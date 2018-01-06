Xx. yy baslarinda osmanli devleti

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
XX. YÜZYIL BAŞLARINDA OSMANLI DEVLETİ
İTTIHAD-I OSMANÎ CEMIYETI’NDEN İTTIHAT VE TERAKKI’YE İttihad-ı Osmanî Cemiyeti ve Jön Türkler  II. Abdülhamit’in 1878 yıl...
 Bu cemiyet, 1895’te yaşanan Ermeni olayları ile ilke kez gün yüzüne çıkmıştır. İstanbul’da yaşanan Müslüman-Ermeni çatış...
 Ancak zamanla aralarındaki görüş ayrılıkları bu hareketin iki kanada ayrılmasına sebep olmuştur. Ahmet Rıza’nın önderliğ...
 1905 sonrasında II. Abdülhamit’e karşı muhalefet, ülke içindeki askeri çevrelerde etkinlik kazanmaya başlamıştır. Ancak ...
II. Meşrutiyet’in İlan Edilmesi  1907 yılında Jön Türkler arasında uzlaşma sağlanması ve İttihat ve Terakki Cemiyeti’nin ...
II. MEŞRUTIYET DÖNEMI  Meşrutiyet’in ilanının hemen ardından toplumsal ve siyasal yaşamda büyük bir canlanma meydana gelm...
 II. Meşrutiyet’in ilanı ile ülkenin bütünlüğü konusundaki kaygıların biteceği ve toprak kayıplarının son bulacağı görüşü...
31 Mart Olayı  31 Mart olayı gerici bir ayaklanmadır. Aynı zamanda İttihat ve Terakki’ye karşı olanların da içinde bulund...
 6 Nisan 1909 tarihinde Serbesti Gazetesi başyazarı Hasan Fehmi’nin öldürülmesi olayları daha da gerginleştirmiştir. Hasa...
 Hareket Ordusu, 24 Nisan’da İstanbul’a girmiş ve ayaklanmayı bastırmıştır.  27 Nisan’da yeniden toplanan meclis, II. Ab...
Reformlar ve Siyasal Yaşam  İttihatçılar, 31 Mart Ayaklanmasının bastırılmasından sonra kolayca yönlendirebildikleri V. M...
 Hukuki, idari ve adli konularda; padişahın bir kısım şahsi emlakı devletleştirildi. Saray ve devlet ödenekleri kısıldı, ...
 Bu dönemde kızlar da Darülfünuna öğrenci olabilmişlerdir. Erkek nüfusun silah altında olmasından dolayı da kadınlar kuru...
II. MEŞRUTIYET DÖNEMI DÜŞÜNCE AKIMLARI Osmanlıcılık İslamcılık Türkçülük Batıcılık
Osmanlıcılık  II. Mahmut döneminde bir düşünce akımı olarak beliren Osmanlıcılık, asıl olarak Tanzimat devrinde, Yeni Osm...
 Tanzimat devrinde güçlenen Osmanlıcılık düşüncesi, 1876’da anayasanın yani Kanun-i Esasi’nin ilanı sonrasında en kapsaml...
İslamcılık  II. Abdülhamit döneminde ortaya çıkmış olan İslamcılık, İslam birliği ve hilafet düşüncesi çerçevesinde geliş...
 Buna karşılık diğer bir kesim ise dinin kurallarını değiştirmemekle birlikte Batının teknik ve biliminden yararlanıp yen...
Türkçülük  Dil, edebiyat ve tarih alanlarında yapılan çalışmalarla beliren bu düşünce, Tanzimat döneminden itibaren filiz...
Batıcılık  Batıcılık, Osmanlı Devleti’nin içinde bulunduğu zor şartların değişmesi için her yönüyle Batıya benzemek gerek...
