 24 June 2021
  2. 2. The Dutch Golden Age Hendrick Cornelis Vroom Een aantal Oostindiëvaarders voor de kust Rijksmuseum SK-A-3108 Era of unbridled opportunity and wealth in the Dutch Republic The Dutch maritime and military prowess laid the foundations for the first global multinational corporation The Dutch Golden Age shaped Amsterdam and Dutch architecture Dutch scientific advancements from this era were among the most acclaimed in the world
  3. 3. The Dutch Golden Age Hendrick Cornelis Vroom Een aantal Oostindiëvaarders voor de kust Rijksmuseum SK-A-3108 Era of unbridled opportunity and wealth in the Dutch Repulic The Dutch maritime and military prowess laid the foundations for the first global multinational corporation The Dutch Golden Age shaped Amsterdam and Dutch architecture Dutch scientific advancements from this era were among the most acclaimed in the world What about the other side of the coin? Slavery Colonialism ….
  4. 4. Image source: https://rijks-frontend.azureedge.net/assets/35d9bc04-dd96-4b84-8efa-423400ae88de?w=1200&h=630&fx=3041&fy=2714&c=61377ca5f31c4d5c198ab8b397011d13e4e8a2b634e09a44d73d17067da16c51 Update… Update… Update… Update… Update… Update… Update… Update… Up Update…
  5. 5. What is Cultural AI? “Cultural AI is the study, design and development of AI systems that are implicitly or explicitly awareof the subtle and subjective complexity of human culture.” Bias Ethics Cultural differences Perspectives
  6. 6. AI for humanities, and humanities for AI “Cultural AI isas much about using AI for understanding human culture as it is about using knowledge and expertise from the humanities to analyze and improve AI technology.”
  7. 7. Research Topics • Context & Connections How can we automatically contextualise collection objects and link them to each other and across collections & information sources? • Trust & Polyphony/Polyvocality How can we make other voices in data sets explicit?
  8. 8. Research Topics (ctd) • Change & Variation How can we make AI tools deal with differences and evolution across time and space? • Exploration & Interaction How can we make contextualised and polyvocal data insightful to users?
  9. 9. Layers of bias - Bias in the data - Bias introduced by tool creators - Technological bias We do not want to erase bias, we want to make it visible!
  10. 10. Lab organisation and mission • PhD students and researchers spend time at academic AND heritage partners • Close collaboration through “data sprints”, monthly reading club, joint conference/workshop visits • Core partners, Associate partners, Affiliate partners.
  11. 11. ⊂ The National Innovation Center for Artificial Intelligence (ICAI) has the mission to keep the Netherlands at the forefront of knowledge and talent development in AI. Creating and nurturing a national AI knowledge and talent ecosystem. More info: icai.ai
  12. 12. Current projects in the Cultural AI Lab ●BETTER-Mods (funded by NWO) 2 PhD students ●Culturally Aware AI (funded by NWO) 2 PhD students ●SABIO (funded by NDE) 1 researcher ●RE-FRAME (funded by Sound and Vision) 1 PhD student Upcoming: ●Library AI Principles (funded by National Library) 1 PhD student ●Researcher in Residence (funded by National Library) 1 postdoc ●Transparent pipelines (funded by NWO/NLeSc) 1 postdoc ●Responsible AI in public media (funded by NWO) 1 PhD student
  13. 13. Valentin Vogelmann Researcher KNAW HuC DHLab SABIO* - The SociAl BIas Observatory
  14. 14. SABIO* - The SociAl BIas Observatory Modest, Wayne & Lelijveld, Robin (editors) 2018. Words Matter, Work in Progress I. National Museum of World Cultures
  15. 15. Bias Detection Navigation from the collection of the Museum van Wereldculturen, https://hdl.handle.net/20.500.11840/525228 from the collection of the   Museum van Wereldculturen, https:// hdl.handle.net/20.500.11840/525228 Navigating bias is a social action The process of navigation itself is informative about bias, both societal and individual Bias depends on: perspective, goals, context Finding and seeing bias is not a problem to be solved (in the ML sense)
  16. 16. What is bias? … on which levels? ● choice of words ● word associations ● expressed sentiment ● … from the collection of the Museum van Wereldculturen, https://hdl.handle.net/20.500.11840/108032 … how does it manifest? ● associations ● language use ● absence/   overrepresenation ● … … in which aspects? ● identity/belief/… ● positive/negative/   abusive/offensive ● contextual/   perspectivistic ● …
  17. 17. Giovanni Battista Piranesi 1745. Carceri. Folder 7. Kupferstichkabinett Dresden Avoiding the Black Box
  18. 18. PMI Engine
  19. 19. ConConCor: The Contentious terms in Context Corpus Ryan Brate PhD student Andrei Nesterov PhD Student Valentin Vogelmann Researcher Laura Hollink Research group leader Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica Human-Centered Data Analytics group Marieke van Erp Research group leader KNAW Humanities Cluster DHLab EuropeanaTech Challenge for Europeana AI/ML Datasets
  20. 20. ConConCor: Background Funding for: - the creation of an annotated dataset of ‘contentious’ terms in Dutch Newspapers in Europeana; - to bootstrap and evaluate (semi-)automatic methods for detecting such terms in cultural heritage collections.
