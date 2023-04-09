Successfully reported this slideshow.
الحمى النزفية الفيروسية.pptx

Apr. 09, 2023
  1. 1. ‫الحمى‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫الفيروس‬ ‫ية‬ ‫إعداد‬ : - ‫م‬ . ‫جامعي‬ / ‫ناجي‬ ‫حقي‬ ‫مصطفى‬ ‫مسؤول‬ ‫والتطوير‬ ‫التدريب‬
  2. 2. ‫مى‬َّ‫ح‬‫ال‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫الحمى‬ ‫تعد‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المعدية‬ ‫اإلمراض‬ ‫من‬ ‫الفيروسية‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫الحياة‬ ‫يهدد‬ ‫شديدا‬ ‫مرضا‬ ‫تسبب‬ ‫إن‬ . ‫يجعله‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الصغيرة‬ ‫الدموية‬ ‫األوعية‬ ‫جدران‬ ‫تتلف‬ ‫إن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫ا‬ ‫التجلط‬ ‫على‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫قدرة‬ ‫مع‬ ‫أيضا‬ ‫تتداخل‬ ‫وإنها‬ ‫كما‬ ‫مسربة‬ ‫بس‬ ‫من‬ ‫عنه‬ ‫ينتج‬ ‫الذي‬ ‫الداخلي‬ ‫النزيف‬ ‫يتراوح‬ ‫إن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫نسبيا‬ ‫يط‬ ‫للحياة‬ ‫مهدد‬ ‫إلى‬
  3. 3. ‫الحمى‬ ‫أنوع‬ ‫النزفية‬ • ‫الضنك‬ ‫حمى‬ • ‫حمى‬ ‫االيبوال‬ • ‫حمى‬ ‫السا‬ • ‫حمى‬ ‫ماربوغ‬ • ‫الصفراء‬ ‫الحمى‬ ‫االستوائي‬ ‫المناطق‬ ‫في‬ ‫شائعة‬ ‫بصورة‬ ‫اإلمراض‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تحدث‬ ‫من‬ ‫ة‬ ‫العالم‬ .
  4. 4. ‫اإلعراض‬ ‫الحمى‬ ‫وعالمات‬ ‫إعراض‬ ‫تتنوع‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫تشمل‬ ‫قد‬ ‫عموما‬ ‫المرض‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫األولية‬ ‫واإلعراض‬ ‫العالمات‬ : ‫شديدة‬ ‫حمى‬ . ‫األرهاق‬ . ‫الدوار‬ . ‫والمفاصل‬ ‫والعظام‬ ‫العضالت‬ ‫الم‬ . ‫الضعف‬ ‫للحياة‬ ‫مهددة‬ ‫اإلعراض‬ ‫تصبح‬ ‫إن‬ ‫يمكن‬ ‫الحمى‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫لبعض‬ ‫الشديدة‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫تسبب‬ ‫قد‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫ن‬ ‫حدوث‬ ‫في‬ ‫زيف‬ . ‫الدم‬ ‫فقدان‬ ‫من‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫يموت‬ ‫ما‬ ‫نادرا‬ ‫لكن‬ ‫الجلد‬ ‫تحت‬ ‫النزيف‬ ‫يحدث‬ ‫قد‬ . ‫الداخلية‬ ‫األعضاء‬ ‫في‬ . ‫الع‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الفم‬ ‫من‬ ‫أو‬ ‫ينين‬ ‫اإلذنين‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫واإلعراض‬ ‫الخطيرة‬ ‫العدوى‬ ‫عالمات‬ ‫تتضمن‬ ‫قد‬ : ‫الصدمة‬ ‫االنتانية‬ . ‫العصبي‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫مشاكل‬ . ‫الغيبوبة‬ . ‫الهذيان‬ . ‫الفشل‬ ‫الكلوي‬ . ‫فشل‬ ‫الكبد‬
  5. 5. ‫األسباب‬ ‫الحمى‬ ‫تنتشر‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫ا‬ ‫خالطة‬ُ‫م‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫الفيروسية‬ ‫لحيوانات‬ ‫المصابة‬ ‫الحشرات‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بالعدوى‬ . ‫وتعيش‬ ‫بالحمى‬ ‫اإلصابة‬ ‫تسبب‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الفيروسات‬ ‫النز‬ ‫فية‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫في‬ ‫الفيروسية‬ ‫العوائل‬ ‫الحيوانية‬ َ‫ش‬َ‫ح‬‫وال‬ ‫وتشمل‬ ‫رية‬ ‫في‬ ‫الخفافيش‬ ‫أو‬ ‫القوارض‬ ‫أو‬ ‫القراد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫البعوض‬ ‫الغالب‬ . ‫الحمى‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫أن‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫اإلشارة‬ ‫تجدر‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫الفيروس‬ ‫قد‬ ‫ية‬ ‫آلخر‬ ‫شخص‬ ‫من‬ ‫تنتشر‬ .
