Sentences of democracy

DEMOCRACY ELIZA BOSTANDJYAN 12V
DEFINITION DEMOCRACY IS A SYSTEM OF GOVERNMENT IN WHICH PEOPLE CHOOSE THEIR RULERS BY VOTING FOR THEM IN ELECTIONS.
Democracy is the worst form of government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time. WINSTON CHU...
DEMOCRACY MEANS SIMPLY THE BLUDGEONING OF THE PEOPLE BY THE PEOPLE FOR THE PEOPLE. OSCAR WILDE
• “What difference does it make to the dead, the orphans and the homeless, whether the mad destruction is wrought under th...
• If liberty and equality, as is thought by some are chiefly to be found in democracy, they will be best attained when all...
The best argument against democracy is a five-minute conversation with the average voter. Winston Churchill
• As I would not be a slave, so I would not be a master.This expresses my idea of democracy. • Abraham Lincoln
• The difference between a democracy and a dictatorship is that in a democracy you vote first and take orders later; in a ...
• Jeans represent democracy in fashion. Giorgio Armani
• Too many people expect wonders from democracy, when the most wonderful thing of all is just having it. Walter Winchell
May. 18, 2021