  21. 21. ConConCor: Data Collection • 83 words of both ‘contentious’ and ‘alternative’ type collated from words matter, and used to sample the Europeana/ KB collection (these 83 words match against 3.4M articles); • For each of the 83 words, across 6 decades 1890-1941, 200 random samples are taken, collecting the metadata and OCR for approx 70K articles; • Unigram & Bigram probabilities were calculated for the 70K articles, and for each word, decade and (1 of 6 newspaper circulations), 5-sentence extracts were sampled, weighted by ‘typicality'. Distilling to approx 3,000 extracts for annotation & presented to annotators.
  22. 22. ConConCor: The Task For each boldfaced term given the sentence it occurs in the sentence before it and the sentence after it Would you say it is contentious?
  23. 23. ConConCor: Stats ~3,000 extracts over 63 unique google forms sheets, each sheet passed to ~7 participants 2 rounds: • 10 participants from KNAW HuC ☞ used to fi netune the instructions • 399 participants on Proli fi c crowdsourcing platform
  24. 24. ConConCor: First observations Proli fi c demographic information • Far- fl ung nationalities: Korea, Pakistan, Belarus, India, Iran, Armenia, Turkey, Hungary, Greece, Lebanon • youngest = 1 (apparently), oldest = 75 • It’s fast!!
  25. 25. ConConCor: Data Analysis (work in progress) Inter-annotator agreement Most agreed on terms Analysing contexts
  26. 26. ConConCor: Want to know more? Join the ICAI Lunch 8 July! Andrei Nesterov CWI Jacco van Ossenbruggen Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam https://www.meetup.com/Innovation-Center-for-Arti fi cial-Intelligence/events/278742776/
  27. 27. Culturally Aware AI
  28. 28. Culturally Aware AI Ryan Brate PhD student KNAW HuC DHLab Automatically analysing and enriching object-level collection descriptions
  29. 29. How can AI interpret and represent the contents of a heritage collection in a way that captures polyvocality? Research Question
  30. 30. How does the problem materialise? Most knowledge graphs reflect the popular or majority vote Most knowledge graphs are mined from contemporary sources Most knowledge graphs represent a single perspective This poses the danger of perpetuating certain views (e.g. gender- biased, colonial-view…) Marieke van Erp and Victor de Boer, “A Polyvocal and Contextualised Semantic web,” in: Proceedings of ESWC 2021. Problems to Solve Before You Die
  31. 31. Why should I care? Applications using single-perspective, contemporary knowledge graphs cannot adequately deal with other perspectives and/or diachronic knowledge Problematic in for example: Information retrieval and machine learning Marieke van Erp and Victor de Boer, “A Polyvocal and Contextualised Semantic web,” in: Proceedings of ESWC 2021. Problems to Solve Before You Die
  32. 32. Three challenges for polyvocal knowledge graphs Identifying and acquiring polyvocal knowledge Representation of polyvocality: data models and formalisms Presentation and usage of polyvocal knowledge Marieke van Erp and Victor de Boer, “A Polyvocal and Contextualised Semantic web,” in: Proceedings of ESWC 2021. Problems to Solve Before You Die
  33. 33. Transparent Data Stories: putting heritage data in perspective Andrei Nesterov PhD Student Centrum Wiskunde & Informatica Human-Centered Data Analytics group Culturally Aware AI
  34. 34. Transparent Data Stories: putting heritage data in perspective 1. "Van VVesel, den 1. Iuny.". "Courante uyt Italien, Duytslandt, &c.". Amsterdam, 04.06.1622, p. 2. Geraadpleegd op Delpher. 2. "'Nieuw' VOC-schip". "NRC Handelsblad". Rotterdam, 16.07.1985, Geraadpleegd op Delpher 3. "VOC-schip, series Waterschap", 24.06.1992, foto’s i.o.v. KRO, Nederlands Instituut voor Beeld en Geluid.
  35. 35. How can AI represent multiple perspectives on cultural objects?
  36. 36. a story How can AI represent multiple perspectives on cultural objects?
  37. 37. provides context and different perspectives accessible and widely understood by users a story
  38. 38. Challenge 1. How to form the story content? c c c a story dataset knowledge graph
  39. 39. Challenge 2. How to put different perspectives in a story? a story alternative storylines about one object
  40. 40. Challenge 3. How to make the story transparent? c c c a story dataset knowledge graph
  41. 41. Wrap-up What we’re doing at the Cultural AI Lab - Collaborate across 8 Dutch research and cultural heritage institutions - Interdisciplinary teams - Data & User-driven - We don’t have all the answers - We don’t have all the perspectives
  42. 42. Team (for now)
  43. 43. https:/ /cultural-ai.nl cultural_ai

×