  6. 6. ‫تنتقل‬ ‫كيف‬ ‫؟‬ • ‫الحمى‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫تنتقل‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫ل‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫الفيروسية‬ ‫دغات‬ ‫القراد‬ ‫أو‬ ‫البعوض‬ . ‫س‬ ‫مالمسة‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫اآلخر‬ ‫البعض‬ ‫وينتقل‬ ‫وائل‬ ‫جسم‬ ‫المنوي‬ ‫السائل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اللعاب‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫مثل‬ ،‫المصاب‬ . ‫ويم‬ ‫كن‬ ‫بول‬ ‫أو‬ ‫براز‬ ‫استنشاق‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫منها‬ ‫أخرى‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫عدة‬ ‫انتقال‬ ‫المصابة‬ ‫الفئران‬ . • ‫حمى‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫تنتشر‬ ‫منطقة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫سافرت‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫نزفية‬ ،‫معينة‬ ‫فقد‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫إال‬ ‫األعراض‬ ‫عليك‬ ‫تظهر‬ ‫أن‬ ‫دون‬ ‫من‬ ‫بالعدوى‬ ‫تصاب‬ ‫وطنك‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫عودتك‬ . ‫يومي‬ ‫من‬ ‫األعراض‬ ‫ظهور‬ ‫يستغرق‬ ‫وقد‬ ‫ن‬ ‫إلى‬ 21 ‫الفيروس‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫يو‬ .
  7. 7. ‫عوامل‬ ‫الخطر‬ ‫الحمى‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫منطقة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫السفر‬ ‫أو‬ ‫العيش‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫الفي‬ ‫روسية‬ ‫الفيروس‬ ‫بهذا‬ ‫إصابتك‬ ‫احتمالية‬ ‫من‬ ‫سيزيد‬ ‫شائعة‬ . َ‫إصابتك‬ ‫خطر‬ ‫من‬ ‫زيد‬َ‫ت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫مكن‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫العوامل‬ ‫ن‬َّ‫م‬‫تتض‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬ : • ‫أشخاص‬ ‫مع‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫مصابين‬ . • ‫أو‬ ‫المصابة‬ ‫الحيوانات‬ ‫ذبح‬ ‫أكلها‬ . • ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫األدوية‬ ‫لحقن‬ ‫المستخدمة‬ ‫اإلبر‬ ‫مشاركة‬ ‫الوريد‬ . • ‫دون‬ ‫من‬ ‫الجنس‬ ‫ممارسة‬ ‫وقاية‬ . • ‫الموبوءة‬ ‫المباني‬ ‫في‬ ‫أو‬ ‫بالخارج‬ ‫العمل‬ ‫بالفئران‬ . • ‫الجسم‬ ‫سوائل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫مصاب‬ ‫لدم‬ ‫التعرض‬ ‫األخرى‬ .