 Kılıçzade Hakkı tarafından 1912 yılında İçtihat Dergisinde Pek Uyanık Bir Uyku adlı bir yazı yazılmıştır. Bu yazıda Batı...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Xx. yy baslarinda osmanli devleti

26 views

Published on

Xx. yy baslarinda osmanli devleti eruzem

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Xx. yy baslarinda osmanli devleti

  1. 1. XX. YÜZYIL BAŞLARINDA OSMANLI DEVLETİ
  2. 2. İTTIHAD-I OSMANÎ CEMIYETI’NDEN İTTIHAT VE TERAKKI’YE İttihad-ı Osmanî Cemiyeti ve Jön Türkler  II. Abdülhamit’in 1878 yılında Osmanlı Mebusan Meclisi’ni fesh etmesi sonrasında bu kurumu yeniden toplantıya çağırmayıp Kanun-i Esasi’ye aykırı harekete etmesi ile başlayan baskı dönemine karşı bazı aydınlar gizli örgütlenerek mücadele yolunu seçmişlerdir.  Aralarında Abdullah Cevdet ve İbrahim Temo’nun da bulunduğu bir grup Askeri Tıbbiyeli, 1889’da İstanbul’da İttihad-ı Osmanî adında bir cemiyet kurmuşlardır.  Abdülhamit’in ülke çapında uyguladığı baskı politikasına karşı gizlice faaliyet göstermişlerdir.  Daha sonra bu cemiyet, Paris’te bulunan Ahmet Rıza’nın yönlendirmesiyle Osmanlı İttihat ve Terakki Cemiyeti adını benimseyecektir.
  3. 3.  Bu cemiyet, 1895’te yaşanan Ermeni olayları ile ilke kez gün yüzüne çıkmıştır. İstanbul’da yaşanan Müslüman-Ermeni çatışmasında cemiyet üyeleri, bildirgeler hazırlamış ve fikirlerini kamuoyuyla paylaşmışlardır.  Bu bildirilerde, Ermenilerin çıkarttıkları olayların sorumlusu olarak padişah ve onun kurduğu rejim gösterilmiştir.  Bu tür faaliyetleri aydınların üzerindeki baskının artmasına sebep olmuş ve bazıları Paris’e kaçmıştır. Paris’te Ahmet Rıza ile birlikte hareket etmişlerdir. Ve meşrutiyet öncesi muhalefeti yürüten Yeni Osmanlılar gibi Fransızlar arasında yeniden Jön Türkler olarak anılmaya başlamışlardır.  Bu Jön Türkler, mutlakıyete karşı çıkmak, anayasanın yeniden işlevsel hale gelmesini sağlamak, Osmanlı Devleti’nde yaşayan bütün halklar için Osmanlıcılık çerçevesi içinde siyasi özgürlükler talep etmek gibi ortak hedefler etrafında toplanabilmişlerdir.
  4. 4.  Ancak zamanla aralarındaki görüş ayrılıkları bu hareketin iki kanada ayrılmasına sebep olmuştur. Ahmet Rıza’nın önderliğindeki İttihat ve Terakki kanadı bunların başında gelmektedir. Bunlar, akılcılığı ön planda tutmuş ve devrimciliğin akılcılık ile karıştırılmaması gerektiğini, bir toplumda değişimin sadece devrim mekanizmasıyla olmayacağını, toplumlara bilim ve eğitim ile de biçim verilebileceğini, böylece toplumların yetişen eğitimli kuşak sayesinde ilerleyebileceğini savunmuşturlar.  Diğer kanatta ise Prens Sabahattin’in öncülük ettiği grup vardır. 1902’de Paris’te İlk Jön Türk Kongresi’nde muhaliflerin bir araya gelmesini sağlayan kişidir. O’na göre, büyük devletlerle iş birliği yapılarak ve silah ile II. Abdülhamit saf dışı bırakılmalıydı. Bu düşüncesi nedeniyle Ahmet Rıza kanadı ile görüş ayrılığına düşmüş ve bu sebeple Jön Türk hareketi başlangıcında bölünmüştür.  Yaşanan bu görüş ayrılığı sonrası Prens Sabahattin, kendi cemiyetini kurmuştur. Sabahattin’e göre; devlet, toplum merkezli değil birey merkezli bir yapıda gelişmeliydi ve Osmanlı kurtuluşu merkezi devletin değil yerel yönetimlerin güçlü olduğu bireyci topluma geçişle mümkündü.
