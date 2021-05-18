Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. How the European Union works
  2. 2. The 28 member countries of the European Union
  3. 3. Three key players
  4. 4. The EU institutions
  5. 5. How EU laws are made
  6. 6. The European Parliament - voice of the people
  7. 7. The European political parties
  8. 8. Council of Ministers - voice of the Member States
  9. 9. Council of Ministers - how they vote double majority
  10. 10. Summit at the European Council Summit of heads of state and governments of all EU countries
  11. 11. A high representative for foreign affairs and security Federica Mogherini
  12. 12. The European Commission - promoting the common interest 28 independent members, one from each EU country
  13. 13. The Court of Justice - upholding the law 28 independent judges, one from each EU country
  14. 14. The European Ombudsman Emily O’Reilly The European Ombudsman
  15. 15. The European Court of Auditors: getting value for your money 28 independent members
  16. 16. The European Central Bank: managing the euro Mario Draghi President of the Central Bank
  17. 17. The European Economic and Social Committee: voice of civil society 353 members
  18. 18. The Committee of the Regions: voice of local government 353 members
  19. 19. Civil servants working for the EU
  20. 20. Thanks for your attention Alex Gigov https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VvIPSY_Sbfg&t =103s

×