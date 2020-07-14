The timer use

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. The Timer Uses Southern Technical University Basra Technical University Department of Electrical Power Techniques Engineering Student name: ‫يسح‬‫ن‬‫لع‬‫ي‬‫ترم‬‫ض‬‫ى‬ Supervisor: ‫دعسأ‬‫دالخ‬ .‫م‬ Study / Stage: ‫اسم‬‫ئ‬‫)ي‬B( ‫ث‬‫ا‬‫ن‬‫ي‬‫ة‬ Course: Computer Programming 2019 / 2020
  2. 2. Introduction The timer tool is often in need of making us some events fall after a certain period of time and without entering the program user and this can do it using the TIMER tool and the Tick event. The Timer object is really what is invisibly lets you handle the computer hours from within programs that you carry out. When we have timer on the model, it is active on the equal time periods called intervals and the result of this activity event is the Tick event (ETT event such as the Click event or Mouvemouse but special for the Timer object). The user uses much and will need to use it in many applications (knowing your birth date and remind you on the selected day and know when a staff member is set in the company, calculate the number of years of work to a one of the parties, a work process for a certain period and then stopped ...)
  3. 3. Add timer for the model This tool is located in the Toolbox tool box as primarily clicking and passed by the model for a fee appear in a bottom ribbon below you can define as a variable as: DimTimer1 as a time Note : If you do not find this tool in the toolbox, do any: 1place anywhere on the Toolbox toolbox, press the right click on the right click on the selection of the selection box of the 2click on a top of the toolbox. Net Framework Components 3 - Search the tool within this tab and find it in place to place a correct mark and press OK for which the TV tool has been added.
  4. 4. The most important features of the tool Enables and the Interval property are the main importunateness of this tool and that you will use them as two basic two cases when using the tool enabled the property takes the True or False value and the default value of its False and you have to make them true if you want to run the mixes and if you want to stop the Timer to make it False You can change this property to True or False while running the program and during the design. Interval property determines the time period after which the meter is activated and ranging from 0 to 65535 ms. Second = 1000 milliseconds If it has: timer1.interval = 2000 will be mixed after two seconds. Example : To create a simple timer that is used in sports competitions such as running, for example, here we will do the following:  We first design the interface, by adding the timer, the command and the label, as shown in the image below
  5. 5.  After that we rename the command, set the timer settings, and customize the form (as shown in the image below) by double clicking inside the form and we enter the following: Private Sub Form_Load() Form1.Caption = "stopWatch" Command1.Caption = "start" Timer1.Enabled = False Timer1.Interval = 100 End Sub
  6. 6.  Then we customize the command, by double-clicking on it and we set it to change its name with the start of the timer and in order to determine the start of the timer (which will start from 0s) :
  7. 7. Private Sub Command1_Click() If Command1.Caption = "start" Then Command1.Caption = "stop" Timer1.Enabled = True Label1.Caption = "0" ElseIf Command1.Caption = "stop" Then Timer1.Enabled = False Command1.Caption = "start" End If End Sub  After that, we set the timer output to increase it adding 0.1 seconds during every 100 ms (after
  8. 8. allocating the interval in the form to be 100 ms) as in the image below: Private Sub Timer1_Timer() Label1.Caption = Val(Label1.Caption) + 0.1 End Sub By this we have finished the simple timer design and we will operate it and see the result as shown in the pictures below:
  9. 9. Reference  World wide web  Mhm3.blogspot.com

