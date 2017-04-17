Presented By: Mutaher Jahanzaib
My View I believe that its better to light a candle to curse the darkness.
What is earthquack?? An earthquake is a shaking of the ground caused by the sudden breaking and movement of large sections...
World famous Ngo's who help in earth quake :  WFP (world food program)  Pakistan Red Crescent Society  Human relief org...
What we can do?? Ensure you do the following if you are outdoors during an earthquake:  Check yourself and others for inj...
How we can help  Support organizations providing relief on the ground.  Donate to organizations working on the ground. ...
Haiti Earthquack The 2010 Haiti earthquake was a catastrophic magnitude earthquake with an epicenter near the town of leog...
Thanks for your attentions
Earthquake and our management

Earthquake and our management

Earthquake and our management

  1. 1. Presented By: Mutaher Jahanzaib
  2. 2. My View I believe that its better to light a candle to curse the darkness.
  3. 3. What is earthquack?? An earthquake is a shaking of the ground caused by the sudden breaking and movement of large sections (tectonic plates) of the earth's rocky outermost crust. The edges of the tectonic plates are marked by faults (or fractures). Most earthquakes occur along the fault lines when the plates slide past each other or collide against each other
  4. 4. World famous Ngo's who help in earth quake :  WFP (world food program)  Pakistan Red Crescent Society  Human relief organization  Victoria state Emergency service
  5. 5. What we can do?? Ensure you do the following if you are outdoors during an earthquake:  Check yourself and others for injuries. Provide first aid for anyone who needs it.  Stay away from damaged areas and advice to others  Turn on the radio. Don't use the phone unless it's an emergency.  Stay out of damaged buildings and also help others.  Make a plan how.  Get a emergency kit.  Collect information of others.  Don't use elevators (they'll probably get stuck anyway).
  6. 6. How we can help  Support organizations providing relief on the ground.  Donate to organizations working on the ground.  Help Provide Clean Water  Support Those Both Physically And Psychologically Injured  Support Local Youth Delivering Blankets And Clean Clothes  Provide Food Kits To People In The Hardest-Hit Areas  Save the Children and old peoples
  7. 7. Haiti Earthquack The 2010 Haiti earthquake was a catastrophic magnitude earthquake with an epicenter near the town of leogane approximately 25 kilometers (16 mi) west of Port-au-Prience, Haitis capital. An estimated three million people were affected by the quake. Many countries responded to appeals for humanitarian aid, pledging funds and dispatching rescue and medical teams, engineers and support personnel. Communication systems, air, land, and sea transport facilities, hospitals, and electrical networks had been damaged by the earthquake. And world food program helped in this and deliver food ,water, etc to the peoples
  8. 8. Thanks for your attentions

