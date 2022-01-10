Skin lesion Dr. Mumux

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Health & Medicine
Jan. 10, 2022
Skin lesions - dermatology - general medicine

  1. 1. Skin Lesions Dr. Mumux Mirani (MPT Sports) Asst. Professor S. R. C. P.
  2. 2. To chaliye shuru karte hai…
  3. 3. When describing a skin lesion, it is important to note the following features:-  1)size  2) type  3)shape and symmetry  4)color and pigmentation  5) surface area  6)Distribution over the body surface
  4. 4. Types of lesion  Basic skin lesions are broadly categorized as :  1. Primary  2. Secondary  3. Special
  5. 5.  Primary lesions :- Basic reaction patterns of skin with a definite morphology.  Secondary lesion :- Develop during the evolutionary process of skin disease or are created by scratching or infections.  Special skin lesion :- Specific for certain disease.
  6. 6. Primary Skin Lesions  Macule  Patch  Papule  plaque  nodule  Vesicle  Bulla  Pustule  Abscess  Wheal  Cyst
  7. 7. macule
  8. 8. Patch
  9. 9. Papule
  10. 10. Plaque
  11. 11. Nodule
  12. 12. Vesicle
  13. 13. Bulla
  14. 14. Pustule
  15. 15. Abscess
  16. 16. Wheal
  17. 17. Cyst
  18. 18. Scabies
  19. 19.  Scabies is a skin condition caused by an infestation of the human itch mite called Sarcoptes scabiei.  These microscopic mites burrow into the skin and cause symptoms of itching and rash.
  20. 20. How do we get scabies?  Anyone can get scabies.  It is found all over the world and the mite is transmitted by direct and prolonged skin-to-skin contact with a person who has scabies.  Sexual contact is the most common way scabies is transmitted.  Transmission can also happen from parents to children, particularly mother-to-infant.  The mite can only survive about 48 to 72 hours without human contact. But, once on a person, mites burrow into the skin and symptoms usually benign 3 to 6 weeks after infestation.
  21. 21. Sign and Symptoms???  Symptoms of scabies are usually itching (which tends to be more intense at night), and a pimple-like rash.  Scabies rash can appear on any part of the body, but the most common sites are wrists, elbows, armpits, the skin between the fingers and toes and around the nails, and skin usually covered by clothing such as the buttocks, belt line, nipples, and penis.  Infants and young children may have scabies rash on their head, face, neck, palms and soles.
  22. 22. Pediculosis  Etiology: Two species:  Pediculus humans capitis (causing scalp infestation)  Pediculus humans corporis (causing body and clothing infestation)
  23. 23. Epidemiology  Prevalence: Very Common  Age: Affects children more than adults  Transmission: Spreads by: Head-to-head contact and fomites (Shared combs)
  24. 24. Clinical features:  Symptoms: Severe itching, initially around the sides and back and then all over the scalp.  Signs: Nits are easily seen, especially in the occipital area.
