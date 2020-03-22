Successfully reported this slideshow.
Canadian Pharmacy Program | Wholesale Pharmacy | Pharmacy Brands Canada

Whether you live in a large urban area or a small, rural area, you know that your needs are unique. Rather than offering the services and products some faraway corporate office dictates, locally owned independent pharmacies are free to offer what meets their community’s needs. Examples of services that might be offered by an independent pharmacy include: • Wide selection of OTC and front store products
• Promotional tools and resources
• Pricing strategies
• Planograms updated annually with ongoing guidance
• Access to niche product lines
• Buying event opportunities
• Ongoing support

  1. 1. Pharmacy Brands Canada OUR BANNER BRANDS
  2. 2. Apple Drugs & Value Drug Mart  Value Drugs Established in 1978 and Apple Drugs opened for business in 1996  Dedicated to supporting and providing personalized quality care and the best products possible that can be depended on by their customers  Medium to large store format  Co-branded flyer program between Apple Drugs & Value Drug Mart
  3. 3. Peoples Pharmacy  Established in 1976  Small to medium format stores  Committed to “Helping people live better lives.” Providing trusted and personal health services and high-quality wellness products to the communities they serve.  Digital flyer program
  4. 4. Rxellence  Established in 2004  Small dispensary format locations  Dedicated to meeting the needs of their customers
  5. 5. Our New Modern and Innovative Pharmacy Brand  Established in 2020  Small to medium format stores  Innovative model that is committed to be the heart of healthcare in the communities they serve and proactively work with patients to enhance health outcomes  Next Level care program to promote a preventative care approach within the pharmacy  Digital flyer program
  6. 6. Contact Us Head Office: 16504-121A Avenue Edmonton, AB, T5V 1J9 1-844-487-7877 pharmacybrandscanada.com
  7. 7. Thank You

