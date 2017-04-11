...advancing business Enterprations Weekly Strategy Making Brand Ambassadors Strategic Influencers Telecommunications Indu...
2 February 2017 Enterprations Weekly Strategy ambassadors, which we believe will help your 2017 brandrom the time when tel...
3 February 2017 Enterprations Weekly Strategy , especially subscription services. These purchases are motivated less by im...
Enterprations Weekly Strategy, Number 2, February 2017

Publications detailing the review of business processes, technology and people towards competitive advantage attainment in Nigeria.

Published in: Business
Enterprations Weekly Strategy, Number 2, February 2017

  1. 1. ...advancing business Enterprations Weekly Strategy Making Brand Ambassadors Strategic Influencers Telecommunications Industry
  2. 2. 2 February 2017 Enterprations Weekly Strategy ambassadors, which we believe will help your 2017 brandrom the time when telecommunications industry was ambassador marketing strategy. These are the qualitiesderegulated in 2001, the industry has remained consumers would love to see in any ambassador you want tocompetitive in every facet. Players and operatorsF use to promote your products. The qualities are alsohave been using different strategies and techniques to attract enshrined on the premise that consumers always want topotential targets, numbering over 150 million. Noticeable service providers such as MTN, Glo, and Etisalat have been adopting coverage, reliability, leadership and positioning differentiation strategies. For the effective attainment of specific objectives of each strategy, an integrated communications approach is being used by the companies. Beyond this, brand strategists thinking is now shifting towards strategic influence for the realization of exponential sales growth. Strategic influence is also known as marketing warfare in which companies use influential people as ambassadors, promoting their core offerings through varied communicationchannels. As a marketing warfare, an identify and internalize with their favourite artistes orindustry where strategic influence is being used, companies influential people. By identification, we mean individualare expected to see each other as friends, allies, neutral tends to identify with a person of similar social status thataudiences and hostile ones. In his book titledThe Evolution makes a continued relationship particularly possible. Anof Strategic Influence, LTC Susan L. Gough describes the expert has also argued that individuals who think that theirUnited States as lone superpower country. Despite this, he behaviour is equivalent with their values often adoptbelieves the country needs will need the support of other internalisation,aformofinfluence.nations to succeed on a long-term and global scale. Considering Gough's position on strategic influence, it seems telecoms providers in Nigeria should have deliberate, The bottom line of using brand ambassadors is to generate conscious coordination or integration of all informational new customers and sustaining existing ones in the short- attributes of performing artistes or influential people they term period and substantial sales increase in the long-run. wanted to use as ambassadors designed to influence Therefore, brand ambassadors with a significant number of customers' views, attitudes and behaviour in ways that will followers on social media platforms are critical in brand promote their (companies) products and services to achieve enhancement and exponential sales growth. For example, significantmarketsharegrowth. telecoms service providers using OdunladeAdekola, Funke Kunal Muzumdar, managing director at digital Akindele, Hafiz Oyetoro andAyo Makun have the tendency marketing agency POSSIBLE, has made us understand that of increasing their customers based on the number of people Nigerian telecommunications operators mere use of following the artistes on Facebook. Ayo Makun has over coverage, reliability, leadership and positioning 9,000 followers while Odunlade Adekola has 18,645. differentiation could not help in winning market share war. According to experts, they (artistes) give a face to your “Power is not just in reach; it's in influence,” he said. “Spend brand and create both emotional and functional appeal to the time to get to know them; make sure they're a fit for your people. In order to attain these, there is a need for a well- brand.” He added that marketers should push to connect coordinated programme of action with strategic with influencers who share the same authentic concerns, management and measurement. A study has shown that interests, and passions with a brand. It has also been there is a clear relationship between a consistent image of a suggested that brand ambassadors should align with brand celebrityandbrandbeingpromoted. identity in some way, from appearance and demeanour, to company values, ethics, or industry knowledge. Personality Our findings show that brand ambassadors influencetraits and performance qualities of brand ambassadors consumers towards purchasing of telecoms products orcrucial in informing customers benefits they stand to gain services. This is corroborated by Reward Stream, an onlinefrom telecoms products or services ranging from voice, data information provider, it says “the modern telecomtohigh-speedinternetaccess. customer, especially the first-time customer, is much more likely to base their product decisions on advice received from someone they trust. They want to know about the Below, we break down what consumers care about “real-world” performance of their products and services, Ambassadors drivethebottom line Ambassadors actas purchasing factors W h a t c o n s u m e r s c a re a b o u t ambassadors? Clown (Red); Humouristic (Yellow); Exciting (Green);Supportive (Ash);Rugged (Black)
  3. 3. 3 February 2017 Enterprations Weekly Strategy , especially subscription services. These purchases are motivated less by impulse and more by necessity, which places a high value on cutting through the noise and finding out “the real deal” from someone they trust. In short, people don't trust adsliketheyusedto.” As pointed out by brand strategists, a good telecom ambassador programme must demonstrate quality, loyalty, and value to besuccessful.Totheconsumer,thesearewelcomeandrefreshingattributesinabrand,especiallyinthetelecomindustry. StrategicInsights About Enterprations We provide a platform for working class professionals and aspiring entrepreneurs to own their business. Our focus include; Providing start-up strategy for different SMEs in Nigeria and Africa. Tactical measuring and evaluation of business at initial, maturity and decline stage. Reviewing of business's personnel, marketing and training components for greater output and profitability at different stages. Helping aspiring entrepreneurs with feasible business ideas and a workable business plan in the areas of comprehensive business training programmes, networking activities and technology commercialization. F15, Lagos City Mall, Onikan, Lagos State www.enterprations.com info@enterprations.com +2348141374490 Contact Brand Ambassadors as Purchasing Factors

×