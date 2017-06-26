Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 20 Business Advisor Case laws update V. K. Subramani 1. Proceedings on amalgamated co...
Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 21 Business Advisor Facts of the case: The assessee was carrying on the business of r...
Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 22 Business Advisor  The record showed that the assessee had retained 1014.16 square...
Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 23 Business Advisor after commencement of business. The block of assets reflected the...
Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 24 Business Advisor cost of assets falling within the block, the depreciation actuall...
Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 25 Business Advisor The Tribunal misconstrued the conditions imposed in the notificat...
Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 26 Business Advisor decision taking note of facts on record to decide the issue in fa...
Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 27 Business Advisor interest in the Indian subsidiary, it could not presume that the ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Case laws update - V. K. Subramani

36 views

Published on

Case laws update - V. K. Subramani - Article published in Business Advisor, dated December 25, 2016 - http://www.magzter.com/IN/Shrinikethan/Business-Advisor/Business/

Published in: News & Politics
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Case laws update - V. K. Subramani

  1. 1. Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 20 Business Advisor Case laws update V. K. Subramani 1. Proceedings on amalgamated company are not valid and the Revenue cannot claim the benefit of section 292B. CIT v. Intel Technology India (P) Ltd (2016) 380 ITR 272 (Karn) Facts of the case: For the assessment year 2003-04, the erstwhile company filed its return of income and subsequently got amalgamated with the assessee- company. Assessment under section 143(3) was made on the assessee- company which was the successor who challenged the validity of assessment. Decision of the Tribunal: The tribunal allowed the appeal of the assessee and held that the assessment order passed was null and void and without jurisdiction and thus quashed the same. The Revenue challenged the order of the tribunal and filed appeal before the Court. Issue under consideration: Three issues came up before the High Court, viz. (i) Whether the tribunal was correct in holding the assessment order passed on the successor-company (appellant) as without jurisdiction; (ii) whether the tribunal was correct in holding that the provisions of section 292B will not make the assessment valid; and (iii) whether the tribunal has to examine the matters on merits and record a finding on the controversy raised before it by the Revenue as well as the assessee in their separate appeals. Decision of the High Court: The High Court held that the proceedings were initiated against a non-existing company which goes to the root of the matter. It observed that it is not case of procedural irregularity but a jurisdictional defect similar to the case of an assessment against the dead person. It made reference to decision in the case of Spice Infotainment Ltd v. CIT (2012) 247 CTR (Del) 500 and dismissed the appeal of the Revenue. 2. Does the surrender of floor area ratio rights in land amount to ‘transfer’? CIT v. Dinesh D.Ranka (2016) 380 ITR 440 (Karn)
  2. 2. Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 21 Business Advisor Facts of the case: The assessee was carrying on the business of real estate. He owned a vast area of land which was converted from agriculture to housing in the year 1992. The Bangalore Development Authority approved the plan for residential group housing scheme over the said land. The total floor area ratio (FAR) for 35 acres and 6 guntas was 2.62 lakh square meters. The assessee entered into a joint development agreement for the entire area except 1 acre and 6 guntas of land which he kept for his personal use. Subsequent to a search it was found that the assessee had received Rs 3.15 crore from the joint developer for transfer of FAR relating to 1.6 acres of land which was previously retained by him. The Assessing Officer taxed the advance consideration of Rs 3.15 crore as liable to capital gains. Issue under consideration: Whether the sum of Rs 3.15 crore received by the assessee from the joint developer as consideration towards FAR relating to the land retained by him for personal use is chargeable to tax as capital gain? Decision of CIT (Appeals) and Appellate tribunal: The Appellate Commissioner, i.e. CIT (Appeals), on re-appreciation of the entire material on record found that the assessee for 1.6 acres of land was eligible for total floor area ratio of 8589.53 square metres and had transferred 7575.37 square metres to the joint developer for a consideration of Rs 3.15 crore. He held that relinquishment of the floor area ratio comes within the definition of ‗transfer‘ in terms of section 2(47) and accordingly decided in favour of the Revenue. The Tribunal, however, allowed the appeal filed by the assessee and set aside the order passed by the Assessing Officer as well as by the CIT (Appeals). It held that the assessee had not transferred any immovable property on transfer of FAR to the joint developer and hence it is not liable to tax as capital gains. Decision of the High Court:  The Court observed that the assessee had admitted income from joint development agreement under the head ‗income from business‘ for the area of 34 acres. He had not admitted the income earned out of the transfer of FAR relating to 1 acre 6 guntas of land. The seized documents showed that the assessee had entered into a joint development agreement with the joint developer in respect of his personally-owned asset of 1 acre 6 guntas of land.
