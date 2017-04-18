Taklimat pembugaran linus2 skkp 2

TAKLIMAT PEMBUGARAN LINUS2.0 SK KANGKAR PULAI 2
JANGKAAN TARIKH SARINGAN Saringan 1: Lisan : 1 Mac hingga 31 Mac 2017 Bertulis : 2 April hingga 14 April 2017 Pengisian Da...
JANGKAAN TARIKH SARINGAN Saringan 2: Lisan : 1 Ogos hingga 30 Ogos 2017 Bertulis : 17 Sept hingga 29 Sept 2017 Pengisian D...
PENCAPAIAN LINUS 2.0 2016
PERBEZAAN SARINGAN LINUS 1 DAN 2 MENGIKUT SUBJEK
LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS TAHUN 1 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLA...
LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS TAHUN 2 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLA...
LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS TAHUN 3 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLA...
LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 1 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH ...
LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 2 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH ...
LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 3 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH ...
NUMERASI TAHUN 1 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN...
NUMERASI TAHUN 2 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN...
NUMERASI TAHUN 3 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN...
KPI 2017 SASARAN KEPUTUSAN SARINGAN 1 MENGIKUT SUBJEK
KPI TAHUN 2 2017 : LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU KPI SARINGAN 1 : 92% LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU (S2/2016) ETR LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU...
KPI TAHUN 2 2017 : LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS KPI SARINGAN 1 : 82% LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS (S2/2016) ETR LITERASI BAHASA IN...
KPI TAHUN 2 2017 : NUMERASI KPI SARINGAN 1 : 92% NUMERASI (S2/2016) ETR NUMERASI (SARINGAN 1) 2017 TH TIDAK MENGUASAI MENG...
KPI TAHUN 3 : LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU KPI SARINGAN 1 : 97% LITERASI BAHASA MALAYSIA ETR LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU (SARINGAN 1)...
KPI TAHUN 3 : LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS KPI SARINGAN 1 : 88% LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS ETR LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS (SARINGA...
KPI TAHUN 3 : NUMERASI KPI SARINGAN 1 : 97% NUMERASI ETR NUMERASI (SARINGAN 1) 2017 TH TIDAK MENGUASAI MENGUASAI JUM MURID...
ISU PERLAKSANAAN SARINGAN Saringan: Tidak mengikut prosedur pelaksaan yang telah ditetapkan oleh LP KPM di dalam manual pe...
Faktor Peningkatan Penguasaan Murid.  Melaksanakan headcount konstruk bagi murid LINUS berdasarkan analisis konstruk yang...
FOKUS UTAMA LINUS 2.0 BAGI TAHUN 2017  Semua sekolah perlu fokus bagi pencapian LINUS dan kemenjadian murid bermula dari ...
TAKWIM LINUS SKKP 2 TAKWIM LINUS SK KANGKAR PULAI 2. 2017 M AKTIVITI JAN FEB MAC APRIL MEI JUN JULAI OGOS SEPT OKT NOV 1 T...
CONTOH RPH • Tajuk • Tema/Standard Pembalajaran : Nombor 10-100 /1.4 / konstruk 4 • Objektif : Pada akhir PdP murid dapat ...
HEADCOUNT : PERLAKSANAAN  Berdasarkan keputusan saringan 2 , 2017  Perlu ditampal di dalam RPH  Peningkatan konstruk pe...
HEADCOUNT LINUS BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % 3 1.40 7 3.20 206 95.40 216 4 1.63 210 97.00 216 BIL...
Perlaksanaan Program
BIL . AKTIVITI PEGAWAI BERTANGGUNGJAWAB KOS/SUMBER TEMPOH MASA KPI OUTPUT CATATAN TARIKH JANGKA TARIKH LAKSANA 1. Program ...
Program Anakku Sayang ( Passport Linus)  Fokus bagi LBI  KPI 100%  Setiap guru linus LBI akan diberikan “anak angkat” m...
