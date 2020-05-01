Successfully reported this slideshow.
 Introduction  Physical characters  Habitat  Diet  Handling  Management  Gerbil care  Selecting a gerbil  Clinica...
• A gerbil is a small mammal of the subfamily Gerbillinae in the order Rodentia • Once known as desert rats, the gerbil su...
• Adult gerbils weigh 2 to 3 ounces (50 to 90 grams) • Males are slightly larger than females • The coats of gerbils in th...
• Both male and female gerbils have a ventral marking gland on their abdomen • The gland appears as an orange-tan hairless...
• In the wild, these rodents live primarily in underground burrows and tunnels • The habitats that they live in have sandy...
• Wild gerbils eat a number of different things, but a lot of the time they would be surviving on plant material from area...
• It eats a variety of grasses and shrubbery • Its diet also contains berries, fruits, seeds, grains, and more • As pets, ...
• Never lift a gerbil up by its tail because Gerbils’ tails are delicate and can be easily injured • The best way to remov...
 Stroke your gerbil gently and speak to him in a soft voice  Never squeeze your gerbil  Never lift your gerbil by the t...
• A common misunderstanding when purchasing a home for pet gerbils is they can live in housing designed for hamsters and m...
• You must provide your Gerbil with a safe, secure enclosure • As social creatures, they also need other individuals of th...
• Gerbils are available at many pet stores, or they can often be obtained from a local breeder • When selecting a pet gerb...
• Mongolian gerbils are used as biomedical research models for a variety of diseases and are in some cases suited better t...
Teeth problems Trauma Neglect Epilepsy Tumors Tail sloughing Tyzzer's disease Deafness and inner ear problems
 Teeth problems: Misalignment of incisors due to injury or malnutrition may result in overgrowth, which can cause injury ...
 Epilepsy: Between 20 and 50% of all pet gerbils have the seizure disorder epilepsy • The seizures are thought to be caus...
 Tumors: Tumors, both benign and malignant, are fairly common in pet gerbils, and are most common in females over the age...
There are no specific reports of zoonotic disease transmitted by pet Mongolian gerbils, although pet gerbils infested with...
• Gerbils are relatively healthy animals. However, it is a good idea to monitor your gerbil’s condition and behavior daily...
Protection of Gerbils from Amebic Liver Abscess by Vaccination with a 25-mer Peptide Derived from the Cysteine-Rich Region...
• In the wild, these creatures show primarily crepuscular behavior • During the middle of the day they hide from the heat,...
• The Harderian gland is located near the corner of a gerbil’s eye and it produces fluid that is rich in lipids (fats) and...
The American Gerbil Society (AGS) is a non-profit organization providing support and education to breeders, caregivers, an...
• Adult body weight male: 80-130 g • Adult body weight female: 55-85 g (2-3 oz) • Body Temperature: 98.6-101.3 F • Life sp...
