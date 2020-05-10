Successfully reported this slideshow.
IVIVC (DEFINITION) IVIVC: IVIVC is very important for pharmaceutical dosage form development, substitute for in-vivo bioav...
TYPES OF IVIVC Example: Development and validation of an in-vitro-in-vivo correlation (IVIVC) model for propranolol hydroc...
The objective of this study was to develop an in vitro–in vivo correlation (IVIVC) model for hydrophilic matrix extended-r...
Dissolution Test Release characteristics of ER tablets were determined by using apparatus I, the basket method. 1. Rotatio...
Evaluation of the IVIVC model • Validation of IVIVC model can be achieve by using the internal or external predictabilitie...
In vitro dissolution proﬁles of propranolol hydrochloride from different release rates formulations extended- release tabl...
Mean cumulative percentage absorption rate of propranolol of extended-release formulations ER-F (:) and ER-S (-) calculate...
Propranolol plasma concentration vs time profile ER-F Propranolol plasma concentration vs time profile ER-S Propranolol pl...
Percent prediction errors (%PE) associated with Cmax and AUC0-∞ Formulations Cmax AUC0-∞ Internal predictability ER-F 3.45...
In Vitro In Vivo Correlation
In Vitro In Vivo Correlation

In vitro in vivo correlation IVIVC

In Vitro In Vivo Correlation

  1. 1. IVIVC (DEFINITION) IVIVC: IVIVC is very important for pharmaceutical dosage form development, substitute for in-vivo bioavailability and support biowaivers IVIVC evaluation have 2 important stages 1) Development 2) validation 1) Development IVIVC is developed by using observed fraction of drug absorbed and dissolved. It has 2 stages • Stage 1: Deconvolution method In it observed fraction of drug absorbed is estimated A) Convolution method The predicted fraction of drug absorbed is calculated from observed fraction of drug dissolved. Which is then convolved to predicted plasma concentrations • Stage 2: In it percent prediction error (%PE) is estimated between the observed and predicted plasma concentration profiles 2) Validation (In it internal and external predictabilities are estimated) In-Vitro Happening outside the body in artificial conditions In-Vivo Happening inside the body Correlation The way toward setting up a relationship or association between at least two things “The establishment of rational relationship between a biological property, or parameter derived from biological property produced by dosage form, and a physiochemical property or characteristic of same dosage form.” [by USP] “A predictive mathematical model describing relationship between an In-vitro property of dosage form and In-vivo response.” [by FDA]
  2. 2. TYPES OF IVIVC Example: Development and validation of an in-vitro-in-vivo correlation (IVIVC) model for propranolol hydrochloride extended-release matrix formulations (Propranolol according to BCS belongs to I class) Objective: LEVELA The in vitro and in vivo curves are superimposable, then the relationship called point to point relationship. LEVELB In this level of correlation , MDT vitro of the product and MRT in the body is determined and correlated. But not considered point to point. LEVELC It is single point correlation establish between dissolution parameter. one dissolution time point (t50% , t90%) is compared with one mean PK parameter such as AUC , Cmax MULTIPLELEVELC This level refer to the relationship between one or more pharmacokinetic parameter of interest Cmax, Tmax, AUC or any other suitable parameter, and the amount of drug dissolved at several time point of dissolution profile. LEVELD Level D correlation is not formal but is semi quantitative and rank order correlation and it is not considered useful for regulatory purpose. 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 5 10 15 %Absorbedin_vivo % Dissolved in_vitro 0 2 4 6 8 10 0 5 10 15 MRTin_vivo(hr) MDT in_vitro (hr) 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 5 10 15 AUC(ug.h/ml MDT (hr)