SEKIAN , TERIMA KASIH
  2. 2. JANGKAAN TARIKH SARINGAN Saringan 1: Lisan : 1 Mac hingga 31 Mac 2017 Bertulis : 2 April hingga 14 April 2017 Pengisian Data : 16 April hingga 28 April 2017 ** Tahun 1 dan 2 tidak akan menduduki saringan LBM dan NUM ** SARINGAN LBI TAHUN 4 : JUN 2017 (hanya murid yang tidak menguasai LBI S2/2016 sahaja)
  3. 3. JANGKAAN TARIKH SARINGAN Saringan 2: Lisan : 1 Ogos hingga 30 Ogos 2017 Bertulis : 17 Sept hingga 29 Sept 2017 Pengisian Data : 1 Okt hingga 13 Okt 2017 ** SARINGAN LBI TAHUN 4 : SEPT 2017 (hanya murid yang tidak menguasai LBI S1/2017 sahaja)
  4. 4. PENCAPAIAN LINUS 2.0 2016
  5. 5. PERBEZAAN SARINGAN LINUS 1 DAN 2 MENGIKUT SUBJEK
  6. 6. LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS TAHUN 1 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN 1 0 1 1 84 170 256 SARINGAN 2 0 1 1 65 199 266
  7. 7. LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS TAHUN 2 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN 1 0 0 1 58 212 271 SARINGAN 2 0 0 0 42 227 269
  8. 8. LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS TAHUN 3 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN 1 0 0 0 41 232 274 SARINGAN 2 0 0 0 33 239 272
  9. 9. LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS TAHUN 3 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN 1 0 0 0 41 232 274 SARINGAN 2 0 0 0 33 239 272
  10. 10. LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 1 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN 1 SARINGAN 2 0 1 1 37 227 266
  11. 11. LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 2 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN 1 SARINGAN 2 0 0 1 16 252 269
  12. 12. LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU TAHUN 3 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN 1 0 0 0 12 261 274 SARINGAN 2 0 0 0 0 272 272
  13. 13. NUMERASI TAHUN 1 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN 1 SARINGAN 2 0 1 0 30 235 266
  14. 14. NUMERASI TAHUN 2 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN 1 SARINGAN 2 0 0 1 3 265 269
  15. 15. NUMERASI TAHUN 3 SARINGAN TIDAK HADIR MBK TIDAK MENGUASAI (K1-K2) TIDAK MENGUASAI (K3-K12) MENGUASAI JUMLAH MURID SARINGAN 1 0 0 0 7 266 274 SARINGAN 2 0 0 0 0 272 272
  16. 16. KPI 2017 SASARAN KEPUTUSAN SARINGAN 1 MENGIKUT SUBJEK
  17. 17. KPI TAHUN 2 2017 : LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU KPI SARINGAN 1 : 92% LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU (S2/2016) ETR LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU (SARINGAN 1) 2017 TH TIDAK MENGUASAI MENGUASA I JUM MURI D TH ETR JUM MURI D K1 – K2 K3 – K12 (K1 – K12) AR OTI1 (K1 – K12) BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % 0 1 0.38 37 13.96 227 85.66 265 17 6.34 244 92.00 265
  18. 18. KPI TAHUN 2 2017 : LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS KPI SARINGAN 1 : 82% LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS (S2/2016) ETR LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS (SARINGAN 1) 2017 TH TIDAK MENGUASAI MENGUASA I JUM MURI D TH ETR JUM MURI D K1 – K2 K3 – K12 (K1 – K12) AR OTI1 (K1 – K12) BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % 0 1 0.38 65 24.53 199 75.09 265 18 6.91 217 82.00 265
  19. 19. KPI TAHUN 2 2017 : NUMERASI KPI SARINGAN 1 : 92% NUMERASI (S2/2016) ETR NUMERASI (SARINGAN 1) 2017 TH TIDAK MENGUASAI MENGUASA I JUM MURI D TH ETR JUM MURI D K1 – K2 K3 – K12 (K1 – K12) AR OTI1 (K1 – K12) BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % 0 0 0.00 30 11.32 235 88.68 265 9 3.32 244 92.00 265
  20. 20. KPI TAHUN 3 : LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU KPI SARINGAN 1 : 97% LITERASI BAHASA MALAYSIA ETR LITERASI BAHASA MELAYU (SARINGAN 1) 2017 TH TIDAK MENGUASAI MENGUASA I JUM MURI D TH ETR JUM MURI D K1 – K2 K3 – K12 (K1 – K12) AR OTI1 (K1 – K12) BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % 0 1 0.4 16 5.9 252 93.7 269 9 3.32 261 97.00 269
  21. 21. KPI TAHUN 3 : LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS KPI SARINGAN 1 : 88% LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS ETR LITERASI BAHASA INGGERIS (SARINGAN 1) 2017 TH TIDAK MENGUASAI MENGUASA I JUM MURI D TH ETR JUM MURI D K1 – K2 K3 – K12 (K1 – K12) AR OTI1 (K1 – K12) BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % 0 0 0.0 42 15.6 227 84.4 269 10 3.61 237 88.00 269
  22. 22. KPI TAHUN 3 : NUMERASI KPI SARINGAN 1 : 97% NUMERASI ETR NUMERASI (SARINGAN 1) 2017 TH TIDAK MENGUASAI MENGUASAI JUM MURID TH ETR JUM MURIDK1 – K2 K3 – K12 (K1 – K12) AR OTI1 (K1 – K12) BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % 0 1 0.4 3 1.1 265 98.5 269 4 1.49 269 100.0 0 269
  23. 23. ISU PERLAKSANAAN SARINGAN Saringan: Tidak mengikut prosedur pelaksaan yang telah ditetapkan oleh LP KPM di dalam manual pentadbiran. Melaksanakan saringan bagi semua 12 konstruk bagi seorang murid dalam masa yang sama. Tidak memberi bimbingan ketika melaksanakan saringan bertulis. Tidak menanda dengan betul. Tidak membuat catatan pelaksanaan di dalam BRM dan catatan tarikh di dalam BPPI. Ketidakhadiran murid yang berterusan. Murid yang mengalami masalah pembelajaran dan sedang didiagnose. Murid tidak faham bahasa Melayu.