  5. 5.  1905 sonrasında II. Abdülhamit’e karşı muhalefet, ülke içindeki askeri çevrelerde etkinlik kazanmaya başlamıştır. Ancak asıl örgütlenme 1906’da Selanik merkezli kurulan Osmanlı Hürriyet Cemiyeti ile gerçekleşir.  Bu dönemde rejime karşı muhalefet ortamından etkilenenlerden biri de Mustafa Kemal olmuştur. Kurmay Yüzbaşı olarak staj görmek üzere ilk tayin yeri olan Şam’da kendisi gibi muhaliflerle temasa geçip Vatan ve Hürriyet Cemiyeti’ni kuranlar arasında yer almıştır. Daha sonra bu cemiyet, İttihat ve Terakki Cemiyeti’ne katılmıştır.  1907 yılına gelindiğinde Paris’te İkinci Jön Türk Kongresi toplanmış, bu kongrede Osmanlı siyasetinde var olan neredeyse bütün muhalif eğilimler bir araya gelmiştir.  Kongre sonunda hazırlanan bildiride II. Abdülhamit yönetiminin olumsuzluklarına yer verilmiş ve padişahın düşürülmesi gerektiği vurgulanmıştır. Ve ayaklanmanın nasıl koşullarda oluşturulması gerektiği esasları karara bağlanmıştır. Bu bağlamda Makedonya’daki muhalif örgütler ile temasa geçilmiş ve böylece cemiyet, Paris ve Selanik olmak üzere iki merkezli bir örgüt haline gelmiş ve daha önceki dönemlere göre daha güçlü bir şekilde ortaya çıkmıştır.
  6. 6. II. Meşrutiyet’in İlan Edilmesi  1907 yılında Jön Türkler arasında uzlaşma sağlanması ve İttihat ve Terakki Cemiyeti’nin çatısı altında birleşmesi, II. Abdülhamit’e karşı yürütülen muhalefetin de sertleşmesine yol açmıştır. Bu durum dış olayların da etkisiyle Osmanlı’da meşrutiyete geçişi hızlandırmıştır.  İngiltere ile Rusya’nın Osmanlı topraklarının paylaşılması konusunda anlaşmaya varmaları ve Osmanlı yönetiminin sessiz kalması yine meşrutiyete geçişte önemli rol oynamıştır.  Rumeli halkının da desteklediği İttihat ve Terakki Cemiyeti’nin baskılarına dayanamayan ve Makedonya’nın kontrolünü yitiren II. Abdülhamit, 23 Temmuz 1908’de, 1878’den beri ertelediği Mebusan Meclisi seçimlerinin yapılacağını ilan etmiştir. Böylece cemiyetin faaliyetleri sonucu otuz yıldır beklenen hürriyet yeniden ilan edilmiştir.
  7. 7. II. MEŞRUTIYET DÖNEMI  Meşrutiyet’in ilanının hemen ardından toplumsal ve siyasal yaşamda büyük bir canlanma meydana gelmiştir. Yazıları sansür engeline takılmayan gazetelerin, dergilerin ve kitapların sayılarında artış olmuş, çeşitli sivil toplum kuruşları ortaya çıkmıştır.  Prens Sabahattin’in etkili olduğu Ahrar Fırkası kurulmuştur.  Mebusan Meclisi açılmıştır. Meclis başkanı Ahmet Rıza Bey seçilmiştir.  Bu dönemde hükümeti kuran sadrazamlardan hiçbiri İttihat ve Terakki üyesi değildir. Ancak yönetimde dolaylı da olsa cemiyetin etkisi vardır. Çünkü İttihatçılar, bu dönemde hükümete talimatlar vererek her istediklerini yaptırabildikleri bir siyasal güce sahiptirler.  Bu durum 1913 yılına kadar sürecektir.
  8. 8.  II. Meşrutiyet’in ilanı ile ülkenin bütünlüğü konusundaki kaygıların biteceği ve toprak kayıplarının son bulacağı görüşü hakim olmuştur. Ancak Avusturya- Macaristan fiilen işgal ettiği Bosna Hersek’i resmen topraklarına katmış, Bulgaristan bağımsızlığını ilam etmiş, Girit Yunanistan’ a gayri resmi olarak bağlandığını açıklamıştır.  Böylece daha başından II. Meşrutiyet’in de toprak kayıplarını durduramayacağı ve büyük devletlerin Osmanlı ülkesini paylaşma konusundaki kararlarından vazgeçmeyecekleri anlaşılmıştır.
  9. 9. 31 Mart Olayı  31 Mart olayı gerici bir ayaklanmadır. Aynı zamanda İttihat ve Terakki’ye karşı olanların da içinde bulunduğu bir kesimin faaliyetleri sonucu ortaya çıkmıştır.  İttihatçıların devlet kadrosunda değişiklik yaparak 1400’e yakın okullu olmayan subayın görevine son vermesi zaman içinde subay olmayı bekleyen er ve erbaşların tepkisine yol açmıştır.  Yaşanan huzursuzluk karşısında kadro dışı kalan alaylılara sahip çıkan meşrutiyet karşıtları Volkan Gazetesi’nde İttihatçılara karşı sert eleştiriler yöneltmiştir.  31 Mart’a yaklaşırken özellikle Volkan Gazetesi, İttihatçıları eşkıyalık ile suçlamış, yeni yönetim anlayışına karşı halkı ayaklanmaya karşı kışkırtan yayınlar yapmıştır. Bu muhalif çevreler ile ittihatçıların arasında gerilim giderek artmıştır.
