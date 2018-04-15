Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
N A D I N E A K B A R A L I S T E P H A N I E G O O D A L E Analogies
Association Game • Find is to lose as construct is to ____________ • Leaf is to tree, as petal is to _____________ • Foot ...
Definition: Analogy • a comparison between two concepts • Parallels are drawn between them to explain the unfamiliar idea
Analogy Simile Metaphor • Type of argument • More complicated and lengthy • Points out similarities between two things • C...
Jodi Picoult– My Sister’s Keeper • “At the beginning of this hearing, Mr. Alexander, you said that none of us is obligated...
Explanation ● burning building = threat of death ● a mother will do anything for her child ● running into a burning buildi...
Effect/Impact • Increases understanding, by connecting to a situation that is more relatable • Contributes to theme of los...
Shakespeare – Romeo and Juliet “ What’s in a name? That which we call a rose By any other word would smell as sweet; So Ro...
• A rose would smell just as sweet, even if it had a different name • Compares her undying love for Romeo to the everlasti...
• Does not state comparison outright • Describes each scenario separately • Points out the similarities Why is it an analo...
• Since it describes each scenario separately… • Reader can think to figure out connection • More interactive Effect/Impac...
John Green – Looking for Alaska • "You spend your whole life stuck in the labyrinth, thinking about how you'll escape it o...
Explanation • The labyrinth represents the present • Trapped by the decisions we make, as we struggle to get out of it • O...
Effect/Impact • Gives an abstract concept a concrete shape =  understanding • Character/Relationship development between ...
Robert Frost – The Road Not Taken “ … Two roads diverged in a wood, and I, I took the one less traveled by, And that has m...
Explanation • Describing a forest with an intersection; chooses the path less traveled by • Leader or follower?
Why is it an analogy? • Comparison between the intersection in the woods and the choices in life • Does not say it outrigh...
Effect/Impact on Reader • Reader can think to figure out connection • More interactive !
Where, when, how? • Clarify an unfamiliar concept, feeling, or situation by using a simple comparison • Helps the reader b...
Bibliography C.bavota. "Literary Devices." Literary Devices. N.p., 18 Oct. 2013. Web. 09 Feb. 2014. <http://literarydevice...
Bibliography • Harris, Robert A. "A Handbook of Rhetorical Devices, Page 4." A Handbook of Rhetorical Devices, Page 4. N.p...
Analogy1
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Analogy1

