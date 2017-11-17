5 Ways to Build Executive Presence By: Ségolène Rousset, Cherri Shah, Rasheed Musa, Bill Nabors, and Matthew Cruz
AGENDA 2 ▰ Video ▰ Our 5 Points ▰ Activity ▰ Summary
VIDEO 3
OUR 5 POINTS ▰ Use Your Time Appropriately ▰ Be Cognizant of Your Facial Expressions ▰ Watch Your Body Language ▰ Dress as...
Use Your Time Appropriately Why ▰ Can be disrespectful ▰ Consider as lacking control How ▰ Be aware about different time c...
Be Cognizant of Your Facial Expressions Why ▰ Connect with with the audience ▰ Evaluate clients How ▰ Be aware of nonverba...
Watch Your Body Language Why ▰ Establish a good first impression ▰ Express unspoken aspect of language How ▰ Improve body ...
Dress as a Leader Why ▰ Build credibility with the audience ▰ Dress for success How ▰ Know what your audience’s expectatio...
Display Grace Under Fire Why ▰ Display your leadership ability ▰ To get promoted How ▰ Have gravitas ▰ Through preparation...
Assessment 10 Score Totals: ● 10-20: Below par executive presence. ● 20-40: Could use some work, but average executive pre...
SUMMARY ▰ The Way You Use Time ▰ Be Cognizant of Your Facial Expressions ▰ The Way You Move Your Body ▰ Dress as a Leader ...
REFERENCES ▰ Goman, C. K. (2015, August 25). Seven Seconds to Make a First Impression. Retrieved November 10, 2017, from h...
  12. 12. REFERENCES ▰ Goman, C. K. (2015, August 25). Seven Seconds to Make a First Impression. Retrieved November 10, 2017, from https://www.forbes.com/sites/carolkinseygoman/2011/02/13/seven- seconds-to-make-a-first-impression/#53f543c92722 ▰ M. M. (2011, May 20). Want to Be Heard? Try Changing the Way You Talk. Retrieved November 10, 2017, from http://healthland.time.com/2011/05/20/want-to-be-heard-try-changing-the-way- you-talk/ ▰ Mailonline, H. M. (2016, July 26). Be half an hour late in Greece but bang on time in Japan: How different nations across the globe value punctuality revealed. Retrieved November 10, 2017, from http://www.dailymail.co.uk/travel/travel_news/article-3708645/Be-half-hour-late-Greece- bang-time-Japan-different-nations-globe-value-punctuality-revealed.html ▰ Goleman, D., McKee, A., & Boyatzis, R. E. (2006). Primal leadership: realizing the power of emotional intelligence. Boston, MA: Harvard Business School Press. 12