  10. 10.  6 Nisan 1909 tarihinde Serbesti Gazetesi başyazarı Hasan Fehmi’nin öldürülmesi olayları daha da gerginleştirmiştir. Hasan Fehmi’nin cenazesi İttihat ve Terakki’ye karşı kitlesel bir gösteriye dönüşmüştür. Cenazeden beş gün sonra avcı taburu erleri subaylarını esir alarak ayaklanmayı başlatmıştır ve diğer kışlalara sıçramasıyla ayaklanma giderek büyümüştür.  İstanbul’da bu isyancılar Derviş Vahdeti öncülüğünde «şeriat isteriz» sloganlarıyla Meclis’i basmışlardır. İsyancılar hükümetin istifasını, Ahmet Rıza’nın görevden alınmasını ve bütün ittihatçıların meclisten atılmasını istemişlerdir.  İsyanın giderek büyümesi ve kontrolden çıkması sonucu hükümet çekilmiş ve ileri gelen İttihatçılar da Rumeli’ye kaçmışlardır.  İsyan Rumeli’de duyulur duyulmaz İttihatçılar hemen harekete geçmiştir ve Hareket Ordusu adı verilen bir ordu ile İstanbul’a gelmişlerdir. Bu ordunun komutanı Mahmut Şevket Paşa idi ve Mustafa Kemal bu ordu da kurmay subay olarak görev almıştır.
  11. 11.  Hareket Ordusu, 24 Nisan’da İstanbul’a girmiş ve ayaklanmayı bastırmıştır.  27 Nisan’da yeniden toplanan meclis, II. Abdülhamit’in tahttan indirilmesine karar vermiştir.  İlk kez bir Osmanlı padişahı, sadece Şeyhülislam’ın fetvası ile değil aynı zamanda halkın temsilcilerinin ellerindeki dünyevi yetkiye dayanarak tahtından indirilmiştir. Bu da Osmanlı’da var olan egemenlik anlayışındaki değişimi göstermesi bakımından son derece önemli bir siyasal gelişmedir.
  12. 12. Reformlar ve Siyasal Yaşam  İttihatçılar, 31 Mart Ayaklanmasının bastırılmasından sonra kolayca yönlendirebildikleri V. Mehmet Reşat’ı tahta çıkarmışlardır. Bu dönemde yoğun bir yasama faaliyetine girişmişler, yeni düzenlemeler yaparak II. Meşrutiyet Dönemi’nin siyasi ve hukuki yapısını büyük çapta şekillendirmişlerdir.  Öncelikle anayasa maddeleri üzerinde değişiklikler yapılmıştır. Padişahın yasama ve yürütme yetkileri kaldırıldı. Böylece hükümet sadece meclise karşı sorumlu hale getirildi. Padişahın meclisi feshetme koşulları ağırlaştırılmıştır ve yasamanın yetki alanı genişletilmiştir. Parlamenter rejimin güçlenmesi için önemli bir adım atılmıştır.  Kişi hak ve özgürlükleri açısından tutuklama ve cezalandırmalarda yasaya uygunluk koşulu getirilmiştir. Yargı kararı olmaksızın sürgüne gönderme yetkisi ve basına sansür uygulaması kaldırılmıştır. Toplanma, dernek kurma, siyasal parti kurma ve siyasal faaliyette bulunma hakları kabul edilmiştir.
