The Role of Art in Human Rights Justice

In December 2016, the government of Colombia and the FARC instituted the Treaty for a Durable and Lasting Peace to help end a conflict that had caused an estimated 7.4 million internally displaced persons, genocide, and multigenerational trauma. Unfortunately, the last year in Colombia has seen over four-hundred murders of human rights defenders, land protectors, and rural peoples caught in the fray. Peacemaking is an ongoing process—one that artists, activists, attorneys, students, and citizens play a vital role. Many of those leading the way in Colombia’s peace processes are women.