  24. 24. Faktor Peningkatan Penguasaan Murid.  Melaksanakan headcount konstruk bagi murid LINUS berdasarkan analisis konstruk yang telah dibuat pada awal tahun.  Sebahagian besar guru telah menggunakan teknik dan strategi yang bersesuaian dengan penguasaan murid.  Sebahagian daripada program yang dilaksanakan mampu memberi impak yang besar dalam pencapaian murid.  Kem LINUS  Passport LINUS2.0
  25. 25. FOKUS UTAMA LINUS 2.0 BAGI TAHUN 2017  Semua sekolah perlu fokus bagi pencapian LINUS dan kemenjadian murid bermula dari tahun 1.  Murid perlu menguasai konstruk untuk memastikan mereka menguasai saringan.  Pastikan murid Menguasai kekal Menguasai. Untuk capai KPI Murid Menguasai + Murid yang berjaya dalam saringan 1 2017.- Sediakan Headcount LINUS setiap tahun dan subjek.  Konsep Kelestarian perlu diterapkan dalam PdP guru berdasarkan konstruk murid.  Setiap guru mata pelajaran BM, Matematik dan BI ada senarai semak konstruk murid dan diisi berdasarkan pencapaian murid setiap minggu/bulan – HEADCOUNT LINUS
  26. 26. TAKWIM LINUS SKKP 2 TAKWIM LINUS SK KANGKAR PULAI 2. 2017 M AKTIVITI JAN FEB MAC APRIL MEI JUN JULAI OGOS SEPT OKT NOV 1 TAKLIMAT PEMANTAPAN LINUS2.0 2 Program Anakku Sayang ( Pasport Linus) 3 Program Kem Linus LBM/LBI/NUM 4 Program Say the Word and Write (LBI) 5 Program Linus Gemilang LBM/LBI 6 Program Sembang Ibu Bapa 7 Program Guru Tunas
  27. 27. CONTOH RPH • Tajuk • Tema/Standard Pembalajaran : Nombor 10-100 /1.4 / konstruk 4 • Objektif : Pada akhir PdP murid dapat • 1. (KSSR) • 2. ( LINUS) • Aktiviti : 1. (Bersama-sama) • 2. ( Bersama-sama) • 3. ( KSSR/ Arus Perdana ) • 4. ( LINUS) • Refleksi : • 1. (KSSR) • 2. (LINUS)
  28. 28. HEADCOUNT : PERLAKSANAAN  Berdasarkan keputusan saringan 2 , 2017  Perlu ditampal di dalam RPH  Peningkatan konstruk perlu dicatatkan tarikh.  Menghantar laporan setiap bulan selepas bulan Mac ( Saringan 1) kepada penyelaras.  Bagi tahun 1 dan 2, LBM dan NUMERASI tiada saringan 1 namun perlaksanaan saringan tetap berjalan secara peringkat dalaman menggunakan instrumen dan modul sedia ada berdasarkan konstruk linus.