  13. 13.  Hukuki, idari ve adli konularda; padişahın bir kısım şahsi emlakı devletleştirildi. Saray ve devlet ödenekleri kısıldı, şahsi davalara Şer’iye Mahkemeleri yerine Nizamiye Mahkemeleri’nde bakılması usulü getirildi.  I. Dünya Savaşı yıllarında yaşanan Arap İsyanı ve İslamcılık düşüncesinin iflası, İttihatçılara dinsel yapıdan çekinmeyerek politikalarını serbestçe uygulama şansı tanımıştır.  Böylece 1916 İttihat ve Terakki Kongresi’nde alınan karar uyarınca bütün Şer’iye Mahkemeleri Şeyhülislam’ın yetkisinden alınarak Adliye Nezareti’ne bağlandı.  7 Kasım 1917 tarihinde Hukuk-ı Aile Kararnamesi çıkarılmıştır. Bununla bütün Osmanlı tebaasının aile hukuku düzenlenmiştir.  1 Mart 1917’den geçerli olmak kaydıyla Rumi Takvim ve Miladi Takvim arasındaki 13 günlük fark ortadan kaldırılmıştır.  2 Nisan 1917 tarihinde Medaris-i İlmiye Hakkında Kanun çıkarılmıştır. Bu kanunun amacı, medreselerin çağdaş din eğitim kurumları haline dönüştürülmesidir.
  14. 14.  Bu dönemde kızlar da Darülfünuna öğrenci olabilmişlerdir. Erkek nüfusun silah altında olmasından dolayı da kadınlar kurumsal alana girmeye başlamışlardır. Ve Kadınları Çalıştırma Cemiyeti kurulmuştur. Bu cemiyet, ordunun üniforma ve çamaşır gibi ihtiyaçlarının karşılanması için kadınları örgütlemiş ve dikimevlerinde çalıştırmıştır.  Yine bu dönemde Milli İktisat Politikasının hayata geçirilmesi ile bankacılık geliştirilmeye çalışılmıştır. Yabancı sermayeye ait olan Osmanlı Bankası ve Deutsche Bank’ın karşısına Milli İtibar Bankası kurulmuştur.  Yerli sanayinin korunması için tedbirler alınmıştır.  II. Meşrutiyet Dönemi’nde İttihat ve Terakki, ülkedeki en etkili siyasal ve askeri güç konumunda olmuştur.  İttihat ve Terakki giderek otoriteleşerek muhalefete tahammülsüz bir iktidar anlayışını benimsemiştir.
  15. 15. II. MEŞRUTIYET DÖNEMI DÜŞÜNCE AKIMLARI Osmanlıcılık İslamcılık Türkçülük Batıcılık
  16. 16. Osmanlıcılık  II. Mahmut döneminde bir düşünce akımı olarak beliren Osmanlıcılık, asıl olarak Tanzimat devrinde, Yeni Osmanlılar tarafından sistematize edilmiştir.  Osmanlıcılık, Balkanlardaki Osmanlı unsurlarını bir arada tutmak ve bu sayede devletin toprak kayıplarının önüne geçmek için ortaya atılan ve bir üst kimlik yaratan düşünce akımıdır.  İttihad-ı Anasır olarak da anılan Osmanlıcılık düşüncesine göre, tüm Osmanlı unsurları yasalar karşısında eşit olacak, hiç kimse dilinden, dininden ya da ırkından ötürü ayrıcalık tanınmadan devletin anayasal güvencesi altında yaşayacaktır.  Bu düşünceyi etkin kılmanın tek yolu da meşruti sisteme geçilmesidir. Eğer bu sisteme geçilirse büyük devletlerin Balkan ulusları için Osmanlıya yaptıkları müdahalenin önü de kapanmış olacaktı.
  17. 17.  Tanzimat devrinde güçlenen Osmanlıcılık düşüncesi, 1876’da anayasanın yani Kanun-i Esasi’nin ilanı sonrasında en kapsamlı metin ile birlikte karşımıza çıkmaktadır. Bu dönemde Osmanlıcılığa dayalı olarak Mebusan Meclisi açılmış ve burada tüm Osmanlı unsurlarına temsil hakkı tanınmıştır.  Ancak Balkanlar’da yaşanan ulusçuluk akımının etkisinin azalması söz konusu olmamıştır.  II. Abdülhamit’in parlamentoyu 1878 yılında feshetmesinden sonra Osmanlıcılık etkinliğini İslamcılığa bıraksa da II. Meşrutiyet döneminde yeniden gündeme gelmeye başlamıştır. Ancak Balkan Savaşları, Osmanlıcılık akımının gündemden düşmesi ve yerini Türkçülüğe bırakmasındaki en önemli etken olmuştur.
