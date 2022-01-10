Skin lesion Dr. Mumux

SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
When describing a skin lesion, it is important
to note the following features:-
1)size
2) type
3)shape and symmetry
4)color and pigmentation
5) surface area
6)Distribution over the body surface
Types of lesion
Basic skin lesions are broadly categorized as :
1. Primary
2. Secondary
3. Special
Primary lesions :- Basic reaction patterns of
skin with a definite morphology.
Secondary lesion :- Develop during the
evolutionary process of skin disease or are
created by scratching or infections.
Special skin lesion :- Specific for certain
disease.
Scabies is a skin condition caused by an
infestation of the human itch mite called
Sarcoptes scabiei.
These microscopic mites burrow into the skin and
cause symptoms of itching and rash.
How do we get scabies?
Anyone can get scabies.
It is found all over the world and the mite is transmitted
by direct and prolonged skin-to-skin contact with a person
who has scabies.
Sexual contact is the most common way scabies is
transmitted.
Transmission can also happen from parents to children,
particularly mother-to-infant.
The mite can only survive about 48 to 72 hours without
human contact. But, once on a person, mites burrow into
the skin and symptoms usually benign 3 to 6 weeks after
infestation.
Sign and Symptoms???
Symptoms of scabies are usually itching (which tends to
be more intense at night), and a pimple-like rash.
Scabies rash can appear on any part of the body, but the
most common sites are wrists, elbows, armpits, the skin
between the fingers and toes and around the nails, and
skin usually covered by clothing such as the buttocks, belt
line, nipples, and penis.
Infants and young children may have scabies rash on their
head, face, neck, palms and soles.
Pediculosis
Etiology: Two species:
Pediculus humans capitis (causing scalp infestation)
Pediculus humans corporis (causing body and clothing infestation)
Epidemiology
Prevalence: Very Common
Age: Affects children more than adults
Transmission: Spreads by: Head-to-head contact and fomites (Shared combs)
Clinical features:
Symptoms:
Severe itching, initially around the sides and back and then all over the scalp.
Signs:
Nits are easily seen, especially in the occipital area.