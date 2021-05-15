Successfully reported this slideshow.
Transplante de Orgãos Apresentação de Ciencias 9°C
Temas: -Como Funciona -O que eu posso doar? -Para que doar -Requisitos -Efeito no corpo -Curiosidades -Transfusão Sanguínea
Como Funciona? Um transplante de órgãos consiste em basicamente pegar órgãos saudáveis de alguém e move-lo para outra pess...
O que eu posso doar?
Você pode doar: Mais comuns: -Rins (70,2%) -Fígado (22,1%) -Coração (3,8%) -Pâncreas e Rim (2,1%) -Pulmão (1%) -Pâncreas S...
Órgãos Permitidos nos EUA
Para que doar? As doações de órgãos podem ajudar muito outras pessoas, e, as vezes, mais do que você imagina. Você Pessoa ...
Quais são os efeitos da doação?
Quem recebe? Principais Indicações Colunas1 Coração Portadores de doenças cardíacas graves que alteram seu funcionamento e...
Potencialmente, qualquer pessoa saudável maior de 18 anos pode ser uma doadora de órgãos. Entretanto, o doador deve ser pa...
Sergio Canavero (nascido em 1964) é um neurocirurgião e escritor italiano que chamou a atenção do mundo ao anunciar, no in...
Doenças imunodepressoras são aquelas que comprometem o sistema imunológico do indivíduo.O corpo humano conta com um sistem...
Os imunossupressores são usados para suprimir rejeição em receptores de transplante de órgãos e para tratar uma variedade ...
Tráfico de órgãos é generalizado, embora os dados sobre a escala exata do mercado de órgãos é difícil de obter. Deve-se ou...
Rim – Podem ser doados em vida R$ 110.000,00 e como ainda é possível sobreviver com apenas 1 rim, a operação é segura e ir...
Transfusão Sanguínea Retirada Armazenagem Transfusão Uma transfusão sanguínea acontece com o doador doando parte de seu sa...
Transfusão Sanguínea Quando o sangue é doado, o aparelho que suga o separa em hemocomponentes, ou seja, partes específicas...
Processos de Transfusão Feito Por: Erick Antes de doar, o doador será entrevistado e fará um exame para saber se esta com ...
Apresentacao de ciencias (Transfusão Sanguínea e Transplante de Órgãos)

  1. 1. Transplante de Orgãos Apresentação de Ciencias 9°C
  2. 2. Temas: -Como Funciona -O que eu posso doar? -Para que doar -Requisitos -Efeito no corpo -Curiosidades -Transfusão Sanguínea
  3. 3. Como Funciona? Um transplante de órgãos consiste em basicamente pegar órgãos saudáveis de alguém e move-lo para outra pessoa que necessita dele. Retirada Armazenagem Transplante
  4. 4. O que eu posso doar?
  5. 5. Você pode doar: Mais comuns: -Rins (70,2%) -Fígado (22,1%) -Coração (3,8%) -Pâncreas e Rim (2,1%) -Pulmão (1%) -Pâncreas Sozinho (0,8%) No Brasil, os órgãos e tecidos permitidos para doação são: -Rim -Fígado -Coração -Pâncreas -Pulmão -Córnea -Pele -Ossos -Válvulas Cardíacas -Cartilagem -Medula Óssea -Sangue
  6. 6. Órgãos Permitidos nos EUA
  7. 7. Para que doar? As doações de órgãos podem ajudar muito outras pessoas, e, as vezes, mais do que você imagina. Você Pessoa em necessidade Outra Pessoa em Necessidade Pessoas em necessidade Pessoas em necessidade Pessoas em necessidade Pessoas em necessidade Pessoas Saudáveis Pessoas em Necessidade Pessoas Para doar
  8. 8. Quais são os efeitos da doação?
  9. 9. Quem recebe? Principais Indicações Colunas1 Coração Portadores de doenças cardíacas graves que alteram seu funcionamento e forma Pulmão Portadores de doenças pulmonares crônicas avançadas, como fibrose, etc. Fígado Cirrose hepática, hepatite, álcool ou outras causas como tumores no órgão Rim Insuficiêncial renal crônica com indicação de algum tipo de diálise, com tratamento ou não Pâncreas Geralmente portatores de diabete I Mellitus em geral, com doença renal associada Intestino Quando possuem síndromes como intestino curto ou outras graves que resultam em má absorção do alimento etc. Córneas Portadores de doenças específicas na córnea, crônica ou não Medula Óssea Portadores de doenças como leucemia e linfoma Osso Pacientes com perdas ósseas por tumores ou traumas Pele Pacientes com grandes queimaduras
  10. 10. Potencialmente, qualquer pessoa saudável maior de 18 anos pode ser uma doadora de órgãos. Entretanto, o doador deve ser parente do receptor em até quarto grau e possuir compatibilidade sanguínea. Caso o doador não seja um parente relacionado é necessária autorização judicial.27 de abr. de 2020 A doação pressupõe critérios mínimos de seleção. Idade, o diagnóstico que levou à morte clínica e tipo sanguíneo são itens estudados do provável doador para saber se há receptor compatível. Não existe restrição absoluta à doação de órgãos a não ser para aidéticos e pessoas com doenças infecciosas ativas.
