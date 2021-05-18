The institutions of he European Union lesson

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Tuesday, 18 May 2021 The Institutions of the European Union Lesson Objectives: Secure: To understand the purpose of the Eu...
European Citizenship As a national of any EU country you are automatically an EU Citizen. EU Citizens benefit from many im...
Benefits of being an EU citizen By becoming part of a larger group, European countries can offer each other protection and...
Challenge What are the benefits of being a member? Which members have the most power and influence within the EU? Task How...
27 countries in the European Union • Austria • Belgium • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Denmark • Estonia ...
Which five of these are European Union members? 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Name five countries which are not EU members 1. 2. 3. 4. 5....
Match the key word with its correct meaning 1957 1973 1995 1999 2004 1951 European Coal and Steel community is set up The ...
Timeline of Europe 1951 –European Coal and Steel Community 1957 –The European Union is founded 1973 –The UK, Denmark and I...
1. UNITE EUROPE - Develop Europe as an area of freedom, security and justice. Help Europeans to live in safety, without th...
STOP! Lets go back to our key learning objectives and see how we are doing. Let’s move on I've understood I think I can do...
Benefits of European Union Membership Cooperation on the environment Easier Trade (The Free Market) Free Movement Cooperat...
Set an EU Budget each year. Main features of the European Union Common policies for all members Pooled sovereignty (Allow ...
TASK What is the Council of the European Union? What is the European Parliament? A B C D E F A B C D E F Members of Europe...
European Commission Roles European Parliament Roles Manage EU finances and impose fines on member states Provide political...
The Council of European Union Role Maintain full cooperation and trust between member states Provide leadership for all EU...
STOP! Lets go back to our key learning objectives and see how we are doing. Let’s move on I've understood I think I can do...
Peg the three most important features of a democracy on to the washing line. Be prepared to justify your answers Peace Sta...
Definition What is the European Union Use these three words in your definition 1. Joining 2.countries 3.Political & Econom...
STOP! Lets go back to our key learning objectives and see how we are doing. Let’s move on I've understood I think I can do...
B.U.G the question! B - Box the command words U - Underline key words G - Glance at the question P - Make a point that is ...
European commission Prime Minister Free Movement of people Sovereignty Council of Ministers European Parliament UK Europea...
Homework Choice 1. Create a fact sheet about the different EU institutions aimed at a 18-24 audience. 2. Research how succ...
What have I learnt today? How do I know? I supported others by… I did not know… But now I can… The most important thing I ...
  1. 1. Tuesday, 18 May 2021 The Institutions of the European Union Lesson Objectives: Secure: To understand the purpose of the European Union and why it was set up Extended: To understand the different roles performed by each of the three main EU institutions Advanced: To evaluate the effectiveness of the European Union Challenge Why has this image been in the news recently? Why might this image divide public opinion? Task Who has seen this flag? Where have you seen it? what does it represent?
  2. 2. European Citizenship As a national of any EU country you are automatically an EU Citizen. EU Citizens benefit from many important rights under EU law. For example EU citizens can move freely around Europe to live, work, study and retire abroad. You can also vote and stand as a candidate in European Parliament elections and can complain to the European Ombudsman. There are many other rights and protections you have. TheEuropeanUnionwasfounded in1957andis currently apoliticaland economicunionof28 memberstatesthat are locatedinEurope. Its purpose isto encourage andsafeguardcross-boarder trade, economicdevelopment, security andpolitical co-operation whilst promotingculturallinks andexchanges The EU was created in the aftermath of the Second World War. The first steps were to foster economic cooperation: the idea being that countries that trade with one another become economically interdependent and so more likely to avoid conflict. What is the European Union?
  3. 3. Benefits of being an EU citizen By becoming part of a larger group, European countries can offer each other protection and support, and can trade more easily with one another. All citizens of the European Union are entitled to certain rights and protections: travel freely between countries in the EU live, study, work and retire in any EU member state vote and stand in European elections. Protection under the European Court of Justice CHALLENGE Explain why each of the entitlements is important. TASK What are the main rights you have as a citizen of the European Union?