22 views

Published on

Logic & Reasoning

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Analogy1

  1. 1. N A D I N E A K B A R A L I S T E P H A N I E G O O D A L E Analogies
  2. 2. Association Game • Find is to lose as construct is to ____________ • Leaf is to tree, as petal is to _____________ • Foot is to shoe, as hand is to _____________ • Fish is to fin, as bird is to _____________
  3. 3. Definition: Analogy • a comparison between two concepts • Parallels are drawn between them to explain the unfamiliar idea
  4. 4. Analogy Simile Metaphor • Type of argument • More complicated and lengthy • Points out similarities between two things • Comparison of two things • Uses words ‘like’ or ‘as’ Ex. He is as hungry as a horse. • Directly states the comparison Ex. Time is a thief. •Figure of speech •Type of analogy
  5. 5. Jodi Picoult– My Sister’s Keeper • “At the beginning of this hearing, Mr. Alexander, you said that none of us is obligated to go into a fire and save someone else from a burning building. But that all changes if you're a parent and the person in that burning building is your child. If that's the case, not only would everyone understand if you ran in to get your child—they'd practically expect it of you […] In my life, though, that building was on fire, one of my children was in it— and the only opportunity to save her was to send in my other child, because she was the only one who knew the way.” (684-685)
  6. 6. Explanation ● burning building = threat of death ● a mother will do anything for her child ● running into a burning building is risking own life for that of another ● knowing the route parallels with having the means to save that in threat of peril
  7. 7. Effect/Impact • Increases understanding, by connecting to a situation that is more relatable • Contributes to theme of loss • Plot development: will Sara’s defense impact the juries' ruling
  8. 8. Shakespeare – Romeo and Juliet “ What’s in a name? That which we call a rose By any other word would smell as sweet; So Romeo would, were he not Romeo call’d, …” (II.ii.43-45) “What does a name mean? The thing we call a rose would smell just as sweet if we called it by any other name. Romeo would be just as perfect even if he wasn’t called Romeo.” "Romeo and Juliet." SparkNotes. SparkNotes, n.d. Web. 07 Feb. 2014.
  9. 9. • A rose would smell just as sweet, even if it had a different name • Compares her undying love for Romeo to the everlasting sweet smell of a rose Explanation
  10. 10. • Does not state comparison outright • Describes each scenario separately • Points out the similarities Why is it an analogy?
  11. 11. • Since it describes each scenario separately… • Reader can think to figure out connection • More interactive Effect/Impact on Reader
  12. 12. John Green – Looking for Alaska • "You spend your whole life stuck in the labyrinth, thinking about how you'll escape it one day, and how awesome it will be, and imagining that future keeps you going, but you never do it. You just use the future to escape the present."(p.26)
  13. 13. Explanation • The labyrinth represents the present • Trapped by the decisions we make, as we struggle to get out of it • Outside of the labyrinth we see happiness, or the future, we always imagine it to be better than the present
  14. 14. Effect/Impact • Gives an abstract concept a concrete shape =  understanding • Character/Relationship development between Alaska & Miles • Plot Development: Foreshadowing consequence of Alaska’s discontent with her life
  15. 15. Robert Frost – The Road Not Taken “ … Two roads diverged in a wood, and I, I took the one less traveled by, And that has made all the difference.”
  16. 16. Explanation • Describing a forest with an intersection; chooses the path less traveled by • Leader or follower?
  17. 17. Why is it an analogy? • Comparison between the intersection in the woods and the choices in life • Does not say it outright – readers make the connection for themselves
  18. 18. Effect/Impact on Reader • Reader can think to figure out connection • More interactive !
  19. 19. Where, when, how? • Clarify an unfamiliar concept, feeling, or situation by using a simple comparison • Helps the reader better understand and relate to said concept • Many analogies are used in everyday speech (i.e. Idioms)
  20. 20. Bibliography C.bavota. "Literary Devices." Literary Devices. N.p., 18 Oct. 2013. Web. 09 Feb. 2014. <http://literarydevices.net/analogy/>. Gomez, Jomar. "Undergraduate Admission Blog." Undergraduate Admission Blog. University of Southern California, 30 May 2013. Web. 11 Feb. 2014. <https://admissionblog.usc.edu/2013/05/30/june-gloom-the- transfer-waiting-game-is-almost-over/>. Muller, Milos. "Stock Photo - Empty Asphalt Highway." 123RF Stock Photos. N.p., n.d. Web. 11 Feb. 2014. <http://www.123rf.com/photo_18998313_empty-asphalt-highway-with-ecoduct-the-distant-city-of- carlsbad-karlovy-vary-storm-clouds-in-paralle.html>. "Who Got Sean’s Final Rose & Is He Engaged? (SPOILER!!!!!)." Reality Steve. N.p., 26 Nov. 2012. Web. 11 Feb. 2014. <http://realitysteve.com/2012/11/26/the-bachelor-sean-lowe-final-rose-spoiler/>. "And The Final Rose Goes To…{Bachelor Finale Recap}." N.p., 11 Mar. 2013. Web. 11 Feb. 2014. <http://thenaughtymommy.com/and-the-final-rose-goes-to-bachelor-finale-recap/>. Manning, Tim. "Putting the Thinking Back into Lean." Design4Services. N.p., 9 Mar. 2013. Web. 11 Feb. 2014. <http://design4services.com/2013/methods/lean-thinking/>. "Street Sign Post Clip Art." Vector Clip Art Online. N.p., 10 Dec. 2010. Web. 11 Feb. 2014. <http://www.clker.com/clipart-street-sign-post.html>. Janda, Melissa. ""Two Roads Diverged in a Yellow Wood." Melissa Janda A Time to Write. N.p., 14 Mar. 2013. Web. 11 Feb. 2014. <http://melissajanda.wordpress.com/2013/03/14/two-roads-diverged-in-a-yellow- wood-and-i-i-took-thesafer-one-until-now/>. Peachey, Bobbie. "Tree Clip Art: Green Forest Scenes." Tree Clip Art of a Green Forest Scene. N.p., n.d. Web. 11 Feb. 2014. <http://webclipart.about.com/library/hvarious/bltree6.htm>. Pramod. "Boy Reading Clip Art." Vector Clip Art Online. N.p., 17 Nov. 12. Web. 11 Feb. 2014. <http://www.clker.com/clipart-boy-reading-2.html>.
  21. 21. Bibliography • Harris, Robert A. "A Handbook of Rhetorical Devices, Page 4." A Handbook of Rhetorical Devices, Page 4. N.p., 5 Jan. 2010. Web. 09 Feb. 2014. • "Analogies." Analogies. RHL School, 05 Mar. 2001. Web. 09 Feb. 2014. • "Analogies Quizzes And Worksheets." SoftSchools.com. N.p., n.d. Web. 11 Feb. 2014. • Picoult, Jodi. My Sister's Keeper: A Novel. New York: Atria, 2004. PDF. • Green, John. Looking for Alaska: A Novel. New York: Dutton Children's, 2005. Print. • "Bird 6058 Hd Wallpaper Backgrounds." Wallpaperich.com. N.p., 12 Jan. 2014. Web. 12 Feb. 2014. • "Water Sea Fish Clownfish Underwater Animals." Only HD Wallpapers. N.p., 28 June 2012. Web. 09 Feb. 2014. "Labyrinth Clip Art." Clipartist.net. N.p., Oct. 2011. Web. 12 Feb. 2014. • "Man Goes Back into Burning House to Rescue His Beer." Winetimes.co. N.p., 29 Oct. 2013. Web. 12 Feb. 2014. • Brown, A. "The Judge Makes the Difference in Drug Court." The New Orleans Tribune. N.p., n.d. Web. 12 Feb. 2014.

×