  29. 29. HEADCOUNT LINUS BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % BIL % 3 1.40 7 3.20 206 95.40 216 4 1.63 210 97.00 216 BIL K1 K2 K3 K4 K5 K6 K7 K8 K9 K10 K11 K12 1 / / / / / / / / 2 / / / / / / / / Konstruk yang dicapai ketika saringan 3 / / / / / konstruk yang dicapai ketika PdP 4 / / / / / 5 / / / / / 6 / / / / / / / / / / / / 7 / / / / / / / 8 / / / / / / / / / 9 / / / / / / / / / / / 10 / / / / / / / KELAS 3 IBNU SINA HEADCOUNT PENCAPAIAN LINUS2.0 BAGI TAHUN 2016 NAMA SEKOLAH SK KANGKAR PULAI KOD SEKOLAH JBA1134 NAMA GURU ZIYAD BIN MARZUKI TOV LITERASI B.MELAYU ETR LITERASI B.MELAYU (SARINGAN 1) ETR LITERASI B.MELAYU (SARINGAN 2) ALI JUM MURID ETR JUM MURID K1 – K2 K3 – K12 (K1 – K12) AR1 OTI1 (K1 – K12) TIDAK MENGUASAI MENGUASAI JUM MURID ETR AR2 OTI2 (K1 – K12) ANALISIS KONSTRUK NAMA MURID ABU ANI CACA CICI CUCU LALA LILI LULU LELE BULAN JANUARI FEBRUARI MAC PENGESAHAN GURU BESAR/ PENTADBIR ABU JALIL GURU BESAR 31/1/2016 *** Buat salinan dan cap hidup Guru Besar/Pentadbir di kedua-dua borang. Satu salinan hantar ke PPD (u.P Pegawai FasiLINUS) pada minggu pertama setiap bulan. Guru akan menyimpan salinan asal. ***Guru perlu isi ( tick) bagi pencapaian ketika PdP berserta tarikh JUN JULAI OGOS /(28/1)
  30. 30. Perlaksanaan Program
  31. 31. BIL . AKTIVITI PEGAWAI BERTANGGUNGJAWAB KOS/SUMBER TEMPOH MASA KPI OUTPUT CATATAN TARIKH JANGKA TARIKH LAKSANA 1. Program Anakku Sayang ( Pasport Linus) Guru bimbingan Guru pemulihan Guru Linus - Januari – Oktober Januari – Oktober Bilangan konstruk dikuasai murid Meningkatkan jumlah konstruk yang dikuasai oleh murid. Lanjutan program mento mentee 2. Program Kem Linus LBM/LBI/NU M Guru bimbingan Guru pemulihan Guru Linus Pentadbir Ibu bapa RM500/ Panitia Januari – Februari Julai -Ogos Februari % murid menguasai saringan 1 Meningkatkan peratus murid yang menguasai konstruk sebelum saringan 1. 3. Program Say the Word and Write (LBI) Guru LBI Guru bimbingan - Januari- Oktober Januari - Oktober Bilangan konstruk dikuasai murid Meningkatkan peratus penguasaan murid dalam LBI 4. Program Linus Gemilang LBM/LBI Guru bimbingan Guru pemulihan Guru Linus Pentadbir RM 1000 /Panatia,PIBG, UBK Januari - Oktober Mei – Jun % murid menguasai saringan 2 Meningkatkan peratus murid menguasai konstruk selepas saringan 1. 5. Program Sembang Ibu Bapa Guru Pemulihan Guru Bimbingan Guru Linus Ibu Bapa - Mei-Julai Mei – Julai % murid menguasai saringan 2 Meningkatkan kerjasama antara ibu bapa dan guru Fokus utama pada murid pemulihan. 6. Program Guru Tunas Guru Pemulihan Guru Linus Julai – November Julai – November Bilangan konstruk dikuasai oleh murid Mewujudkan kerjasama antara murid aliran perdana dan linus tegar Fokus utama murid pemulihan ( linus tegar).
  32. 32. Program Anakku Sayang ( Passport Linus)  Fokus bagi LBI  KPI 100%  Setiap guru linus LBI akan diberikan “anak angkat” murid linus tahun 3 seramai 42 orang.  Seorang guru akan diberikan 5 orang murid untuk dibimbing mengikut konstruk yang tidak kuasai.  Waktu perlaksanaan 10 minit sebelum sesi persekolahan bermula setiap hari.  Bahan yang digunakan adalah modul yang telah dipecahkan mengikut konstruk.  Contoh modul dirujuk.  Pemberian token dan sijil penghargaan bagi murid linus yang melepasi semua 12 konstruk.
  33. 33. SEKIAN , TERIMA KASIH