  4. 4. Challenge What are the benefits of being a member? Which members have the most power and influence within the EU? Task How many member states of the European Union can you identify from their flag?
  5. 5. 27 countries in the European Union • Austria • Belgium • Bulgaria • Croatia • Cyprus • Czech Republic • Denmark • Estonia • Finland • France • Germany • Greece • Hungary • Ireland • Italy • Latvia 27 countries in the European Union • Latvia • Lithuania • Luxembourg • Malta, • the Netherlands • Poland • Portugal • Romania, • Slovakia, • Slovenia • Spain • Sweden • Who is a member of the European Union?
  6. 6. Which five of these are European Union members? 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Name five countries which are not EU members 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. Who is a member of the European Union?
  7. 7. Match the key word with its correct meaning 1957 1973 1995 1999 2004 1951 European Coal and Steel community is set up The European Union is founded The UK along with Denmark and Ireland become members of the EU Schengen Pact is formed and borderless travel is introduced The new EU currency the Euro is introduced in 11 countries and replaces the old currencies used. Big expansion of the European Union to include 10 new countries A B C D E F Match the Date with the Event
  8. 8. Timeline of Europe 1951 –European Coal and Steel Community 1957 –The European Union is founded 1973 –The UK, Denmark and Ireland become members of the EU 1986 – The EU flag is unveiled 1995 –Schengen Pact is formed and borderless travel 1999 –The new EU currency the Euro is introduced in 11 countries 2004 –Big expansion of EU membership to include 10 new countries 2016 –Britain votes to leave the European Union Timeline of the European Union
  9. 9. 1. UNITE EUROPE - Develop Europe as an area of freedom, security and justice. Help Europeans to live in safety, without the threat of war. 2. NEW EU LAWS - Make laws that protect peoples rights in the member countries 3. INTRODUCE EUROPEAN CITIZENSHIP - Anyone from a member state is a citizen of the EU and gets four special rights 4. OPEN VOICE - Speak for the European Union on the international scene and by working as a group the Eu will be listened to 5. NO DISCRIMINATION - Promote economic and social progress. Help people earn enough money and get treated fairly. N U I O N What did the European Union set out to do? CHALLENGE Can you think of any specific challenges the EU might still face in 2019 TASK Discuss how well you think the EU has been in achieving these five things
  10. 10. STOP! Lets go back to our key learning objectives and see how we are doing. Let’s move on I've understood I think I can do it Not quite getting it I really don’t understand. I need some help Secure: To understand the purpose of the European Union and why it was set up Extended: To understand the different roles performed by each of the three main EU institutions Advanced: To evaluate the effectiveness of the European Union
  11. 11. Benefits of European Union Membership Cooperation on the environment Easier Trade (The Free Market) Free Movement Cooperation against crime and terrorism EU Grants for big projects Peace and stability in Europe Rank these EU benefits in order of importance TASKS 1) Rank the benefits of EU membership in order of most important to a) World Leaders b) You c) Business that operate in the EU d) working age people Challenge Research more about EU membership and Identify other benefits. Are there any potential drawbacks of being a member of the European Union?
  12. 12. Set an EU Budget each year. Main features of the European Union Common policies for all members Pooled sovereignty (Allow the EU to act on behalf of all states) Run EU institutions Sign new international treaties agreed by all member states Work towards social, political and economic union Objectives of the European Union Maintain Peace Improve standard of life and common value Strengthen the union
  13. 13. TASK What is the Council of the European Union? What is the European Parliament? A B C D E F A B C D E F Members of European Parliament Member states European commission European Parliament Heads of State / European Council Council of the European Union Identify each part of the European Union
  14. 14. European Commission Roles European Parliament Roles Manage EU finances and impose fines on member states Provide political leadership Civil Service Executive management body for the EU Implement EU policies Propose new policies for the EU Help protect peoples rights Approve the EU budget and monitor this budget once in place Pass new EU laws and amend existing laws Represent the many citizens of the European Union Appoint and dismiss the commissioner Regulate other institutions Run EU courts and ensure EU laws are being obeyed What do the different bodies of the European Union actually do?
