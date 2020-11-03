Successfully reported this slideshow.
MRK634
McDonalds Monopoly

  1. 1. Digital Digest 3 The Monopoly of McDonalds
  2. 2. Whatis McDonalds Monopoly?  A sales promotion run by fast food restaurant chain McDonald's, with a theme based on the Hasbro board game Monopoly.  The Game Period begins on October 6, 2020, and will end on the later of November 9, 2020
  3. 3. How toPlay  There Are Two (2) Ways To Play And Potentially Win A Prize In The Game:  Obtain a potential “Instant Win” Game Stamp  Obtain “Collect and Win” Game Stamps that comprise a potential Winning Combination (refer to Rule 4.B. below).  You get a game piece either by buying a specially- marked food or drink purchase or without purchase via a mail-in request. There is no limit to the number of prizes you can win.
  4. 4. How toEarn
  5. 5. PrizesAvailable  PRIZE: POLARIS OFF-ROAD VEHICLES  PRIZE: TEN THOUSAND DOLLARS ($10,000) CASH  PRIZE: ONE THOUSAND DOLLAR ($1,000) UBER EATS EGIFT CODE  AND MUCH MUCH MORE
  6. 6. HotTake(POV)  I think the McDonalds Monopoly is a fantastic promotion  It motivates consumers to buy thus increasing brand sales  The promotion is almost entirely online leading to environmental and COVID friendly practices  There is a plethora of high end prizes to be won  Anyone can participate
  7. 7. References  https://accesswinnipeg.com/2020/10/mcdonalds- monopoly-canada-2020-list-of-rare-game-pieces/  https://mcdpromotion.ca/  https://foodgressing.com/mcdonalds-monopoly-canada- 2020/#1-how-to-play-mcdonalds-monopoly-canada-2020