  3. 3. Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 22 Business Advisor  The record showed that the assessee had retained 1014.16 square metres for his residence and surrendered the balance of 7575.37 square metres in favour of the developer for construction of flats in the retained land holding of 1.6 acres of land. It held that there is a transfer within the meaning of section 2(47) of the Act to the extent of the surrendered FAR of 7575.37 square metres.  The term ‗transfer‘ includes sale, exchange or relinquishment of the asset or the extinguishment of any rights therein. The assessee in this case has relinquished his right in the FAR relating to his plot of 1 acre 6 guntas of land. There is no way of the assessee either getting back the FAR or using the same.  The court held that a right to construct additional storeys on account of increase in available floor space index (FSI) is a capital asset and an assignment of the same is a capital receipt. However, where no consideration is paid and when such right is not embedded in land, it would not be liable to tax as capital gain.  In this case, the assessee has given FSI on the retained land and received consideration, hence it is covered by the definition of the term ‘transfer’ contained in section 2(47).  Surrendering of the floor area ratio on the land by the assessee in favour of joint developer amounts to transfer within the definition of section 2(47) of the Act. Thus it is liable to tax as capital gain. Where there is transfer of FSI embedded in the land and some consideration is received for the transfer of FSI right, it is chargeable to tax as capital gain. 3. In computing ‘net worth’ of the undertaking for the purpose of slump sale, should depreciation actually allowable on the assets of the undertaking be deducted? CIT v. Dharampal Satyapal (2016) 380 ITR 527 (Del) Facts of the case: The assessee transferred his entire business by way of slump sale for a net consideration of Rs 2.75 crore during the previous year relevant to the assessment year 2001-02. The business was established in the financial year 1999-2000 and the transfer was made within one year
  4. 4. Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 23 Business Advisor after commencement of business. The block of assets reflected the value of asset at the actual cost of acquisition as the assessee did not claim depreciation which was optional at the relevant time. The assessee capitalised some of the indirect expenses which were also included in the actual cost of plant and machinery. The Assessing Officer excluded those indirect expenses from the cost of assets. Further, he held that the depreciation of the assessment year 2000-01 has to be deducted even though no such claim was made by the assessee or allowed by the Assessing Officer in determining the total income of the assessee for that assessment year. Issue under consideration: The short question before the High Court was whether section 43(6)(c)(i)(C) is applicable in the case of slump sale of undertaking which includes entire block of assets? Decision of CIT (Appeals) and Tribunal: The CIT (Appeals) held that section 43(6)(c)(i)(C)(b) which used the words ―would have been allowable‖ indicated the intention of the legislature to reduce the value of assets to the extent of depreciation that would be allowable regardless of whether it was claimed or allowed in the assessment. Thus the decision was in favour of the Revenue. The Income-tax Appellate Tribunal held that sub-clause (b) of clause (C) relied on by the Revenue was misplaced and would be applicable to compute the WDV of the block of assets remaining with the assessee in a case where part of the assets falling within the block are transferred by way of slump sale. The tribunal accordingly held that sub-clause (b) of clause (C) would have no application when the entire block of assets are sold by way of slump sale. Decision of the High Court: The High Court took note of section 50B and clause (a) of the Explanation 2 to section 50B. It held that clause (a) of Explanation 2 to section 50B provides a methodology to compute the WDV of the block of assets transferred by an assessee as the part of the undertaking or division sold by way of slump sale. The reference to clause (C) is clearly not for the purposes of computing the block of assets remaining with the assessee after the slump sale. It is apparent that the intended object and scope of clause (C) as used in section 50B is totally different than the purpose of said provision when read as part of section 43(6) i.e. determination of WDV of assets. It held that the Income-tax Appellate Tribunal interpreted clause (C) as part of section 43 which is erroneous. It held that the value of ‗net worth‘ for the purpose of section 50B must be computed by decreasing from the actual