  8. 8. ‫المضاعفات‬ ‫الحمى‬ ‫تسبب‬ ‫قد‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫يلي‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الفيروسية‬ : • ‫الصدمة‬ ‫اإلنتانية‬ . • ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫فشل‬ ‫األعضاء‬ . • ‫الوفاة‬ .
  9. 9. ‫الوقاية‬ ‫الحمى‬ ‫من‬ ‫الوقاية‬ ‫إن‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫صعب‬ ‫أمر‬ ‫الفيروسية‬ . ‫إذا‬ ‫ك‬ ‫نت‬ ‫ف‬ ‫تعمل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫األمراض‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫تنتشر‬ ‫مناطق‬ ‫في‬ ‫تعيش‬ ‫أو‬ ‫يها‬ ‫وسائ‬ ‫ا‬ً‫م‬‫مستخد‬ ‫العدوى‬ ‫من‬ ‫نفسك‬ ِ‫فاحم‬ ،‫إليها‬ ‫تسافر‬ ‫واقية‬ ‫ل‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫سوائل‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫عند‬ ‫مناسبة‬ . ‫سبي‬ ‫على‬ ‫ل‬ ‫والوجه‬ ‫العينين‬ ‫وواقيات‬ ‫قفازات‬ ِ‫د‬‫ارت‬ ،‫المثال‬ . ‫تشمل‬ ‫عي‬ ‫مع‬ ‫التعامل‬ ‫عند‬ ‫الحذر‬ ‫توخي‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ض‬‫أي‬ ‫االحتياطات‬ ‫نات‬ ‫منها‬ ‫والتخلص‬ ‫وتطهيرها‬ ‫والنفايات‬ ‫المختبرات‬ .
  10. 10. ‫على‬ ‫الحصول‬ ‫اللقاح‬ • ‫وفعا‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ن‬‫آم‬ ‫عام‬ ‫بشكل‬ ‫الصفراء‬ ‫ى‬ّ‫م‬ُ‫ح‬‫ال‬ ‫لقاح‬ ‫يعتبر‬ ً‫ال‬ . ،‫ذلك‬ ‫ومع‬ ‫خطيرة‬ ‫جانبية‬ ‫آثار‬ ‫تحدث‬ ‫قد‬ ،‫نادرة‬ ‫حاالت‬ ‫في‬ . ‫وص‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ى‬ ‫عن‬ ‫أعمارهم‬ ‫تقل‬ ‫الذين‬ ‫لألطفال‬ ‫الصفراء‬ ‫الحمى‬ ‫بلقاح‬ 9 ‫الثالثة‬ ‫األشهر‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫وخاصة‬ ،‫الحوامل‬ ‫النساء‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫أشهر‬ ‫المناع‬ ‫جهاز‬ ‫في‬ ‫بضعف‬ ‫المصابين‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫أو‬ ،‫األولى‬ ‫ة‬ . • ‫فيروس‬ ‫ضد‬ ‫لقاح‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ض‬‫أي‬ ‫ويوجد‬ ‫إيبوال‬ ‫و‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫من‬ ‫يقي‬ ‫من‬ ‫احد‬ ‫اإليبوال‬ .
