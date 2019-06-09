Successfully reported this slideshow.
The Role of Art in Human Rights Justice J. Wren Supak www.jwrensupak.com Master of Fine Arts, Visual Art Master of Arts, Human Rights
Dedicated to, Teatro TraumaLuna & Human Rights Defenders of Colombia
Voice to Vision in collaboration between the Department of Art, the and Center for Holocaust & Genocide Studies, Universit...
Left: Nohra González Reyes Middle: Luis (Poli) Hernando Forero Right: Carmena Martinez From left to right: Karen Roa, Carl...
Nohra González Reyes and Carlos Zatizabal Luis (Poli) Hernando Forero and Patricia Ariza Carmena Martinez and Cesar Amezqu...
From left to right: Sima Shahriar, Carmena Martinez, and Cesar Amezquita
From left to right: Jennifer Barnett Hensel, Nohra González Reyes, and Carlos Zatizabal
From left to right: Beth Andrews, Patricia Ariza, and Luis (Poli) Hernando Forero
Top (left to right): Dr. Gary Christenson, Camila Scudeler, Karen Roa, and Carlos Robles Bottom: Michele Stahlmann,
Colombia 2018
Opening Reception In the Historic Theater District, La Candelaria, Bogotá, Colombia
Art workshop with Human Rights Defenders in Colombia
Restorative justice • Repairs the harm caused by crime. When victims, offenders and community members meet to decide how t...
What is Transitional Justice? • The ways countries emerging from periods of conflict and repression address large-scale or...
Transitional Justice Processes Emphasis has been put on four approaches: • Criminal prosecutions for at least the most res...
Truth Seeking • Truth-seeking (or fact-finding) processes into human rights violations by non-judicial bodies. These can b...
ANTÍGONAS, WOMEN’S TRIBUNAL Teatro Traumaluna Director Carlos Satizábal March 2018 performance, Bogotá, Colombia
Theater performance after the workshop, Bogotá
I am here at this Women’s Tribunal to protest, to denounce to object. We demand justice for our children murdered in the a...
Thank you • Teatro Traumaluna & Carlos Satizábal • Teatro La Candelaria, & Patricia Ariza • Voice to Vision, University of...
Sources Antigone, Women's Tribunal. 2010. Teatro Traumaluna, Teatro La Corporacian, Bogotá, Colombia. By Carlos Satizábal....
Cole, Catherine M. "Performance, Transitional Justice, and the Law: South Africa's Truth and Reconciliation Commission." T...
What is Transitional Justice? • Transitional justice refers to the ways countries emerging from periods of conflict and re...
What is advocacy, such as Human Rights advocacy? Advocacy refers to public support of a policy or a cause such as human ri...
Story telling and Human rights Advocacy Examples • Justin Bieber story and murals in Bogotá, Colombia. • “Nasty Woman” poe...
Bogotá Murals and Bieber
Murals