  5. 5. Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 24 Business Advisor cost of assets falling within the block, the depreciation actually allowed up to the assessment year 1987-88 and by the amount of depreciation as would have been allowed to the assessee from the assessment year 1988-89 onwards. The Court accordingly held that depreciation on assets that would have been allowed (whether claimed or not) had to be reduced for the purpose of computing the ‗net worth‘ of the business. It held that in spite of the block asset concept of assets for the purpose of depreciation computation, for the purpose of section 50B reference to the assets relating of the undertaking must be depreciation that would have been allowed/ allowable on the assets. The decision hence was in favour of the Revenue. Depreciation on assets of the undertaking forming part of slump sale must be computed as if the asset was the only asset in the relevant block of assets. The depreciation that would have been allowable has to be reduced from the actual cost for ascertaining the ‗net worth‘ of the undertaking. The unabsorbed depreciation or non-claim of depreciation in respect of the assets has no significance in such computations. 4. Can the High Court take certain additional facts already on ‘record’ when it is not considered by the tribunal? Ganapathy & Co v. CIT (2016) 381 ITR 363 (SC) Facts of the case: The assessee claimed a deduction of Rs 2,10,000 under section 35(2A) representing the amount given as donation to an ashram for doing some scientific research. Some conditions were imposed by means of notification for such donations accepted by the donee-ashram. The assessee failed to produce certain details as regards satisfaction of those conditions by the donee-ashram. The Assessing Officer hence disallowed the claim of deduction under section 35(2A). Issue under consideration: Whether the High court can consider factual aspects of the case available on record which were not considered by the tribunal? Decisions of CIT (Appeals) and Tribunal: Since the assessee failed to furnish the certificate with regard to fulfillment of conditions by the donee- ashram, the CIT (Appeals) confirmed the order of the Assessing Officer.
  6. 6. Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 25 Business Advisor The Tribunal misconstrued the conditions imposed in the notification, as mere guidelines. The conditions stipulate that the donee shall maintain a separate account of the amounts received and expenditure incurred for research projects as distinct from the expenditure of the donee. The donee shall furnish annual returns before 31st May of each year in such form as may be laid down and intimated to them for this purpose. Further, it shall furnish a copy of the annual audited statements of accounts to the Council by 31st May of each year and in addition send a copy of it to the concerned CIT. The tribunal held that the assessee, having given donation to the ashram, is eligible for deduction under section 35(2A). The High Court held that the tribunal misconstrued the conditions imposed in the notification as mere guidelines and accordingly restored the order of the assessing authority. Decision of the Supreme Court:  The apex court took note of the High Court decision in which due consideration was given for the conditions to be complied with by the donee-ashram which were preconditions and not mere guidelines.  The apex court held that on issues of fact the tribunal is final fact-finding authority. The High Court in exercise of its reference jurisdiction should not act as an appellate court to review such findings of fact arrived at by the tribunal by a process of re-appreciation and re-appraisal of the evidence on record.  The aforesaid position in law has been consistently laid down by this court in several of its pronouncements such as Karnani Properties Ltd v. CIT (1971) 82 ITR 547 (SC); Rameshwar Prasad Bagla v. CIT (1973) 87 ITR 421 (SC); CIT v. Greaves Cotton & Co Ltd (1968) 68 ITR 200 (SC).  The tribunal is the final fact-finding authority and it is beyond the power of High Court to reconsider such findings unless a specific question with regard to facts on record which were not considered by the tribunal is raised in the reference before the High Court.  Having reiterated the above position, the apex court held that the tribunal has not taken note of the materials on record to arrive at its findings and hence the High Court can answer the questions referred to it by taking note of those materials.  Accordingly, it held that when the tribunal omitted to take note of the material on record it is within the jurisdiction of the High Court to take note of the same and give its decision. Thus, it held that the High Court‘s