  15. 15. The Council of European Union Role Maintain full cooperation and trust between member states Provide leadership for all EU projects Set objectives for future development Decide on the future developments of the European Union. Set the direction Make all major decisions of the EU and pass laws What do the different bodies of the European Union actually do? Structure of the Council of European Union One Minister from east member state sits in the Council. Sometimes the Council is made up of Prime Ministers, Finance Ministers and other Ministers from member states. CHALLENGE Explain the role, structure and importance of the Council (of the European Union) TASK Explain the role of the Council of European Union
  16. 16. STOP! Lets go back to our key learning objectives and see how we are doing. Let’s move on I've understood I think I can do it Not quite getting it I really don’t understand. I need some help Secure: To understand the purpose of the European Union and why it was set up Extended: To understand the different roles performed by each of the three main EU institutions Advanced: To evaluate the effectiveness of the European Union
  17. 17. Peg the three most important features of a democracy on to the washing line. Be prepared to justify your answers Peace Stability EU Citizenship Free Movement Elections Protections of citizens rights Common market EU Grants Shared expertise EU Grants and funding Free Trade Cooperation on Terrorism and Crime
  18. 18. Definition What is the European Union Use these three words in your definition 1. Joining 2.countries 3.Political & Economical Advantages of the EU Disadvantages of the EU Consumers get more choice when they go shopping because the EU is like one big market place Citizens of EU countries can move easily to other EU countries to live and work. The EU provides security for EU Member countries because it reduces the risk of European wars. The EU is like a big market place and so it’s easier for businesses to sell things in other EU countries which help companies grow The EU helps its poorer member countries by giving big sums of money. The EU wastes lots of money, especially on agricultural (farming) policies. The EU members has to pay lots of money to the EU which could be spent on other things. There are too many EU rules which restrict our lives and businesses and make it hard for UK businesses to stay competitive The EU is undemocratic because most the decisions are made by people we don’t know and can’t question. The EU has too much power and our own government has lost the power to make important laws and decisions Extension Task: Explain why some people and politicians are ‘Eurosceptic’. Mention bailing out of EURO countries, Giving prisoners right to vote, Abu Hamza, cost, ECHR Complete the table
  19. 19. STOP! Lets go back to our key learning objectives and see how we are doing. Let’s move on I've understood I think I can do it Not quite getting it I really don’t understand. I need some help Secure: To understand the purpose of the European Union and why it was set up Extended: To understand the different roles performed by each of the three main EU institutions Advanced: To evaluate the effectiveness of the European Union
  20. 20. B.U.G the question! B - Box the command words U - Underline key words G - Glance at the question P - Make a point that is relevant and linked directly to the Q E - Evidence or example to support the point you are making E - Explanation (two to three sentences linking back to the Q) Repeat..... Identify and explain the roles of two institutions that make up the European Union (6 marks) 6 mins TIPS & HINTS European Parliament European Commission Council of European Ministers Click to Reveal Extra Help Direct from the Exam Expert Using an example, explain what is meant by the term ‘European Citizenship’(2 marks)
  21. 21. European commission Prime Minister Free Movement of people Sovereignty Council of Ministers European Parliament UK European Union 1973 Free Trade MEP EU Why is it important to understand the links between these concepts? Write these statements using a whole page. Identify and write down as many links as possible between the concepts. Political leadership
  22. 22. Homework Choice 1. Create a fact sheet about the different EU institutions aimed at a 18-24 audience. 2. Research how successful the EU has been in tackling social and economic problems within its EU member states 3. [Enter flipped learning opportunity here] Homework Reminder Success Criteria  Use reliable Sources  Plan out how you will undertake the HWK  Neatly present your ideas  Come up with some findings Due date: It must be submitted by.. Hand / Google Classroom
  23. 23. What have I learnt today? How do I know? I supported others by… I did not know… But now I can… The most important thing I have learnt today is… I found out several things today. Firstly I found out… Furthermore I now know… Today I have tried to… Today I have learnt… I have made progress by… To improve my reading I need to.. To improve my writing I need to … My next step is… To move towards my target, I need to… I would like to learn… Next lesson I would like to.. I can improve by.. A question I would like to ask is… A problem I overcame today was… I’m really proud of the way I have… The key word for this lesson is…

