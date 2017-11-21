Sourcing Cases Considered in Articles Example used: Google Inc v Australian Competition and Consumer Commission [2013] HCA...
Cases in Journal Articles Using CCH
How to source cases considered in journal articles with CCH

Published in: Law
Cases in Journal Articles Using CCH

  1. 1. Sourcing Cases Considered in Articles Example used: Google Inc v Australian Competition and Consumer Commission [2013] HCA 1; 249 CLR 435; (2013) 294 ALR 404
  2. 2. Determine search terms: ACCC Google "Australian Competition and Consumer Commission"
  3. 3. Create search string: ("Australian Competition and Consumer Commission" OR ACCC) W/5 Google