  11. 11. ‫التشخيص‬ • ‫ى‬ّ‫م‬ُ‫ح‬‫ال‬ ‫من‬ ‫محددة‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫تشخيص‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫قد‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫الفيروسية‬ ‫األيام‬ ‫في‬ ‫واألع‬ ‫المرض‬ ‫مؤشرات‬ ‫ألن‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ب‬‫صع‬ ‫ا‬ً‫أمر‬ ‫المرض‬ ‫من‬ ‫األولى‬ ‫القليلة‬ ‫راض‬ ‫ال‬ ‫واإلرهاق‬ ‫والصداع‬ ‫العضالت‬ ‫وآالم‬ ‫الشديدة‬ ‫مى‬ُ‫ح‬‫ال‬ ‫مثل‬ ،‫المبكرة‬ ،‫شديد‬ ‫األخرى‬ ‫األمراض‬ ‫من‬ ‫العديد‬ ‫في‬ ‫شائعة‬ . • ‫وتو‬ ‫الطبي‬ ‫تاريخك‬ ‫عن‬ ‫طبيبك‬ ‫أخبر‬ ،‫التشخيص‬ ‫في‬ ‫للمساعدة‬ ‫اريخ‬ ‫البعوض‬ ‫أو‬ ‫للقوارض‬ ‫ضك‬ّ‫تعر‬ ‫وظروف‬ ‫سفرياتك‬ . ‫البال‬ ‫واذكر‬ ‫التي‬ ‫د‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ض‬ّ‫تعر‬ ‫حاالت‬ ‫أي‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫باإلضافة‬ ،‫الزيارات‬ ‫تلك‬ ‫وتواريخ‬ ‫زرتها‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫محتملة‬ ‫دوى‬َ‫ع‬ . • ‫فحوصات‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫ويلزم‬ ،‫مختبريه‬ ‫لتأكي‬ ،‫دم‬ ‫عينة‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ً‫ة‬‫عاد‬ ‫د‬ ‫التشخيص‬ . ‫الحمى‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫ألن‬ ‫ا‬ً‫نظر‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫ل‬ ‫ناقلة‬ ‫الفيروسية‬ ‫على‬ ‫دوى‬َ‫ع‬‫ل‬ ‫مخصصة‬ ‫مختبرات‬ ‫في‬ ‫عادة‬ ‫االختبارات‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫إجراء‬ ‫يتم‬ ،‫خاص‬ ‫نحو‬ ‫بإتباع‬ ‫صارمة‬ ‫احتياطات‬ .
  12. 12. ‫العالج‬ • ‫للحمى‬ ‫عالج‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫لع‬ ‫لقاحات‬ ‫توجد‬ ‫لكن‬ ،‫الفيروسية‬ ‫قليل‬ ٍ‫د‬‫د‬ ‫منها‬ ‫فقط‬ . ‫وسيلة‬ ‫أفضل‬ ‫هي‬ ‫الوقاية‬ ‫تظل‬ ‫لذا‬ . ‫في‬ ‫العالج‬ ‫ويعتمد‬ ‫األساس‬ ‫الداعمة‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫على‬ . • ‫على‬ ‫الحمى‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫لمعظم‬ ‫معين‬ ‫عالج‬ ‫وجود‬ ‫عدم‬ ‫من‬ ‫الرغم‬ ‫النزفية‬ ‫عقار‬ ‫يساعد‬ ‫قد‬ ،‫الفيروسية‬ ‫ريبافيرين‬ ‫للفيروسات‬ ‫المضاد‬ ( Rebetol ‫و‬ Virazole ‫وغيرهما‬ ) ‫ومنع‬ ‫العدوى‬ ‫أنواع‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫مسار‬ ‫تقصير‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحاالت‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫في‬ ‫مضاعفات‬ ‫حدوث‬ . ‫أخرى‬ ‫أدوية‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫زالت‬ ‫وما‬ ‫تطويرها‬ ‫جرى‬ُ‫ي‬ . • ‫الداعمة‬ ‫الرعاية‬ ‫توفير‬ ‫الضروري‬ ‫من‬ . ‫تح‬ ‫قد‬ ،‫الجفاف‬ ‫من‬ ‫للوقاية‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫تاج‬ ‫على‬ ‫الحفاظ‬ ‫في‬ ‫للمساعدة‬ ‫سوائل‬ ‫تناول‬ ‫التوازن‬ . • ‫من‬ ‫األشخاص‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫يستفيد‬ ‫قد‬ ‫الديلزة‬ ( ‫الكلى‬ ‫غسيل‬ ) ‫ت‬ ‫التي‬ ، ‫زيل‬ ‫الكلوي‬ ‫بالفشل‬ ‫أصبت‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫من‬ ‫الفضالت‬ .