  7. 7. Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 26 Business Advisor decision taking note of facts on record to decide the issue in favour of Revenue as tenable in law. Though tribunal is the final fact-finding authority and there is no power with the High Court for reappraisal of the factual evidences, when the tribunal omits to appreciate facts on record, the High Court may take note of those facts and render its decision. 5. Existence of international transaction not to be deduced by looking at excessive expenditure on AMP. CIT v. Whirlpool of India Ltd (2016) 381 ITR 154 (Del) Facts of the case: The assessee incurred expenditure towards advertisement, marketing and sales promotion (AMP) in India which helped in increasing the popularity of the brand of its foreign associated enterprise in India. The Revenue hence attributed some part of the AMP expenses as liable for transfer pricing adjustments. The Transfer Pricing Officer (TPO) referred to the expenses incurred in the immediate 3 earlier assessment years besides the year under consideration. The TPO passed an order recommending the adjustment. The Assessing Officer drew up a draft assessment order on the basis of the order of the TPO. The Dispute Resolution Panel (DRP) affirmed the resultant assessment order. It decided that there should be a mark-up of 12.5% for the services rendered by the company. The TPO proposed an adjustment of Rs 203.32 crore under section 92CA of the Act. Decision of the Tribunal: The tribunal held that once there is an international transaction, the provision relating to transfer pricing contained in Chapter X would apply and the other provisions of the Act could not be considered, such as section 37(1) for disallowance of the expenditure. It held that if the amount of advertising, marketing and sales promotion is disallowed under section 37(1) besides adjustment under section 92 then it would result in double addition to the extent of the expenditure incurred. The Assessing Officer, it observed, is not justified in adding a sum of Rs 180 crore by way of disallowance under section 37(1). It remitted the matter to the Assessing Officer/TPO for reworking the transfer pricing adjustment as regards AMP. Decision of the High Court:  The Court held that the provisions under Chapter X envisage a separate entity concept and merely because the foreign company had a financial
  8. 8. Volume XVII Part 6 December 25, 2016 27 Business Advisor interest in the Indian subsidiary, it could not presume that the expenses incurred by the Indian subsidiary were at the instance of the foreign company. The initial onus is on the Revenue to show through some tangible material that the Indian subsidiary and foreign holding or vice versa had acted in concert and there was an agreement entered into for incurring AMP expenses.  In the absence of a statutory provision for adjustment of AMP expenses in determination of ALP, it could not be left entirely to the surmises and conjectures of the Assessing Officer/ TPO.  The Court held that Chapter X could not be invoked to undertake a transfer pricing adjustment exercise in the absence of a machinery provision to bring an imagined transaction to tax. The AMP expenses to what extent had benefited in expanding the brand of foreign associate must be demonstrated by the Revenue through some tangible material.  When the Revenue is unable to demonstrate that there was an international transaction involving advertising, marketing and sales promotion expenses to benefit the foreign associate, the question of determining ALP of such transaction would not arise.  The Court finally held that in the absence of a machinery provision it would be hazardous for any TPO to proceed to determine the ALP of such transaction since the bright line test had been negatived by the courts for the determination of the existence of an international transaction and the consequential fixation of ALP. The decision hence was in favour of the assessee. AMP expenses incurred by Indian subsidiary which benefited the foreign associate‘s brand building cannot give raise to an international transaction. In the absence of a machinery provision for computation of such expenditure benefitting the foreign associate, no ALP determination is possible based on mere AMP expenses. Section 37(1) and section 92 operate in different domain. A disallowance envisaged in section 37 cannot again the subjected to transfer pricing adjustment as that would lead to double addition for the same item of expenditure. (V. K. Subramani is Chartered Accountant, Erode.)

×