  11. 11. Sergio Canavero (nascido em 1964) é um neurocirurgião e escritor italiano que chamou a atenção do mundo ao anunciar, no início do ano de 2015, que estaria disponível para realizar o primeiro transplante de cabeça bem-sucedido em humanos no ano de 2017.
  12. 12. Doenças imunodepressoras são aquelas que comprometem o sistema imunológico do indivíduo.O corpo humano conta com um sistema chamado imunológico, que é o responsável pela defesa contra patógenos e qualquer organismo desconhecido ao metabolismo. Quando falamos de doenças imunodepressoras estamos falando de uma condição em que o indivíduo não consegue combater as ameaças que chegam ao seu próprio organismo, ou seja, o paciente encontra-se altamente suscetível aos patógenos.Doenças que causam a imunodepressão são chamada de doenças autoimunes, ou seja, o próprio organismo do indivíduo provoca essas doenças.
  13. 13. Os imunossupressores são usados para suprimir rejeição em receptores de transplante de órgãos e para tratar uma variedade de doenças inflamatórias e imunopatias. Pacientes submetidos a transplante de órgãos sólidos são geralmente mantidos em tratamento com corticosteroide combinado com um inibidor da calcineurina (ciclosporina ou tacrolimo), ou com fármacos antiproliferativos (azatioprina ou micofenolato de mofetila), ou com ambos. imunossupressores são usados para modular a resposta imune de três maneiras: imunossupressão, tolerância e imunoestimulação.
  14. 14. Tráfico de órgãos é generalizado, embora os dados sobre a escala exata do mercado de órgãos é difícil de obter. Deve-se ou não legalizar o comércio de órgãos, e a maneira adequada de combater o tráfico ilegal, é um assunto de muito debate.Os traficantes de órgãos operam de várias maneiras: as vítimas podem ser sequestradas e forçadas a desistir de um órgão, algumas, por desespero financeiro, concordam em vender um órgão, ou são enganadas ao acreditar que precisam de uma operação cirúrgica e o órgão é removido sem o seu conhecimento; algumas vítimas podem ser assassinadas. Feito por: Erick
  15. 15. Rim – Podem ser doados em vida R$ 110.000,00 e como ainda é possível sobreviver com apenas 1 rim, a operação é segura e iria bombar. Medula óssea – Podem ser doados em vida R$ 122.000,00. Uma mina de ouro, pois é possível doar várias vezes. Basta ter coragem para levar uma agulhada na bacia. Córnea – Só pode se doada por mortos R$ 52.000,00. Vale menos que os outros órgãos, mas também dá um “caldo” pois quase sempre pode ser aproveitada. Coração – Só pode ser doado por mortos R$ 226.000,00. Cada vez mais jovens morrem no Brasil – então provavelmente sobrariam corações para transplantes. Pulmão – Só pode ser doado por mortos R$ 261.000,00 com a queda no número de fumantes, há um suprimento cada vez maior de pulmões fresquinhos. O Preço do seu corpo
  16. 16. Transfusão Sanguínea Retirada Armazenagem Transfusão Uma transfusão sanguínea acontece com o doador doando parte de seu sangue, que, poderá ser usado para ajudar outra pessoa (receptor) com algum problema de saúde
  17. 17. Transfusão Sanguínea Quando o sangue é doado, o aparelho que suga o separa em hemocomponentes, ou seja, partes específicas do sangue, como: -Plasma -Leucócitos -Plaquetas -Eritrócitos
  18. 18. Processos de Transfusão Feito Por: Erick Antes de doar, o doador será entrevistado e fará um exame para saber se esta com alguma doença ou se pode realmente doar sangue sem causar problemas ao receptor. Em seguida, o sangue será separado por tipo (A, B, O e AB) e Rh positivo ou negativo, para ser armazenado de forma correta. Requisitos: -Não possuir nenhuma doença -Não ter fumado nos ultimas 2 horas -Não ter bebido álcool nas ultimas 4 horas -Estar bem alimentado -Ter dormido pelo menos 6 horas nas ultimas 24 horas