  18. 18. İslamcılık  II. Abdülhamit döneminde ortaya çıkmış olan İslamcılık, İslam birliği ve hilafet düşüncesi çerçevesinde gelişmiştir.  Bu dönemde İslamcılık, Batı emperyalizminin ülkeleri sömürgeleştirmesine karşı İslamiyet içinde çağrı arayan bir düşünce akımıdır.  Osmanlı siyaseti açısından ise Osmanlıcılığın başarısızlığı karşısında, devletin birliğini sağlayacak bir ideoloji olarak görülmüştür.  Devlet politikasının dışında Cemalettin Afgani’nin başını çektiği bir düşünce akımı olarak beliren İslamcılıktan etkilenenlerin bir bölümü İslam'ın hurafelerinden arınarak ilke şekline geri dönülmesinde çözüm bulmaktaydılar. Bu sayede ancak Osmanlı Devleti geçmişteki gücüne geri dönebilecekti.
  19. 19.  Buna karşılık diğer bir kesim ise dinin kurallarını değiştirmemekle birlikte Batının teknik ve biliminden yararlanıp yeni icatlar yapılarak İslamiyet’in çağdaş şartlara göre düzenlenebileceği fikrini öne çıkarmıştır.  İslamcılık, Mehmet Akif’in çıkarttığı Sırat-ı Müstakim, Volkan, Saday-ı Hak gibi dergilerde tartışılmış ve bu şekilde ortaya çıkmıştır.  İslamcılık düşüncesi Arnavut İsyanı ve I. Dünya Savaşı sırasındaki Arap İsyanı ile siyasal alanda etkinliğini büyük ölçüde yitirmiştir.
  20. 20. Türkçülük  Dil, edebiyat ve tarih alanlarında yapılan çalışmalarla beliren bu düşünce, Tanzimat döneminden itibaren filizlenmeye başlamıştır.  Bir kültür hareketi olarak ortaya çıkan Türkçülüğün, ideolojik olarak Türk ulusçuluğuna dönüşmesi II. Meşrutiyet döneminde İttihatçıların faaliyetleri ile olmuştur.  Osmanlıcılığın ve İslamcılığın çökmesi ile Türkçülük ön plana çıkmıştır.  Balkan Savaşları sonrası Türkçülük çok daha etkin bir şekilde taraftar bulmaya başlamıştır. Özellikle Ziya Gökalp, bu düşüncenin temel ideoloğu olmuş ve Türkçülüğün Esasları adlı eseri ile bu alana katkı sağlamıştır.  Balkan Savaşları, Arap ve Arnavut milliyetçilik hareketleri Türkçülüğün güçlenmesine sebep olmuştur.
  21. 21. Batıcılık  Batıcılık, Osmanlı Devleti’nin içinde bulunduğu zor şartların değişmesi için her yönüyle Batıya benzemek gerektiğini öne süren bir akım olarak ortaya çıkmıştır. Kendi içerisinde ılımlı ve köktenci olarak ikiye ayrılmıştır.  Celal Nuri’nin öncülüğünü yaptığı ılımlı batıcılara göre, Batının her şeyinin alınması değil de sadece bilimin ve tekniğin alınması yeterlidir.  Öncülüğünü İçtihat dergisinin sahibi olan Abdullah Cevdet’in yaptığı aşırı batıcılara göre ise devletin kalkınması için Batı’ya yönelmek ve onun maddi ve manevi bütün değerlerini tereddütsüz almak gerekmektedir.
  22. 22.  Kılıçzade Hakkı tarafından 1912 yılında İçtihat Dergisinde Pek Uyanık Bir Uyku adlı bir yazı yazılmıştır. Bu yazıda Batıcıların programını görmek mümkündür. Kısaca;  Fes tümüyle kaldırılıp yerine başlık kabul edilecektir.  Yeni kumaş fabrikaları açılacak, yerli malı teşvik edilecektir.  Kadınların kılık kıyafetine müdahale edilmeyecektir.  Kadınlar ve kızlar erkeklerle aynı ortamda bulunacaklar ve görücülük usulüne son verilecektir.  Kızlar için yeni okullar ve Tıbbiye açılacaktır.  Tekke, zaviye ve türbeler kaldırılacaktır.  Medreseler kapatılacak, sarık ve cüppe sadece yüksek alimler tarafından kullanılacaktır.  Şer’iye Mahkemeleri kaldırılacak Nizamiye Mahkemeleri getirilecektir.  Mecelle kaldırılıp Avrupa’dan yeni bir Medeni Kanun alınacak ve aile hukuku buna göre düzenlenecektir.  Osmanlının kullandığı alfabe kaldırılacak yerine yeni bir alfabe kabul edilecektir.

×