  3. 3. The objective of this study was to develop an in vitro–in vivo correlation (IVIVC) model for hydrophilic matrix extended-release (ER) propranolol dosage formulations. Similarity factor f2: The similarity factor f2 was used to compare the dissolution data. The IVIVC model was developed using pooled fraction dissolved and fraction absorbed of propranolol ER formulations, ER- F and ER-S, with different release rates. An additional formulation ER-V, with a different release rate of propranolol, was prepared for evaluating the external predictability. Material & Equipment ➢ USP apparatus I {at 100 rpm, in a medium of varying pH (from pH 1.2 to pH 6.8)} ➢ Propanolol Hydrochloride ➢ P-Hydroxybenzoate-butyl ester ➢ Hydroxyl Propyl Methyl Cellulose (HPMC) ➢ Microcrystalline Cellulose(Avicle) ➢ Lactose All these chemical & solvents were used of analytical reagent grade. SUBJECT 6 Beagles dogs ( each adult dog’s weighed between 8-14kg) Formulations Propanolol Extended-Release Tablets in the Development & validation of IVIVC FORMULATIONS ER-F ER-S ER-V Biostudy Internal Internal External INGREDIENTS (%) OF TABLETS HPMC 28.0 60.0 38.4 Avicel 26.2 15.0 5.8 Lactose 20.8 0.0 27.3 EACH TABLET CONTAINS PROPRANOLOL 100mg ER tablets of Propanolol hydrochloride formation contain: • HPMC • Avicle • Lactose Three ER tablets ➢ ER-S ➢ ER-F ➢ ER-V
  4. 4. Dissolution Test Release characteristics of ER tablets were determined by using apparatus I, the basket method. 1. Rotation speed_110rpm 2. Tablet placed in 900ml of gastric fluid 3. Temperature at 37C 4. Samples = 5 (after specific intervals) 5. After 1.5hr pH will changed from1.2-6.8 by adding 80ml of concentrated phosphate buffer 6. Samples were collected after following time intervals: 0h,0.5h,1h,1.5h,2h,3h,4h,5h,6h,8h,10h,12h & 24hours. 7. The released amount of drug was analyzed UV/Visible Spectrophotometry at 290nm wavelength. 8. At least six tablets of each formulation were accomplished. IV Absorption Studies This study has been approved by the Instutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Kaoshiung Medical University. 1. All Dogs were fasted 12 hours prior to the experiment, but drinking water is not limited. 2. Their legs were pre-shaved and fore-foot vein was cannulated using an 18-gauage cannula. 3. After administrating the experimental ER tablet(100mg) & commercial Immediate Release(IR) tablet(40mg) 0rally, blood sample(3ml) were collected in heparin tube after following time intervals: 0.5hr, 1hr, 1.5hr, 2hr, 3hr. 4. Every Treatment is started after washout period of at least 1 week. The blood samples were centrifuged at 3000rpm for 10 mins, plasma were separated & then frozen for further analysis. In vitro data analysis The in vitro drug release profiles of the ER formulations were analyzed using the similarity factor f2. • An f2 value >50 (50-100) represents equivalence of the two curves. In vivo data analysis The pharmacokinetic parameters i.e. (Vd) and (Ke) of the reference product for IVIVC were obtained from the IR product by fitting one-compartment model using WINNONLIN software. • Numerical Deconvolution Analysis given by WINNOLIN was used to find percentage in vivo cumulative absorption input profiles of propranolol from ER tablets. • Mathematical model (IVIVC Mode) which relate the in vitro cumulative dissolution data release to the fraction of drug absorbed, was developed by linear regression. The relationship of in vitro cumulative dissolution data and in vivo cumulative absorption data is shown Eq. 1. % in vivo cumulative input (t)=α+þ ×% in vitro cumulative dissolved(t)…. eq (1) where the data for “% in vivo cumulative input (t)” was obtained from the numerical deconvolution approach and “%in vitro cumulative dissolved (t)” from the experimental data. The intercept, slope, and determination coefficient of the regression line are denoted by a, b, and r2, respectively.
  5. 5. Evaluation of the IVIVC model • Validation of IVIVC model can be achieve by using the internal or external predictabilities. • The internal predictability involves use of initial data that was use to define the IVIVC model. • Therefore, predicted plasma concentration profiles of formulation ER-S and ER-F were calculated using their in vitro dissolution data. • For the external predictability, an additional formulation ER-V with an in vitro moderate release rate between formulation ER-S and formulation ER-F was prepared. • The in vitro dissolution test and bioavailability study of formulation ER-V were conducted. The predicted plasma concentration profile of formulation ER-V was calculated by using its dissolution data based on the IVIVC model. The “predicted % in vivo cumulative input (t)” data were calculated using the intercept, slope, and “% in vitro cumulative dissolved (t)” data. In other words, the “% in vivo cumulative input (t) data” versus time profile was estimated from the “% in vitro cumulative dissolved (t) data” based on an established IVIVC model. Subsequently, the predicted in vivo input rates for the ER formulation were obtained from the “% in vivo cumulative input (t) data” as shown in Eq. 2. Rinput= {[% in vivo input (t2)- % in vivo input(t1)/(t2-t1)} ×dose…. eq (2) Where, ➢ “R input” is the “predicted in vivo input rates” ➢ “% in vivo input (t)” is the input value at the time point t. Then, according to Eq. 3, the unit disposition function, “the predicted in vivo input rates” was converted to the predicted plasma concentration-time profiles using Microsoft Excel 2010. Cp(t)=∑ .𝒎 𝒕=𝟏 [ 𝑹𝒋 𝝀 {e-λ(t-τ2)-e-λ(t-τ1)}…..eq (3) Where, Cp(t)=predicted plasma concentration at time point t; Rj= j-th input rate; s1 is the start time of the j-th input rate; and τ2 is the stop time of the j-th input rate. ➢ In addition, the unit deposition function parameters were obtained by fitting a one compartment model to the IR formulation plasma concentration-time profile. ➢ C and l were calculated as the reciprocal of Vd and Ke, respectively, for a one-compartment model (mono exponential). The absolute percent prediction error (%PE) values for Cmax and AUC0-∞ are calculated as follows: %PE= 𝑷𝒐𝒃𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒆𝒅−𝑷𝒑𝒓𝒆𝒅𝒊𝒄𝒕𝒆𝒅 𝑷 𝒐𝒃𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒗𝒆𝒅 …..eq (4) Where Pobs and Ppred are the observed and IVIVC model-predicted values for Cmax and AUC0-∞, respectively. The IVIVC is considered valid if the averaged absolute %PE is not more than 10% and if the %PE for each formulation is not more than 15%.
  6. 6. In vitro dissolution proﬁles of propranolol hydrochloride from different release rates formulations extended- release tablet ER-F (:) and ER-S (-). Mean propranolol plasma concentrations versus time proﬁles of formulation (A) extended- release tablets of ER-F (:) and ER-S (-); (B) immediate-release commercial products (IR) (A).
  7. 7. Mean cumulative percentage absorption rate of propranolol of extended-release formulations ER-F (:) and ER-S (-) calculated by using the numerical deconvolution approach. In vitro-in vivo correlation (IVIVC) model linear regression plots (r2 [ 0.9555) of “% dissolved” versus “% absorbed” for extended-release formulations ER-F (:) and ER-S (-).
  8. 8. Propranolol plasma concentration vs time profile ER-F Propranolol plasma concentration vs time profile ER-S Propranolol plasma concentration vs time profile ER-V Propranolol plasma concentration vs time profile of ER- V
  Percent prediction errors (%PE) associated with Cmax and AUC0-∞ Formulations Cmax AUC0-∞ Internal predictability ER-F 3.45% 4.92% ER-S 36.80% 23.00% Average absolute %PE 20.13% 13.96% External predictability ER-V 0.86% 5.95% Results showed: The results showed that the percentage prediction error (%PE) values of Cmax and AUC0–∞ were 0.86% and 5.95%, respectively, for the external validation study. The observed low prediction errors for Cmax and AUC0–∞ demonstrated that the propranolol IVIVC model was valid. Mean pharmacokinetic parameters of propranolol extended-release (ER) tablets and immediate-release (IR) commercial product Formulations Cmax (ng/mL) Tmax (h) AUC0-∞ (ng X h/mL) ER-F 140.82 + 23.85 1.88 + 1.44 1059.12 + 128.90 ER-S 78.83 + 31.42 1.50 1.50 + 0.41 955.35 + 159.89 IR 347.33 + 9.28 0.50 + 0.00 758.06 + 199.19

